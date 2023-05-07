Celtics vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Boston Celtics are spending $88,785,404 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $150,496,913 per win

Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday May 7, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

