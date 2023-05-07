LeBron James on social media: Sometimes you just have to cut that s*** out

LeBron James emerged and began getting dressed at his locker stall that’s adjacent to Davis’. He overheard Davis’ remarks and chimed in. “Sometimes you just have to cut that s–t out,” James told B/R in reference to social media. “Who do we need to listen to? Who? Exactly. Nobody.”
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James, Lakers rout Warriors 127-97, take 2-1 series lead nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/07/leb… – 11:12 AM
LeBron James, Lakers rout Warriors 127-97, take 2-1 series lead nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/07/leb… – 11:12 AM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
When LeBron James first started saying he wanted to play long enough for his oldest son, Bronny James, to join him in the NBA, it was more of a goal than a prophecy. Now it’s starting to look like father and son might actually speak it into existence. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:00 AM
When LeBron James first started saying he wanted to play long enough for his oldest son, Bronny James, to join him in the NBA, it was more of a goal than a prophecy. Now it’s starting to look like father and son might actually speak it into existence. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:00 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron supporting his son Bronny’s journey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7Xqz7fbJTJ – 10:36 AM
LeBron supporting his son Bronny’s journey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7Xqz7fbJTJ – 10:36 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The @latimessports has the #lakersplayoffs coverage with: LeBron James and Lakers reclaim control of series with Game 3 rout of Warriors latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 9:55 AM
The @latimessports has the #lakersplayoffs coverage with: LeBron James and Lakers reclaim control of series with Game 3 rout of Warriors latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 9:55 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ LeBron James is handling Father Time and scoring role for Lakers the right way. My dispatch for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/44NJ9WW pic.twitter.com/cR1jhhghYS – 9:50 AM
Lakers’ LeBron James is handling Father Time and scoring role for Lakers the right way. My dispatch for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/44NJ9WW pic.twitter.com/cR1jhhghYS – 9:50 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Anthony Davis & LeBron James combine for 46 points, 21 rebounds, 11 assists in Game 3 W vs Warriors sportando.basketball/en/anthony-dav… – 9:12 AM
Anthony Davis & LeBron James combine for 46 points, 21 rebounds, 11 assists in Game 3 W vs Warriors sportando.basketball/en/anthony-dav… – 9:12 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron: “For the young guys that haven’t been a part of the postseason or haven’t had much experience in the postseason, just stay off the TV and stay off social media. You win a game, everybody is the greatest player in the world; you lose a game, they’re throwing dirt on you.” pic.twitter.com/UqLQ7hXHfB – 8:55 AM
LeBron: “For the young guys that haven’t been a part of the postseason or haven’t had much experience in the postseason, just stay off the TV and stay off social media. You win a game, everybody is the greatest player in the world; you lose a game, they’re throwing dirt on you.” pic.twitter.com/UqLQ7hXHfB – 8:55 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LeBron James talked once again about the possibility of playing with his son Bronny in the #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/ncaa/149934… – 5:49 AM
LeBron James talked once again about the possibility of playing with his son Bronny in the #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/ncaa/149934… – 5:49 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James for young players: Just stay off the TV and stay off social media
sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 4:59 AM
LeBron James for young players: Just stay off the TV and stay off social media
sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 4:59 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the Lakers against the Warriors in Game 3 of the #NBAPlayoffs
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:35 AM
LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the Lakers against the Warriors in Game 3 of the #NBAPlayoffs
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:35 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
Lakers dominated from free throw line all season, even when they weren’t winning.
Warriors have been on the wrong end of that stick as defending champs.
Once LeBron James & Anthony Davis got to the stripe in Game 3, it was a wrap.
https://t.co/ezThx3tahc pic.twitter.com/RoFsnkNHtN – 3:27 AM
🆕 @TheAthletic
Lakers dominated from free throw line all season, even when they weren’t winning.
Warriors have been on the wrong end of that stick as defending champs.
