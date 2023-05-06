Knicks keeping an eye on Giannis Antetokounmpo situation

“Is Giannis going to extend?” Windhorst asked on First Take. “I don’t know. And that uncertainty is what the league is watching right now. The New York Knicks, for example, they got 97 percent of their attention on the Miami Heat, three percent of their attention on Milwaukee. What’s going on over there?”
Source: Brandon Contes @ Awful Announcing
Source: Brandon Contes @ Awful Announcing
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Point Forward @pointforward
“If Jrue’s playing, I’m betting my house on it… To take out Jrue, you gonna have to damn-near kill that man…”
@Evan Turner was more surprised that a team with Jrue Holiday, not necessarily Giannis, got knocked out early.
🍎apple.co/3I5U4Sb
🔵spoti.fi/3AUoIdb – 1:27 PM
“If Jrue’s playing, I’m betting my house on it… To take out Jrue, you gonna have to damn-near kill that man…”
@Evan Turner was more surprised that a team with Jrue Holiday, not necessarily Giannis, got knocked out early.
🍎apple.co/3I5U4Sb
🔵spoti.fi/3AUoIdb – 1:27 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @BobbyMarks42 + I break down every angle of Warriors-Lakers. Then Heat-Knicks, a little Sixers-Celtics. Then @eric_nehm on Bucks firing Mike Budenholzer + MIL future outlook/Giannis:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3NIn0D7
Apple: apple.co/3B0DDlS – 1:24 PM
New Lowe Post podcast: @BobbyMarks42 + I break down every angle of Warriors-Lakers. Then Heat-Knicks, a little Sixers-Celtics. Then @eric_nehm on Bucks firing Mike Budenholzer + MIL future outlook/Giannis:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3NIn0D7
Apple: apple.co/3B0DDlS – 1:24 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Some of y’all are being obtuse. I am well aware Bud made questionable decisions over the years. But his brother died in a car crash during the series. That’s not “normal.” You could wait a bit before doing this. There are LOTS of really good coaches who’d wait to coach Giannis. – 12:11 PM
Some of y’all are being obtuse. I am well aware Bud made questionable decisions over the years. But his brother died in a car crash during the series. That’s not “normal.” You could wait a bit before doing this. There are LOTS of really good coaches who’d wait to coach Giannis. – 12:11 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
—Big Wos on Draymond’s A-Game tonight (and GSW future), the AD rollercoaster, Phoenix’s bleak spot + Milwaukee being on the Giannis Clock.
—@PSchrags on a Rejuvenated Rodgers, Houston’s goofy draft gamble + some sleeper NFL division bets
open.spotify.com/episode/48ACye… – 1:17 AM
New BS Podcast!
—Big Wos on Draymond’s A-Game tonight (and GSW future), the AD rollercoaster, Phoenix’s bleak spot + Milwaukee being on the Giannis Clock.
—@PSchrags on a Rejuvenated Rodgers, Houston’s goofy draft gamble + some sleeper NFL division bets
open.spotify.com/episode/48ACye… – 1:17 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I don’t think Giannis had anything to do with it”
🏀 @Eddie Johnson reacts to the Bucks firing Mike Budenholzer…take a listen ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/42jEg0RbJP – 7:21 PM
“I don’t think Giannis had anything to do with it”
🏀 @Eddie Johnson reacts to the Bucks firing Mike Budenholzer…take a listen ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/42jEg0RbJP – 7:21 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I don’t think as a team, we made the right [adjustments] or we didn’t make as many adjustments as we could.”
Giannis spoke on some of the coaching decisions made after the top-seeded Bucks series loss to the Heat. pic.twitter.com/WO9MMbLcT5 – 7:16 PM
“I don’t think as a team, we made the right [adjustments] or we didn’t make as many adjustments as we could.”
