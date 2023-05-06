Devin Booker goes off, leads Suns to Game 3 win

Gerald Bourguet: Final: PHX 121, DEN 114 Booker: 47 Pts, 9 Ast, 6 Reb, 20-25 FG Durant: 39 Pts, 9 Reb, 8 Ast, 12-31 FG, 14-16 FT Payne: 7 Pts, 6 Ast, 3-9 FG Jokic: 28 Pts, 17 Ast, 17 Reb, 10-18 FG Suns make it a 2-1 series
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Going live from the arena with some postgame updates and thoughts on Devin Booker’s supernova, the Suns bench and what’s going on with Deandre Ayton. Hop in:
youtube.com/live/lmA5IvpVe… pic.twitter.com/KUvwMzbIiS – 2:05 AM
Going live from the arena with some postgame updates and thoughts on Devin Booker’s supernova, the Suns bench and what’s going on with Deandre Ayton. Hop in:
youtube.com/live/lmA5IvpVe… pic.twitter.com/KUvwMzbIiS – 2:05 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s a great question and I have no answer.”
Mic drop. 🎤
Devin Booker when asked about not attempting a free throw until 6.6 seconds left in Game 3. #Nuggets #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/6Amz9gbqzw – 2:03 AM
“It’s a great question and I have no answer.”
Mic drop. 🎤
Devin Booker when asked about not attempting a free throw until 6.6 seconds left in Game 3. #Nuggets #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/6Amz9gbqzw – 2:03 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic on Devin Booker and Kevin Durant: “They are the two best scorers probably in the league right now.” – 1:59 AM
Nikola Jokic on Devin Booker and Kevin Durant: “They are the two best scorers probably in the league right now.” – 1:59 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Ultra aggressive.”
Devin Booker as he scored 18 of his 47 points in the 1st quarter of #Suns Game 3 win. #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/7Imt7omFLR – 1:59 AM
“Ultra aggressive.”
Devin Booker as he scored 18 of his 47 points in the 1st quarter of #Suns Game 3 win. #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/7Imt7omFLR – 1:59 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Can’t say enough about Book.”
KD praises Booker’s 47-point performance 👏
pic.twitter.com/PeEVd7PeQr – 1:59 AM
“Can’t say enough about Book.”
KD praises Booker’s 47-point performance 👏
pic.twitter.com/PeEVd7PeQr – 1:59 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker on trying to pick up Deandre Ayton after tonight: “Energy and effort always has to be high, especially around this time. You can’t get flustered, you can’t get in your own head, and I could see that with him a little bit tonight, so that’s my job to just pump him up” pic.twitter.com/qqeqRpkx5f – 1:58 AM
Devin Booker on trying to pick up Deandre Ayton after tonight: “Energy and effort always has to be high, especially around this time. You can’t get flustered, you can’t get in your own head, and I could see that with him a little bit tonight, so that’s my job to just pump him up” pic.twitter.com/qqeqRpkx5f – 1:58 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I feel so good.”
Devin Booker after #Suns Game 3 win. #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/oVZNYfplgb – 1:58 AM
“I feel so good.”
Devin Booker after #Suns Game 3 win. #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/oVZNYfplgb – 1:58 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić postgame said the Nuggets know who they need to stop. He said Book and KD to him are the two best scorers in the league right now. Said Denver can send double teams and they can still make tough shots.
“We had chances and we believe in what we’re doing.” – 1:58 AM
Nikola Jokić postgame said the Nuggets know who they need to stop. He said Book and KD to him are the two best scorers in the league right now. Said Denver can send double teams and they can still make tough shots.
“We had chances and we believe in what we’re doing.” – 1:58 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They just knew what we had to do to win this game.”
Monty Williams on Devin Booker and Kevin Durant as the two combined for 86 of #Suns 121 points in #Game 3 win.
#Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Y139Uy2Nt7 – 1:56 AM
“They just knew what we had to do to win this game.”
Monty Williams on Devin Booker and Kevin Durant as the two combined for 86 of #Suns 121 points in #Game 3 win.
#Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Y139Uy2Nt7 – 1:56 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic on Devin Booker: “Book had a really amazing night…You’ve got to respect it and enjoy it, even if they beat us. He had a really amazing night.” – 1:54 AM
Nikola Jokic on Devin Booker: “Book had a really amazing night…You’ve got to respect it and enjoy it, even if they beat us. He had a really amazing night.” – 1:54 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant has been asked a few dozen times at this point what he’s seen out of Devin Booker and again the common theme is how much of this he expected and learned about Booker.
In the latest version of the question, he starts his answer with, “YES.”
Emphasis on the period. – 1:44 AM
Kevin Durant has been asked a few dozen times at this point what he’s seen out of Devin Booker and again the common theme is how much of this he expected and learned about Booker.
In the latest version of the question, he starts his answer with, “YES.”
Emphasis on the period. – 1:44 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant referenced how some people may have overlooked the skill Devin Booker showed early in his career, all the way back to his rookie year. Said he’s not surprised by this and doesn’t understand the notion of anyone being surprised. – 1:40 AM
Kevin Durant referenced how some people may have overlooked the skill Devin Booker showed early in his career, all the way back to his rookie year. Said he’s not surprised by this and doesn’t understand the notion of anyone being surprised. – 1:40 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m at a loss for words.”
Kevin Durant on Devin Booker’s 47-point night. #NBAPlayoffs #Suns #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/IGZAsQBCtc – 1:39 AM
“I’m at a loss for words.”
Kevin Durant on Devin Booker’s 47-point night. #NBAPlayoffs #Suns #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/IGZAsQBCtc – 1:39 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Booker was about that life tonight… but the Unsung Hero was Jock Landale! His physicality, high motor and defensive presence was a Major factor on why the Suns got that W tonight! Carry the hell on… – 1:33 AM
Booker was about that life tonight… but the Unsung Hero was Jock Landale! His physicality, high motor and defensive presence was a Major factor on why the Suns got that W tonight! Carry the hell on… – 1:33 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker after 47-point night to tie his #NBAPlayoffs career high. pic.twitter.com/g3nv5TLWwR – 1:32 AM
Devin Booker after 47-point night to tie his #NBAPlayoffs career high. pic.twitter.com/g3nv5TLWwR – 1:32 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
After T.J. Warren made a 3 in the corner from the same spot he missed the possession prior, Devin Booker (who passed him the ball) exclaimed to Warren that he believed in him*
*May have been a few expletives in there too, per the man himself – 1:31 AM
After T.J. Warren made a 3 in the corner from the same spot he missed the possession prior, Devin Booker (who passed him the ball) exclaimed to Warren that he believed in him*
*May have been a few expletives in there too, per the man himself – 1:31 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray postgame on the Nuggets defense, said Denver can’t let them (Book & KD) get into that good of a rhythm for the whole game. Said Phoenix made some really good shots.
Mentioned the Nuggets need to be more disciplined, & they were “discombobulated” at times this game. – 1:29 AM
Jamal Murray postgame on the Nuggets defense, said Denver can’t let them (Book & KD) get into that good of a rhythm for the whole game. Said Phoenix made some really good shots.