Once LeBron James & Anthony Davis got to the stripe in Game 3, it was a wrap.
https://t.co/ezThx3tahc pic.twitter.com/RoFsnkNHtN – 3:27 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Winning big in Gm 3, blown out in Gm 2, LA’s leaders are preaching an even-keeled attitude. “Stay off social media,” LeBron said. “You win a game, everybody is the greatest player in the world; you lose a game, they’re throwing dirt on you” es.pn/44NjdL4 – 3:23 AM
New story: Winning big in Gm 3, blown out in Gm 2, LA’s leaders are preaching an even-keeled attitude. “Stay off social media,” LeBron said. “You win a game, everybody is the greatest player in the world; you lose a game, they’re throwing dirt on you” es.pn/44NjdL4 – 3:23 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James congratulates son Bronny for committing to USC: ‘He’s the first one to go college in my family’
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 1:24 AM
LeBron James congratulates son Bronny for committing to USC: ‘He’s the first one to go college in my family’
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 1:24 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James on his dream and goal of playing in the NBA with his son Bronny. pic.twitter.com/ICORIxbUGM – 12:41 AM
LeBron James on his dream and goal of playing in the NBA with his son Bronny. pic.twitter.com/ICORIxbUGM – 12:41 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James on his emotions seeing Bronny commit to USC: pic.twitter.com/GVdB2KlWBI – 12:33 AM
LeBron James on his emotions seeing Bronny commit to USC: pic.twitter.com/GVdB2KlWBI – 12:33 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James on Bronny James committing to play at USC. pic.twitter.com/P8No2ApUPC – 12:32 AM
LeBron James on Bronny James committing to play at USC. pic.twitter.com/P8No2ApUPC – 12:32 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LeBron James congratulates Bronny James on @USC_Hoops pic.twitter.com/P0paLzDiyG – 12:12 AM
LeBron James congratulates Bronny James on @USC_Hoops pic.twitter.com/P0paLzDiyG – 12:12 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James on Bronny James’ commitment to USC: “Congratulations to my son on his next journey and picking a great university in USC. I’m proud of him. This is an incredible thing… To my knowledge, this is the first one out of the James Gang to go to college.” – 12:11 AM
Lakers’ LeBron James on Bronny James’ commitment to USC: “Congratulations to my son on his next journey and picking a great university in USC. I’m proud of him. This is an incredible thing… To my knowledge, this is the first one out of the James Gang to go to college.” – 12:11 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
If there was a bright side to the Lakers getting thumped in Game 2, it was LeBron and AD playing fewer minutes than normal in a blowout. You could feel their increased energy in Game 3. Which could end up a factor again in Game 4 with LeBron/AD playing less than 35 minutes. AK – 11:28 PM
If there was a bright side to the Lakers getting thumped in Game 2, it was LeBron and AD playing fewer minutes than normal in a blowout. You could feel their increased energy in Game 3. Which could end up a factor again in Game 4 with LeBron/AD playing less than 35 minutes. AK – 11:28 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron 🤝 AD
Lakers dominate the Warriors at home to lead the series 2-1. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xBsurnqkIq – 11:25 PM
LeBron 🤝 AD
Lakers dominate the Warriors at home to lead the series 2-1. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xBsurnqkIq – 11:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 20/5/5 playoff games:
192 — LeBron James
163 — Next 2 players (Bird and MJ) combined pic.twitter.com/uWrZ6nE5m2 – 11:16 PM
Most 20/5/5 playoff games:
192 — LeBron James
163 — Next 2 players (Bird and MJ) combined pic.twitter.com/uWrZ6nE5m2 – 11:16 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
After dropping Game 2 by 27 points, the Lakers roar back to win Game 3 127-97. AD 25p on 7-of-10 FG and 11-of-12 FT 13r 4b 3s; LeBron 21p on 6-of-11 FG and 11-of-12 FT 8r 8a; DLo 21p on 8-of-13 5a; Lonnie 12p 4r 2s; Schroder 12p; Reaves 10p on 2-of-8 2a 2s. LAL 37 FTA; GSW 17 FTA – 11:15 PM
After dropping Game 2 by 27 points, the Lakers roar back to win Game 3 127-97. AD 25p on 7-of-10 FG and 11-of-12 FT 13r 4b 3s; LeBron 21p on 6-of-11 FG and 11-of-12 FT 8r 8a; DLo 21p on 8-of-13 5a; Lonnie 12p 4r 2s; Schroder 12p; Reaves 10p on 2-of-8 2a 2s. LAL 37 FTA; GSW 17 FTA – 11:15 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
lebron from the bench with the lakers up 25+ when a tristan thompson tip gets waved off pic.twitter.com/kVeiPfGY1a – 11:10 PM
lebron from the bench with the lakers up 25+ when a tristan thompson tip gets waved off pic.twitter.com/kVeiPfGY1a – 11:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron James attempted 11 field goals in this game. That’s tied for the second-fewest of his playoff career.
