Jayson Tatum defends Al Horford: 'Whoever laughed at him earlier, shame on you'

Jared Weiss: Jayson Tatum on Al Horford: “Whoever laughed at him earlier, shame on you. Al is definitely an elite shooter and he’s been that and proven that. He is so important to what we are trying to accomplish as a team.”
Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia — Al Horford sees Jaylen Brown asking for more. Embracing a front line role and setting a tone for the #Celtics. It’s one Horford followed and finished in the 4th with the decisive three.
On the two C’s who set the energy entering Game 3: clnsmedia.com/celtics-follow… – 2:23 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
BSJ Game 3 Report: Celtics 114, Sixers 102 – Tatum, Brown combine for 50, C’s regain home court advantage bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/05/06/bsj… – 1:06 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tatum, Brown spark Celtics past 76ers 114-102 in Game 3 nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/06/tat… – 12:34 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum was in the back doing his routine & could only hear Embiid’s MVP ceremony:
“It got me really ready to play. You could feel the energy from the crowd in the building. I’m happy for him. He earned it, he deserved it. But I was just focused on trying to win tonight.” – 11:37 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on Al Horford: “Whoever laughed at him earlier, shame on you. Al is definitely an elite shooter and he’s been that and proven that. He is so important to what we are trying to accomplish as a team.” – 11:32 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
It was just mentioned to Jayson Tatum that he wants an MVP ceremony one day.
“Hehehehehe yeah.” – 11:31 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum: “That’s the fun part of playing in the playoffs: Playing on the road and the challenges it poses. The crowd. The environment was electric tonight.” – 11:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum: “Winning a championship is hard, so I’ve heard.” – 11:29 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum: “We feel like we can get a good shot every time down the court. I think today we got a lot of key stops. Made some shots tough for them. It paid off.” – 11:28 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum on the Embiid-on-Grant stomp: “That was kind of nasty. Obviously, it was incidental. I said it earlier: Grant does a lot of things that doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet.” – 11:27 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics vs. 76ers score, takeaways: Clutch Jayson Tatum leads Boston; James Harden’s shooting woes continue
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 11:21 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
This is as lively as the Cs locker room has been after a playoff game.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Tatum outscored the 76ers down the stretch in Game 3 😳 pic.twitter.com/X4tdaUOt2s – 10:32 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Celtics take Game 3 to lead the series 2-1 vs. the Sixers.
Tatum outscored Philly in the last three minutes of the game. 😅 pic.twitter.com/UUXxn64DCN – 10:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Horford tonight:
17 PTS
7 REB
6-8 FG
5-7 3P
No player has a better record against Embiid. pic.twitter.com/vxr1cmuc5Y – 10:18 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics use defense and timely offense to stop #76ers 114-102 and take 2-1 series lead and back home-court advantage. Tatum 27, Brown 23, Horford 17, Smart 15, Brogdon 15, White 13; Embiid 30, Harden 16, Melton 14, Maxey 13, Niang 10. – 10:18 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Wild hypothetical: Would you trade Jayson Tatum for the No. 1 overall pick, assuming the Celtics don’t win the title? – 10:16 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics beat the Sixers 114-102 in Game 3 to take the 2-1 series lead and reclaim home-court advantage. Great poise from the C’s down the stretch and Jayson Tatum came up huge with 27 points. Game 4 is 3:30 p.m. Sunday back in Philly. – 10:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Jays tonight:
Tatum — Brown —
27 PTS 23 PTS
10 REB 7 REB
5 AST 5 AST
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Celtics 114, Sixers 102
Boston takes 2-1 lead in this series.
Jayson Tatum finishes with 27, including a couple daggers late.
Joel Embiid had 30 and 13 for Philly, but Tyrese Maxey and James Harden combined to shoot 7-for-29 overall, and 2-for-14 on 2s
Game 4 is Sunday – 10:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Offensive masterclass from Jayson Tatum in the final minutes.