Giannis spoke on some of the coaching decisions made after the top-seeded Bucks series loss to the Heat. pic.twitter.com/WO9MMbLcT5 – 7:16 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
LOT of people taking victory laps on the Giannis quote lol. Man took the time to add some nuance (something we all could use a bit more of and generally crave from athletes) and basically said not EVERYTHING from ’22-23 is a failure coz they lost a series. 1/2 – 6:34 PM
LOT of people taking victory laps on the Giannis quote lol. Man took the time to add some nuance (something we all could use a bit more of and generally crave from athletes) and basically said not EVERYTHING from ’22-23 is a failure coz they lost a series. 1/2 – 6:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Not every star has love for Nurse & his defensive schemes (👋 Embiid), but has always seemed like there’s been mutual respect between Nick & Giannis (who the Raps neutralized in the 2019 East Finals). Nurse checks off a lot of boxes for Milwaukee, and vice versa. Could be a fit. – 6:34 PM
Not every star has love for Nurse & his defensive schemes (👋 Embiid), but has always seemed like there’s been mutual respect between Nick & Giannis (who the Raps neutralized in the 2019 East Finals). Nurse checks off a lot of boxes for Milwaukee, and vice versa. Could be a fit. – 6:34 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
So the Bucks moronically fire Budenholzer.
Who does Giannis want now?
Charles Lee?
Nick Nurse?
Becky Hammon?
The latter, you might be curious to know, was seriously considered by Bucks brass before they opted for Budenholzer. – 6:17 PM
So the Bucks moronically fire Budenholzer.
Who does Giannis want now?
Charles Lee?
Nick Nurse?
Becky Hammon?
The latter, you might be curious to know, was seriously considered by Bucks brass before they opted for Budenholzer. – 6:17 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s response to the “failure” question has gone viral. But that doesn’t have to be the last word, for either him or his Bucks. You can heal after the worst moments of your life, and thrive. Take my word for it. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/4236fHj – 5:00 PM
PMers: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s response to the “failure” question has gone viral. But that doesn’t have to be the last word, for either him or his Bucks. You can heal after the worst moments of your life, and thrive. Take my word for it. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/4236fHj – 5:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Embiid will be an MVP.”
Debating 2018-19 #NBA MVP, @SayingMoore and I first talked Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden.
Finished 1-2.
We talked Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Paul George and Nikola Jokic.
Then I said Joel Embiid would win one in the future.
4 years later. pic.twitter.com/ZUnpwSPA3W – 1:28 PM
“Embiid will be an MVP.”
Debating 2018-19 #NBA MVP, @SayingMoore and I first talked Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden.
Finished 1-2.
We talked Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Paul George and Nikola Jokic.
Then I said Joel Embiid would win one in the future.
4 years later. pic.twitter.com/ZUnpwSPA3W – 1:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI #Sixers’ Joel Embiid wins NBA MVP, beating out Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo inquirer.com/sports/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 6:56 AM
#ICYMI #Sixers’ Joel Embiid wins NBA MVP, beating out Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo inquirer.com/sports/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 6:56 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
5⃣ years in a row international players have won the NBA MVP award 🔥
2018-19 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
2019-20 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
2020-21 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
2021-22 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
2022-23 🇨🇲 Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/Wc3BpYxxAC – 4:17 AM
5⃣ years in a row international players have won the NBA MVP award 🔥
2018-19 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
2019-20 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
2020-21 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
2021-22 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
2022-23 🇨🇲 Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/Wc3BpYxxAC – 4:17 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Anthony Davis keeps serving up these reminders that this was supposed to be his league before he kept getting hit with the bad luck stick & Giannis, Embiid & Jokic called dibs. His two-way dominance & paint ownership have made anything possible for the Lakers this postseason. – 1:00 AM
Anthony Davis keeps serving up these reminders that this was supposed to be his league before he kept getting hit with the bad luck stick & Giannis, Embiid & Jokic called dibs. His two-way dominance & paint ownership have made anything possible for the Lakers this postseason. – 1:00 AM
More on this storyline
“There is no indication he has given that he wants to leave. But if he doesn’t extend, it’s a major red flag for what’s going on with the organization. He’s going to sit there and watch whether they’re going to sign [Brook] Lopez and [Khris] Middleton and I’m not sure they’re going to be able to do it.” -via Bleacher Report / May 6, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Anthony Davis last night: ✅ 30 PTS ✅ 23 REB ✅ 5 AST ✅ 4 BLK Davis joins Nikola Jokic (June 11, 2021) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (May 13, 2022) as the only active players to record at least 30p/20r/5a in a playoff game. -via Twitter @jkubatko / May 3, 2023
Marc Stein: The NBA’s 2022-23 MVP award will be announced Tuesday night at 7 PM ET on @NBAonTNT. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 29, 2023