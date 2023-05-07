Doc Rivers calls officiating 'awful' on Jayson Tatum non-call

Derek Bodner: Doc Rivers said said the non-call on Jayson Tatum’s 3 “was awful.” Rivers went on to complain about touch fouls that Tatum (the drive on Embiid) and Smart received down the stretch, which he contrasted against not calling Tatum’s push off. “That could have decided the game.”
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart couldn’t really tell if his shot got off in time to win it, but credit Tatum for making a good read to get it to him. – 6:51 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers said said the non-call on Jayson Tatum’s 3 “was awful.”
Rivers went on to complain about touch fouls that Tatum (the drive on Embiid) and Smart received down the stretch, which he contrasted against not calling Tatum’s push off.
“That could have decided the game.” – 6:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers is on a crusade about the Jayson Tatum pushoff ahead of his late 3-pointer. Said he thought it was something that had to be called, especially after he thought some touch calls were called the other way down the stretch. – 6:37 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers: “Jayson Tatum’s three, it was awful that that wasn’t called…it was a push off” – 6:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says that final ATO was designed to get a smaller defender onto Joel Embiid and then, if the Celtics doubled, that James Harden would be ready in the corner. – 6:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers on the last shot: “We talk about trust…that’s what it’s all about right there.”
Says they told James Harden to stand in the corner and wait, be ready if Boston pulls in. – 6:34 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Great pass by Joel Embiid here. Why’d the Celtics put Jayson Tatum on Embiid? Why double off James Harden in the corner? pic.twitter.com/9lPEdyjYOv – 6:25 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Love Mazzulla not calling timeout. Play in flow. Don’t let a really good defense get set. Tatum messed up by taking forever to get BOS into offense – 6:24 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
By the time Tatum is at halfcourt against set D and clock is under 7, that’s when you maybe use the timeout – 6:23 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Shocked Tatum waited so long to get moving there. Gotta go sooner – 6:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum dribbled the ball far too long before getting into action. He treated the possession like the #Celtics were tied. – 6:22 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Whoa. Harden gets the 3 to give Philly the lead. Tatum gets all the way to the rim but kicks it out to Smart again. This time he hits the 3, but it’s after the buzzer. – 6:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
This place is going crazy as the Sixers win an epic in OT to tie up the series. 76 points from Harden and Embid with Harden hitting the game winner. Tatum tried to get the game winner twice and had to kick it out to Smart, who hit the final one but it was just too late. – 6:21 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Charge on Embiid and then no-call on Tatum push off is not justice. Double no-call would be better. – 6:20 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
John Goble is looking right at that Tatum push off. Pretty big miss @OfficialNBARefs – 6:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If that’s your game winner by Tatum, it’s an unbelievable mistake by the refs. We’ve seen much elbows less called on drivers this series – 6:19 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
They’ve been letting most of Harden’s push offs go in crunch time, but Tatum’s was out in the open for everyone to see. That’s gonna be the highlight of a crazy L2M report tomorrow. – 6:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Looks like Tatum pushed off Maxey. Ref was standing right there though. Must’ve not seen enough extension? – 6:19 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum probably should have been called for a push-off on that 3.
Big no-call, and a big shot. – 6:19 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum is 9-12 since starting 0-8 and he’s now up to 24 points and 18 (!) rebounds today. – 6:18 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid was called for a charge on that last layup. Doc Rivers is challenging the play. 112-111 Boston lead with 1:49 left, pending review. – 6:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Don’t mind that last play at all. Good read by Tatum and shot by Smart.
Overtime. – 6:04 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Smart misses a wide open 3-pointer at the buzzer and this game is going into overtime. Good read by Tatum. Smart was wide open. Just left it short – 6:03 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Smart had an open 3 look off a Tatum dish but short-rimmed it. #Celtics #76ers – 6:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jayson Tatum has stepped up in the 2nd half 😤
He keyed a 17-4 Celtics run to help Boston take the lead for the first time since 3:19 in the 1st quarter
pic.twitter.com/jOZ88qZ4cA – 5:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
22-8 fourth quarter for the Celtics. Tatum and Horford both have two blocks, they are getting good drive and kicks, and Tatum has been phenomenal hunting mismatches. This second half from Tatum has been one of his best of the year with his two-way impact and game management. – 5:57 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
It’s not fair that Tatum and Horford can do as many things as they can offensively and still shred as a shotblocking 4 and 5 on defense. – 5:56 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Monster 3 pointers from Smart and Brogdon. Celtics have now taken a 5 point lead and Doc Rivers calls timeout – 5:56 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics are up to 11 blocks tonight – 4 each for Jayson Tatum and Al Horford – 5:55 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
23-6 run. Doc rivers guys look petrified. An already tight, crowd turning on ‘em. – 5:54 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Jayson Tatum is in the “Huevos Bancheros” Tatum 1s again today, made by @Paolo Banchero 👀
“I was honored, that people wanted to make their own version,” said @Jayson Tatum. “When I saw that Paolo was making that, I couldn’t wait to get my pair and wear ’em on the court.” pic.twitter.com/PybG6uh9Vn – 5:52 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Apparently was supposed to have given Jayson Tatum an All-Defensive vote. Great game today. – 5:52 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Tatum getting it done on both ends 😤
We got a good one in Philly‼️ pic.twitter.com/AEo3XMuwGo – 5:52 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Just some monster defensive/hustle plays by Jayson Tatum this quarter. – 5:52 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Joe challenged Tatum to do it on both ends after Game 3. Tie game after block/score. pic.twitter.com/PyZRbuVpQc – 5:52 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
If Celtics win this game, Niang taking a corner 3 (and getting blocked by Tatum) and turning down a pass to a wide-open Embiid could be the turning point. – 5:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum and Smart connect on the baseline cut play and suddenly it’s a tie ballgame. – 5:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Lot of missed opportunities by Boston to make this a game so far in the 4th. Brogdon and Tatum smoked layups, Tatum missed FT, then Brogdon’s turnover on the drive leading to Embiid’s layup. – 5:43 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Late-clock iso bucket on Tatum, steal and find Embiid for an easy one. Huge plays by James Harden. – 5:43 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Two flops by Tatum on Harden in the last minute. Can’t remember the last time he has flopped twice on defense. – 5:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics are now in the bonus with 8:57 to go in the fourth quarter, and Jayson Tatum is headed to the foul line with a chance to cut Philadelphia’s lead down to 5. – 5:38 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics are almost in the bonus already. Just get Tatum and Brown cross matches and go to to work for a few minutes and the Celtics can narrow this gap at the FT line over the course of the quarter. – 5:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
In the first half, Brown sat these Harden-only mins and he cooked. New rotation this half to put Brown in to guard Harden in conventional PnR defense. Not sure if it was just b/c Tatum was going well in the 3rd or for this matchup that they changed it. – 5:32 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
No Tatum or Embiid to begin 4Q. Harden and Brown return. #Celtics #76ers – 5:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Some of the same story we have seen all game. Sixers have executed very well offensively, led by Harden and Embiid.
But they also make enough mistakes (fouling Tatum 30 feet from the hoop in the penalty, losing track of White completely) to keep Boston in the game. – 5:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics make up no ground in 3Q, trail 92-83. Brown 20, Brogdon 16, Tatum 15, White 10; Harden 29, Embiid 28. – 5:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Sixers 92, Celtics 83
James Harden has 29 points, 7 assists and no turnovers for Philly, while Joel Embiid has 28 points and 12 rebounds for Philly.
Jayson Tatum finally got going in the third, going 5-for-5 from the field and scoring 13 points. – 5:27 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics have played the Sixers even since a clunker of a 1st quarter
Sucks Tatum was sleepwalking, but could make up for it in the final frame.
Philly leads 92-83 – 5:26 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum kept chipping away in the third quarter as he attacked from the left elbow whenever the Sixers were shifted the other direction. Drawing that rip through foul on Niang showed just how locked in he was in the quarter after being a ghost to start the game. – 5:26 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Life from Tatum late in the 3rd. #Celtics within 7. He needs to have a HUGE 4th. – 5:25 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum is finally getting to the line to shoot a free throw. It’s an and-1, and once again, Boston gets the lead to single digits – 5:24 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum is 5-5 for 10 points since starting 0-8 from the field. All 4 makes in the 2nd half have been inside the restricted area as he attacks the bucket. But the C’s are gonna need stops down 83-73 to the Sixers. – 5:16 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
After the brutal first half, Tatum is starting to make some good decisions on his drives. – 5:13 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s an example of how Boston needs to deal with Embiid on drives (and Warriors with AD). You need to actually engage the big and make him guard you and even jump before you try that drop off pass to the big. Tatum found Grant beautifully. – 5:09 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum opens the half with a nice drive and layup and the c’s follow it up with a stop and then a Tatum putback. Big answer right out of the gates – 4:58 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum with a couple buckets to start the 2nd half – Celtics also cut it to a 5-point game – 4:58 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jayson Tatum finished the 1st half 1-for-9 from the field 😬
It’s the 3rd time in his career he scored just 2 points in the first half of a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/lMa0Qisc7e – 4:57 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Celtics only down nine at the half with Tatum useless offensively! Boston wins big!! – 4:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Something flipped mid-season w/ Tatum, after 21-5 start, where he started commanding more pressure on-ball, taking the tough shots to free up teammates and becoming more of a diversion, if you want to call it that, than the player the #Celtics set up. That’s not to give a pass… – 4:47 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers should be up by 20.
At least.
59-50, Philadelphia at the half.
Celtics: 38% shooting
Tatum: 20 minutes, 2 points (1-9 shooting) – 4:42 PM
Sixers should be up by 20.
At least.
59-50, Philadelphia at the half.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics score 10pts in the final 1:13 of 2Q to close #76ers lead to 59-50 at half. Brown 16, Brogdon 13, Smart 8, Horford 5, White 5, Tatum 2 (1-9 FG); Harden 21, Embiid 19. – 4:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 59, Celtics 50. Sixers led by as many as 16 and got what they needed from Harden (21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, 5 assists) and Embiid (19-11-2) and their defense, holding Boston to 38.3 percent shooting and Tatum to 1-of-9 from the floor. – 4:42 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jayson Tatum finally gets on the board with 28 seconds left in the first half. Tatum is 1-9 from the field.
Celtics extremely fortunate to be down only 9 at the break. – 4:41 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics down 59-50 to the Sixers at halftime. Could be a lot worse, as they say. Harden/Embiid combined for 40 points while Tatum only has 2 at half. But the C’s are within single-digits. – 4:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Sixers 59, Celtics 50
Boston goes on a 10-3 run to end the first half and take a significant chunk out of what had been a 16-point Sixer lead.
Philly is led by 21 from James Harden and 19 from Joel Embiid.
Jaylen Brown has 16 for Boston, while Jayson Tatum is 1-for-9 – 4:41 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That was a pretty terrible half. Tatum and Horford have had a rough afternoon so far. But the fact that it’s only 9 at halftime is huge for Boston. They should be down 20 – 4:41 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics go for the 2 for 1 and Tatum finally hits his first bucket after missing his first 8 shots. 9 point game. – 4:40 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Sixers won the non-Embiid minutes, James Harden is cooking and Jayson Tatum is 0-7. 44-33 Sixers lead and the C’s are shooting just 33.3% from the floor. – 4:29 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Man, last two Tatum trips were an iso against Niang and a wide-open 3 off catch, and still can’t scratch. – 4:28 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics need to get Tatum an easy look during some of his slow starts. Team will always follow his energy level, and an 0/5 FG start is never a formula for his most active and energetic games. – 4:19 PM
#Celtics need to get Tatum an easy look during some of his slow starts. Team will always follow his energy level, and an 0/5 FG start is never a formula for his most active and energetic games. – 4:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics need to get Tatum an easy look during some of his slow starts. Team will always follow his energy level, and an 0/5 FG start is never a formula for that. – 4:18 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Besides Jaylen Brown’s two personal fouls, the key stat in the first quarter for Boston?
Jayson Tatum is 0-for-5 with zero points and six rebounds. – 4:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 27-19 after one quarter. Embiid with 12 points, five rebounds. Harden with 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist. Brown leads Cs with 12 points. Tatum 0 points on 0-5 shooting. Horford 0 points on 0-3 shooting. – 4:13 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown was 5-7 for 12 points and Derrick White was 2-4 for 5. The rest of the Celtics are 0-9 for 2 points. C’s down 27-19 to the Sixers after 1. Tough start for Tatum as he’s 0-5. – 4:13 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics go final 3:19 scoreless and shoot 7 for 23 in1Q and trail #76ers 27-19. Brown 12, White 5, Horford 2, Tatum 0; Embiid 12, Harden 6, Maxey 4. – 4:12 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Great opening quarter for the Sixers, Embiid leading the way.
Maybe the worst 12 minutes I have ever seen Jayson Tatum play, have to expect that will flip at some point – 4:12 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers fans don’t like that foul call, but the Celtics have gotten offensive rebounds on their last possessions. Doc Rivers has been harping on those “little things” the past two days. – 3:59 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
A not-good Tatum for the first seven minutes. #Celtics #76ers – 3:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Cs lead 14-11 with 7:10 left in the first quarter. Doc Rivers calls a timeout. Sixers are shooting 4-9. However, they’re 0-5 on threes. Celtics are shooting 6-8, 2-3 on threes. – 3:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Everything keeps talking about Tatum. But Brown has been the one giving the Sixers problems this series. He has 10 of their 12 points. – 3:52 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Sixers – Wells Fargo Center – May 7, 2023 – Game 4 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Philadelphia: None pic.twitter.com/VnAsIM10kx – 3:03 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Expecting Embiid to show up.
Harden, Maxey should be held accountable if they do not.
Doc Rivers needs actual design out of timeouts.
This is an elimination game. – 2:15 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
One of the adjustments we’re likely to see today from Philly is an increased role for Tyrese Maxey. “We need to get him the ball more,” said Doc Rivers. – 1:55 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers offered a simple explanation for how they can win the loose ball battle: “First to the floor usually wins the war” – 1:54 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Doc Rivers on loose balls: “First one to the floor usually wins the war. I’m a poet.” – 1:54 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers said pregame there has been some consideration of going smaller at times in this series, based on how Boston has used / matched up a guy like Robert Williams – 1:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Doc Rivers jokingly answering a question of how much urgency the 76ers have today: “Do I really need to answer that question? You worked on that for 48 hours and that’s what you came up with? Whatever high is, the answer is high.” – 1:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 4 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #bostonceltics #NBAPlayoffs East semis. I want the winner, final score, points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown and who will be the X-factor. #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/RGDBp0uJfl – 8:47 AM