Mentioned the Nuggets need to be more disciplined, & they were “discombobulated” at times this game. – 1:29 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I asked Devin Booker how he’s feeling physically with the heavy minutes he’s playing on both ends, after an up-tempo game:
“I feel so good. Blessed to be able to play this game.” – 1:27 AM
I asked Devin Booker how he’s feeling physically with the heavy minutes he’s playing on both ends, after an up-tempo game:
“I feel so good. Blessed to be able to play this game.” – 1:27 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Devin Booker is averaging 36.9 points on 60.2% (!!) shooting in the playoffs.
Booker is the first player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1976-77 to average 30+ points on this level of efficiency spanning multiple series. – 1:27 AM
Devin Booker is averaging 36.9 points on 60.2% (!!) shooting in the playoffs.
Booker is the first player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1976-77 to average 30+ points on this level of efficiency spanning multiple series. – 1:27 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW for @MileHighSports:
Booker and Durant combining for 86 points made it difficult for the Nuggets to win Game 3, and yet they almost did.
On Jokić’s night, Booker’s game, and where the Nuggets go from here after losing Game 3.
milehighsports.com/devin-booker-a… – 1:25 AM
NEW for @MileHighSports:
Booker and Durant combining for 86 points made it difficult for the Nuggets to win Game 3, and yet they almost did.
On Jokić’s night, Booker’s game, and where the Nuggets go from here after losing Game 3.
milehighsports.com/devin-booker-a… – 1:25 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker, Kevin Durant lead Suns to must-win Game 3 victory over Denver Nuggets #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:16 AM
Devin Booker, Kevin Durant lead Suns to must-win Game 3 victory over Denver Nuggets #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:16 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Booker is the second player in NBA history with 45+ Pts on 80% shooting in a playoff game 🔥
Dirk did it in 2011 vs. KD and OKC. pic.twitter.com/tg5ZkHM5HP – 1:15 AM
Booker is the second player in NBA history with 45+ Pts on 80% shooting in a playoff game 🔥
Dirk did it in 2011 vs. KD and OKC. pic.twitter.com/tg5ZkHM5HP – 1:15 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Devin Booker having that type of performance with Chris Paul’s absence putting more on his plate: “That’s who he is. That’s his makeup. He doesn’t run from the tough stuff.” – 1:14 AM
Monty Williams on Devin Booker having that type of performance with Chris Paul’s absence putting more on his plate: “That’s who he is. That’s his makeup. He doesn’t run from the tough stuff.” – 1:14 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Definitely no panic from Michael Malone postgame right now. He thought his team played good defense on Kevin Durant, but not so much on Devin Booker: “Our defense on Devin Booker was unacceptable.” – 1:11 AM
Definitely no panic from Michael Malone postgame right now. He thought his team played good defense on Kevin Durant, but not so much on Devin Booker: “Our defense on Devin Booker was unacceptable.” – 1:11 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Booker is in incredible shape. Period.
I watched Clippers absolutely drag KD and CP3 for parts of that series. But they couldn’t do a gotdam thing about Book
Tonight, Nuggets saw KD miss 19 shots, just for Booker to make all of his 4th quarter FGs to cap a 41:37 night. – 1:07 AM
Booker is in incredible shape. Period.
I watched Clippers absolutely drag KD and CP3 for parts of that series. But they couldn’t do a gotdam thing about Book
Tonight, Nuggets saw KD miss 19 shots, just for Booker to make all of his 4th quarter FGs to cap a 41:37 night. – 1:07 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Devin Booker & Kevin Durant were like hailstorms & blizzards in the middle of the spring. Extraterrestriaaalll. – 1:05 AM
Devin Booker & Kevin Durant were like hailstorms & blizzards in the middle of the spring. Extraterrestriaaalll. – 1:05 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone postgame: “our defense on Devin Booker was unacceptable.”
Said he’s not a math major, but 20/25 from the field seems pretty high. – 1:03 AM
Coach Malone postgame: “our defense on Devin Booker was unacceptable.”
Said he’s not a math major, but 20/25 from the field seems pretty high. – 1:03 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Midrange FGs (non-paint 2s) in Phoenix tonight
– Denver Nuggets (7/17) 👍🏾
– Devin Booker (8/8) 💯 – 1:03 AM
Midrange FGs (non-paint 2s) in Phoenix tonight
– Denver Nuggets (7/17) 👍🏾
– Devin Booker (8/8) 💯 – 1:03 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Devin Booker with 47 points on 20/25 shots
Incredible performance.
And it’s only the fourth time in NBA playoff history a player has scored 40+ points on 80% FG or better:
Dirk Nowitzki: 48, 12/15 (5/7/11)
Terry Porter: 41, 12/14 (5/19/92)
Elton Brand: 40, 18/22 (5/8/06)… pic.twitter.com/aIIOK8VYHJ – 1:02 AM
Devin Booker with 47 points on 20/25 shots
Incredible performance.
And it’s only the fourth time in NBA playoff history a player has scored 40+ points on 80% FG or better:
Dirk Nowitzki: 48, 12/15 (5/7/11)
Terry Porter: 41, 12/14 (5/19/92)
Elton Brand: 40, 18/22 (5/8/06)… pic.twitter.com/aIIOK8VYHJ – 1:02 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Lots to discuss in the Losers Lounge. Come join.
✅ Booker goes off
✅ TJ Warren, Jock Landale make an Impact
✅ Things to watch for In game 4
youtube.com/live/CGcPd-FDh… – 1:02 AM
Lots to discuss in the Losers Lounge. Come join.
