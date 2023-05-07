Deandre Ayton not blaming Monty Williams for benching him in Game 3

Gerald Bourguet: “Mainly just getting my head together, man. Game 3, I didn’t have much mental stamina to where I just wasn’t focused, man. I don’t know.” Deandre Ayton said he didn’t blame Monty Williams for benching him late in Game 3
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Mainly just getting my head together, man. Game 3, I didn’t have much mental stamina to where I just wasn’t focused, man. I don’t know.”
Deandre Ayton said he didn’t blame Monty Williams for benching him late in Game 3 pic.twitter.com/yR7P0oL1Jc – 11:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They came with it.”
Devin Booker on Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet after hearing criticisms. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/zyEebgo74h – 11:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton getting on the floor led to a jump ball #Suns won as Warren was fouled and made two FTS to put #Suns up 125-120 with 22.4 seconds left.
Phoenix wins 129-124 to even series, 2-2. #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/7gjHjGz4Wa – 10:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Our mindset right now is we have a lot more to do.”
Monty Williams said when the Suns left DEN down 2-0, their objective was to see and believe they could even it up at home.
“You could feel it in the locker room. They were excited, but they know we have a lot of work to do.” – 10:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said the team’s mindset is that it has a whole lot more to do. Series is even now and the locker room was excited but they know that work is left. – 10:45 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Monty Williams on Nikola Jokic: “He had [53], but when you look at the game, nothing was easy. … He’s a two-time MVP. He can score in every way imaginable.” – 10:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns outscored Nuggets by 18 points tonight in the 20:54 that Deandre Ayton was on the bench in Game 4 – 10:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on the Nikola Jokic-Mat Ishbia incident: “I didn’t even know what was going on. That’s never my focus. I just saw a crowd over there, and I was worried about the next play and making sure our guys didn’t cross the line.” – 10:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Landry Shamet: “It’s two-fold for him. Two sides of the ball. His defense allows for us to not have to put Book on the main guy every possession, and then on the other end, the execution vs. double-teams and taking and making shots speaks to his mentality.” – 10:36 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Sneaky Ayton move to hold down Jokic’s shoulder on jumpball pic.twitter.com/qgLqgzWWrL – 10:30 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Deandre Ayton played great to finish the game, his best shift of this postseason. – 10:24 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Look at De’Andre Ayton and Landry Shamet out there blowing stuff up on the perimeter. – 10:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Great hustle from Deandre Ayton on the loose ball. Michael Malone challenged who it went out on, and it’s successful. Nuggets ball. Suns up 3 with 45.5 seconds left – 10:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
51 points career playoff high for Jokic.
#Suns up 3 with 45.1 seconds left. #Nuggets calling timeout to challenge last loose ball as it called off Gordon as Ayton was pursing to ball. #NBAPlayoffs – 10:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Thought Ayton clearly hit that out….But I and high up and don’t have the benefit of television…..Are my eyes good or no? – 10:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton makes the play of the game so far. HUSTLES for a loose ball and Suns get possession. – 10:17 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Jokic spins baseline, flips an impossible floater over the double of Ayton AND Durant for his 48th point … and Booker has been so awesome that it’s made him a footnote. – 10:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Tough foul call on Kevin Durant. Deandre Ayton gets hit with a technical foul from the bench, but the Nuggets miss the FT – 9:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 98, DEN 92
Booker: 36 Pts, 8 Ast, 5 Reb, 14-17 FG
Durant: 27 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 9-16 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 7 Reb, 2-5 FG
Jokic: 42 Pts, 6 Ast, 15-22 FG – 9:49 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets are getting Jokic on the move more In this game. Something I’ve been calling for. Almost Impossible for Ayton to guard him on the move without fouling. – 9:39 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Who do you think is more nervous that Isaiah Thomas is sitting with the owners at courtside? Monty Williams, James Jones, or Krysten Sinema? – 9:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Ayton just gotta be better man……bro ain’t putting up any resistance – 9:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 63, DEN 61
Durant: 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 6-12 FG
Booker: 19 Pts, 5 Ast, 8-11 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 7 Reb, 2-5 FG
Jokic: 24 Pts, 3 Reb, 9-13 FG – 9:07 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Ticky tacky calls all half and then nothing as Murray trucks Okogie out of bounds LOL … another soft finish by Ayton to start that play. – 8:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton bucket. Fouled.
Timeout #Nuggets. #Suns up two with 4:40 left in 1st half.