The only time he’s taken fewer shots was Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals, when he only played 24 minutes due to foul trouble. – 11:10 PM
LeBron James attempted 11 field goals in this game. That’s tied for the second-fewest of his playoff career.
The only time he’s taken fewer shots was Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals, when he only played 24 minutes due to foul trouble. – 11:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s best-case scenario for the Lakers here with the huge lead, to be able to rest LeBron and AD – especially LeBron – in the 4th Q, with Game 4 coming on Monday.
LeBron played 32 minutes, and Davis 33, with now 7 minutes to play and LAL up 105-77.
Curry played 32, Klay 33. – 11:03 PM
It’s best-case scenario for the Lakers here with the huge lead, to be able to rest LeBron and AD – especially LeBron – in the 4th Q, with Game 4 coming on Monday.
LeBron played 32 minutes, and Davis 33, with now 7 minutes to play and LAL up 105-77.
Curry played 32, Klay 33. – 11:03 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Lakers winning a game with LeBron and AD both under 35 minutes is not something I thought we’d see happen in this series. Could be a pretty big deal come Monday night. – 10:59 PM
Lakers winning a game with LeBron and AD both under 35 minutes is not something I thought we’d see happen in this series. Could be a pretty big deal come Monday night. – 10:59 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron passed Kareem again. Tonight, he moved past him on the all-time playoff rebounding list. He’ll likely catch Shaq later in this series. (Tim Duncan would take LeBron couple more seasons, at least. And he’ll never get to Russell and Chamberlain, not on this list anyway.) – 10:53 PM
LeBron passed Kareem again. Tonight, he moved past him on the all-time playoff rebounding list. He’ll likely catch Shaq later in this series. (Tim Duncan would take LeBron couple more seasons, at least. And he’ll never get to Russell and Chamberlain, not on this list anyway.) – 10:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
There are two people in the world who make that pass Lebron just made as well and consistently as Lebron just made it: he and Nikola Jokic – 10:52 PM
There are two people in the world who make that pass Lebron just made as well and consistently as Lebron just made it: he and Nikola Jokic – 10:52 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
The goal for the Warriors in this fourth quarter should be forcing the Lakers to extend LeBron’s and AD’s minutes. – 10:49 PM
The goal for the Warriors in this fourth quarter should be forcing the Lakers to extend LeBron’s and AD’s minutes. – 10:49 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron is at a place in his career where he’s gotta conserve his defensive energy, and sometimes that means picking his spots selectively, esp. in games where the Lakers aren’t playing well. But when the Lakers are rolling, he can still crank things up to bury an opponent. AK – 10:48 PM
LeBron is at a place in his career where he’s gotta conserve his defensive energy, and sometimes that means picking his spots selectively, esp. in games where the Lakers aren’t playing well. But when the Lakers are rolling, he can still crank things up to bury an opponent. AK – 10:48 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Maybe I’m just tired, but did anyone else see Amon-Ra St. Brown sitting a row behind LeBron James on the bench? – 10:48 PM
Maybe I’m just tired, but did anyone else see Amon-Ra St. Brown sitting a row behind LeBron James on the bench? – 10:48 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Important for the Warriors to keep the game close enough to keep AD and LeBron on the floor. – 10:46 PM
Important for the Warriors to keep the game close enough to keep AD and LeBron on the floor. – 10:46 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers Defense has been incredible (given up 38pts in the last 2qtrs)
Great balance for the LakeShow (AD, Bron and DLo with 21pts each) – 10:44 PM
Lakers Defense has been incredible (given up 38pts in the last 2qtrs)
Great balance for the LakeShow (AD, Bron and DLo with 21pts each) – 10:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Los Angeles leads Warriors 86-68 through 3 quarters.