✅ Booker goes off
✅ TJ Warren, Jock Landale make an Impact
✅ Things to watch for In game 4
youtube.com/live/CGcPd-FDh… – 1:02 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
What a performance by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. They combined for 86 points, 15 rebounds, and 17 assists. – 1:02 AM
What a performance by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. They combined for 86 points, 15 rebounds, and 17 assists. – 1:02 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Devin Booker goes for 47 points on 20-25 FG. Last player to go for 45+ on 80% shooting in playoffs? Dirk Nowitzki in 2011 vs. Kevin Durant’s Thunder (via @ESPNStatsInfo) – 1:02 AM
Devin Booker goes for 47 points on 20-25 FG. Last player to go for 45+ on 80% shooting in playoffs? Dirk Nowitzki in 2011 vs. Kevin Durant’s Thunder (via @ESPNStatsInfo) – 1:02 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Regardless of everything else, Booker was out of his fucking mind tonight. What an outlandish scoring performance. – 1:01 AM
Regardless of everything else, Booker was out of his fucking mind tonight. What an outlandish scoring performance. – 1:01 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Michael Malone called Denver’s defense on Devin Booker unacceptable – 1:01 AM
Michael Malone called Denver’s defense on Devin Booker unacceptable – 1:01 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone: “Our defense on Devin Booker was unacceptable.” – 1:01 AM
Michael Malone: “Our defense on Devin Booker was unacceptable.” – 1:01 AM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Whew…5% @WagerTalk winner on Suns -4 in an intense 121-114 win over the Nuggets. Holding on to cover caps a 6-0 NBA night:
💰 PHX -4 5%
💰 PHX/DEN OVER 224.5 2%
💰 Booker OVER 38.5 P+A 1%
💰 BOS/PHI OVER 214.5 2%
💰 BOS TOTAL OVER 108.5 2%
💰 Harden OVER 7.5 ASTS
Back tomorrow! – 1:01 AM
Whew…5% @WagerTalk winner on Suns -4 in an intense 121-114 win over the Nuggets. Holding on to cover caps a 6-0 NBA night:
💰 PHX -4 5%
💰 PHX/DEN OVER 224.5 2%
💰 Booker OVER 38.5 P+A 1%
💰 BOS/PHI OVER 214.5 2%
💰 BOS TOTAL OVER 108.5 2%
💰 Harden OVER 7.5 ASTS
Back tomorrow! – 1:01 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
KD and Booker had a HISTORIC showing in the Valley 🔥
KD: 39 PTS / 9 REB / 8 AST
Booker: 47 PTS / 6 REB / 9 AST
This is their third game this postseason with 30+ points each — the most by a duo in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/yoSSjTQD4T – 1:00 AM
KD and Booker had a HISTORIC showing in the Valley 🔥
KD: 39 PTS / 9 REB / 8 AST
Booker: 47 PTS / 6 REB / 9 AST
This is their third game this postseason with 30+ points each — the most by a duo in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/yoSSjTQD4T – 1:00 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker once again tied his playoff career high with 47 points. He’s dropped at least 45 in 3 of his 8 games this postseason – 12:58 AM
Devin Booker once again tied his playoff career high with 47 points. He’s dropped at least 45 in 3 of his 8 games this postseason – 12:58 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Three games or more with at least 45+ points in the same postseason: Elgin Baylor (1961), Kevin Durant (2019), Allen Iverson (2001), LeBron James (2018), Michael Jordan (1989, 1990, 1992), Jerry West (1965)
And now, Devin Booker (2023) – 12:58 AM
Three games or more with at least 45+ points in the same postseason: Elgin Baylor (1961), Kevin Durant (2019), Allen Iverson (2001), LeBron James (2018), Michael Jordan (1989, 1990, 1992), Jerry West (1965)
And now, Devin Booker (2023) – 12:58 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Three games with at least 45+ points in the same postseason: Elgin Baylor (1961), Kevin Durant (2019), Allen Iverson (2001), LeBron James (2018), Michael Jordan (1989, 1990, 1992), Jerry West (1965)
And now, Devin Booker (2023) – 12:58 AM
Three games with at least 45+ points in the same postseason: Elgin Baylor (1961), Kevin Durant (2019), Allen Iverson (2001), LeBron James (2018), Michael Jordan (1989, 1990, 1992), Jerry West (1965)
And now, Devin Booker (2023) – 12:58 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Devin Booker and Kevin Durant just put together legendary performances in a must-win Game 3.
Booker: 47 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block; 20-25 FGA
Durant: 39 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 block pic.twitter.com/NirZITgkhV – 12:57 AM
Devin Booker and Kevin Durant just put together legendary performances in a must-win Game 3.
Booker: 47 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block; 20-25 FGA
Durant: 39 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 block pic.twitter.com/NirZITgkhV – 12:57 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final Rotations for the Nuggets as they lose 121-114 to the Suns:
-Jokić: 30-17-17 and +5 in 42 minutes. Just a monster game
-Murray: 32-6-5 but on 13/29 shooting, also +5
-MPJ: 21 and 12, 6/10 3P
Booker had 47 on 20/25. KD had 39. Unreal play from Booker.
Nuggets still up 2-1 pic.twitter.com/7mY4pUn8iN – 12:56 AM
Final Rotations for the Nuggets as they lose 121-114 to the Suns:
-Jokić: 30-17-17 and +5 in 42 minutes. Just a monster game
-Murray: 32-6-5 but on 13/29 shooting, also +5
-MPJ: 21 and 12, 6/10 3P
Booker had 47 on 20/25. KD had 39. Unreal play from Booker.
Nuggets still up 2-1 pic.twitter.com/7mY4pUn8iN – 12:56 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Still very confident in Denver winning this series.
Denver took the Suns best shot from KD and Booker with the Suns backs against the wall in Phoenix and had multiple chances to win anyway.
This is Denver’s series to lose. – 12:55 AM
Still very confident in Denver winning this series.
Denver took the Suns best shot from KD and Booker with the Suns backs against the wall in Phoenix and had multiple chances to win anyway.
This is Denver’s series to lose. – 12:55 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 121, DEN 114
Booker: 47 Pts, 9 Ast, 6 Reb, 20-25 FG
Durant: 39 Pts, 9 Reb, 8 Ast, 12-31 FG, 14-16 FT
Payne: 7 Pts, 6 Ast, 3-9 FG
Jokic: 28 Pts, 17 Ast, 17 Reb, 10-18 FG
Suns make it a 2-1 series – 12:55 AM
Final: PHX 121, DEN 114
Booker: 47 Pts, 9 Ast, 6 Reb, 20-25 FG
Durant: 39 Pts, 9 Reb, 8 Ast, 12-31 FG, 14-16 FT
Payne: 7 Pts, 6 Ast, 3-9 FG
Jokic: 28 Pts, 17 Ast, 17 Reb, 10-18 FG
Suns make it a 2-1 series – 12:55 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker was about to set the NBA playoff record for most points without a FT and then gets 2 in the last seven seconds. Record is 39 and he was at 45. – 12:55 AM
Booker was about to set the NBA playoff record for most points without a FT and then gets 2 in the last seven seconds. Record is 39 and he was at 45. – 12:55 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Devin Booker tonight:
46 PTS
6 REB
9 AST
3 STL
20-25 FG
5-8 3P
Joins Dirk Nowitzki as the only player in NBA history with a 45-point playoff game on 80+ FG%. pic.twitter.com/8kGmtj98RO – 12:55 AM
Devin Booker tonight:
46 PTS
6 REB
9 AST
3 STL
20-25 FG
5-8 3P
Joins Dirk Nowitzki as the only player in NBA history with a 45-point playoff game on 80+ FG%. pic.twitter.com/8kGmtj98RO – 12:55 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
86 combined points from Book and KD, a ton of wasted possessions from Murray, nothing from spots 5-8 on Denver’s roster, a bunch of dumb fouls … and Denver was still right there. Win’s a win in the playoffs, but shouldn’t that have been easier for the Suns? – 12:54 AM
86 combined points from Book and KD, a ton of wasted possessions from Murray, nothing from spots 5-8 on Denver’s roster, a bunch of dumb fouls … and Denver was still right there. Win’s a win in the playoffs, but shouldn’t that have been easier for the Suns? – 12:54 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Blown away by Devin Booker in this game, obviously. Him and KD just came out and basically said they weren’t letting the Suns lose.
