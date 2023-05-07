Australia announce preliminary list for FIBA World Cup without Ben Simmons

Australia announce preliminary list for FIBA World Cup without Ben Simmons

Main Rumors

Australia announce preliminary list for FIBA World Cup without Ben Simmons

May 7, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Here is the Australia men’s 18-player preliminary FIBA World Cup roster that will be trimmed to 12 for the event. No Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/B5PNbCaCMy9:25 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
What a huge honor.
@andrewbogut talked at @SportalgrG on the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Josh Giddey’s development, load management, Ben Simmons biggest issue and more.
Exclusive intevriew:
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202…9:46 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Ben Simmons expresses interest in playing for Australia in FIBA World Cup nypost.com/2023/05/06/net… via @nypostsports1:26 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
If the Sixer fans are THAT unhappy with James Harden, maybe the Sixers can return him to the place they got him and take Ben Simmons back 😜 – 12:55 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Australia coach optimistic Ben Simmons will join team for World Cup nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/06/aus…12:02 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
That was a Ben Simmons/Trae young moment – 9:24 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets’ Ben Simmons hoping to play for Australian national team this summer, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-…4:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons’ return to the court may come much sooner than expected. Full story here: https://t.co/oHFndJazAd pic.twitter.com/wXCeQrOAju12:00 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_
What would a package for Damian Lillard look like? Is Trae Young a target? A new starting point guard? Will the Nets move Ben Simmons?
I answered it all in the latest installment of my Nets mailbag: clutchpoints.com/nets-mailbag-d…10:04 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
We might finally see Ben Simmons in the World Cup 🙏 #FibaWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/GjRRmYRNOP7:25 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
“There’s a strong chance” to see Ben Simmons playing with Australia in the upcoming 2023 #FIBAWC 🇦🇺
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1498…6:28 AM

More on this storyline

But having had the ball put in his court by Boomers coach Brian Goorjian ahead of the World Cup, the All-Star says he is pushing to wear the green and gold again. “I’m currently rehabilitating my back injury and putting my full effort and focus towards that,” Simmons said. “I love what coach Goorjian is building with the Boomers and I look forward to being a part of the program in the future.” -via The Athletic / May 6, 2023
Alongside the veteran Patty Mills and the young upcoming star Josh Giddey, there could potentially be the possibility of seeing Ben Simmons repping the Boomers jersey in the biggest International tournament of the year. Brian Goorjian, head coach of the Australian national team, has talked to SEN Radio about the chances of seeing the former 76ers player at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. “I think Ben’s mindset is getting healthy, getting in shape, and getting ready to play. And I think he has been along that line for a while and I felt it last time. As we sit now, there is a really strong chance that he plays”, he said. -via EuroHoops.net / May 5, 2023
The 26-year-old player, who was selected as the No.1 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, didn’t play with Australia in the latest Olympic Games in Tokyo. “There were unfortunate circumstances he missed the Tokyo Olympics, but I feel like he is going to make himself available”, Brian Goorjian added about him. -via EuroHoops.net / May 5, 2023

, , , Main Rumors

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home