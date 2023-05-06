DeMar DeRozan on if Raptors would have still won title with him and not Kawhi Leonard: Most definitely

During ESPN’s alternative broadcast of Game 3 between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets Friday, Stephen A. Smith contended that the Raptors would’ve won the Eastern Conference had the DeRozan-for-Leonard trade never happened. DeRozan agreed with that assessment. “Most definitely,” DeMar DeRozan told Smith. “It sucks that we couldn’t see what could have happened with me still being there. That just changes the whole dynamic & everything. But I definitely felt that.”
Source: Anthony Riccobono @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Embiid channeling his inner Kawhi on this basket 😐 pic.twitter.com/OV8ajzLkw1 – 10:06 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 103 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss comments made by Stephen A. Smith about the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard.
