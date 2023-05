Doc Rivers calls officiating 'awful' on Jayson Tatum non-call

The crowd and the moment served as motivation for Tatum, who responded with a team-high 27 points to help Boston spoil Embiid’s night with a 114-102 victory that gave the Celtics a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. “It just got me really ready to play,” Tatum said about watching Embiid collect his MVP trophy. “You could feel the energy from the crowd and the building. I’m happy for (Embiid). He earned it, he deserved it, but I was just focused on trying to win tonight.” -via ESPN / May 6, 2023