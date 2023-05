Australia announce preliminary list for FIBA World Cup without Ben Simmons

Alongside the veteran Patty Mills and the young upcoming star Josh Giddey, there could potentially be the possibility of seeing Ben Simmons repping the Boomers jersey in the biggest International tournament of the year. Brian Goorjian, head coach of the Australian national team, has talked to SEN Radio about the chances of seeing the former 76ers player at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. “I think Ben’s mindset is getting healthy, getting in shape, and getting ready to play. And I think he has been along that line for a while and I felt it last time. As we sit now, there is a really strong chance that he plays”, he said . -via EuroHoops.net / May 5, 2023