Celtics vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center
The Boston Celtics are spending $88,785,404 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $150,496,913 per win
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday May 7, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