And yet, I kinda think they do if they don’t get those two buckets late from TJ Warren. What a wild, fun game. – 12:54 AM
Blown away by Devin Booker in this game, obviously. Him and KD just came out and basically said they weren’t letting the Suns lose.
And yet, I kinda think they do if they don’t get those two buckets late from TJ Warren. What a wild, fun game. – 12:54 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
If Devin Booker doesn’t attempt free throws in last 17.5 seconds
He sets NBA postseason record for most points without a free throw attempt – 12:50 AM
If Devin Booker doesn’t attempt free throws in last 17.5 seconds
He sets NBA postseason record for most points without a free throw attempt – 12:50 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
TJ Warren with big buckets down the stretch.
Incredible it took until Game 3 for the Suns to give him minutes. Warren is a much better threat as an outlet for Devin Booker or Kevin Durant when they face pressure, like Booker did on these plays. pic.twitter.com/2s6Cd5gPhb – 12:49 AM
TJ Warren with big buckets down the stretch.
Incredible it took until Game 3 for the Suns to give him minutes. Warren is a much better threat as an outlet for Devin Booker or Kevin Durant when they face pressure, like Booker did on these plays. pic.twitter.com/2s6Cd5gPhb – 12:49 AM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Devin Booker had a spectacular performance.
Have to tip your hat to special performances.
45 points and he’s 20-25 from the field. – 12:47 AM
Devin Booker had a spectacular performance.
Have to tip your hat to special performances.
45 points and he’s 20-25 from the field. – 12:47 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
One of the best duo performances I’ve ever seen. Only LeBron and Kyrie in Game 6 comes to mind as similar to what Booker and Durant did tonight. – 12:47 AM
One of the best duo performances I’ve ever seen. Only LeBron and Kyrie in Game 6 comes to mind as similar to what Booker and Durant did tonight. – 12:47 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is a bad, bad man. TWENTY made FGs on 25 shots – 12:45 AM
Devin Booker is a bad, bad man. TWENTY made FGs on 25 shots – 12:45 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
It seems like Denver is schematically doubling off Booker to KD and I cannot understand why that’s Denver’s process. If Murray is taking crazy risks, fine. But doubling off Booker to double KD out of a timeout? Strange decision making. – 12:39 AM
It seems like Denver is schematically doubling off Booker to KD and I cannot understand why that’s Denver’s process. If Murray is taking crazy risks, fine. But doubling off Booker to double KD out of a timeout? Strange decision making. – 12:39 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Murray drives through Shamet. #Suns up seven.
Booker set to check in as #Suns call timeout with 4:57 left in game. #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs – 12:36 AM
Murray drives through Shamet. #Suns up seven.
Booker set to check in as #Suns call timeout with 4:57 left in game. #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs – 12:36 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Devin Booker has more 40-point playoff games than
Charles Barkley
Jayson Tatum
Kawhi Leonard
Larry Bird
Carmelo Anthony
Tracy McGrady
Alex English
Kyrie Irving
Paul Pierce
Reggie Miller
Anthony Davis
Paul George
Leading this postseason in scoring. pic.twitter.com/S167xdfIz4 – 12:35 AM
Devin Booker has more 40-point playoff games than
Charles Barkley
Jayson Tatum
Kawhi Leonard
Larry Bird
Carmelo Anthony
Tracy McGrady
Alex English
Kyrie Irving
Paul Pierce
Reggie Miller
Anthony Davis
Paul George
Leading this postseason in scoring. pic.twitter.com/S167xdfIz4 – 12:35 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
five fouls on Booker. Shamet checking in with 8:01 left. #Suns up nine. Shot clock violation #Nuggets – 12:27 AM
five fouls on Booker. Shamet checking in with 8:01 left. #Suns up nine. Shot clock violation #Nuggets – 12:27 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Devin Booker exits with 8:01 left and five fouls. Suns trying to hold on to a 101-92 lead. – 12:27 AM
Devin Booker exits with 8:01 left and five fouls. Suns trying to hold on to a 101-92 lead. – 12:27 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Aaand Booker gets his fifth after losing his dribble and going after a loose ball. Here comes Shamet for Booker with 8:01 to go and the Suns up 9. – 12:26 AM
Aaand Booker gets his fifth after losing his dribble and going after a loose ball. Here comes Shamet for Booker with 8:01 to go and the Suns up 9. – 12:26 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Aaaaand Book picks up his 5th foul going for a loose ball. Still 8 minutes left in this one. Landry Shamet checks in for him – 12:26 AM
Aaaaand Book picks up his 5th foul going for a loose ball. Still 8 minutes left in this one. Landry Shamet checks in for him – 12:26 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
And now Booker gets the fifth foul, running into Jamal Murray…. – 12:26 AM
And now Booker gets the fifth foul, running into Jamal Murray…. – 12:26 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Unsuccessful challenge. Denver with two timeouts left. Booker resumes scoring on every play. – 12:26 AM
Unsuccessful challenge. Denver with two timeouts left. Booker resumes scoring on every play. – 12:26 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Michael Malone challenged that blocking foul but it’s unsuccessful. Devin Booker avoids his 5th foul – 12:25 AM
Michael Malone challenged that blocking foul but it’s unsuccessful. Devin Booker avoids his 5th foul – 12:25 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Apparently Booker is now immune to foul calls on both ends after getting 4. Good challenge of that latest call – if it works then Booker gets his 5th foul, and if it doesn’t then he still bought some rest for the starters he had to bring back early. – 12:23 AM
Apparently Booker is now immune to foul calls on both ends after getting 4. Good challenge of that latest call – if it works then Booker gets his 5th foul, and if it doesn’t then he still bought some rest for the starters he had to bring back early. – 12:23 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
That 7-0 Suns run to begin the 4th — with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on the floor vs. the Nuggets’ bench — could be the difference in this game. Denver’s second unit has dominated all playoffs but couldn’t hold the line there. – 12:23 AM
That 7-0 Suns run to begin the 4th — with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on the floor vs. the Nuggets’ bench — could be the difference in this game. Denver’s second unit has dominated all playoffs but couldn’t hold the line there. – 12:23 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Big challenge here; normally not worth it to change a side-out to a turnover, but this would be Booker’s 5th. – 12:23 AM
Big challenge here; normally not worth it to change a side-out to a turnover, but this would be Booker’s 5th. – 12:23 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Literally the same play that Booker drew a charge on with Christian Braun….. – 12:22 AM
Literally the same play that Booker drew a charge on with Christian Braun….. – 12:22 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Malone immediately challenges a HUGE call. Booker draws a blocking foul. Would be his fifth foul if reversed. – 12:22 AM
Malone immediately challenges a HUGE call. Booker draws a blocking foul. Would be his fifth foul if reversed. – 12:22 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jamal Murray just drew Devin Booker’s fifth foul, but Sean Corbin somehow called a block….lol – 12:22 AM
Jamal Murray just drew Devin Booker’s fifth foul, but Sean Corbin somehow called a block….lol – 12:22 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
phoenix started the 4th with booker and kd on the floor against denver’s most common non-jokic lineup. it’s been pretty effective. still over 10 minutes left and nikola has played 31. – 12:18 AM
phoenix started the 4th with booker and kd on the floor against denver’s most common non-jokic lineup. it’s been pretty effective. still over 10 minutes left and nikola has played 31. – 12:18 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
11 of Booker’s 17 FGs are unassisted
Booker is one of 3 Suns with an assist in this game… he has a team-high 6
Overall, Booker responsible for 23 of Phoenix 39 FGs
That’s MVP basketball right there. With no FT attempts – 12:17 AM
11 of Booker’s 17 FGs are unassisted
Booker is one of 3 Suns with an assist in this game… he has a team-high 6
Overall, Booker responsible for 23 of Phoenix 39 FGs
That’s MVP basketball right there. With no FT attempts – 12:17 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re a minute into the 4th quarter and Kevin Durant has taken all 12 of the Suns’ FTs. Devin Booker having 39 on 22 shots with 0 FTs is wild – 12:17 AM
We’re a minute into the 4th quarter and Kevin Durant has taken all 12 of the Suns’ FTs. Devin Booker having 39 on 22 shots with 0 FTs is wild – 12:17 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Book on a special run, man….That dude just made a shot over picture perfect defense….. – 12:17 AM
Book on a special run, man….That dude just made a shot over picture perfect defense….. – 12:17 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Devin Booker taking the leap to perreniel MVP contender during this postseason. Pure dominance. – 12:17 AM
Devin Booker taking the leap to perreniel MVP contender during this postseason. Pure dominance. – 12:17 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
10-0 Suns run to re-establish control after Nuggets briefly took a lead late in third quarter. Devin Booker has scored 90* and is headed toward 45 minutes, but I kinda doubt he comes out at all the rest of this game.
