Live stream: Celtics 26, 76ers 34

The Boston Celtics (2-1) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (1-2) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday May 7, 2023
Boston Celtics 26, Philadelphia 76ers 34 (Q2 10:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc keeping Tobias Harris on the floor with Harden and Melton-Niang-Reed to start the second. Jalen McDaniels has not played yet. – 4:15 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Besides Jaylen Brown’s two personal fouls, the key stat in the first quarter for Boston?
Jayson Tatum is 0-for-5 with zero points and six rebounds. – 4:15 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
8 points is the Sixers’ biggest lead of the series.
Side note: Embiid has done an unbelievable job of trying to stabilize the defense in this series despite having a sprained knee. Guarding in space, too. – 4:15 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Early foul trouble for Jaylen Brown key to Sixers leading 27-19 after 1Q.
🌟🌟🌟Joel Embiid 12 points, 5 rebounds
🌟🌟Jaylen Brown 12 points, 2 personal fouls
🌟James Harden 6 points – 4:14 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
27-19, Sixers after one in Game 4
It’s the largest lead of the series for Philadelphia.
12-4 Sixers close to the 1st quarter after Jaylen Brown (12 points, 2 fouls) left the game. – 4:13 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Celtics have really taken away elbow/nail touches for Embiid. He went back to the post toward the end of quarter and was cooking there–interesting to see how Celtics guard them there and if Sixers can keep getting him the ball there (something they’ve struggled with in past) – 4:13 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 27-19 after one quarter. Embiid with 12 points, five rebounds. Harden with 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist. Brown leads Cs with 12 points. Tatum 0 points on 0-5 shooting. Horford 0 points on 0-3 shooting. – 4:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A 10-0 run for the Sixers to end the first, and Philly leads 27-19 after one.
Sixers are 1-for-9 from 3-point range, but have 16 points in the paint and have aggressively attacked the rim.
Celtics not named Jaylen Brown and Derrick White? 0-for-12 to start. – 4:13 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown was 5-7 for 12 points and Derrick White was 2-4 for 5. The rest of the Celtics are 0-9 for 2 points. C’s down 27-19 to the Sixers after 1. Tough start for Tatum as he’s 0-5. – 4:13 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 27, Celtics 19 at the end of the first. Jaylen Brown got off to a blistering start, but the rest of the Celtics are a combined 2-of-16 from the floor. Boston also has four turnovers that the Sixers have conveyed into seven points. Embiid with 12 and 5. – 4:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics go final 3:19 scoreless and shoot 7 for 23 in1Q and trail #76ers 27-19. Brown 12, White 5, Horford 2, Tatum 0; Embiid 12, Harden 6, Maxey 4. – 4:12 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Great opening quarter for the Sixers, Embiid leading the way.
Maybe the worst 12 minutes I have ever seen Jayson Tatum play, have to expect that will flip at some point – 4:12 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers end the quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 27-19 lead after 1.
Joel Embiid has 12, Tyrese Maxey has 4 (!) offensive rebounds, and the Celtics are shooting 30.4% from the field so far. – 4:12 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics miss 14 of their last 15 shots to close first quarter. Offense has been a mess without Jaylen Brown. – 4:12 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Embiid’s back to the basket game returning ruins the Celtics’ game plan because they can’t get away with single covering him on cross matches with late help anymore. They have to hard double if they want to stop him from getting to his spots and hitting 8 footers or layups. – 4:11 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
What’s a Sixers/Celtics with Embiid and Smart having words after a play? pic.twitter.com/5AfZUe4yF3 – 4:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Early concerns — Harden’s getting switches and taking advantage of them, Embiid is shutting off the rim. #Celtics down 25-19 handing out 6 early FT. – 4:09 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Georges Niang could shoot 1-8 from 3 and on that one make he’s going to talk your freaking ear off. Have to respect the consistency in his trash talking. – 4:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey has five rebounds and one block in the first quarter. Just like we all thought! – 4:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Real time stats…
Jaylen Brown – East Semis
114 minutes
83 points
30-52 (58%) from the floor
8-18 (44%) from 3
+28 – 4:08 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tyrese Maxey is leading the Sixers in rebounding with 2 minutes left in the first quarter. – 4:08 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Five rebounds for Tyrese Maxey in one quarter has to be some sort of record. He’s been flying around. – 4:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Boston has that look of ‘if you guys want this one that bad we’ll give it to you but if you let us stick around we’re happy to turn it on late and take it’ – 4:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Good energy from Philly to start here in Game 4, but it’s been negated by going 0-for-7 from 3-point range.
Jaylen Brown has once again been fantastic, and has 12 points in the first quarter alone. Only he and Derrick White have made a shot so far for Boston. – 4:06 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics withstand early Sixers surge, lead 14-11 with Jaylen Brown (12 points) leading the charge. Time-out, Philly with 7:10 to play in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/Tcht378sIo – 4:05 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Much, much better version of James Harden going to the rim so far tonight. Driving much more decisively and getting all the way to the hoop.
