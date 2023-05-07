Anthony Davis on social media criticism after lackluster Game 2: I don't give that s*** any attention

With his knees wrapped for recovery maintenance, Anthony Davis sat at his locker stall scrolling through his phone. But he definitely wasn’t looking at Twitter. It’s normal for players to be on their phones browsing social media after a big win. He had just led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 127-97 victory over the Golden State Warriors to take a 2-1 series lead Saturday night. Davis dominated in all facets with game highs of 25 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and three steals in 33 minutes. “Hell nah, I’m not on social media and it’s been that way for about four months,” Davis told Bleacher Report while at his locker stall. “I don’t know what anybody is saying. Most times it’s just clickbait to draw ratings. I don’t give that s–t any attention.”
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Andrew Wiggins hammered a poster-worthy jam over Anthony Davis in Game 3 against the Lakers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/06/wat… – 1:00 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Exclusive @BleacherReport interview with Lakers star Anthony Davis on being scrutinized for 48 hours leading to huge Game 3 performance: “I don’t give that shit any attention.” bleacherreport.com/articles/10075… – 12:25 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Anthony Davis last night:
✅ 25 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 3 STL
✅ 4 BLK
Davis was the game’s outright leader in all four categories above.
The last player to achieve this feat in a playoff game was Kevin Garnett on May 10, 2012.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 11:21 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Anthony Davis finished with 11 deflections in Game 3 per NBA.com‘s hustle stats.
That is the most by any player in a game this postseason.
He has 31 deflections during these playoffs, which leads the NBA. – 11:07 AM
The Volume @TheVolumeSports
“By far the best defensive player in the league when he is right”
—@_JasonLT on the impact Anthony Davis is making against the Warriors pic.twitter.com/Dj9sCr1X15 – 10:59 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
AD just happens to play better in games 1, 3, 5 and 7 😳 pic.twitter.com/ChiHRAQEbm – 10:13 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Anthony Davis & LeBron James combine for 46 points, 21 rebounds, 11 assists in Game 3 W vs Warriors sportando.basketball/en/anthony-dav… – 9:12 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the Lakers against the Warriors in Game 3 of the #NBAPlayoffs
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:35 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
Lakers dominated from free throw line all season, even when they weren’t winning.
Warriors have been on the wrong end of that stick as defending champs.
Once LeBron James & Anthony Davis got to the stripe in Game 3, it was a wrap.
https://t.co/ezThx3tahc pic.twitter.com/RoFsnkNHtN – 3:27 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
The Warriors have an Anthony Davis problem, and starting Jordan Poole might be the answer
by @Brad Botkin
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 1:54 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Anthony Davis downplayed his up-and-down games vs Warriors: “I missed shots. I didn’t do anything differently. I didn’t change anything up.” My dispatch for @SportingTrib on why there’s more to it than just that. bit.ly/3pfRu5o pic.twitter.com/PeqcjOyu4a – 1:43 AM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
The play of Game 3 LAL/GSW was Darvin’s challenge of the AD charge that flipped to put a third on Draymond. The Warriors need Green to slow AD, but he picked up a quick 4th in the 2nd half, which all but squashed the Warriors’ game plan. – 1:33 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Por qué Draymond Green sobremarca a Anthony Davis, concediéndole el corte al aro es un misterio. Pero aprecien el colmillo de Austin Reaves con el empujón clave frente al árbitro Bill Kennedy sin cobro.
pic.twitter.com/mCzioZk7TO – 12:59 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Anthony Davis and the Lakers’ defense reassert control in Game 3 blowout win over Warriors @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 11:43 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Really bizarre trend:
Anthony Davis is averaging 27.8 points and 16.8 rebounds in odd-numbered playoff games (i.e., Games 1, 3 and 5) this postseason.
However, Davis is averaging 13 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in even-numbered playoff games. – 11:30 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
If there was a bright side to the Lakers getting thumped in Game 2, it was LeBron and AD playing fewer minutes than normal in a blowout. You could feel their increased energy in Game 3. Which could end up a factor again in Game 4 with LeBron/AD playing less than 35 minutes. AK – 11:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis this playoffs:
Odd games — Even games —
27.8 PPG 13.0 PPG
16.8 RPG 10.3 RPG
57.0 FG% 40.4 FG% pic.twitter.com/sS9oZ7guZM – 11:27 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron 🤝 AD
Lakers dominate the Warriors at home to lead the series 2-1. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xBsurnqkIq – 11:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Los Angeles beats Warriors 127-97, take 2-1 lead.
