Bronny James commits to USC

The LA Times previously reported that Bronny would make his college commitment after the high school basketball season this spring. At the Hoop Summit, he was asked about other players like Shelstad trying to recruit him to their programs but did not answer a question about when he would make a decision. “It’s fun times,” he said. “It’s good to joke with (other players). Talking to them, talking to coaches, it’s good to know that they want me there with them. But at the end of the day, it’s my decision, and I need to make the right one for me.” -via The Athletic / April 10, 2023