The kind of performance Boston has rarely gotten from him in the second half of the season. – 10:11 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
7 straight points for Jayson Tatum in crunch time. Celtics lead 110-100 with 1:18 left to go. – 10:11 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Same play over and over… Tatum get the switch on Harris…. fadeaway, 3 pointer, foul. 10 point game with 1:18 to go – 10:10 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
They finally put Tobias back in and Tatum cooks him twice in a row. Tough world. – 10:10 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum is so locked in that he completely ignored Horford wide open next to him and nailed the 3. – 10:09 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum with two big buckets there. That 3 has some people here at Wells Fargo heading for the exits – 10:09 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
It’s always little things. Maxey leaks out and misses an important defensive rebound which leads to wide open Horford 3. Takes Philly’s deficit from 4 to 7 with 3:22 left. – 10:05 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
This was inevitably going to be the Horford game after the thing about him being an elite shooter went viral this morning. – 10:04 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford, noted elite shooter, with a monster 3 pointer there. He’s 5-7 – 10:04 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Every time we lose a 50/50 ball Al horford immediately hits a three – 10:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Twice now, Philly has been utterly faked out and left guys holding the ball at the 3-point line. Both times, Celtics (Brogdon and then Horford) made the Sixers pay.
Boston up 103-96 with 3:22 to go. – 10:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Al Horford with a big 3 to increase lead to 7 with 3:22 left. Timeout #76ers. BOS 103, PHL 96.
#Celtics out of fouls. – 10:03 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics have had some BIG offensive rebounds in this one.
Meanwhile, Horford’s mini slump is over. – 10:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The numbers tonight suggest Al Horford is indeed an elite shooter. 5/7 from deep now as the Celtics take a 7 point lead. – 10:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Here’s how it starts. Tatum misses a free throw… cheap fouls… missed rotation on Melton and he hits a 3…. 6 point game. – 9:50 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics finish the 3Q with a little extra cushion than they had at the half, leading the Sixers 88-77 going into the 4Q.
🌟🌟🌟Jaylen Brown 21 pts, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
🌟🌟Joel Embiid 26 pts, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks
🌟Jayson Tatum 17 pts, 5 rebounds, 5 assists – 9:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #76ers 88-77 after 3Q. Tatum missed an open 3 at the buzzer. Brown 21, Tatum 17, Horford 14, Smart 13, White 11; Embiid 26, Maxey 13, Tucker 9, Harden 8, Melton 8. – 9:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Philly looks to have given up on letting Joel switch onto Tatum (and possibly brown. Went to the switch double that time. – 9:40 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Al Horford is 4-6 from 3 tonight so far after the whole elite shooter thing at shootaround today lol – 9:34 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Might be a cut on Tatum’s left knee? He’s staying in the game as play resumes now. – 9:21 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum is back out on the floor and will stay in the game after the timeout – 9:20 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum is back out on the floor and will return to the game. #Celtics #76ers – 9:20 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum looked like he hit his left knee and just walked toward the locker room but is back out for the start of play. – 9:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jayson Tatum is walking back to the locker room under his own power after appearing to bang his leg falling into the first row.
Meanwhile, Joe Mazzulla is challenging a foul call at the other end on a Tobias Harris drive. – 9:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Celtics are challenging that call. And Jayson Tatum went back to the locker room after crashing into the first row. – 9:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum’s going to the locker room after that spill into the crowd as #Celtics challenge Horford’s 3rd foul. – 9:18 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum is going right at Embiid and forcing him to defend. Embiid was winning that battle earlier. Tatum is winning it now – 9:16 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum and Jaylen spread things out and go right at Embiid on back to back plays.
Layup, and-1 layup.
