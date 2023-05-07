Knicks list Immanuel Quickley as doubtful for Game 4

New York Knicks PR: Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) is doubtful for Game 4 at Miami.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Immanuel Quickley is doubtful for tomorrows game with a sprained ankle, the Knicks announce – 4:59 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) is doubtful for Game 4 at Miami.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As-the-ankle-turns series now turns to Knicks’ Quickley against Heat. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/07/as-… Also: Heat players head out as spectators; Lowry sees no letdown; Vincent thankful for support. – 3:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau said he didn’t know if Quickley had an x-ray or MRI (he does know) and he’s day to day. Also said that everything is on the table when asked about possibility of Fournier or D-Rose playing (it isn’t). – 1:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Knicks’ Thibodeau said Quickley (sprained ankle) is “day to day.” Said yesterday that it “hurts a lot.” – 12:57 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Thibodeau: Quickley is day to day.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI: Immanuel Quickley suffers ankle injury in #Knicks‘ loss to #Heat nypost.com/2023/05/07/imm… via @nypostsports – 9:36 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks notebook: Add Immanuel Quickley to Knicks’ list of injured
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley is going back to the locker room with Knicks medical people after suffering a leg injury. – 6:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Quickley stayed down on the ground for a few moments after appearing to turn his left ankle. He gingerly got up and limped straight back to the locker room to get checked out. – 5:59 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Immanuel Quickley is on the court in pain. Looking at the replay, hopefully it’s not his knee. He’s headed to the locker room. – 5:58 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
How many pick-and-rolls has Randle run tonight? How many with Brunson? At the very least, you force Bam out that way, possibly opening up drives from Barrett/Hart/Quickley on the second side. – 5:21 PM
Ian Begley: Immanuel Quickley is day to day with an ankle sprain, per Tom Thibodeau. “We’ll see where he is tomorrow,” Thibodeau said. -via Twitter @IanBegley / May 7, 2023
Stefan Bondy: Immanuel Quickley on sprained ankle: “It hurt a lot.” Doesn’t know yet about his status for Game 4. Didn’t see a lot of swelling. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / May 6, 2023
Ian Begley: Tom Thibodeau said Immanuel Quickley has a sprained ankle and Knicks will know more tomorrow about the injury. -via Twitter @IanBegley / May 6, 2023