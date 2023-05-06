Monty Williams on Chris Paul's availability: Nothing's changed

Tim MacMahon: Monty Williams said Chris Paul “got some shots up” but didn’t do much else at Suns practice today. “Nothing’s changed,” Williams said regarding Paul’s availability.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Great energy.”
“He just competed.”
Monty Williams on Jock Landale in Game 3. #Suns @Denver Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/JxPTqFGzfu – 4:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“It’s not uncommon for a guy to have an off night. That’s the beauty of team.”
Also asked Monty Williams about Cam Payne, Damion Lee and a few other Suns teammates offering Deandre Ayton encouragement last night, and this was his response: pic.twitter.com/NgA41ZgL8X – 4:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Chris Paul (groin) got up some shots today, but is still “day to day”
Missed Game 3. Expected to miss Game 4 Sunday. #Suns #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/G773kKVqHY – 4:01 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Monty Williams said Chris Paul “got some shots up” but didn’t do much else at Suns practice today. “Nothing’s changed,” Williams said regarding Paul’s availability. – 4:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams on Jock Landale: “He just scrapped. You couldn’t point out anything that he did from a high-level skill perspective. But he just scrapped.” – 2:36 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker, Durant and Payne combined for 23 assists and 4 turnovers.
Not a bad job with the Point God out! – 2:35 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They just knew what we had to do to win this game.”
Monty Williams on Devin Booker and Kevin Durant as the two combined for 86 of #Suns 121 points in #Game 3 win.
#Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Y139Uy2Nt7 – 1:56 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Great energy.”
“He just scraped.”
“He just competed.”
Monty Williams on Jock Landale in Game 3. #Suns @Denver Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/R3UxKlrDCE – 1:53 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
DeAndre Ayton en la luna de Valencia…. Al terminar el partido, se fue antes que abrieran el vestidor a la prensa, mientras Monty Williams elogió la labor de Jock Landale….
pic.twitter.com/WLtvtb1yxT – 1:53 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s a guy not afraid to take a shot.”
Monty Williams on T.J. Warren hitting two baskets late in #Suns win over #Nuggets. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/1upYjGJgvt – 1:23 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams addressed playing Jock Landale instead of Deandre Ayton late, saying Ayton wasn’t having his best game, but praised Landale’s energy and running the floor opened up lanes for teammate. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets – 1:12 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Deandre Ayton appeared to blow off Chris Paul offering encouragement to him after being benched in crunch time. pic.twitter.com/oKHVJOHOv2 – 1:11 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Jock was giving us great energy.”
Monty Williams said Jock Landale scrapped and his hustle plays in transition helped the Suns. On Deandre Ayton:
“Guys have tough games, and DA didn’t have his best tonight, but it’s great to be able to have your brother pick it up for you.” – 1:08 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Booker is in incredible shape. Period.
I watched Clippers absolutely drag KD and CP3 for parts of that series. But they couldn’t do a gotdam thing about Book
Tonight, Nuggets saw KD miss 19 shots, just for Booker to make all of his 4th quarter FGs to cap a 41:37 night. – 1:07 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on T.J. Warren’s performance: “It’s something that we felt like could give us something of a jolt, not just from a scoring perspective, but a big body….at the end, he’s a guy that’s not afraid to take and make a shot.” – 1:07 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
It looks like Monty Williams will close with Jock Landale over Deandre Ayton, who doesn’t appear to be thrilled as he sits at the end of the bench. – 12:37 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Lol DeAndre Jordan and Chris Paul arguing the call with each other from opposite benches – 12:33 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I honestly think Phoenix should bring Chris Paul off the bench when he comes back. The pace they’ve been playing with tonight is so valuable.
Obviously CP3 needs to play big minutes, but I want the starters playing fast. – 12:21 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Payne is a downgrade from CP3 obviously, but his transition pushes have been very helpful tonight. – 12:14 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is a really difficult Durant game to watch, but one quarter to go… the Suns second chance to finish a fourth quarter without Chris Paul and with KD… – 12:14 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Monty Williams playing Book with four fouls. Right decision there….He would have to commit assault to get a fifth – 12:05 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
One of the benefits of playing without Chris Paul was really evident in that first half….Phoenix is sooooooooooooooooooo much faster without him – 11:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne ready to go.
Getting start for Chris Paul (groin).
#NBAPlayoffs #Suns #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/ZgvBl8HtnX – 10:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Game 3 pregame 3 things to watch early.
1. Deandre Ayton. Can he make a difference for Phoenix?
2. Cameron Payne starting for Chris Paul.
3. Denver’s confidence up 2-0.
#Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/Kn9JjRTXi4 – 10:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s a game we all know we need.”
Monty Williams on Game 3. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/79uw31Q6NY – 8:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s been assertive.”
Monty Williams on Kevin Durant, who shot 10-of-27 for 24 points in Game 2. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/nWfm6Kqw6m – 8:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll see.”
Monty Williams when asked if he’s starting Cameron Payne for Chris Paul Game 3. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets – 8:19 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Monty Williams doesn’t commit to starting Cam Payne in Chris Paul’s place tonight. “We’ll see,” Williams says. – 8:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Monty Williams on if he’ll start Cam Payne at point guard tonight: “We’ll see.” – 8:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams, consistent as ever, when asked whether Cam Payne will start in Chris Paul’s place: “We’ll see.” – 8:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Monty Williams on Game 3: “It’s a game that we all know we need. There’s nothing wrong with admitting that truth.” – 8:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
5 keys for Suns to survive without Chris Paul in Game 3 vs. Nuggets – https://t.co/7FuwMEAblt via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/Kz0xXvPTlq – 8:02 PM
Eliav Gabay: #Suns Deandre Ayton was visibly upset with being pulled down the stretch of Game 3. Chris Paul tried to dap him up but Ayton ignored him. @Sports360AZ #NBATwitter #SunsTwitter -via Twitter @eliavgabay / May 6, 2023
“Obviously we are going to miss Chris,” Suns All-Star forward Kevin Durant said following the practice. “And what he brings to the table. We just got to go out there and play our game, play together, we try not to think too much about it and try to move the ball and play together… and put yourself in a good position.” -via Hoops Rumors / May 4, 2023