19-19 tie, as the Sixers have shot 7-11 from 2, 0-7 from 3, so far in this one. Good looks from the perimeter that aren’t going in yet. – 4:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Three nice drives from Harden to start this game, including one where he just blew by Robert Williams one-on-one. – 4:04 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Pretty odd no call here on a Horford over the back leads to free throws for Al and a personal on Tucker. Another key swing pic.twitter.com/M7YgloJkof – 4:04 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics are shooting 1-8 from the floor aside from Jaylen Brown. And he just took a seat on the bench. – 4:02 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Non-Jaylen Celtics are 1 for 10 with 3 turnovers.
But because of Jaylen, Cs lead 16-15. – 4:00 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Harden’s ball-watching on the defensive glass at an all-time level right now – 4:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers fans don’t like that foul call, but the Celtics have gotten offensive rebounds on their last possessions. Doc Rivers has been harping on those “little things” the past two days. – 3:59 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
A not-good Tatum for the first seven minutes. #Celtics #76ers – 3:59 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
PJ Tucker boo’d after a couple missed 3’s. Crowd wants to see if he’s #builtforit or get Melton in quick – 3:58 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
if pj tucker doesn’t hit the wide open threes boston keeps giving up, there’s little reason to play him over melton – 3:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Cs lead 14-11 with 7:10 left in the first quarter. Doc Rivers calls a timeout. Sixers are shooting 4-9. However, they’re 0-5 on threes. Celtics are shooting 6-8, 2-3 on threes. – 3:54 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jaylen Brown draining completely congested 3’s, Sixers missing wide open corner 3’s, or dribbling off the foot. Big swing in the early going. – 3:54 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers came out really well. Flying around on defense, hitting the offensive glass.
But they’re losing because they’re 0-5 from deep and Jaylen Brown can’t miss. – 3:54 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
12-3 Celtics run to take a 14-11 lead. Sixers fans were juiced to start the game but they’ve been quiet since. – 3:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Jaylen Brown picked up two early fouls, but no matter. He’s got 12 of Boston’s first points on 5-of-6 shooting, including two tough threes and that one-handed dunk. – 3:53 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
I’m sure Joe Mazzulla would like to take out Jaylen Brown after picking up two early fouls. But he can’t. Brown got 12 of Boston’s 14 points. #Celtics #76ers – 3:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Everything keeps talking about Tatum. But Brown has been the one giving the Sixers problems this series. He has 10 of their 12 points. – 3:52 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
First Quarter Jaylen Brown is back after a temporary hiatus last game. 10 points on 4-4 shooting. – 3:51 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown comes out scorching hot. He has all 7 points, but he also has 2 quick fouls. – 3:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown with 7 straight points for Celtics to open the game but picks up 2 quick fouls. – 3:51 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers playing with serious energy to open this game.
Jaylen Brown — who has been Boston’s only hope so far — now has 2 fouls less than 4 minutes in. – 3:50 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Second foul on Jaylen Brown in the first 3:23. #Celtics #76ers – 3:50 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Really good start here for the Sixers. Some good defensive plays by Maxey, and all of Embiid, Harris, Harden and Maxey have a bucket. 8-2 Sixers early. – 3:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Some good offensive things early on: Harden finding Embiid, Maxey getting the ball in his hands for a step-back J, a Harden advance pass to Harris to draw a foul…and a Harden finish at the rim. – 3:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Micah Parsons is sitting next to Michael Rubin. He is wearing a Tyrese Maxey jersey. – 3:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Lil Baby is courtside for this one, presumably to support his buddy Harden – 3:45 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
This is a little pedantic, but it would be nice to see the Celtics go for the kill this afternoon rather than do the 🤷♂️ thing they sometimes do – 3:25 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
a few months ago, @michiganstateu student John Hao was paralyzed following a shooting on campus. his favorite NBA player, @James Harden spoke to him while he was hospitalized and promised him tickets. today he made his way to Philly. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/w4IF1slmzq – 3:21 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Game 4 Preview: A Closer Look at What Brown Does for the Celtics…and to James Harden, by @A. Sherrod Blakely open.substack.com/pub/sherrod/p/… – 3:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
This is awesome 💙
Harden kept his promise and paid for Michigan State shooting survivor John Hao to attend Game 4 👏 pic.twitter.com/rSvSrLRiZs – 3:07 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Sixers – Wells Fargo Center – May 7, 2023 – Game 4 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Philadelphia: None pic.twitter.com/VnAsIM10kx – 3:03 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
today’s starting five:
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @James Harden
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/NVq5Qhv8L2 – 3:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams will wear the mouth guard tonight that he had fitted on FRI after the stomp. Told me it felt good testing it. The stitches will dissolve. No limitations..
“I’m fine. No soreness and it’s just the lip, nothing too bad. I’ve been through worse. Let’s just say that.” – 2:52 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
a beautiful day for some basketball. pic.twitter.com/2Lij6G86Iv – 2:45 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
My dad mid rant asking me how come Joel Embiid is always falling on the ground.