Cs have their biggest lead. – 9:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Don’t know why officials didn’t just review the Melton shot after they ruled clock violation and play stopped. Instead, they gave the #Celtics the ball, Horford hits the 3, half ends and then officials review Melton shot. A 10-point lead down to 7. – 9:01 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum started 4-4 for 10 points as part of a hot start. He’s 1-8 for 3 points since then. C’s still take the 7-point lead into halftime. – 8:58 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
That Melton 3 counts after review, but the call burned the Sixers because the Celtics got a sideline out of bounds with 5 seconds left and Horford tosses in a 3 before the buzzer. – 8:57 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Wow, officials rule Melton released a made 3 after the 24-second clock expired and Horford then hits a 3 with 0.3 seconds left. After review, officials rule it good. BOS 57, PHL 50 at half. – 8:56 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Massive swing to end the half as Maxey’s 3 was wiped out for a shot clock violation and then Horford hits one at the end. Refs are likely going to fix that error and make it 57-50. – 8:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Anyone notice the amount of Brown ball time in the first half? Tatum off-ball more often. – 8:53 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum is very frustrated with the refs right now and Marcus Smart has been trying to calm him down and get him refocused – 8:53 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Interesting, Celtics have Jaylen Brown/Smart/Smart guard Embiid three straight possessions, keeping Horford on Tucker. pic.twitter.com/J4IfDEQFA7 – 8:51 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Al Horford is the roamer/scrammer now off PJ Tucker with Marcus Smart essentially face-guarding Embiid. It’s certainly creative. And if the Celtics can avoid getting pounded on the glass, it’ll be crossmatch city in transition. – 8:47 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Tatum’s Game 2: 7 PTS / 1-7 FG / 0 3PM
Tatum’s Q1 in Game 3: 10 PTS / 4-8 FG / 2 3PM pic.twitter.com/Xy2pumvS9V – 8:35 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics open with 14-4 run, Sixers rally with 15-4 run to lead 29-28 after 1Q.
🌟🌟🌟Joel Embiid 12 pts
🌟🌟Jayson Tatum 10 pts
🌟Tyrese Maxey 4 pts, 4 rebounds. – 8:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Sixers 29, Celtics 28
Impressive bounce back from Philly, which ended the quarter on a 15-4 run after giving up a 14-4 run to start the game.
Jayson Tatum had 10 for Boston, Joel Embiid had 12 for Philly. Celtics are 6-for-13 from 3, Philly is 12-for-12 from FT line. – 8:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum has the only #Celtics make at the rim so far. #76ers keep making stops inside. pic.twitter.com/74H0sgWUDL – 8:18 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“He put Tatum in the friend zone!”
With friends like Embiid, who needs enemies? 🤭 pic.twitter.com/B67oKwbE7J – 8:17 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rob’s out of it already offensively and the spacing allowed #Celtics to dominate early. Grant will relieve Horford. Flash of Al-Rob didn’t go great. – 8:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum getting some of his best looks since early in the ATL series. – 8:08 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Embiid definitely moving a little bit better early on. Two nice moves to get past Horford, one for a bucket, one for a foul. Let’s see if he can sustain that – 8:06 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Positionless basketball here: Marcus Smart used as an on-ball screener, then rolls hard to the rim while Al Horford sets a screen for Jayson Tatum.
An excellent pass by Smart to find Tatum pic.twitter.com/p8dB9fJsM9 – 8:02 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics with a great start up 16-7 on the Sixers. Jayson Tatum already with 10 points on 4-4 shooting. All 6 Celtics buckets thus far have been assisted. – 8:01 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum has more FG in the first four minutes than in all of Game 2. #Celtics off to a positive start with a 16-7 lead. #76ers – 8:01 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
I don’t have real numbers but seems like whenever Tatum gets a clean, easy jumper to go in to start it makes a difference. – 7:58 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum starts 2-2 from the filed, which is more made field goals than he had all of Game 2. – 7:56 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Jayson Tatum has been fine this playoffs, but he needs to be the best version of himself if the Celtics are going to win the title.