Garbage time moved this to a 45-point turnaround in this game; Lakers trailed by 11, led by as many as 34.
Anthony Davis with games high of:
– 25 points
– 13 rebounds
– 3 steals
– 4 blocks
– 11/12 FTs
Game 4 Monday. – 11:16 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
After dropping Game 2 by 27 points, the Lakers roar back to win Game 3 127-97. AD 25p on 7-of-10 FG and 11-of-12 FT 13r 4b 3s; LeBron 21p on 6-of-11 FG and 11-of-12 FT 8r 8a; DLo 21p on 8-of-13 5a; Lonnie 12p 4r 2s; Schroder 12p; Reaves 10p on 2-of-8 2a 2s. LAL 37 FTA; GSW 17 FTA – 11:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most stocks this playoffs:
49 — Anthony Davis
48
47
46
45
44
43
42
41
40
39
38
37
36
35
34
33
32
31
30
29
28 — Al Horford pic.twitter.com/XpOYuIMUSR – 11:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s best-case scenario for the Lakers here with the huge lead, to be able to rest LeBron and AD – especially LeBron – in the 4th Q, with Game 4 coming on Monday.
LeBron played 32 minutes, and Davis 33, with now 7 minutes to play and LAL up 105-77.
Curry played 32, Klay 33. – 11:03 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
26-point game here. Without AD having to play a full load of minutes, he’ll be fresh for Game 4 – 11:01 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Lakers winning a game with LeBron and AD both under 35 minutes is not something I thought we’d see happen in this series. Could be a pretty big deal come Monday night. – 10:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis checks out with LAL up 92-68, at the 10:15 mark of the 4th Q, with 25 points (game-high), 13 boards (game-high), 4 blocks (game-high) and 3 steals (game-high) in 33 minutes.
He’s a +28. – 10:50 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
The goal for the Warriors in this fourth quarter should be forcing the Lakers to extend LeBron’s and AD’s minutes. – 10:49 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Important for the Warriors to keep the game close enough to keep AD and LeBron on the floor. – 10:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Three of Draymond’s five fouls have come against AD. Warriors kept him away from Davis to open the fourth quarter, guarding Rui instead. – 10:46 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers Defense has been incredible (given up 38pts in the last 2qtrs)
Great balance for the LakeShow (AD, Bron and DLo with 21pts each) – 10:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Los Angeles leads Warriors 86-68 through 3 quarters.
Differentials are still same:
– Both teams with 26 FGs
– Both teams with 10 3s
– TOs: +7 Lakers
– oREB: +7 Warriors
Free throws:
– Warriors (6/8)
– Lakers (24/33)
AD is 9/10 FTs, LeBron 7/8 FTs. Both have 21 points. – 10:43 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Lakers respond like they should that Warriors run. LeBron and AD are gassed. These first few minutes of the 4th quarter are going to be crucial – 10:42 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron, AD and D-Lo have 21 pts apiece for the Lakers. And LAL leads by 18, 86-68, heading into the 4th Q. – 10:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Big difference tonight from Game 2 are LeBron + AD’s FT’s:
Game 2: 1 for 1
Game 3: 16 for 18
LAL up 84-66 with 1:19 to play in the 3rd Q. – 10:38 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Three of Draymond’s fouls were block/charge calls involving AD. All three went against him, two after review – 10:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
An Andrew Wiggins poster dunk on Anthony Davis that rivals the poster on Luka Doncic from the conference finals last year pic.twitter.com/V9QXb03xip – 10:30 PM
Jonah Ballow @jonahballow
It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a player single handily impact a series on the defensive end like Anthony Davis has done thus far. – 10:29 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Andrew Wiggins just detonated on Anthony Davis with a massive poster dunk: pic.twitter.com/OmUWralfHa – 10:28 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
GSW never attacking the rim when AD was out and then repeatedly testing him when he’s in is a decision. – 10:27 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and AD said this Game 3 would be about their defense.