* – approximate – 12:16 AM
10-0 Suns run to re-establish control after Nuggets briefly took a lead late in third quarter. Devin Booker has scored 90* and is headed toward 45 minutes, but I kinda doubt he comes out at all the rest of this game.
* – approximate – 12:16 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Devin Booker has 39 points in 34 minutes without a single trip to the free throw line. He can’t believe he didn’t get an and-1 on his last two buckets and expressed his shock to the refs. – 12:16 AM
Devin Booker has 39 points in 34 minutes without a single trip to the free throw line. He can’t believe he didn’t get an and-1 on his last two buckets and expressed his shock to the refs. – 12:16 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No more over-helping Booker’s way on those 2 buckets. Suns will welcome that change. Quick timeout by Malone. – 12:16 AM
No more over-helping Booker’s way on those 2 buckets. Suns will welcome that change. Quick timeout by Malone. – 12:16 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Booker carrying the Suns, 39-6-6. 17-22 from the field, 5-8 from 3. He’s been magical – 12:15 AM
Booker carrying the Suns, 39-6-6. 17-22 from the field, 5-8 from 3. He’s been magical – 12:15 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Booker is at 33 minutes so far. He could wind up at 45 if this stays close. 95-88 in the first minute of the fourth – 12:14 AM
Booker is at 33 minutes so far. He could wind up at 45 if this stays close. 95-88 in the first minute of the fourth – 12:14 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Gonna take every ounce of Devin Booker greatness for the Suns to win this one, especially against such a reliable crunch-time opponent. – 12:13 AM
Gonna take every ounce of Devin Booker greatness for the Suns to win this one, especially against such a reliable crunch-time opponent. – 12:13 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Phoenix basically has to go early and push the tempo/pace every single time down the court. If they don’t, Denver has figured out how to sag off of all of the non-Durant/Booker players. It’s why they need Ayton (or Landale) to give them literally anything on offense. – 12:11 AM
Phoenix basically has to go early and push the tempo/pace every single time down the court. If they don’t, Denver has figured out how to sag off of all of the non-Durant/Booker players. It’s why they need Ayton (or Landale) to give them literally anything on offense. – 12:11 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker and Durant with a combined 63 points through three quarters. Denver is hounding both of them with multiple defenders and the duo is still scoring.
Can they do it for one more quarter? Season on the line. Here we go! – 12:10 AM
Booker and Durant with a combined 63 points through three quarters. Denver is hounding both of them with multiple defenders and the duo is still scoring.
Can they do it for one more quarter? Season on the line. Here we go! – 12:10 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 90, DEN 88
Booker: 35-6-6, 15-20 FG
Durant: 28-7-5, 8-26 FG, 11-12 FT
Landale: 6 Pts, 4 Reb
Jokic: 19 Pts, 15 Ast, 11 Reb, 6-10 FG – 12:09 AM
End of 3Q: PHX 90, DEN 88
Booker: 35-6-6, 15-20 FG
Durant: 28-7-5, 8-26 FG, 11-12 FT
Landale: 6 Pts, 4 Reb
Jokic: 19 Pts, 15 Ast, 11 Reb, 6-10 FG – 12:09 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ross and Warren in with Landale, Booker and Shamet. #Suns up one. #NBAPlayoffs – 12:05 AM
Ross and Warren in with Landale, Booker and Shamet. #Suns up one. #NBAPlayoffs – 12:05 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Monty Williams playing Book with four fouls. Right decision there….He would have to commit assault to get a fifth – 12:05 AM
Monty Williams playing Book with four fouls. Right decision there….He would have to commit assault to get a fifth – 12:05 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton both have 4 fouls now. This has certainly been a third quarter to forget – 11:58 PM
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton both have 4 fouls now. This has certainly been a third quarter to forget – 11:58 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I love the versatility Denver has to be able to shift Aaron Gordon from Booker to KD to weakside roamer at a moment’s notice. He’s so underrated – 11:50 PM
I love the versatility Denver has to be able to shift Aaron Gordon from Booker to KD to weakside roamer at a moment’s notice. He’s so underrated – 11:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nuggets are doing the thing again. Gordon on Ayton and Jokic on Okogie. Moved Murray on Booker and KCP on Durant.
Monty is now taking out Okogie for Shamet to counter. Light boos from the crowd for Shamet. – 11:46 PM
Nuggets are doing the thing again. Gordon on Ayton and Jokic on Okogie. Moved Murray on Booker and KCP on Durant.
