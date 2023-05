Klay Thompson on Warriors loss: We got punked tonight

With the Warriors and Lakers’ second-round matchup heading to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4, the Warriors shooting guard can’t help but reflect on how much the late, great Kobe Bryant influenced his game at such a young age, and how, in his passing, he feels like he owes it to him and his late daughter Gianna to give it his all in every second he spends on the hardwood. “I’m a huge Kobe [Bryant] fan, obviously. He was my biggest inspiration. I’m just going to play my hardest to honor him and Gigi ’cause without his play and all those years of me viewing his tenacity on the court, I would not be the athlete I am today,” Thompson said in his postgame presser. -via Clutch Points / May 5, 2023