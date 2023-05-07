Klay Thompson on Warriors loss: We got punked tonight

Andrew Greif: Klay Thompson: “We got punked tonight unfortunately on the boards, on the glass, on the free-throw line.”
Source: Twitter @AndrewGreif
Source: Twitter @AndrewGreif
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson buried eight triples while Steph Curry dished out 12 assists on the way to a blowout win for the Warriors over the Lakers in Game 2. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/3-though… – 1:00 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Klay Thompson on the team’s composure and adapting to how the game is called pic.twitter.com/UBdPaKWv3H – 12:22 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Klay Thompson: “We got punked tonight unfortunately on the boards, on the glass, on the free-throw line.” – 12:20 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s best-case scenario for the Lakers here with the huge lead, to be able to rest LeBron and AD – especially LeBron – in the 4th Q, with Game 4 coming on Monday.
LeBron played 32 minutes, and Davis 33, with now 7 minutes to play and LAL up 105-77.
Curry played 32, Klay 33. – 11:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With LAL up 98-72 and 9 minutes to go, Kerr pulled Curry, Green and Klay, but still has a competitive bench group of young guys: Poole, DiVincenzo, Moody, Kuminga and Payton II.
Lakers go with Schröder, Reaves, Walker IV, Hachimura and Gabriel. – 10:56 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson’s six turnovers are a career high for a playoff game – 10:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph is 6 of 16, Klay is 4 of 11
One of them will have to get going and catch fire for a stint – 10:30 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tremendous back-to-back possessions for D’Lo. Forces Klay into a travel while defending him on an island, then hits a straightaway three. Next trip down, drive to the bucket. Lakers up 9 and Russell’s been the engine of their offense. AK – 9:48 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
D’Angelo Russell = 21 pts on 7-for-11
Steph Curry + Klay Thompson = 21 pts on 7-for-18 – 9:46 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry yelled “C’MON!!” and was visibly frustrated after passing to an unaware Klay in transition. Warriors were up 11 and in position to stretch the lead – 9:28 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Feels like Warriors could have broken this one open before that Steph/Klay miscommunication turnover – 9:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron finally took his first shot – a fadeaway over Klay Thompson that hit off the rim. – 9:24 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Game 3 in LA is special for @KlayThompson 💛 pic.twitter.com/ULA0NJ87Zd – 9:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This arena’s WiFi remains terrible
Golden State led 30-23 at the end of 1.
Klay Thompson had 11. The Warriors are on pace for 20 3s.
LeBron James did not score or attempt a shot in the first quarter – 9:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors close first quarter with 13-2 run over final 4 minutes, enter second quarter with 30-23 lead over Lakers
Klay with 11 – 9:17 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
D’Angelo Russell led Lakers with 13 points, AD had 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, but Warriors opened 30-23 lead after one quarter behind Klay Thompson’s 11 points and GS making 38.5% of threes. – 9:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A 13-2 push from Golden State, featuring a pair of Klay 3’s, turned a 21-17 LAL lead into a 30-23 deficit after 12 minutes in Los Angeles.
LAL led by 7 after the 1st in Game 2, and tonight that flips. – 9:12 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson is 17-of-32 from 3 the first nine quarters of this series. – 9:09 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
“Again, though, you have to wonder why Anthony Davis isn’t up on that screen. You can’t give Steph and Klay clean looks from the moon. Anthony Davis has to be better.” – 9:09 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Klay Thompson is clearly very fired up for this series. That’s bad news for the Lakers. Making a big impact on both ends. – 9:09 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Poor shot selection for the Lakers. Meanwhile Klay getting what he wants – 9:07 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Klay is still smoking from Game 2, folks. And doing it while Steph and Draymond are out. Huge for the Warriors – 9:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Tough start for Austin Reaves. He’s staying aggressive. But missed all of his first three shots, the latest being an airball after getting Klay Thompson to bite on a pump fake. – 8:52 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Klay just took a pre-tip “shot” into the air, sending the ball on a high arc to the ref. Klay is HYPED. – 8:41 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Golden State going with the same starting group as last time: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, JaMcychal Green and Draymond Green – 8:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
JaMychal Green will start again
Warriors starters for Game 2 vs. the Lakers
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
JaMychal Green
Draymond – 8:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The duo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are set to face off against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the golf course in Las Vegas for the latest edition of ‘The Match.’ warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/03/war… – 8:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson buried eight triples while Steph Curry dished out 12 assists on the way to a blowout win for the Warriors over the Lakers in Game 2. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/3-though… – 4:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The duo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are set to face off against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the golf course in Las Vegas for the latest edition of ‘The Match.’ warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/03/war… – 7:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson buried eight triples while Steph Curry dished out 12 assists on the way to a blowout win for the Warriors over the Lakers in Game 2. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/3-though… – 4:00 AM
“These are guys that I want to battle with. For 11 years,” Green said. “They trust in me and believe in me, just like I trust and believe in them that when our backs are against the wall, we’re gonna put our backs up against the wall, and we’re gonna fight our way up. “I know one person, two people that has the most confidence in me, and that’s Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.” -via Yahoo! Sports / May 6, 2023
During a postgame interview on Thursday, the Warriors star [Klay Thompson] said that he is going to play especially hard in Los Angeles “to honor” the late Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant. “I’m a huge Kobe [Bryant] fan. He was my biggest inspiration. I’m just going to play my hardest to honor him and Gigi cause without his play and me viewing his tenacity on the court, I would not be the athlete I am today.” -via For The Win / May 5, 2023
With the Warriors and Lakers’ second-round matchup heading to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4, the Warriors shooting guard can’t help but reflect on how much the late, great Kobe Bryant influenced his game at such a young age, and how, in his passing, he feels like he owes it to him and his late daughter Gianna to give it his all in every second he spends on the hardwood. “I’m a huge Kobe [Bryant] fan, obviously. He was my biggest inspiration. I’m just going to play my hardest to honor him and Gigi ’cause without his play and all those years of me viewing his tenacity on the court, I would not be the athlete I am today,” Thompson said in his postgame presser. -via Clutch Points / May 5, 2023