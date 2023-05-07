D'Angelo Russell on free agency: I would love to stay in Los Angeles but I would have loved to be in Minnesota, too

I know it’s down the road, but how do you see free agency? I assume you want to stay here? D’Angelo Russell: I would love to stay here, but I would have loved to be in Minnesota too. So wherever my feet are, that’s where I’m gonna be.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic

Dave McMenamin @mcten
After dropping Game 2 by 27 points, the Lakers roar back to win Game 3 127-97. AD 25p on 7-of-10 FG and 11-of-12 FT 13r 4b 3s; LeBron 21p on 6-of-11 FG and 11-of-12 FT 8r 8a; DLo 21p on 8-of-13 5a; Lonnie 12p 4r 2s; Schroder 12p; Reaves 10p on 2-of-8 2a 2s. LAL 37 FTA; GSW 17 FTA – 11:15 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers Defense has been incredible (given up 38pts in the last 2qtrs)
Great balance for the LakeShow (AD, Bron and DLo with 21pts each) – 10:44 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
D’Angelo Russell encouraging the Warriors to use their challenge is pretty funny. – 10:14 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Lakers end the second quarter on a 30-8 run and lead the Warriors 59-48 at hafltime.
D’Angelo Russell dropped 21 points in the first half, Anthony Davis added 16. LeBron James has 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
Free throws: GSW 4/6 LAL 15/21
Stephen Curry 5/12 FG – 9:59 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers, after trailing 40-29, finish the quarter on a 30-8 run to take a 59-48 lead into the break. AD scored at the buzzer to bring his totals to 16 pts and 7 reb at the half: DLo 21p 4a; LeBron 10p 7a 6r. – 9:55 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
that was the biggest half of d’angelo russell’s career – 9:55 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD drive for layup as time expires for a 59-48 Lakers lead over Warriors at the half. D’Angelo Russell has 21 points, AD 16 points, 7 rebounds, LeBron James 10 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists. – 9:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
D’Angelo Russell is in foul trouble, and it was a transition take foul – 9:48 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
DLo is BALLIN! – 9:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It was 40-29 GSW at the 7:53 mark of the 2nd Q.
It’s now 51-42, Lakers.
That’s a 22-2 push.
D’Angelo Russell is up to 21 points after a 3 (his 4th) and a layup to cap the run. – 9:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
D’Angelo Russell is tied with the Splash Brothers so far (21 points). – 9:46 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
D’Angelo Russell with a 3 and a layup for a 51-42 Lakers lead that forces Warriors to call timeout with 2:22 left in second – 9:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers not named D’Angelo Russell or Anthony Davis have made two field goals in 58 combined minutes on the court. – 9:29 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
D’Angelo Russell led Lakers with 13 points, AD had 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, but Warriors opened 30-23 lead after one quarter behind Klay Thompson’s 11 points and GS making 38.5% of threes. – 9:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steve Kerr ice timeout in between Anthony Davis free throws
Los Angeles leads Warriors 20-17 with 4:05 left in opening quarter
D’Angelo Russell still has as many 3s (3/4) as entire Warriors team (3/9). Significant development with Warriors hitting 21 3s in both Games 1 and 2. – 9:00 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
D’Angelo Russell has 13 of the Lakers’ 17 points in just seven minutes of play. He’s shooting 5-for-6 from the field, 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. – 8:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
With 5:38 left in the 1st quarter, it’s D’Angelo Russell 13, Warriors 12
Draymond Green is also in foul trouble. – 8:53 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Talked about this on a recent @lockedonlakers pod, but heading into this series, there was no Lakers rotation mainstay with a wider discrepancy in his overall and three-point percentages in wins vs. losses than D’Angelo Russell. Potentially huge that he’s off to this start. AK – 8:50 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
D’Angelo Russell has all 11 of the Lakers’ points to start. 4/4 from the field. 3/3 from deep. – 8:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
D’Angelo Russell already has more points tonight (11) than all of Game 2 (10) – 8:47 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
DLO REVENGE GAME – 8:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
D’Angelo Russell revenge game? – 8:43 PM

