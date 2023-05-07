Jaylen Brown: 'I guess I got to demand the ball a little bit more'

Clutch Points: “I guess I got to demand the ball a little bit more.” Jaylen Brown speaks on only taking three shots in the last 17 minutes of Game 4. pic.twitter.com/rvn7RsRDtQ
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
FWIW: Tatum’s average number of passes to Jaylen Brown per game this postseason, 9.7, increased from 6.3 in the regular season. Not the whole story and part of that’s likely more overall minutes together, but it’s a number I keep an eye on. – 7:13 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown on only 3 FG attempts in 4th/OT: “I guess I gotta demand the ball a little bit more. I thought good things happened when I had it in my hands.” – 7:07 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown: “It’s amazing to play this game. There’s going to be tough days, there’s going to be great days, and you gotta take it on the chin.” – 7:07 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown on doubling Embiid to leave Harden open: “That’s my fault. I take full accountability. Just a bad read.” #Celtics #76ers – 7:05 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown on doubling Embiid on Harden’s game-winning 3: “Just a bad read. That’s it. It’s a gamble at the wrong time. Big shot by James Harden. But that’s my fault. I take full accountability.” – 7:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown on his double team: “Just a bad read. That’s it. A gamble at the wrong time.” – 7:04 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Not getting a final shot off on last play will get all the attention after that loss but Jaylen Brown helping off Harden from strong side to double-team Embiid while up 2 on the game-winner was a very bad choice. – 6:25 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jaylen Brown what in the WORLD are you doing? A two doesn’t beat you – 6:22 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown has put up just 3 field goals in the 2nd half so far. Currently another game where he hasn’t shot the ball much after a hot start. – 5:45 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
As noted here before, Celtics-Sixers series turned when Jaylen Brown picked up James Harden aggressively in backcourt and threw Philly offense (and Harden) out of whack. Rivers adjusted by mainly having someone else bring it up. But C’s not hitting shots may be bigger deal today. – 5:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Sixers 59, Celtics 50
Boston goes on a 10-3 run to end the first half and take a significant chunk out of what had been a 16-point Sixer lead.
Philly is led by 21 from James Harden and 19 from Joel Embiid.
Jaylen Brown has 16 for Boston, while Jayson Tatum is 1-for-9 – 4:41 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
You get the sense the official was reluctant to hand Jaylen Brown his third foul on this. We’ve seen several Sixers called for similar loose ball fouls this series. Marc Jones teasing Doris she must’ve played football in HS since she didn’t hate the call. pic.twitter.com/yjmSaZZPSq – 4:25 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Besides Jaylen Brown’s two personal fouls, the key stat in the first quarter for Boston?
Jayson Tatum is 0-for-5 with zero points and six rebounds. – 4:15 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Early foul trouble for Jaylen Brown key to Sixers leading 27-19 after 1Q.
🌟🌟🌟Joel Embiid 12 points, 5 rebounds
🌟🌟Jaylen Brown 12 points, 2 personal fouls
🌟James Harden 6 points – 4:14 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
27-19, Sixers after one in Game 4
It’s the largest lead of the series for Philadelphia.
12-4 Sixers close to the 1st quarter after Jaylen Brown (12 points, 2 fouls) left the game. – 4:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A 10-0 run for the Sixers to end the first, and Philly leads 27-19 after one.
Sixers are 1-for-9 from 3-point range, but have 16 points in the paint and have aggressively attacked the rim.
Celtics not named Jaylen Brown and Derrick White? 0-for-12 to start. – 4:13 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown was 5-7 for 12 points and Derrick White was 2-4 for 5. The rest of the Celtics are 0-9 for 2 points. C’s down 27-19 to the Sixers after 1. Tough start for Tatum as he’s 0-5. – 4:13 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 27, Celtics 19 at the end of the first. Jaylen Brown got off to a blistering start, but the rest of the Celtics are a combined 2-of-16 from the floor. Boston also has four turnovers that the Sixers have conveyed into seven points. Embiid with 12 and 5. – 4:12 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics miss 14 of their last 15 shots to close first quarter. Offense has been a mess without Jaylen Brown. – 4:12 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Real time stats…
Jaylen Brown – East Semis
114 minutes
83 points
30-52 (58%) from the floor
8-18 (44%) from 3
+28 – 4:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Good energy from Philly to start here in Game 4, but it’s been negated by going 0-for-7 from 3-point range.
Jaylen Brown has once again been fantastic, and has 12 points in the first quarter alone. Only he and Derrick White have made a shot so far for Boston. – 4:06 PM
Good energy from Philly to start here in Game 4, but it’s been negated by going 0-for-7 from 3-point range.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics withstand early Sixers surge, lead 14-11 with Jaylen Brown (12 points) leading the charge. Time-out, Philly with 7:10 to play in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/Tcht378sIo – 4:05 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics are shooting 1-8 from the floor aside from Jaylen Brown. And he just took a seat on the bench. – 4:02 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jaylen Brown draining completely congested 3’s, Sixers missing wide open corner 3’s, or dribbling off the foot. Big swing in the early going. – 3:54 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers came out really well. Flying around on defense, hitting the offensive glass.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Jaylen Brown picked up two early fouls, but no matter. He’s got 12 of Boston’s first points on 5-of-6 shooting, including two tough threes and that one-handed dunk. – 3:53 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
I’m sure Joe Mazzulla would like to take out Jaylen Brown after picking up two early fouls. But he can’t. Brown got 12 of Boston’s 14 points. #Celtics #76ers – 3:53 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
First Quarter Jaylen Brown is back after a temporary hiatus last game. 10 points on 4-4 shooting. – 3:51 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown comes out scorching hot. He has all 7 points, but he also has 2 quick fouls. – 3:51 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Two quick fouls on Jaylen Brown a little more than 3 minutes into this one. He’s staying on, for now at least. – 3:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown with 7 straight points for Celtics to open the game but picks up 2 quick fouls. – 3:51 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers playing with serious energy to open this game.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Second foul on Jaylen Brown in the first 3:23. #Celtics #76ers – 3:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 4 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #bostonceltics #NBAPlayoffs East semis. I want the winner, final score, points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown and who will be the X-factor. #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/RGDBp0uJfl – 8:47 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
JAMES HARDEN – EASTERN CONF SEMIS
Defended by Jaylen Brown : 6 points, 4 turnovers
Defended by anyone else: 67 points, 4 turnovers
Defended by Jaylen Brown : 2-11, 18% shooting
Defended by anyone else: 20-47, 43% shooting – 12:20 AM
Jay King: Jaylen Brown on the decision to double: “Just a bad read. That’s it. It’s a gamble at the wrong time. Big shot by James Harden but that’s my fault. I take full accountability.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 7, 2023
Jared Weiss: Jaylen Brown: “The slightest details can cost you a game and the slightest details can win you a game. We gotta make sure we’re the team that comes out on top.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / May 7, 2023