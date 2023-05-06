JaMychal Green starts again for Warriors in Game 3

Mike Trudell: Same starters for the Warriors, who stick with their small group with Draymond and JaMychal Green (Looney on the bench).
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr is sticking with JaMychal Green in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/d1AdgzlhcW – 8:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
JaMychal Green will start again
Warriors starters for Game 2 vs. the Lakers
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
JaMychal Green
Draymond – 8:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are sticking with their Game 2 starters tonight. JaMychal Green in place of Kevon Looney. – 8:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Same starters for the Warriors, who stick with their small group with Draymond and JaMychal Green (Looney on the bench). – 8:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Steve Kerr said he won’t reveal GSW’s starters for Game 3 until it’s mandatory (30 minutes prior to tip). With Kevin Looney sick prior to Game 2, they started JaMychal Green next to Draymond, but their smaller lineup was effective, so we’ll see if Kerr sticks with it. – 7:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“With Loon not being in the lineup, we knew we needed some dog out there and he stepped up for us in a big way,”
JaMychal Green was ready when his number was called.
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/K8afbXvWos – 3:36 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Stephen Curry following the Warriors 27-point win over the Lakers in Game 2, Draymond Green’s impact defensively, JaMychal Green making the most of his opportunity & evening the series 1-1 as they head to LA. pic.twitter.com/vl9D7M0uQG – 2:33 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
JaMychal Green talks about why he’s thankful for the opportunity to start in the Warriors Game 2 win over the Lakers, his impact as a starter with a playoff scoring high 15 points, how he’s remained ready to contribute this season & defending Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/G2YkZa78Ld – 12:55 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Draymond Green on he and his Warriors bouncing back from the Game 1 loss to the Lakers to win by 27 in Game 2, evening the series 1-1 heading to LA, the big night from Klay Thompson, JaMychal Green’s impact as a starter & why he brought his kids to the podium. pic.twitter.com/geyl2ibGDs – 12:43 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Steve Kerr said that Kevon Looney came down with an illness before the game. Kerr was told no more than 20 minutes, which was what played a role in bringing him off the bench. They already knew they’d be playing JaMychal Green, so might as well start him. – 12:04 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kerr said Kevon Looney was “pretty ill” about two hours before game time. He consulted Rick Celebrini, who said Looney would only be capable of playing 20 or so minutes. Kerr brought Looney came off the bench to limit his minutes, and JaMychal Green stepped up as a starter. – 12:03 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on JaMychal Green: “He’s earned this by just staying positive and staying ready.” – 12:00 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Steph, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, JaMychal Green lineup played 12:32 together
They were a plus-5, outscoring the Lakers 35-30
6 of 8 on 2-pointers
7 of 12 on 3-pointers
82.5 eFG%
76.1 TS% – 11:57 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
JaMychal Green was added to the starting lineup in Game 2 against the Lakers as veteran center Kevon Looney deals with an illness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/04/war… – 11:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will start veteran JaMychal Green in Game 2 against the Lakers with Kevon Looney dealing with an illness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/04/war… – 11:00 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Did the Warriors just fall into something with JaMychal Green starting in place of Looney (Despite Looney’s incredible rebounding). The extra offensive threat vs a very good defensive team – 10:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors were outscored by 7 points in the 16 Draymond/Loon minutes in Game 1
Now JaMychal Green has his first double-digit scoring quarter all year (10 with 5:03 left in 3rd) – 10:50 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
JaMychal Green: 15 points in 12 minutes. The spot start has worked. Three 3s, three paint finishes. Lakers are daring the Warriors bigs to score against them in this series and they are tonight. JaMychal Green has 15, Draymond Green has nine, Kevon Looney has six. – 10:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
You hear good coaches tell players, “every one of you will help us win at least one game this year”…
You usually don’t think it applies to playoff basketball, but alas, JaMychal Green – 10:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Really nice job by the Warriors understanding that JaMychal Green could play in this series due to Vando. Green’s biggest issues are rim protection and lateral mobility which haven’t been tested tonight. He can knock down an open 3 reliably, which he’s done tonight. – 10:47 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
It took all year to happen, but Steph Curry finally got out of JaMychal Green’s way and let him cook
MY COLUMN: – 10:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
JaMychal Green’s 15 points are his second-most all season
His regular-season high was 18 points – 10:46 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
JaMychal Green with 15 points. Just like Steve Kerr drew it up lol – 10:45 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
I knew there was a reason the Warriors signed JaMychal Green. – 10:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Terrific start to this game for the Lakers. LeBron looks great, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt have already combined to hit 3 3s and they took care of the ball. Didn’t like the JaMychal Green switch for the Warriors, though he had a decent first quarter. – 9:44 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Thoughts on Steve Kerr’s decision to start JaMychal Green in Game 2?
Thoughts on Steve Kerr’s decision to start JaMychal Green in Game 2?
