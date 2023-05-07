D'Angelo Russell on free agency: I would love to stay in Los Angeles but I would have loved to be in Minnesota, too

I know it’s down the road, but how do you see free agency? I assume you want to stay here? D’Angelo Russell: I would love to stay here, but I would have loved to be in Minnesota too. So wherever my feet are, that’s where I’m gonna be.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Dave McMenamin @mcten
After dropping Game 2 by 27 points, the Lakers roar back to win Game 3 127-97. AD 25p on 7-of-10 FG and 11-of-12 FT 13r 4b 3s; LeBron 21p on 6-of-11 FG and 11-of-12 FT 8r 8a; DLo 21p on 8-of-13 5a; Lonnie 12p 4r 2s; Schroder 12p; Reaves 10p on 2-of-8 2a 2s. LAL 37 FTA; GSW 17 FTA – 11:15 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers Defense has been incredible (given up 38pts in the last 2qtrs)
Lakers Defense has been incredible (given up 38pts in the last 2qtrs)
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Lakers end the second quarter on a 30-8 run and lead the Warriors 59-48 at hafltime.
D’Angelo Russell dropped 21 points in the first half, Anthony Davis added 16. LeBron James has 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
Free throws: GSW 4/6 LAL 15/21
Stephen Curry 5/12 FG – 9:59 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers, after trailing 40-29, finish the quarter on a 30-8 run to take a 59-48 lead into the break. AD scored at the buzzer to bring his totals to 16 pts and 7 reb at the half: DLo 21p 4a; LeBron 10p 7a 6r. – 9:55 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD drive for layup as time expires for a 59-48 Lakers lead over Warriors at the half. D’Angelo Russell has 21 points, AD 16 points, 7 rebounds, LeBron James 10 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists. – 9:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
D’Angelo Russell is in foul trouble, and it was a transition take foul – 9:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It was 40-29 GSW at the 7:53 mark of the 2nd Q.
It’s now 51-42, Lakers.
That’s a 22-2 push.
D’Angelo Russell is up to 21 points after a 3 (his 4th) and a layup to cap the run. – 9:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
D’Angelo Russell is tied with the Splash Brothers so far (21 points). – 9:46 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
D’Angelo Russell with a 3 and a layup for a 51-42 Lakers lead that forces Warriors to call timeout with 2:22 left in second – 9:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers not named D’Angelo Russell or Anthony Davis have made two field goals in 58 combined minutes on the court. – 9:29 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
D’Angelo Russell led Lakers with 13 points, AD had 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, but Warriors opened 30-23 lead after one quarter behind Klay Thompson’s 11 points and GS making 38.5% of threes. – 9:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steve Kerr ice timeout in between Anthony Davis free throws
Los Angeles leads Warriors 20-17 with 4:05 left in opening quarter
D’Angelo Russell still has as many 3s (3/4) as entire Warriors team (3/9). Significant development with Warriors hitting 21 3s in both Games 1 and 2. – 9:00 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
D’Angelo Russell has 13 of the Lakers’ 17 points in just seven minutes of play. He’s shooting 5-for-6 from the field, 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. – 8:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
With 5:38 left in the 1st quarter, it’s D’Angelo Russell 13, Warriors 12
Draymond Green is also in foul trouble. – 8:53 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Talked about this on a recent @lockedonlakers pod, but heading into this series, there was no Lakers rotation mainstay with a wider discrepancy in his overall and three-point percentages in wins vs. losses than D’Angelo Russell. Potentially huge that he’s off to this start. AK – 8:50 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
D’Angelo Russell has all 11 of the Lakers’ points to start. 4/4 from the field. 3/3 from deep. – 8:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
D’Angelo Russell already has more points tonight (11) than all of Game 2 (10) – 8:47 PM
“I learned so much from those guys,” D’Angelo Russell told The Athletic. “Brushing shoulders with Steph, seeing how he operates, how he moved, how he talked. Draymond Green, seeing the way he can play defense. What everybody (there) does is special, and I got to cross paths with it. I got to see all that, and I put it all in my bag and took it with me, you know what I mean?” -via The Athletic / May 7, 2023
So after that situation in Minnesota, where it seemed like you knew you’d be on the move and it wasn’t a long-term path, how much are you enjoying this? D’Angelo Russell: How much am I enjoying this? I felt like I was held back there, honestly. I just kind of had to be the third option. Some nights, I was a little more aggressive and was kind of being held back. So to be in a position now where I can kind of thrive and be aggressive and it gets guys going, and where the team reflects off of anybody with that type of energy, it’s fun. -via The Athletic / May 7, 2023
Did you actually ask out in Minnesota? D’Angelo Russell: No, I never asked out. Never. I just felt that (I wanted out) in my gut. I never spoke on it. I never showed that; I just felt it. That’s all. -via The Athletic / May 7, 2023