He is stressed yall. Says he doesn’t even think he’s going to watch the game today 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/w0KdWecQbI – 2:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart, who’s active tonight after spraining his left ankle (the opposite of the one he’s battled in recent years), is going through film w/ assistant Jarell Christian while getting treatment on the training board at the same time. Multi-tasking. – 2:24 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Expecting Embiid to show up.
Harden, Maxey should be held accountable if they do not.
Doc Rivers needs actual design out of timeouts.
This is an elimination game. – 2:15 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Marcus Smart and Blake Griffin have both been upgraded to available for Game 4, per Celtics – 2:12 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Marcus Smart, listed as questionable on the injury report, will play today in Game 4.
Try and contain your surprise. – 2:05 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart (listed as questionable) is “good” – 2:04 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart will play today. He was questionable with a sprained ankle. – 2:04 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart is good to play. He was questionable on the injury report with an ankle sprain. – 2:04 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
One of the adjustments we’re likely to see today from Philly is an increased role for Tyrese Maxey. “We need to get him the ball more,” said Doc Rivers. – 1:55 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers said pregame there has been some consideration of going smaller at times in this series, based on how Boston has used / matched up a guy like Robert Williams – 1:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Doc Rivers jokingly answering a question of how much urgency the 76ers have today: “Do I really need to answer that question? You worked on that for 48 hours and that’s what you came up with? Whatever high is, the answer is high.” – 1:49 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Elite shooter, Al Horford, had his highest point total of the postseason in Game 3, 17 points on 6/8 shooting from the floor, 5/7 from three.
@DKSportsbook has Al at -165 odds to hit at least 2 triples today in Game 4. #DKParter pic.twitter.com/DKjD6MRr6S – 1:31 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Malcolm Brogdon says we need to play with desperation today in Game 4. pic.twitter.com/vYuAQI5rU9 – 1:30 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
“I was ready to go back in. I didn’t care if there was blood.”
Grant Williams needed 3 stitches after getting stomped by Embiid. But he was eager to get back in game.
Over at @DKSportsbook they’ve got Grant at over/under 0.5 3s in Game 4. #DKPartner
pic.twitter.com/7dyrzoc7cw – 1:30 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wrote about the winding road back to defensive dominance for the #Celtics, who did it a differently in ‘23:
“Ime was a little bit more defensively focused than Joe was, which is ok, but…a lot of times, Joe was right there with Ime. Ime was going to Joe”’
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/05/06/nba… – 12:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Who will come out of the East to reach #NBA Finals:
(8) Heat have 2-1 lead on (4) Knicks going into Monday’s Game 4 in Miami.
(2) Celtics have 2-1 lead on (3) 76ers going into today’s Game 4 in Philadelphia.
#Heat #Knicks #Celtics #76ers #NBAPlayoffs – 12:24 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
ICYMI, @ringernba show from yesterday: @tylrparkr and i react to the BOS/PHI and PHX/DEN games
we talk harden legacy, a very serious provision for coach challenges, al horford, booker’s brilliance, tweaks for PHX, outlook for denver + more
🏀✌️😎🧈🌞☘️
open.spotify.com/episode/61s2nW… – 12:02 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Chatted with Al Horford about his “elite shooter” interaction that turned into a thing.
He mostly laughed it off until I asked him if he wanted to move on from the moment.
“I mean, no, the reality is that I am one.”
bostonglobe.com/2023/05/06/spo… – 11:48 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Game 4 preview now up on BSJ:
-Maximum Maxey?
-Which Harden shows up?
-More midrange?
-Early start impact on Embiid’s knee?
My distrust of the Celtics is flaring up like a case of gout. Can they take a big punch early from the Sixers and respond?
bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… pic.twitter.com/JQkMVUmrjm – 11:38 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics have a chance to grab a 3-1 lead today
Could also end up 2-2 against one of their biggest rivals
Either way, 🍿 🍿 🍿 – 11:25 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Listen to the #NBAPlayoffs on @SiriusXMNBA Radio!
🏀 Celtics/Sixers GM4 at 3:30pm/et
🏀 Nuggets/Suns GM4 at 8:00pm/et
Download the @SIRIUSXM App! ⤵️
📻🎧 siriusxm.com/NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/GBw5CcXrF2 – 10:49 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Lakers, Nuggets, Heat and Celtics are all up 2-1 in their respective playoff series.
The same teams were the final four teams in the bubble 👀 pic.twitter.com/IIiezECr0w – 10:47 AM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Joe Mazzulla has a strong answer to doubters in his first playoffs as Celtics coach and his players like it: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:44 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
While James Harden and Tyrese Maxey have struggled with their shot since G1 vs. Boston, De’Anthony Melton has emerged as the Sixers’ most consistent guard. It’s something he’s strived for since toggling in and out of Memphis’ playoff rotation last year.
inquirer.com/sports/76ers-c… – 10:33 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are now favored to meet for a record 13th time in the NBA Finals this year, according to several Las Vegas sportsbooks. thesportingtribune.com/lakers-celtics… – 10:32 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
If the Sixers are truly NBA title contenders capable of beating the Boston Celtics, it’s time to man up. inquirer.com/sports/76ers-c… via @phillyinquirer – 9:59 AM