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
At the game’s first timeout, JaMychal Green has 5 points, a three, 2 rebs and 1 assist. – 9:23 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Wrote after Game 1 about Kerr’s tactic to use JaMychal Green after he was scoreless in Sac series. Leaning into it bigly now with Green starting Game 2.
Wrote after Game 1 about Kerr’s tactic to use JaMychal Green after he was scoreless in Sac series. Leaning into it bigly now with Green starting Game 2.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Oh wow JaMychal Green starting for Kevon Looney very interesting. Makes sense to try and max out that spacing and maybe even run a bit more after the way the Lakers controlled the paint last game. – 9:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Asked Steve Kerr yesterday how he’d feel if Looney took a wide-open 3. ‘Not great.’
Asked Steve Kerr yesterday how he’d feel if Looney took a wide-open 3. ‘Not great.’
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
JaMychal Green replaces Kevon Looney in the starting lineup. Warriors say that Looney is not feeling well, but will play. Regardless, this gives GSW a smaller, more spread out look that LAL expected to see more of with Draymond at the 5. – 8:51 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
JaMychal Green averaged 4.7 fouls per 36 minutes during the regular season — third on the Warriors behind Rollins and Wiseman. During the postseason, it’s up to a team-high 7.8 fouls per 36 – 8:46 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Warriors say that JaMychal Green will start at Center tonight. Kevin Looney is not feeling well, but is expected to play. – 8:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I was pretty confident that the Warriors would eventually make a change.
Poole was the likeliest. I’d wondered about GPII starting as well, to limit D-Lo and force Bron to be a more active shot-creator on that injured foot.
I was pretty confident that the Warriors would eventually make a change.
Poole was the likeliest. I’d wondered about GPII starting as well, to limit D-Lo and force Bron to be a more active shot-creator on that injured foot.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The five-man group of Steph, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond and JaMychal Green hasn’t played together at all in the playoffs.
The five-man group of Steph, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond and JaMychal Green hasn’t played together at all in the playoffs.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Per the Warriors, the reason JaMychal Green is starting over Kevon Looney is because Looney isn’t feeling well (illness)
Per the Warriors, the reason JaMychal Green is starting over Kevon Looney is because Looney isn’t feeling well (illness)
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Warriors’ first counter is replacing Kevin Looney with JaMychal Green in the starting lineup to add better spacing while maintaining some size. – 8:40 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
JaMychal Green — a starter tonight for the Warriors — was such a cool cover in his time as a Clipper… which included a few big-time playoff 3s against the Warriors.
JaMychal Green — a starter tonight for the Warriors — was such a cool cover in his time as a Clipper… which included a few big-time playoff 3s against the Warriors.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
JaMychal Green starting in place of Kevon Looney for Golden State, moving Draymond Green to the 5 – 8:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Surprise move: JaMychal Green will start Game 2 in place of Kevon Looney. pic.twitter.com/aykjLt8Qf0 – 8:35 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Big change in Golden State’s starting lineup: JaMychal Green in for Kevon Looney for Game 2 against the Lakers. – 8:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
A surprise from Steve Kerr. The Warriors are starting JaMychal Green in Kevon Looney’s place in Game 2 to spread the floor but remain big. The starters vs Lakers.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
JaMychal Green – 8:34 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
With Draymond Green t the 5, JaMychal Green starts at the 4 for Warriors in G2 – 8:34 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Golden State Warriors are starting JaMychal Green in place of Kevon Looney tonight against Los Angeles Lakers. – 8:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
JaMychal Green is starting Game 2 tonight against the Lakers
Warriors starters
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
JaMychal
Draymond – 8:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors shake up their starting lineup: JaMychal Green is on, Kevon Looney is out.
Warriors shake up their starting lineup: JaMychal Green is on, Kevon Looney is out.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
JaMychal Green is starting in place of Kevon Looney. pic.twitter.com/7vUqp3DeqO – 8:33 PM
More on this storyline
So what was Kerr to do with his starting lineup? Enter sparingly-used forward JaMychal Green. For Kerr and the Warriors, he was the lineup’s next-best option to replace Looney. Was he ready to help? Absolutely, as he finished with 15 points in the Warriors’ 127-100 victory. “Been waiting on this moment,” JaMychal Green said afterwards. “Just wanted to show that I could help. I’m here to help the team, and so it was just me staying ready.” -via San Francisco Chronicle / May 5, 2023
Magic Johnson: Coach Steve Kerr made excellent adjustments on offense putting Jamychal Green in the line up to spread the court as well as adjusting their offensive plays. Defensively they kept the Lakers out of the paint. -via Twitter @MagicJohnson / May 5, 2023
Anthony Slater: The Warriors say Kevon Looney is not feeling well but will attempt to play. Sounds like it is at least part of the reason for the JaMychal Green for Looney starting lineup swap. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / May 4, 2023