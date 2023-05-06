Heat roll past Knicks in Jimmy Butler's return

Anthony Chiang: FINAL: Heat 105, Knicks 86. Heat leads the series 2-1, with Game 4 on Monday in Miami. Jimmy Butler finishes with 28 points. Heat wins despite shooting just 7 of 32 (21.9 percent) from three-point range.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Jimmy Butler about his after the whistle double clutch reverse dunk today:
“That’s for all of the people that say I’m not athletic.”
Says it takes too much energy out of him
“I’m going to get back to my 2 handed flushes.” – 7:17 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Knicks vs. Heat takeaways: Jimmy Butler returns to help Miami dominate New York in Game 3
cbssports.com/nba/news/knick… – 7:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo talks running actions with Jimmy Butler:
“He’s on his run right now. He’s playing at an all time high.” – 7:10 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jimmy Butler ➡️ BACK, racking up 28 points to help clinch Game 3.
Miami is 2 wins from becoming the second 8-seed in NBA history to advance to the conference finals 👀 pic.twitter.com/ML8mAgTvCl – 6:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points by a Heat player this playoffs:
241 — Jimmy Butler
135 — Bam Adebayo
111 — Undrafted player
90 — Undrafted player
76 — Undrafted player
76 — Kyle Lowry
70 — Kevin Love
62 — Undrafted player
23 — Undrafted player pic.twitter.com/tMHJGePbad – 6:25 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knick starters struggled all afternoon in Game 3 loss, going a combined 23-for-65 against MIA’s defense. NYK starters combined to shoot 4-for-23 from beyond the arc. New York trails series, 2-1, w/Game 4 on Monday. Jimmy Butler lifted MIA with 28 points (10-11 on FTs) in return. – 6:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Knicks vs. Heat: Jimmy Butler returns to help Miami dominate New York in Game 3
cbssports.com/nba/news/knick… – 6:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler is averaging 34 PPG this playoffs and still hoops like he’s in an open gym – 6:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
FINAL: Heat 105, Knicks 86. Heat leads the series 2-1, with Game 4 on Monday in Miami.
Jimmy Butler finishes with 28 points. Heat wins despite shooting just 7 of 32 (21.9 percent) from three-point range. – 6:16 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jimmy Butler checks out for the final time tonight. His stat line in Game 3:
28 points
4 rebounds
3 assists
2 blocks
9-21 FG
0-2 3PT
10-11 FT
He’s scored 25+ points in every playoff game he’s played in this year. – 6:14 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
The Miami Heat have now won 7 of their last 8 games that Jimmy Butler has played. And are 2 wins from the conference finals.
The improbable run continues.
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/PDQFqZCVef – 6:11 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Things were getting chippy in Knicks-Heat, but don’t tell Jimmy Butler that 😂
pic.twitter.com/orxuNfwyIZ – 5:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jimmy Butler is simply the best pic.twitter.com/94fv7VRCrM – 5:45 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
good sign that Jimmy Butler is driving and kicking like that. ankle didn’t look good for a minute there. – 5:25 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jimmy Butler is limping , clearly hurt after turning his ankle while falling to the court. – 5:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler hobbling a bit after falling down a few possessions ago. – 5:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler is the receiver who always says or thinks he’s open. – 5:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Knicks just tried to double Jimmy Butler in the post again and Butler found Strus for an open three. – 5:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jimmy Butler at the half:
— 15 PTS
— 7-14 FG
— 3 REB
Heat lead Knicks by 14 👀 pic.twitter.com/rYK6cnGjUn – 4:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 58, Knicks 45.
-Heat shooting just 4 of 18 on threes, but have committed only three turnovers.
-Jimmy Butler with 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field.
-Knicks shooting 4 of 25 from outside the paint, including 3 of 17 on threes. – 4:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler doesn’t care one bit about your hedge and recover lol
People kept asking me what if they start doubling him
Doubling in low post could work
Blitzing does nothing to him – 4:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well Jimmy Butler just decided to do a double clutch reverse dunk after the whistle
Yeah he’s fine – 4:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The calls Jimmy Butler is not getting are kind of absurd. Absorbing a lot of contact. – 4:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
That Heat all-bench lineup outscored the Knicks 15-4 to open the second quarter. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler back in. – 4:22 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Heat were +11 with Jimmy Butler on the bench. Not great for the Knicks. – 4:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 29, Knicks 21.
-Jimmy Butler with 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field.
-Max Strus with nine points.