Monty is now taking out Okogie for Shamet to counter. Light boos from the crowd for Shamet. – 11:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone said adversity is coming for Nuggets. They trail 67-52 at the half. Nikola Jokic has 11 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds. Jamal Murray has 17 points but Michael Porter Jr. has just six points. Denver has to defend Booker better and keep KD off the free-throw line. – 11:41 PM
Michael Malone said adversity is coming for Nuggets. They trail 67-52 at the half. Nikola Jokic has 11 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds. Jamal Murray has 17 points but Michael Porter Jr. has just six points. Denver has to defend Booker better and keep KD off the free-throw line. – 11:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
2nd half keys
— Can someone else but KD start getting to the line? (has all 12 FTAs)
— Shape and pigeons continuing to hold up defensively
— Denver 3s continue not going in
— Booker continues being the best player in this galaxy – 11:37 PM
2nd half keys
— Can someone else but KD start getting to the line? (has all 12 FTAs)
— Shape and pigeons continuing to hold up defensively
— Denver 3s continue not going in
— Booker continues being the best player in this galaxy – 11:37 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Devin Booker: 27 points, 12-15 FG at half. Per @ESPNStatsInfo, that’s the seventh time in his career he’s scored 25+ in a half of a playoff game, surpassing Luka Doncic for the most of the last three seasons. – 11:34 PM
Devin Booker: 27 points, 12-15 FG at half. Per @ESPNStatsInfo, that’s the seventh time in his career he’s scored 25+ in a half of a playoff game, surpassing Luka Doncic for the most of the last three seasons. – 11:34 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Denver vs. Phoenix 1st half:
Devin Booker + Kevin Durant = 48 points 🔥
Whole Nuggets team = 52 points 😬 pic.twitter.com/i7YDyFASSl – 11:34 PM
Denver vs. Phoenix 1st half:
Devin Booker + Kevin Durant = 48 points 🔥
Whole Nuggets team = 52 points 😬 pic.twitter.com/i7YDyFASSl – 11:34 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the half: Suns 67, Nuggets 52
Denver had a tough time slowing down Phoenix’s stars as Durant & Booker combine for 48 points
Jamal has 17 points, Jokic has 10 assists but not much elsewhere.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 11:33 PM
At the half: Suns 67, Nuggets 52
Denver had a tough time slowing down Phoenix’s stars as Durant & Booker combine for 48 points
Jamal has 17 points, Jokic has 10 assists but not much elsewhere.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 11:33 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Perfect half for Suns fans: Team has big lead, had a rollicking good time watching Booker and Durant cook, but were still able to boo Ayton. – 11:33 PM
Perfect half for Suns fans: Team has big lead, had a rollicking good time watching Booker and Durant cook, but were still able to boo Ayton. – 11:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns had 16 fast break points … most in a first half since December 2
Cameron Payne started that game too. (The Rockets beat them that night despite 41 from Book… but STILL) – 11:32 PM
Suns had 16 fast break points … most in a first half since December 2
Cameron Payne started that game too. (The Rockets beat them that night despite 41 from Book… but STILL) – 11:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It should not be lost on anyone how much Devin Booker carried the offense early before KD started getting to the line and guys started hitting shots. I’ll say it again: There hasn’t been a better individual player so far this postseason – 11:31 PM
It should not be lost on anyone how much Devin Booker carried the offense early before KD started getting to the line and guys started hitting shots. I’ll say it again: There hasn’t been a better individual player so far this postseason – 11:31 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
If the Nuggets keep this close enough Booker could chase down MJ’s 63… – 11:29 PM
If the Nuggets keep this close enough Booker could chase down MJ’s 63… – 11:29 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
OBJ showed love to Book after his 27-pt first half 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Oes0ZysfeQ – 11:28 PM
OBJ showed love to Book after his 27-pt first half 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Oes0ZysfeQ – 11:28 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Suns 67-52:
-Jamal: 17 points but on 14 shots, not making up for lack of efficiency around him
-Joker: 11-5-10, trying to set the table for MPJ and Murray a lot
Booker: 27 points on 15 shots
Durant: 21 points on 5/16 lol pic.twitter.com/nCTn1tjT4L – 11:27 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Suns 67-52:
-Jamal: 17 points but on 14 shots, not making up for lack of efficiency around him
-Joker: 11-5-10, trying to set the table for MPJ and Murray a lot
Booker: 27 points on 15 shots
Durant: 21 points on 5/16 lol pic.twitter.com/nCTn1tjT4L – 11:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 67 #Nuggets 52 Half.
Booker 27 (12-of-15 FGs). Durant 20 (11-of-12 FTs)
Murray 17 (7-of-14 FGs). Jokic 11 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds. #NBAPlayoffs – 11:26 PM
#Suns 67 #Nuggets 52 Half.
Booker 27 (12-of-15 FGs). Durant 20 (11-of-12 FTs)
Murray 17 (7-of-14 FGs). Jokic 11 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds. #NBAPlayoffs – 11:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points at half:
27 — Devin Booker
21 — Kevin Durant
19 — Rest of Suns combined pic.twitter.com/sLvPaVnXhx – 11:25 PM
Points at half:
27 — Devin Booker
21 — Kevin Durant
19 — Rest of Suns combined pic.twitter.com/sLvPaVnXhx – 11:25 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of the first half. The Suns lead the Nuggets 67-52…..Phoenix pulled away in the second quarter…..Booker and Durant were unstoppable – 11:25 PM
End of the first half. The Suns lead the Nuggets 67-52…..Phoenix pulled away in the second quarter…..Booker and Durant were unstoppable – 11:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 67, DEN 52
Booker: 27 Pts, 4 Reb, 12-15 FG
Durant: 21-6-5, 5-16 FG, 11-12 FT
Payne: 4 Pts, 3 Ast
Jokic: 11 Pts, 10 Ast, 5 Reb, 5-8 FG – 11:25 PM
Halftime: PHX 67, DEN 52
Booker: 27 Pts, 4 Reb, 12-15 FG
Durant: 21-6-5, 5-16 FG, 11-12 FT
Payne: 4 Pts, 3 Ast
Jokic: 11 Pts, 10 Ast, 5 Reb, 5-8 FG – 11:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant euro side step bucket. Has 20. #Suns up 16.
Durant 20. Booker 27. Rest of #Suns have 19. – 11:22 PM
Durant euro side step bucket. Has 20. #Suns up 16.
Durant 20. Booker 27. Rest of #Suns have 19. – 11:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker to Ayton, but missed layup.
Jokic beats Ayton down the floor on other end.
Durant answer. #Suns up 13 as Durant scores, fouled by Gordon, who now has 3 fouls, and hits FT. #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets – 11:20 PM
Booker to Ayton, but missed layup.
Jokic beats Ayton down the floor on other end.
Durant answer. #Suns up 13 as Durant scores, fouled by Gordon, who now has 3 fouls, and hits FT. #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets – 11:20 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Incredible half from Booker. Just asserting himself, dominating this game. – 11:19 PM
Incredible half from Booker. Just asserting himself, dominating this game. – 11:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Book is doing it all, microwave and hustling on defense. Hard to picture him playing any better – 11:19 PM
Book is doing it all, microwave and hustling on defense. Hard to picture him playing any better – 11:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jokic on one end.
Booker on the other. 27 in half.
#Suns up 12 with 3:46 left in half. – 11:18 PM
Jokic on one end.
Booker on the other. 27 in half.
#Suns up 12 with 3:46 left in half. – 11:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Devin Booker has made 10+ field goals in all eight playoff games this year. – 11:16 PM
Devin Booker has made 10+ field goals in all eight playoff games this year. – 11:16 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Devin Booker putting the Suns on his back right now. 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting.
Appreciate how easy Booker makes scoring look on a nightly basis. – 11:15 PM
Devin Booker putting the Suns on his back right now. 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting.