Booker goes up to him after play. – 8:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Beautiful feed from Devin Booker, even better finish from Deandre Ayton for the and-1. Crowd loves it and so does Book, who comes over and daps him up afterward – 8:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
How has Jock Landale been so much better than Ayton in this series? – 8:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Nuggets went on 13-2 run to go up eight.
Been up as many as nine, Monty Williams has called two timeouts in 1st quarter, but #Suns close quarter on 10-4 to cut lead to two.
Booker to Durant on an inbounds pass for jumper at buzzer to end quarter. Under review for 2 or 3. – 8:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gorilla dunk with T.J. Warren watching.
Warren in game with Ross, Shamet, Booker and Ayton. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Tk8qkj3rdA – 8:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Murray to the rim. #Suns foul on Ayton.
FT. Phoenix down 20-15 with 5:22 left in the 1st – 8:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton with the two-handed flush off Booker feed. #Suns up 15-14. – 8:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Murray took that one hard dribble towards the paint that got Okogie off balance just enough to not contest the same as he did on that blocked shot.
Bucket.
#Suns up 13-12. Monty Williams calls an early timeout with 6:36 left in the 1st as Booker as called for traveling. – 8:12 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
wow Malone is really hot with Ed Malloy, stopped him in his tracks as he was changing ends to make sure he got more words in about that Jokic – Ayton post-up. – 8:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton front rim on jumper.
#Suns up 11-8 as Okogie scores in transition off a #Nuggets make. Hit ahead pass from Payne. – 8:09 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
wow – no secret what happened in Game 3 and very first possession of the game, Deandre Ayton gets three offensive rebounds in a row to get the Suns two points.
play.underdogfantasy.com/p-world-wide-w… pic.twitter.com/DXWIQDz7gv – 8:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton starts game with three straight offensive rebounds that leads to Booker bucket.
Crowd goes crazy.
Durant 3 next trip.
Crowd goes crazy.
#Suns up 5-0. – 8:04 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Phoenix wins the tip, and Deandre Ayton grabs three offensive rebounds on the Suns’ first possession. Devin Booker makes the Nuggets pay with a baseline floater. – 8:03 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
What’s gotten into Ayton??? THREE offensive boards on first trip! – 8:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ayton with 3 offensive rebounds in the first possession. Booker scores.
Solid response from DA! – 8:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Three offensive rebounds to start for Deandre Ayton and the crowd is LOVING it – 8:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Suns Game 4 starters:
Cam Payne
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 7:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup Game 4 vs. #Nuggets
Cameron Payne
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 7:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker warming up together before Game 4 pic.twitter.com/7iYbku7c0K – 7:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’ve already given up enough money this year talking about officiating.”
Monty Williams going into Game 4. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/pkTc0OJwU1 – 6:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Same starting lineup for the Suns today?
Monty Williams, again: “We’ll see.” – 6:19 PM
Same starting lineup for the Suns today?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
ICYMIY, here are 5 observations from Game 3 that could be relevant again going into Game 4, including Jock Landale’s ability to punish small-ball lineups and my thoughts on the Deandre Ayton situation: bit.ly/42atFdP pic.twitter.com/Rj80cRFSQk – 12:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Look, it’s tough for me to sit back and just be OK with all the slander that’s thrown DA’s way.” Jock Landale
Phoenix Suns teammates strongly defend Deandre Ayton after career playoff-low performance (w/videos) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:47 AM
Duane Rankin: “That edge.” Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton going into Game 4 after scoring a career playoff-low four points in Game 3. “I look forward to him having a great game.” #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/9wrGwpL5eU -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / May 7, 2023
Jock Landale vehemently defended Deandre Ayton after the Phoenix Suns starting center received a heap of criticism following his playoff career-low four-point performance in Game 3 Friday night against Denver. -via Arizona Republic / May 7, 2023
“Look, it’s tough for me to sit back and just be OK with all the slander that’s thrown DA’s way,” Landale said after Saturday’s practice as fourth-seeded Phoenix looks to even up this Western Conference semifinals series in Sunday’s Game 4 at Footprint Center. “People are making him out to be like he’s this selfish individual who is playing terribly all the time, but it’s Deandre Ayton. DA has had 30 (points) and 20 (rebounds) game on the regular for a month at times this season,” Landale said, adding he’s tired of the criticism he hears directed at Ayton. -via Arizona Republic / May 7, 2023