-Heat and Knicks combined to shoot 1 of 9 on threes in the first quarter. – 4:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jimmy Butler in the 1st quarter:
10 pts
2 rebs
1 asst
2 blks
5-9 FG
Didn’t look like the ankle was much of an issue at all. – 4:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jimmy Butler has five buckets. The #Knicks have just two more as a team, 7-for-23. #Heat – 4:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jimmy Butler has six points, two rebounds, one assist and one huge inspirational boost for the #Heat, who are out to a quick 13-6 lead on the #Knicks. – 3:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler already making an impact on both ends. He has six points, two rebounds and one assist.
Heat leads 13-6. – 3:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat opening the game with Gabe Vincent on Brunson today. Jimmy Butler is on Barrett. – 3:45 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Jimmy Butler quickly making an impact on both ends of the court in the first couple of minutes – 3:44 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Crowd goes wild when Jimmy Butler introduced. BUT look how many empty seats there are for Game 3 of huge playoff series. Might be cheaper to fly here for game than buy a ticket at MSG. pic.twitter.com/CjEUMDeMrZ – 3:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Yes, Jimmy Butler just retreated to the locker room — which is something he does often just before the start of games. – 3:30 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jimmy Butler returns for #Knicks–#Heat Game 3 after sprained ankle nypost.com/2023/05/06/jim… via @nypostsports – 3:28 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jimmy Butler getting an early start working officials. pic.twitter.com/YFbrFznKE3 – 3:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler back in the Heat’s starting lineup for Game 3 along with Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo. – 3:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat back to opening with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. The three inactives are Herro, Oladipo, Haslem. – 3:04 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Heat’s Jimmy Butler cleared to return for Game 3 vs. Knicks: Can he get back to dominant form?
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4494706/2023/0… – 2:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler back in mix Saturday for Heat after ankle sprain. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/06/jim… Also: Caleb Martin also pushes through: Thibodeau addresses Knicks road success. – 2:53 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jimmy Butler injury update: Heat star cleared to return to lineup for Game 3
cbssports.com/nba/news/jimmy… – 2:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Shocking, breaking news … ah, forget it…Jimmy Butler is cleared to play. – 2:36 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) is available to play in today’s Game 3 vs the Knicks. – 2:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler is available and will play today against New York. – 2:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Miami star Jimmy Butler has been cleared to return today vs. Knicks in Game 3. – 2:29 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
As we wait for official word on Jimmy Butler, the line just dropped from Heat -4.5 to Heat -4 at @FDSportsbook – 2:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler is going through his pregame routine right now. Team won’t know about his status until around 2:15 ET. – 1:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler is going through his routine and the team will make a decision on his status for today’s game at around 2:15 p.m. – 1:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Erik Spoelstra reiterates Jimmy Butler is going through his pregame paces and the #Heat won’t know his status until around 2:15pm. #Knicks – 1:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler is going through his workout right now and a decision will be made around 2:15p. – 1:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Spo says the decision on Jimmy Butler will be made around 2:15 p.m. He’s going through his usual pregame routine right now, and after that, the Heat will know. – 1:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler is going through his routine, so they will know at 2:15 – 1:48 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Udonis Harlem is not here because of an illness. Jimmy Butler remains questionable. Spoelstra says we’ll find out at 2:15 after Butler warms up. – 1:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Caleb Martin (back) is available, Jimmy Butler (ankle) still questionable and Udonis Haslem (stomach) is out for the #Heat today vs. the #Knicks. – 1:45 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Heat say Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith are available.
Jimmy Butler remains questionable for now. – 1:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith are available today. Jimmy Butler remains questionable with his ankle sprain. – 1:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Caleb Martin (back) is available, Jimmy Butler (ankle) still questionable for today’s 3:30 p.m. game vs. Knicks at Kaseya Center. – 1:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler still listed as questionable on the latest injury report – 1:44 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Miami star Jimmy Butler remains questionable with the ankle sprain, Heat announce. Caleb Martin is available. – 1:44 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jimmy Butler and Tom Thibodeau speak the same basketball love language. It centers around work –and a four letter word which is almost always said between them as a sign of respect. The admiration the pair has for each other only grows stronger over time.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:24 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And from the Heat side… Jimmy Butler officially listed as questionable for Game 3. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:57 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: Heat lists Jimmy Butler as questionable, but optimism remains that he’ll play in Game 3. The latest Heat injury report miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:57 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Make sure to get your plays on PrizePicks for today’s Heat-Knicks game
I’m taking Jimmy Butler, along with Caleb Martin to get some boards in some increased minutes
Use code “five” pic.twitter.com/TdNIEyLHkH – 9:47 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat lists Jimmy Butler as questionable, but optimism remains that he’ll play in Game 3. The latest Heat injury report miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:30 PM