They’ve held GSW to 36.4% FG’s so far, and forced 13 turnovers. They have 7 steals, and 5 blocks, and lead 71-55. – 10:26 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
That’s a huge fifth foul. AD doing what he should by taking it to Draymond when he’s foul trouble – 10:25 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Another Draymond/AD collision, another Draymond foul. His 5th. This was fairly obvious. The first was an AD out-of-control gift the Lakers got. The last two, not so much – 10:25 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Second AD/Draymond collision that went against Golden State. Dray’s 4th foul. Lakers up 14, threatening to run away – 10:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steve Kerr is challenging blocking foul on Draymond Green drawn by Anthony Davis.
Would be Green’s 4th. – 10:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Foul called on Jarred Vanderbilt. Steph Curry still snuck in a practice 3. And Anthony Davis swatted it. – 10:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Interesting rotation things from Lakers:
– Vanderbilt had a great start, Warriors started scoring when he sat in 1st. But Vando didn’t come back until last 19 seconds of 1st half.
– Walker: -3 in 12:23. No Brown/Beasley
– No Gabriel. Lakers -4 in AD off minutes (4:19) – 10:04 PM
Interesting rotation things from Lakers:
– Vanderbilt had a great start, Warriors started scoring when he sat in 1st. But Vando didn’t come back until last 19 seconds of 1st half.
– Walker: -3 in 12:23. No Brown/Beasley
– No Gabriel. Lakers -4 in AD off minutes (4:19) – 10:04 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Anyway you can reduce this whole series to “The threat of AD vs The threat of Steph.” When AD feels omnipotent, the Warriors crumble. When Steph feels unstoppable, the Lakers fall apart. Second quarter was all AD in that matchup – 10:03 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Lakers end the second quarter on a 30-8 run and lead the Warriors 59-48 at hafltime.
D’Angelo Russell dropped 21 points in the first half, Anthony Davis added 16. LeBron James has 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
Free throws: GSW 4/6 LAL 15/21
Stephen Curry 5/12 FG – 9:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Anthony Davis just finished a bank over Kevon Looney to beat the buzzer and complete a 22-point turnaround in the last 7:53 of the first half
Los Angeles leads 59-48 at halftime, the largest lead of the half. Warriors went from down 11 to up 11.
Davis: 16/7/3/2/3 – 9:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD beat the buzzer with a lefty layup around Looney to put LAL up 11 at the half, after they’d trailed by 11 early in the 2nd Q. Huge turnaround for the Lakers, who lead 59-48.
Davis had 16-7-3-3-2; Russell 21 points; LeBron 10-7-6. – 9:55 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers, after trailing 40-29, finish the quarter on a 30-8 run to take a 59-48 lead into the break. AD scored at the buzzer to bring his totals to 16 pts and 7 reb at the half: DLo 21p 4a; LeBron 10p 7a 6r. – 9:55 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD drive for layup as time expires for a 59-48 Lakers lead over Warriors at the half. D’Angelo Russell has 21 points, AD 16 points, 7 rebounds, LeBron James 10 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists. – 9:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A significant challenge win for Darvin Ham, as a foul originally ruled on Anthony Davis was overturned and converted to a defensive foul on Draymond Green, his 3rd.
Davis also got 2 FT’s.
LAL up 44-42 after 2 makes, at the 3:32 mark of the 2nd Q. – 9:42 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Offensive foul on AD has been overturned to a foul on Draymond. That’s his third. Might be a big call – 9:40 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Lakers challenge the offensive foul on AD. If they win, it’s Draymond’s third – 9:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Darvin Ham is challenging offensive foul called on Anthony Davis and drawn by Draymond Green.
If overturned, Draymond Green would have 3 fouls – 9:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers challenging Anthony Davis’ offensive foul call on Draymond Green – 9:39 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Moses Moody received a flagrant 1 foul for tripping Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/Axy61dR36W – 9:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Moses Moody grabbed AD’s leg as he turned to run up the floor after Davis packed him at the rim. That resulted in a flagrant 1, as well as a take foul.
