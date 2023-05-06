Andre Iguodala expected to return to team practices next week

Golden State Warriors PR: Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, who suffered a fractured left wrist on March 13 against the Phoenix Suns, has been cleared to intensify his on-court workouts and is expected to participate in team practices at some point next week.
Source: Twitter @WarriorsPR
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Semi-update on Andre Iguodala: He has been on the court, doing light drills without contact. ‘He’s getting closer to playing,’ per Warriors coach Steve Kerr – 7:12 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (fractured left wrist) has been cleared to intensify his on-court workouts and is expected to practice at some point next week, per the Warriors. – 6:57 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andre Iguodala is ramping up his on-court workouts and is expected to return to team practices at some point next week, team says. – 6:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andre Iguodala has been cleared to intensify his on-court workouts and is expected to participate in team practices at some point next week, the Warriors announce. – 6:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andre Iguodala is expected to join team practices at some point next week, per the Warriors
Iguodala has been cleared to intensify his on-court workouts in his left wrist rehab – 6:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors announce that Andre Iguodala has been cleared for increased activity. Expected to participate in team practices next week. Could be a rotation option later in playoffs. – 6:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say forward Andre Iguodala, who suffered a fractured left wrist on March 13 against the Phoenix Suns, has been cleared to intensify his on-court workouts and is expected to participate in team practices at some point next week. – 6:30 PM
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green: “Kevon (Looney) has become like an Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, a calming force.” pic.twitter.com/VhiljnAje1 -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / April 27, 2023
Jason Dumas: Andre Iguodala has had the splint removed from his left wrist for a bit now. Looks like he’s back doing some light shooting as he looks to work his way back. And as you can see, he just loves being filmed😂 pic.twitter.com/6ZG7einAG8 -via Twitter @JDumasReports / April 25, 2023
Dalton Johnson: Donte DiVincenzo on Andre Iguodala: “He’s the OG on the team. Everything he says, everybody listens.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / April 22, 2023