Immanuel Quickley suffered sprained ankle in loss against Miami

Ian Begley: Tom Thibodeau said Immanuel Quickley has a sprained ankle and Knicks will know more tomorrow about the injury.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau said Immanuel Quickley has a sprained ankle and Knicks will know more tomorrow about the injury. – 6:33 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley is going back to the locker room with Knicks medical people after suffering a leg injury. – 6:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Quickley stayed down on the ground for a few moments after appearing to turn his left ankle. He gingerly got up and limped straight back to the locker room to get checked out. – 5:59 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Immanuel Quickley is on the court in pain. Looking at the replay, hopefully it’s not his knee. He’s headed to the locker room. – 5:58 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
How many pick-and-rolls has Randle run tonight? How many with Brunson? At the very least, you force Bam out that way, possibly opening up drives from Barrett/Hart/Quickley on the second side. – 5:21 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks just hit their first 3 — Quickley from the corner. 1-for-8 — all 32 points prior were in the paint or free throws. Somehow they are down 12 – 4:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With 9:04 left in second period, Quickley provides first Knicks bench points. – 4:20 PM
Stefan Bondy: Immanuel Quickley on sprained ankle: “It hurt a lot.” Doesn’t know yet about his status for Game 4. Didn’t see a lot of swelling. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / May 6, 2023
Fred Katz: Immanuel Quickley stayed down on the ground for a few moments after appearing to turn his left ankle. He gingerly got up and limped straight back to the locker room to get checked out. Quickley went straight to the locker room. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / May 6, 2023
All that momentum continued when Quickley dropped 39 points and hit 7 threes against the Pacers on April 5. Two days later, his phone suddenly started blowing up with notifications of people tagging him on Instagram—Damian Lillard had just endorsed him for 6MOY. “Just knowing that [an] NBA superstar is vouching for you is something that’s pretty cool,” Quickly says. He first got connected to Dame during his rookie year through Knicks assistant coach Johnnie Bryant and says the NBA All-Star has given him advice on “working hard and believing in the work.” -via SLAM / May 4, 2023