Julius Randle on shooting woes: I'll be fine

Randle, who missed Game 1 of this second-round series with a re-injured ankle, is shooting 34.6 percent from the floor in seven playoff appearances against the Cavaliers and the Heat, down from 45.9 percent during the regular season. He also endured a rough playoff debut in a five-game loss in the first round in 2021 against the Hawks, finishing that series with a shooting percentage of .298. “Some of the looks are different. Defense is a little bit tighter,” Randle said Sunday on a video press conference call. “So I’ve got to do a better job of finding ways to execute off of that, but I’ll be fine.”
Source: Peter Botte @ New York Post
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Big opportunity at redemption for Julius Randle in Game 4.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
When things have gone well this season, Julius Randle has been credited and praised accordingly. He is the #Knicks only All-Star and highest-paid player.
His lack of effort/focus in Game 3, especially on defense, was jarring and should be called out:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Neither Brunson nor Randle on Knicks injury report. Beyond Quickley, only Jericho Sims (shoulder, out) on New York injury report. – 5:38 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Knicks (in ongoing press session) say they got good looks yesterday that they simple missed.
Randle: “We’re confident. Got to come out with a certain level of aggression.” Knicks shot 34 % yesterday; even in defensive playoff struggles vs Heat (1997-2000), NY never shot that low – 12:52 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Last night’s Group Chat with @RobMahoney and Big Wos: the Warriors spiral in Game 3, Julius Randle goes MIA, an on-the-scenes account of Deandre Ayton’s meltdown, and more:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
All Heat ask from Bam Adebayo is to do everything; he did that in Game 3 vs. Knicks. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/07/all… From the defense against Julius Randle to the rebounding, to the offensive boost, it added up a playoff moment of distinction for the Heat’s center. – 9:43 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I expect a much better Knicks performance on Monday. They’ll play in more space, get back to some of the movement they had in Game 2 and draw Bam out more. They’ll get Randle the ball in better spots.
But the Heat still have the Jimmy button to push.
Excited for Game 4. – 6:16 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
One easy adjustment for the Knicks is to keep one of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle on the court at all times. They’ve been outscored by 20 points in the 16:24 both Brunson and Randle have rested the last two games. – 5:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Wondered if the Knicks would bring back Randle and Brunson down 22 with under 8 minutes left. They have. – 5:55 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Wrote about Julius Randle taking technical-foul FTs leading into the playoffs. Full story is here: https://t.co/TMfu6A5DN7 pic.twitter.com/ye00uwPraN – 5:41 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Here’s the sequence between Cody Zeller and Julius Randle. Been chippy all game long between them. pic.twitter.com/mTQUTuqvEe – 5:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Randle was just sitting on the floor by the stanchion, smiling and motioning to Zeller, saying “C’mon.” #Heat #Knicks – 5:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Who said the rivalry was dead? Pushing and shoving under the basket between the Heat and Knicks that started with Julius Randle and Cody Zeller battling for a rebound. – 5:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Altercation breaks out between Julius Randle and Cody Zeller under the basket after the free throw. It started on the other end and picked back up when Zeller pushed Randle, Hartenstein pushed Zeller.
Refs reviewing to see who gets techs on this one. – 5:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Zeller pushed Randle, then Hartenstein comes in protecting his teammate. It’s not old #Knicks–#Heat, but a little testiness. – 5:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That Julius Randle x Cody Zeller hold me back was brewing all quarter long – 5:35 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
How many pick-and-rolls has Randle run tonight? How many with Brunson? At the very least, you force Bam out that way, possibly opening up drives from Barrett/Hart/Quickley on the second side. – 5:21 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Hard to believe that Knicks are trailing by only 14 after watching that ugly first half. Randle, Brunson and Barrett are shooting a combined 9-for-29. – 4:50 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Brunson, Randle and Barrett are a combined 9-for-29 from the field at halftime. Heat have had plenty of chances to pull away — but they’ve missed a lot of open shots. Knicks just can’t get anything going offensively. – 4:49 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Point just got taken back from Knicks – Randle three ruled a two — 58-44 Miami at the half. – 4:47 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Think that might have been worth challenging for Tom Thibodeau given Lowry hit Randle’s arm before he got the ball. Would be a swing of two free throws both ways and take away Randle’s third foul if overturned. – 4:44 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Miami runs the #Knicks into a timeout, leading 41-23 with 9:33 left in the half. Randle and Brunson are 4-of-15 combined. #Heat – 4:16 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson gonna need some help because was the only Knick able to generate offense in the first quarter. Randle went iso on Adebayo and it didn’t work out. – 4:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson are “ready to go.” – 2:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jericho Sims is the only player on the Knicks injury report. Sims remains out after shoulder surgery.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Neither Jalen Brunson nor Julius Randle are on NYK’s injury report for Game 3. Brunson & Randle had been questionable prior to Game 2 w/ankle injuries. Both played in NYK’s Game 2 win over MIA. Jimmy Butler (ankle) is questionable for Game 3. Newsday 1st on NYK injury report – 5:20 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Injury reports have to be submitted and hearing Knicks are not listing Brunson or Randle. – 5:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle: “no way I was sitting out” in Game 2
