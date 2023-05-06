Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon five-star combo guard Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, has committed to USC, he announced via social media. James is the No. 23 overall prospect and No. 3 combo guard in the 2023 On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 5 player in California.
Source: Joe Tipton @ On3.com
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Brontastic: LeBron & Bronny James Could Add Major Valuation to An NBA Franchise In 2024 forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 6:57 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Bronny James commits to USC, choosing the Trojans over Oregon and Ohio State.
LeBron’s oldest son is staying close to home ✌️
@krystenpeek ➡️ https://t.co/csVX7GWf4y pic.twitter.com/hIHUjO3Twj – 6:24 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bronny James commits to USC, where he’ll play for Andy Enfield, the orchestrator of Dunk City. – 6:09 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
BREAKING: Bronny James announces he has committed to USC.
One of just 2 male High School players already signed to a Nike NIL deal, he will continue wearing Nike on-court in college. pic.twitter.com/sHkP8DgxhK – 6:09 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Bronny James will play in the Pac-12 at USC pic.twitter.com/m2yFPKMqld – 6:01 PM
Along with USC, James received reported offers from Ohio State and Memphis, and garnered interest from Oregon. -via On3.com / May 6, 2023
In total, Bronny looks like a very good prospect. I think he would be a genuine NBA prospect worth tracking even if he was not LeBron’s son. He’s a good athlete and can really shoot the ball off the catch. Defensively, he has strong anticipation and plays hard. Where he’s going to run into some trouble is that he is essentially a 3-and-D guard right now at 6-foot-3, projecting forward toward an NBA that prefers those types of players to be more in the 6-foot-6-plus ballpark. For Bronny to take the next strides in his game, he needs to improve off the bounce and become more confident as a combo-type guard that can consistently create his own shot and be more threatening with his own offensive game. He’s really sharp and has a high basketball IQ, but at that size, he also needs to be able to consistently create pull-ups or pressure the paint. We haven’t quite seen him do enough of that. -via The Athletic / April 10, 2023
The LA Times previously reported that Bronny would make his college commitment after the high school basketball season this spring. At the Hoop Summit, he was asked about other players like Shelstad trying to recruit him to their programs but did not answer a question about when he would make a decision. “It’s fun times,” he said. “It’s good to joke with (other players). Talking to them, talking to coaches, it’s good to know that they want me there with them. But at the end of the day, it’s my decision, and I need to make the right one for me.” -via The Athletic / April 10, 2023