@coachthorpe and @jshector are worried about him
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/0qElZNwZHC – 7:00 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Sixers – Wells Fargo Center – May 5, 2023 – Game 3 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: Griffin, Gallinari Philadelphia: None pic.twitter.com/XYmrn3KvUS – 6:54 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
—Bucks/Coach Bud (1:08)
—Mini MLE 🌟 (20:02)
—Kyrie (28:02)
—Tatum (32:32)
—Pacers (46:06)
🎧bit.ly/hwkx898
🍎apple.co/42awknK
✳️spoti.fi/3pa6jGw
📺bit.ly/hwd898
Rate, review, sub👇
linktr.ee/hardwoodknocks
BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KYC9wHQ7IT – 6:01 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Al Horford still rocking wired earbuds like a KING pic.twitter.com/2uQhIaORZ2 – 5:47 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Tatum needs to score more. Embiid needs to be more impactful. Which role players will step up? All will be answered tonight in a pivotal Game 3 matchup between Boston and Philly. sherrod.substack.com/p/let-the-adju… – 4:22 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“You’re laughing, you don’t think I’m an elite shooter?”
Al Horford wasn’t gonna stand for a reporter laughing after he called himself an elite shooter 😬
(via @RealBobManning)
pic.twitter.com/OSYAt0HVdP – 2:04 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
“You don’t think I’m an elite shooter?”
Al Horford is in a bit of a playoff shooting slump but did finish second in the NBA in 3PT% this year.
@DKSportsbook has the over/under on Horford 3s in Game 3 vs Philly at 1.5 (and points at 7.5). #DKPartner
pic.twitter.com/jZH6sZWCbV – 1:46 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Al Horford (44 percent from 3) has been an elite shooter this year and he did not take kindly to a reporter chuckling at that label before Game 3 masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:38 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Mild interest in what Jayson Tatum has to say pic.twitter.com/v7RRlbRGc0 – 11:41 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on the key to improving from Game 2: “Try not to foul out. I only played 18 minutes, so it was like a day off.” – 11:41 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Asked Al Horford about going through a little shooting slump: I went through ups and downs (this season) and that’s just a part of it when you’re when you’re when you’re an elite shooter.”
Al Horford, still talking his shit. Wrote about that last week:
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/04/30/al-… – 11:18 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 3 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #bostonceltics #NBAPlayoffs East semis. I want the winner, final score, points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Jayson Tatum and who will be the X-factor. #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/GohaYZg344 – 10:40 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Great chat on @thegardenreport with @PompeyOnSixers talking #MVP, Tatum/Brown habits & whether #76ers have a chance after how Embiid looked in G1
FWIW – Embiid is questionable tonight:
youtube.com/live/FnlS_qY9t… pic.twitter.com/44nDLCXK4P – 7:01 AM
More on this storyline
Bobby Manning: Great moment a few minutes ago — Al Horford addressed his G2 shooting, calling himself an elite shooter as a reporter laughed. “You’re laughing, you don’t think I’m an elite shooter? My numbers don’t support it?” -via Twitter @RealBobManning / May 6, 2023
StatMuse: Al Horford: — Most playoff 3s by a center — Most playoff games with 5+ 3s by a center — Oldest center with 5+ 3s in a playoff game pic.twitter.com/NculeJxgdV -via Twitter @statmuse / May 5, 2023
Jay King: Horford said he’s gone through ups and downs shooting all season. Said it’s a part of being “an elite shooter.” One media member laughed at that label. Horford: “You’re laughing? You don’t think I’m an elite shooter? My numbers don’t support it?” Media member: Yes they do. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 5, 2023
The crowd and the moment served as motivation for Tatum, who responded with a team-high 27 points to help Boston spoil Embiid’s night with a 114-102 victory that gave the Celtics a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. “It just got me really ready to play,” Tatum said about watching Embiid collect his MVP trophy. “You could feel the energy from the crowd and the building. I’m happy for (Embiid). He earned it, he deserved it, but I was just focused on trying to win tonight.” -via ESPN / May 6, 2023
StatMuse: Devin Booker has more 40-point playoff games than Charles Barkley Jayson Tatum Kawhi Leonard Larry Bird Carmelo Anthony Tracy McGrady Alex English Kyrie Irving Paul Pierce Reggie Miller Anthony Davis Paul George Leading this postseason in scoring. pic.twitter.com/S167xdfIz4 -via Twitter @statmuse / May 6, 2023