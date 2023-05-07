Australia announce preliminary list for FIBA World Cup without Ben Simmons

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Here is the Australia men’s 18-player preliminary FIBA World Cup roster that will be trimmed to 12 for the event. No Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/B5PNbCaCMy – 9:25 PM
What a huge honor.
@andrewbogut talked at @SportalgrG on the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Josh Giddey’s development, load management, Ben Simmons biggest issue and more.
Exclusive intevriew:
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 9:46 AM
#Nets‘ Ben Simmons expresses interest in playing for Australia in FIBA World Cup nypost.com/2023/05/06/net… via @nypostsports – 1:26 PM
If the Sixer fans are THAT unhappy with James Harden, maybe the Sixers can return him to the place they got him and take Ben Simmons back 😜 – 12:55 PM
Australia coach optimistic Ben Simmons will join team for World Cup nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/06/aus… – 12:02 PM
Nets’ Ben Simmons hoping to play for Australian national team this summer, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 4:39 PM
Ben Simmons’ return to the court may come much sooner than expected. Full story here: https://t.co/oHFndJazAd pic.twitter.com/wXCeQrOAju – 12:00 PM
What would a package for Damian Lillard look like? Is Trae Young a target? A new starting point guard? Will the Nets move Ben Simmons?
I answered it all in the latest installment of my Nets mailbag: clutchpoints.com/nets-mailbag-d… – 10:04 AM
We might finally see Ben Simmons in the World Cup 🙏 #FibaWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/GjRRmYRNOP – 7:25 AM
“There’s a strong chance” to see Ben Simmons playing with Australia in the upcoming 2023 #FIBAWC 🇦🇺
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1498… – 6:28 AM
More on this storyline
Main Rumors, Australia, FIBA, World Cup, Ben Simmons, Dante Exum, Dyson Daniels, Jack White, Jock Landale, Joe Ingles, Josh Giddey, Josh Green, Matisse Thybulle, Matthew Dellavedova, Patrick Mills, Thon Maker, Xavier Cooks, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards