Draymond Green on what Stephen Curry said: 'Yo, I'm trying to figure 'Bron out'

Steph couldn’t believe Bron 😅 @Money23Green (via @TheVolumeSports) “Steph said to me, ‘Yo, I’m trying to figure ‘Bron out,’” Green explained. “After not taking a shot through most of the first half, he ended up getting it going with 21, eight and eight. You know it was big, really big. [He] hit some big shots, some time shots. One of the threes he hit on the wing in the first half was a very timely bucket. And, you know, it slowed our run down.”
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson buried eight triples while Steph Curry dished out 12 assists on the way to a blowout win for the Warriors over the Lakers in Game 2. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/3-though… – 4:00 PM
Klay Thompson buried eight triples while Steph Curry dished out 12 assists on the way to a blowout win for the Warriors over the Lakers in Game 2. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/3-though… – 4:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Steph Curry reflects on Warriors’ Game 3 loss to Lakers in NBA playoffs
sportando.basketball/en/steph-curry… – 5:16 AM
Steph Curry reflects on Warriors’ Game 3 loss to Lakers in NBA playoffs
sportando.basketball/en/steph-curry… – 5:16 AM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
The play of Game 3 LAL/GSW was Darvin’s challenge of the AD charge that flipped to put a third on Draymond. The Warriors need Green to slow AD, but he picked up a quick 4th in the 2nd half, which all but squashed the Warriors’ game plan. – 1:33 AM
The play of Game 3 LAL/GSW was Darvin’s challenge of the AD charge that flipped to put a third on Draymond. The Warriors need Green to slow AD, but he picked up a quick 4th in the 2nd half, which all but squashed the Warriors’ game plan. – 1:33 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson buried eight triples while Steph Curry dished out 12 assists on the way to a blowout win for the Warriors over the Lakers in Game 2. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/3-though… – 1:00 AM
Klay Thompson buried eight triples while Steph Curry dished out 12 assists on the way to a blowout win for the Warriors over the Lakers in Game 2. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/3-though… – 1:00 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Por qué Draymond Green sobremarca a Anthony Davis, concediéndole el corte al aro es un misterio. Pero aprecien el colmillo de Austin Reaves con el empujón clave frente al árbitro Bill Kennedy sin cobro.
pic.twitter.com/mCzioZk7TO – 12:59 AM
Por qué Draymond Green sobremarca a Anthony Davis, concediéndole el corte al aro es un misterio. Pero aprecien el colmillo de Austin Reaves con el empujón clave frente al árbitro Bill Kennedy sin cobro.
pic.twitter.com/mCzioZk7TO – 12:59 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Steph Curry on how to overcome frustration with the officiating pic.twitter.com/RdDPKiNXNt – 12:10 AM
Warriors’ Steph Curry on how to overcome frustration with the officiating pic.twitter.com/RdDPKiNXNt – 12:10 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ guard Steph Curry on playing through the calls and how it stops the game’s momentum pic.twitter.com/MhaPvjEX6D – 12:09 AM
Warriors’ guard Steph Curry on playing through the calls and how it stops the game’s momentum pic.twitter.com/MhaPvjEX6D – 12:09 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Draymond Green on his fouls: “I’ll keep playing the defense I’m playing. Maybe they’ll call it.” – 11:52 PM
Warriors’ Draymond Green on his fouls: “I’ll keep playing the defense I’m playing. Maybe they’ll call it.” – 11:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Draymond Green asked what it’s like mentally when the game keeps stopping and the opponent keeps going to the foul line:
“It’s frustrating.” – 11:48 PM
Draymond Green asked what it’s like mentally when the game keeps stopping and the opponent keeps going to the foul line:
“It’s frustrating.” – 11:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I expect Stephen Curry to be an absolute monster on Monday night
And Laker fans: I hope you give a bunch of credit to Darvin Ham. He made some elite adjustments from Game 2 that had a direct effect on tonight – 11:31 PM
I expect Stephen Curry to be an absolute monster on Monday night
And Laker fans: I hope you give a bunch of credit to Darvin Ham. He made some elite adjustments from Game 2 that had a direct effect on tonight – 11:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s best-case scenario for the Lakers here with the huge lead, to be able to rest LeBron and AD – especially LeBron – in the 4th Q, with Game 4 coming on Monday.
LeBron played 32 minutes, and Davis 33, with now 7 minutes to play and LAL up 105-77.
Curry played 32, Klay 33. – 11:03 PM
It’s best-case scenario for the Lakers here with the huge lead, to be able to rest LeBron and AD – especially LeBron – in the 4th Q, with Game 4 coming on Monday.
LeBron played 32 minutes, and Davis 33, with now 7 minutes to play and LAL up 105-77.
Curry played 32, Klay 33. – 11:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With LAL up 98-72 and 9 minutes to go, Kerr pulled Curry, Green and Klay, but still has a competitive bench group of young guys: Poole, DiVincenzo, Moody, Kuminga and Payton II.
Lakers go with Schröder, Reaves, Walker IV, Hachimura and Gabriel. – 10:56 PM
With LAL up 98-72 and 9 minutes to go, Kerr pulled Curry, Green and Klay, but still has a competitive bench group of young guys: Poole, DiVincenzo, Moody, Kuminga and Payton II.
Lakers go with Schröder, Reaves, Walker IV, Hachimura and Gabriel. – 10:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dennis Schroder tech after he disagreed with out of bounds turnover
Steph Curry misses second free throw – 10:48 PM
Dennis Schroder tech after he disagreed with out of bounds turnover
Steph Curry misses second free throw – 10:48 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Three of Draymond’s five fouls have come against AD. Warriors kept him away from Davis to open the fourth quarter, guarding Rui instead. – 10:46 PM
Three of Draymond’s five fouls have come against AD. Warriors kept him away from Davis to open the fourth quarter, guarding Rui instead. – 10:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry trying to see if he can camouflage the Warriors’ issues with his shooting brilliance. – 10:35 PM
Steph Curry trying to see if he can camouflage the Warriors’ issues with his shooting brilliance. – 10:35 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Three of Draymond’s fouls were block/charge calls involving AD. All three went against him, two after review – 10:31 PM
Three of Draymond’s fouls were block/charge calls involving AD. All three went against him, two after review – 10:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Draymond w/ his 5th foul. He’s going to stay in the game until he fouls out, basically. – 10:28 PM
Draymond w/ his 5th foul. He’s going to stay in the game until he fouls out, basically. – 10:28 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond was not happy after receiving his fifth foul. pic.twitter.com/NR4eXEFmTa – 10:26 PM
Draymond was not happy after receiving his fifth foul. pic.twitter.com/NR4eXEFmTa – 10:26 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
That’s a huge fifth foul. AD doing what he should by taking it to Draymond when he’s foul trouble – 10:25 PM
That’s a huge fifth foul. AD doing what he should by taking it to Draymond when he’s foul trouble – 10:25 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Ham’s challenge that picked up Draymond’s 3rd foul has become very, very consequential. BK – 10:25 PM
Ham’s challenge that picked up Draymond’s 3rd foul has become very, very consequential. BK – 10:25 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Another Draymond/AD collision, another Draymond foul. His 5th. This was fairly obvious. The first was an AD out-of-control gift the Lakers got. The last two, not so much – 10:25 PM
Another Draymond/AD collision, another Draymond foul. His 5th. This was fairly obvious. The first was an AD out-of-control gift the Lakers got. The last two, not so much – 10:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Draymond Green has 5 fouls
Los Angeles in bonus reat of 3rd quarter – 10:24 PM
Draymond Green has 5 fouls
Los Angeles in bonus reat of 3rd quarter – 10:24 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond picks up another blocking foul. That’s 5 on Green – 10:24 PM
Draymond picks up another blocking foul. That’s 5 on Green – 10:24 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
steve kerr challenging that draymond foul pic.twitter.com/KRWEOpZ6XC – 10:19 PM
steve kerr challenging that draymond foul pic.twitter.com/KRWEOpZ6XC – 10:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Draymond Green staying in the game with four fouls with 9:27 left in the 3rd Q. – 10:18 PM
Draymond Green staying in the game with four fouls with 9:27 left in the 3rd Q. – 10:18 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Second AD/Draymond collision that went against Golden State. Dray’s 4th foul. Lakers up 14, threatening to run away – 10:16 PM
Second AD/Draymond collision that went against Golden State. Dray’s 4th foul. Lakers up 14, threatening to run away – 10:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steve Kerr is challenging blocking foul on Draymond Green drawn by Anthony Davis.
Would be Green’s 4th. – 10:14 PM
Steve Kerr is challenging blocking foul on Draymond Green drawn by Anthony Davis.
Would be Green’s 4th. – 10:14 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kerr is going to challenge the blocking foul on Draymond. He almost has to because that would be Green’s fourth – 10:14 PM
Kerr is going to challenge the blocking foul on Draymond. He almost has to because that would be Green’s fourth – 10:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Draymond Green called for his fourth call. He calls to review it. Steve Kerr does the same. – 10:14 PM
Draymond Green called for his fourth call. He calls to review it. Steve Kerr does the same. – 10:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Foul called on Jarred Vanderbilt. Steph Curry still snuck in a practice 3. And Anthony Davis swatted it. – 10:10 PM
Foul called on Jarred Vanderbilt. Steph Curry still snuck in a practice 3. And Anthony Davis swatted it. – 10:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Los Angeles is outscoring Warriors 17-4 off turnovers.
That includes 15-3 in the 2nd quarter alone.
More than the free throws, Warriors are donating this game to the Lakers with careless basketball.
Multiple TOs by Thompson, Curry, Poole, Looney. – 10:02 PM
Los Angeles is outscoring Warriors 17-4 off turnovers.
That includes 15-3 in the 2nd quarter alone.
More than the free throws, Warriors are donating this game to the Lakers with careless basketball.
Multiple TOs by Thompson, Curry, Poole, Looney. – 10:02 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Lakers end the second quarter on a 30-8 run and lead the Warriors 59-48 at hafltime.
D’Angelo Russell dropped 21 points in the first half, Anthony Davis added 16. LeBron James has 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
Free throws: GSW 4/6 LAL 15/21
Stephen Curry 5/12 FG – 9:59 PM
Lakers end the second quarter on a 30-8 run and lead the Warriors 59-48 at hafltime.
D’Angelo Russell dropped 21 points in the first half, Anthony Davis added 16. LeBron James has 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
Free throws: GSW 4/6 LAL 15/21
Stephen Curry 5/12 FG – 9:59 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Lakers have attempted 21 free throws through the first half — five of which came from a Flagrant 1 on Moses Moody, techs on Draymond Green and JaMychal Green and a three-second violation on Donte DiVincenzo.
LA took just 17 all of Game 2. Golden State has taken six tonight – 9:57 PM
The Lakers have attempted 21 free throws through the first half — five of which came from a Flagrant 1 on Moses Moody, techs on Draymond Green and JaMychal Green and a three-second violation on Donte DiVincenzo.
LA took just 17 all of Game 2. Golden State has taken six tonight – 9:57 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That Darvin Ham challenge was fantastic, really good understanding of the rule that you have to be in the offensive player’s path. That play was right out of the NBA officiating videos. Putting the 3rd on Draymond was huge. – 9:57 PM
That Darvin Ham challenge was fantastic, really good understanding of the rule that you have to be in the offensive player’s path. That play was right out of the NBA officiating videos. Putting the 3rd on Draymond was huge. – 9:57 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Disaster second quarter for the Warriors. Tripping flagrant on Moody, technicals on Draymond and JaMychal Green, defensive 3-second call. Only scored 18 in the quarter. Just had a 30-8 run put on them in final eight minutes. Went from up 11 to down 11. Twelve turnovers at half. – 9:57 PM
Disaster second quarter for the Warriors. Tripping flagrant on Moody, technicals on Draymond and JaMychal Green, defensive 3-second call. Only scored 18 in the quarter. Just had a 30-8 run put on them in final eight minutes. Went from up 11 to down 11. Twelve turnovers at half. – 9:57 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Draymond, to JaMychal: “Just so we’re on the same page, if one of us has to pick up a second tech and get tossed, that’s on you.” AK – 9:55 PM
Draymond, to JaMychal: “Just so we’re on the same page, if one of us has to pick up a second tech and get tossed, that’s on you.” AK – 9:55 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
D’Angelo Russell = 21 pts on 7-for-11
Steph Curry + Klay Thompson = 21 pts on 7-for-18 – 9:46 PM
D’Angelo Russell = 21 pts on 7-for-11
Steph Curry + Klay Thompson = 21 pts on 7-for-18 – 9:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A significant challenge win for Darvin Ham, as a foul originally ruled on Anthony Davis was overturned and converted to a defensive foul on Draymond Green, his 3rd.
Davis also got 2 FT’s.
LAL up 44-42 after 2 makes, at the 3:32 mark of the 2nd Q. – 9:42 PM
A significant challenge win for Darvin Ham, as a foul originally ruled on Anthony Davis was overturned and converted to a defensive foul on Draymond Green, his 3rd.
Davis also got 2 FT’s.
LAL up 44-42 after 2 makes, at the 3:32 mark of the 2nd Q. – 9:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
On the sideline, Steve Kerr trying to calm down an upset Draymond Green. – 9:41 PM
On the sideline, Steve Kerr trying to calm down an upset Draymond Green. – 9:41 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond just got a technical foul. When Reeves missed the FT, he jumps off the bench and yells his vindication.
Kerr walks over to calm him down – 9:41 PM
Draymond just got a technical foul. When Reeves missed the FT, he jumps off the bench and yells his vindication.
Kerr walks over to calm him down – 9:41 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr just walked down to the end of the bench to calm Draymond down. – 9:41 PM
Steve Kerr just walked down to the end of the bench to calm Draymond down. – 9:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
And Draymond Green just got his second technical foul of the series. – 9:41 PM
And Draymond Green just got his second technical foul of the series. – 9:41 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Offensive foul on AD has been overturned to a foul on Draymond. That’s his third. Might be a big call – 9:40 PM
Offensive foul on AD has been overturned to a foul on Draymond. That’s his third. Might be a big call – 9:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Darvin Ham is challenging offensive foul called on Anthony Davis and drawn by Draymond Green.
If overturned, Draymond Green would have 3 fouls – 9:39 PM
Darvin Ham is challenging offensive foul called on Anthony Davis and drawn by Draymond Green.
If overturned, Draymond Green would have 3 fouls – 9:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers challenging Anthony Davis’ offensive foul call on Draymond Green – 9:39 PM
Lakers challenging Anthony Davis’ offensive foul call on Draymond Green – 9:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron’s first FG: a spin move past Draymond for a shot at the rim – 9:33 PM
LeBron’s first FG: a spin move past Draymond for a shot at the rim – 9:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steve Kerr calls another timeout in between Lakers free throws (this time it’s after LeBron finally gets on the board with 6:32 left in first half)
Warriors were up 11 but turned the ball over twice in between a missed Curry 3, allowing Los Angeles to cut Warriors lead to 40-34. – 9:29 PM
Steve Kerr calls another timeout in between Lakers free throws (this time it’s after LeBron finally gets on the board with 6:32 left in first half)
Warriors were up 11 but turned the ball over twice in between a missed Curry 3, allowing Los Angeles to cut Warriors lead to 40-34. – 9:29 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry yelled “C’MON!!” and was visibly frustrated after passing to an unaware Klay in transition. Warriors were up 11 and in position to stretch the lead – 9:28 PM
Curry yelled “C’MON!!” and was visibly frustrated after passing to an unaware Klay in transition. Warriors were up 11 and in position to stretch the lead – 9:28 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis and Draymond Green nearly tangled up, but avoided a Sabonis sequel. – 9:26 PM
Anthony Davis and Draymond Green nearly tangled up, but avoided a Sabonis sequel. – 9:26 PM
More on this storyline
“I learned so much from those guys,” D’Angelo Russell told The Athletic. “Brushing shoulders with Steph, seeing how he operates, how he moved, how he talked. Draymond Green, seeing the way he can play defense. What everybody (there) does is special, and I got to cross paths with it. I got to see all that, and I put it all in my bag and took it with me, you know what I mean?” -via The Athletic / May 7, 2023
Mark Medina: Warriors’ Draymond Green on how officials have explained difference between a block and charge during playoffs: “You don’t really get explanations.” How does he adapt? Draymond: “I won’t really adapt. I’ll keep playing the same defense that I’ve played for 11 years.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / May 7, 2023
Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham explained one adjustment: “We wanted to keep a body in front of Draymond,” often Vanderbilt, with Reaves moving over to Curry. Green hurt them in short roll in Game 2. But that doesn’t matter without “Our effort, our energy, our urgency,” which Ham thought was great. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / May 6, 2023