Anthony Davis on social media criticism after lackluster Game 2: I don't give that s*** any attention

In two of the three games in the second-round series featuring Warriors and Lakers, Davis has been the best player on the court. The Game 2 letdown preceded his monstrous Game 1 stat line of 30 points, 23 rebounds, four blocks and five assists. “It’s not like I say, ‘Well, you know what, I’m going to take the night off. I’m not going to go hard tonight. I’m not going to make shots.’ It’s not like that,” Davis told B/R. “People always want to tell you what to do, but I shot 10 times in Game 2 and I shot 11 times tonight [Davis took 10 field goals]. I got the same looks. Nothing was different aside from me making shots . “When that negative stuff starts to circulate, I go into my own little world and remind myself of who I am and what I can do and why people are criticizing me. You’re criticized for a reason. It’s because of who you are or who they know you can be. Every single time before a game, I remind myself of who I am and I go compete.” -via Bleacher Report / May 7, 2023