Appreciate how easy Booker makes scoring look on a nightly basis. – 11:15 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Booker with the “rain hot fiery death” adustment. 25 points on 11-14 shooting in 16 min so far, Suns up by 12. – 11:15 PM
Booker with the “rain hot fiery death” adustment. 25 points on 11-14 shooting in 16 min so far, Suns up by 12. – 11:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
19-3 Suns run.
Devin Booker is 11-of-14 for 25 points in 16 minutes.
Suns up 12. – 11:14 PM
19-3 Suns run.
Devin Booker is 11-of-14 for 25 points in 16 minutes.
Suns up 12. – 11:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns current lineup:
Booker
Ross
Warren
Durant
Ayton
Thoughts? Phoenix up 12 with 4:50 left as Booker is cooking with 25 points on 11-of-14.
Timeout #Nuggets. – 11:14 PM
#Suns current lineup:
Booker
Ross
Warren
Durant
Ayton
Thoughts? Phoenix up 12 with 4:50 left as Booker is cooking with 25 points on 11-of-14.
Timeout #Nuggets. – 11:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Man, Booker is just an all-world talent…..special stuff from him in the first half – 11:14 PM
Man, Booker is just an all-world talent…..special stuff from him in the first half – 11:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is on a whole ‘nother planet right now. This is insane – 11:13 PM
Devin Booker is on a whole ‘nother planet right now. This is insane – 11:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker off glass in transition, looking for call as he drew contact from Porter Jr.
#Suns up eight. Ross back in for Payne. #NBAPlayoffs – 11:12 PM
Booker off glass in transition, looking for call as he drew contact from Porter Jr.
#Suns up eight. Ross back in for Payne. #NBAPlayoffs – 11:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets absorbed that full shift Devin Booker quarter
And still came out with MPJ making as many 3s as entire Phoenix team
And Jamal Murray making more FTs than entire Phoenix team – 10:56 PM
Nuggets absorbed that full shift Devin Booker quarter
And still came out with MPJ making as many 3s as entire Phoenix team
And Jamal Murray making more FTs than entire Phoenix team – 10:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Durant checking out early allows for Monty to feel confident enough in a legit stagger here. He is wisely giving Booker a rest at the start of the second/fourth quarters for the first time since I believe the start of the Clippers series.
Let’s see how long he can rest. – 10:56 PM
Durant checking out early allows for Monty to feel confident enough in a legit stagger here. He is wisely giving Booker a rest at the start of the second/fourth quarters for the first time since I believe the start of the Clippers series.
Let’s see how long he can rest. – 10:56 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Devin Booker puts up 18 points in the first quarter, yet Denver leads Phoenix 31-29.
Kevin Durant is shooting 1-of-7, and Deandre Ayton continues to no-show. – 10:55 PM
Devin Booker puts up 18 points in the first quarter, yet Denver leads Phoenix 31-29.
Kevin Durant is shooting 1-of-7, and Deandre Ayton continues to no-show. – 10:55 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Devin Booker had himself a opening frame as he finished up the 1st quarter with 18 points.
Jamal finished with 12 points and found his rhythm as well.
Denver leads 31-29.
Solid start for the road team. – 10:54 PM
Devin Booker had himself a opening frame as he finished up the 1st quarter with 18 points.
Jamal finished with 12 points and found his rhythm as well.
Denver leads 31-29.
Solid start for the road team. – 10:54 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Devin Booker came out of the game strong with 18 points in the first.
Jokic casually orchestrated Denver with 7 assists. Team ball beats iso ball.
Nuggets up after 1. – 10:54 PM
Devin Booker came out of the game strong with 18 points in the first.
Jokic casually orchestrated Denver with 7 assists. Team ball beats iso ball.
Nuggets up after 1. – 10:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Nuggets 31 #Suns 29 after one.
Booker 18 points on 8-of-10.
Rest of #Suns: 11 on 5-of-14.#NBAPlayoffs – 10:53 PM
#Nuggets 31 #Suns 29 after one.
Booker 18 points on 8-of-10.
Rest of #Suns: 11 on 5-of-14.#NBAPlayoffs – 10:53 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Denver withstood the onslaught from Devin Booker (18 points) and leads 31-29 after 1. Jamal Murray with 12 – 10:53 PM
Denver withstood the onslaught from Devin Booker (18 points) and leads 31-29 after 1. Jamal Murray with 12 – 10:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Nuggets lead the Suns 31-29 at the end of the first quarter….Good sign for Denver that it handled the first few minutes and Booker detonating and weathered both storms – 10:53 PM
The Nuggets lead the Suns 31-29 at the end of the first quarter….Good sign for Denver that it handled the first few minutes and Booker detonating and weathered both storms – 10:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Devin Booker in the 1st quarter:
18 PTS
8-10 FG
2-3 3P
Leading the playoffs in total field goals. pic.twitter.com/ShkQUCVC2N – 10:53 PM
Devin Booker in the 1st quarter:
18 PTS
8-10 FG
2-3 3P
Leading the playoffs in total field goals. pic.twitter.com/ShkQUCVC2N – 10:53 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Devin Booker played the entire 1st quarter — he’s got 18 points on 8-10 shooting. Nuggets still lead by two. – 10:52 PM
Devin Booker played the entire 1st quarter — he’s got 18 points on 8-10 shooting. Nuggets still lead by two. – 10:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: DEN 31, PHX 29
Booker: 18 Pts, 2 Ast, 8-10 FG
Durant: 3 Pts, 1-7 FG
Payne: 2 Pts, 2 Ast
Murray: 12 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-8 FG
Fairly demoralizing to be down after Book’s 1Q. Suns need KD to be KD, simple as that – 10:52 PM
End of 1Q: DEN 31, PHX 29
Booker: 18 Pts, 2 Ast, 8-10 FG
Durant: 3 Pts, 1-7 FG
Payne: 2 Pts, 2 Ast
Murray: 12 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-8 FG
Fairly demoralizing to be down after Book’s 1Q. Suns need KD to be KD, simple as that – 10:52 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Impressive quarter from the Nuggets. This building was hyped from the jump, Booker played a phenomenal 12 minutes and they are still up 2. – 10:52 PM
Impressive quarter from the Nuggets. This building was hyped from the jump, Booker played a phenomenal 12 minutes and they are still up 2. – 10:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jock Landale sprinting the floor freed up that Devin Booker drive. He and the bench have been putting in a ton of hustle plays early – 10:50 PM
Jock Landale sprinting the floor freed up that Devin Booker drive. He and the bench have been putting in a ton of hustle plays early – 10:50 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“He’s just special!”
@stephenasmith is in awe of Devin Booker 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aWiq8audM4 – 10:49 PM
“He’s just special!”
@stephenasmith is in awe of Devin Booker 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aWiq8audM4 – 10:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Devin Booker with 16 on 7-9 shooting. Simply put, he’s one of the best offensive players in basketball – 10:48 PM
Devin Booker with 16 on 7-9 shooting. Simply put, he’s one of the best offensive players in basketball – 10:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns current lineup:
Booker
Shamet
Ross
Craig
Landale
Thoughts? #Nuggets up one. #NBAPlayoffs – 10:48 PM
#Suns current lineup:
Booker
Shamet
Ross
Craig
Landale
Thoughts? #Nuggets up one. #NBAPlayoffs – 10:48 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
16 points (7-9 FG) in 10 minutes.