Result: Reaves made 2 FT’s (anyone can shoot) and LAL kept the ball. – 9:36 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Moody gets a flagrant for tripping AD. It’s a 10-0 run and Lakers get the ball – 9:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Moses Moody with the flagrant foul 1 on Anthony Davis. He nearly tripped up AD while on the ground – 9:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Moses Moody tripped up Anthony Davis to stop a Los Angeles fast break, and it’s been ruled a Flagrant 1. – 9:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers not named D’Angelo Russell or Anthony Davis have made two field goals in 58 combined minutes on the court. – 9:29 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis and Draymond Green nearly tangled up, but avoided a Sabonis sequel. – 9:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Darvin Ham goes with an early timeout with 8:47 left in first half. Warriors up 34-26.
LeBron with 4 rebounds and 4 assists… but his next free throw or field goal attempt will be his first.
No other Laker besides D’Lo and AD have multiple made FGs, and both are resting. – 9:22 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
And it goes without saying GSW should be driving vs this Rui at the 5 lineup with AD off the floor. – 9:18 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
D’Angelo Russell led Lakers with 13 points, AD had 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, but Warriors opened 30-23 lead after one quarter behind Klay Thompson’s 11 points and GS making 38.5% of threes. – 9:13 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
“Again, though, you have to wonder why Anthony Davis isn’t up on that screen. You can’t give Steph and Klay clean looks from the moon. Anthony Davis has to be better.” – 9:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steve Kerr ice timeout in between Anthony Davis free throws
Los Angeles leads Warriors 20-17 with 4:05 left in opening quarter
D’Angelo Russell still has as many 3s (3/4) as entire Warriors team (3/9). Significant development with Warriors hitting 21 3s in both Games 1 and 2. – 9:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Draymond Green picked up his 2nd PF at the 5:38 mark of the 1st Q, likely bringing Kevon Looney in after the next time out to defend AD, against whom he really struggled in Game 1.
Vanderbilt has 2 FT’s coming with LAL up 17-12. – 8:54 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD fouled hard upside the head by Draymond Green, play being reviewed for flagrant – 8:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Flagrant foul review after Draymond Green attempts to block Anthony Davis in the paint – 8:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis took a hard fall that left him on the ground for a few moments after Draymond & JaMychal Green contested his shot at the rim. Officials reviewing the play. – 8:48 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Draymond Green’s foul on Anthony Davis, a hit to the head, is under review. – 8:48 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Ham said one of the goals for game three is “feed AD the ball relentlessly.” – 6:55 PM
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
The moment goes by in a flash. Only in Theaters June 16 #TheFlashMovie #ad pic.twitter.com/cHQWaArb8X – 5:38 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: Jumped on @The Volume YouTube w/@Anthony Slater to talk Warriors adjustments in Game 2 — and what the Lakers need to do (hint, if involves AD) to win Game 3: youtu.be/Px15FiNrM5s – 4:01 PM
“I’ve got three kids and a wife I want to keep happy. I don’t need any other stress,” the 30-year-old told B/R. “You obviously want to compete at the highest level and perform to your best, but s–t, it doesn’t go that way sometimes. “I don’t know what was said, and I don’t care. I got 15 motherf–kers in this locker room and a coaching staff that I listen to. Outside of them, it’s my strong support system. They’re the only voices I let in.” -via Bleacher Report / May 7, 2023
In two of the three games in the second-round series featuring Warriors and Lakers, Davis has been the best player on the court. The Game 2 letdown preceded his monstrous Game 1 stat line of 30 points, 23 rebounds, four blocks and five assists. “It’s not like I say, ‘Well, you know what, I’m going to take the night off. I’m not going to go hard tonight. I’m not going to make shots.’ It’s not like that,” Davis told B/R. “People always want to tell you what to do, but I shot 10 times in Game 2 and I shot 11 times tonight [Davis took 10 field goals]. I got the same looks. Nothing was different aside from me making shots. “When that negative stuff starts to circulate, I go into my own little world and remind myself of who I am and what I can do and why people are criticizing me. You’re criticized for a reason. It’s because of who you are or who they know you can be. Every single time before a game, I remind myself of who I am and I go compete.” -via Bleacher Report / May 7, 2023
Davis, after the Lakers improved to 6-3 in the playoffs — 10 wins away from the title — said he hasn’t heard any critiques of his performances and doesn’t believe his approach has varied from game to game, even if his numbers have. “I’m not on social media,” Davis said. “My teammates are not talking about it, my circle, my inner circle is not talking about it, so I have not [heard about it]. It’s crazy.” -via ESPN / May 7, 2023