Book is special 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sMV79nAD0f – 10:46 PM
16 points (7-9 FG) in 10 minutes.
Book is special 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sMV79nAD0f – 10:46 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Devin Booker is incredible. The rest of the Suns are honestly kinda overmatched, at least until/if KD remembers how to play like KD. – 10:46 PM
Devin Booker is incredible. The rest of the Suns are honestly kinda overmatched, at least until/if KD remembers how to play like KD. – 10:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker jumper over Braun, stares at referee.
16 of #Suns 25 points on 7-of-9 FGs.
Williams takes timeout with 1:54 left in 1st.
#Nuggets up 26-25. #NBAPlayoffs – 10:45 PM
Booker jumper over Braun, stares at referee.
16 of #Suns 25 points on 7-of-9 FGs.
Williams takes timeout with 1:54 left in 1st.
#Nuggets up 26-25. #NBAPlayoffs – 10:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker comes over to give Kevin Durant an encouraging high five after he drops to 1-of-7 shooting to start. Book knows there’s no time to hang his head right now – 10:43 PM
Devin Booker comes over to give Kevin Durant an encouraging high five after he drops to 1-of-7 shooting to start. Book knows there’s no time to hang his head right now – 10:43 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
devin booker is one of the best 1st quarter players i’ve ever seen – 10:41 PM
devin booker is one of the best 1st quarter players i’ve ever seen – 10:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker: 14 points, 6-8 FG, 2-3 3P
Rest of Suns: 7 points, 3-9 FG, 0-1 3P – 10:40 PM
Devin Booker: 14 points, 6-8 FG, 2-3 3P
Rest of Suns: 7 points, 3-9 FG, 0-1 3P – 10:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker has put the team on his back early.
Has 14 of #Suns 21. Up one.
Landale, Shamet checking in for Payne and Ayton. – 10:40 PM
Booker has put the team on his back early.
Has 14 of #Suns 21. Up one.
Landale, Shamet checking in for Payne and Ayton. – 10:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker with 12 of #Suns 19 points.
Bruce Brown answer.
#Suns down one. – 10:40 PM
Booker with 12 of #Suns 19 points.
Bruce Brown answer.
#Suns down one. – 10:40 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Nine straight 2PA to open things for Phoenix before that Booker transition 3.
Speaking of which, from earlier this week:
theathletic.com/4473406/2023/0… – 10:31 PM
Nine straight 2PA to open things for Phoenix before that Booker transition 3.
Speaking of which, from earlier this week:
theathletic.com/4473406/2023/0… – 10:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
MPJ has to make a better read than that. Had a clear 5 on 4 with Booker down, didn’t slow down to read the numbers advantage, turned the ball over, and that led to a Booker three….Little things…
Nuggets trail 13-9 with 8:06 remaining in the first quarter – 10:31 PM
MPJ has to make a better read than that. Had a clear 5 on 4 with Booker down, didn’t slow down to read the numbers advantage, turned the ball over, and that led to a Booker three….Little things…
Nuggets trail 13-9 with 8:06 remaining in the first quarter – 10:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3 after Payne steal.
#Suns up 13-9. Timeout #Nuggets with 8:06 left in 1st quarter. Booker 4-of-5 FGs. – 10:31 PM
Booker 3 after Payne steal.
#Suns up 13-9. Timeout #Nuggets with 8:06 left in 1st quarter. Booker 4-of-5 FGs. – 10:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is absolutely that dude. 9 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the first 4 minutes and this building is LOUD – 10:30 PM
Devin Booker is absolutely that dude. 9 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the first 4 minutes and this building is LOUD – 10:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker with 9 points in the first 4 minutes.
Suns up 4. Timeout Nuggets.
Great pace early. – 10:30 PM
Devin Booker with 9 points in the first 4 minutes.
Suns up 4. Timeout Nuggets.
Great pace early. – 10:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup vs. #Nuggets:
Cameron Payne
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 9:34 PM
#Suns starting lineup vs. #Nuggets:
Cameron Payne
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 9:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Suns Game 3 starters:
Cam Payne
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 9:33 PM
Suns Game 3 starters:
Cam Payne
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 9:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker ends pregame with a little extra.
Self lob windmill dunk.
#Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/eITwdYUNHt – 9:19 PM
Devin Booker ends pregame with a little extra.
Self lob windmill dunk.
#Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/eITwdYUNHt – 9:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Need a code or something.”
Consider it done.
“I got to take care of Book.”
Devin Booker calling for code on Kevin Durant’s @CallofDuty debut May 10. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/WMrob1rP0Y – 4:30 PM
“Need a code or something.”
Consider it done.
“I got to take care of Book.”
Devin Booker calling for code on Kevin Durant’s @CallofDuty debut May 10. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/WMrob1rP0Y – 4:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Got to take care of Book’: Devin Booker wants code for Kevin Durant’s ‘@CallofDuty’ debut (w/video) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs #CallofDuty https://t.co/r3Brrb9el5 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/GWHtON2bjP – 1:57 PM
‘Got to take care of Book’: Devin Booker wants code for Kevin Durant’s ‘@CallofDuty’ debut (w/video) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs #CallofDuty https://t.co/r3Brrb9el5 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/GWHtON2bjP – 1:57 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
New NBA Matchups!
Talking how the Suns can replace CP3, Booker’s massive role, Jokic’s paint domination, Bruce Brown closing over MPJ, Embiid’s return, Boston’s help defense, the Jays, and much more.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-m… – 1:06 PM
New NBA Matchups!
Talking how the Suns can replace CP3, Booker’s massive role, Jokic’s paint domination, Bruce Brown closing over MPJ, Embiid’s return, Boston’s help defense, the Jays, and much more.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-m… – 1:06 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Back on basketball, I think the only thing I’m truly rooting for in these playoffs now is for the Suns to lose … or, more precisely, for Booker to lose.
I actually like Durant and can tolerate Paul when he’s not getting cheap fouls on my team, and he’s an elite power walker. – 9:20 AM
Back on basketball, I think the only thing I’m truly rooting for in these playoffs now is for the Suns to lose … or, more precisely, for Booker to lose.
I actually like Durant and can tolerate Paul when he’s not getting cheap fouls on my team, and he’s an elite power walker. – 9:20 AM
More on this storyline
Gerald Bourguet: Kevin Durant on Devin Booker’s performance: “Can’t say enough about Book. I’m at a loss for words.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / May 6, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: Is there anything new you’ve learned about Devin Booker? Kevin Durant: “No.” So this is the guy you knew you were coming to play with? Kevin Durant, almost exasperatedly: “YES.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / May 6, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: What did Devin Booker yell at T.J. Warren after he hit that big shot late in Game 3? “I can’t say that….’I believe in you.’ Had a couple of bleeps.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / May 6, 2023