Differentials are still same:
– Both teams with 26 FGs
– Both teams with 10 3s
– TOs: +7 Lakers
– oREB: +7 Warriors
Free throws:
– Warriors (6/8)
– Lakers (24/33)
AD is 9/10 FTs, LeBron 7/8 FTs. Both have 21 points. – 10:43 PM
Los Angeles leads Warriors 86-68 through 3 quarters.
Differentials are still same:
– Both teams with 26 FGs
– Both teams with 10 3s
– TOs: +7 Lakers
– oREB: +7 Warriors
Free throws:
– Warriors (6/8)
– Lakers (24/33)
AD is 9/10 FTs, LeBron 7/8 FTs. Both have 21 points. – 10:43 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Lakers respond like they should that Warriors run. LeBron and AD are gassed. These first few minutes of the 4th quarter are going to be crucial – 10:42 PM
Lakers respond like they should that Warriors run. LeBron and AD are gassed. These first few minutes of the 4th quarter are going to be crucial – 10:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers held GSW to 18 points in the 2nd Q, and 20 in the 3rd Q after allowing over 40 in each of those periods in Golden State.
Lakers lead 86-68.
LeBron had 11 of his 21 points in the 3rd Q, plus 8 boards, 7 assists and 1 block. – 10:42 PM
The Lakers held GSW to 18 points in the 2nd Q, and 20 in the 3rd Q after allowing over 40 in each of those periods in Golden State.
Lakers lead 86-68.
LeBron had 11 of his 21 points in the 3rd Q, plus 8 boards, 7 assists and 1 block. – 10:42 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James started cooking in the third quarter, helping the Lakers build an 86-68 lead over Warriors end of quarter. James has 21 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and nearing a triple-double. – 10:41 PM
LeBron James started cooking in the third quarter, helping the Lakers build an 86-68 lead over Warriors end of quarter. James has 21 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and nearing a triple-double. – 10:41 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron, AD and D-Lo have 21 pts apiece for the Lakers. And LAL leads by 18, 86-68, heading into the 4th Q. – 10:40 PM
LeBron, AD and D-Lo have 21 pts apiece for the Lakers. And LAL leads by 18, 86-68, heading into the 4th Q. – 10:40 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James went from scoreless in the first quarter to now taking over the game. He has 21 points. He’s diving over courtside seats. He’s driving with force. – 10:40 PM
LeBron James went from scoreless in the first quarter to now taking over the game. He has 21 points. He’s diving over courtside seats. He’s driving with force. – 10:40 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Don’t take LeBron James for granted. pic.twitter.com/J3PzoPtU8Y – 10:38 PM
Don’t take LeBron James for granted. pic.twitter.com/J3PzoPtU8Y – 10:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Big difference tonight from Game 2 are LeBron + AD’s FT’s:
Game 2: 1 for 1
Game 3: 16 for 18
LAL up 84-66 with 1:19 to play in the 3rd Q. – 10:38 PM
Big difference tonight from Game 2 are LeBron + AD’s FT’s:
Game 2: 1 for 1
Game 3: 16 for 18
LAL up 84-66 with 1:19 to play in the 3rd Q. – 10:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers fans have changed their mind on the MVP debate. They have chosen LeBron James over Austin Reaves. – 10:37 PM
Lakers fans have changed their mind on the MVP debate. They have chosen LeBron James over Austin Reaves. – 10:37 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
LeBron going downhill is still the scariest sight in the league – 10:36 PM
LeBron going downhill is still the scariest sight in the league – 10:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers fans gasped. LeBron James nearly tripped out of bounds. Lakers fans cheered. He saved himself, jumped over a row of photographers and then ran up a few rows of stands. – 10:33 PM
Lakers fans gasped. LeBron James nearly tripped out of bounds. Lakers fans cheered. He saved himself, jumped over a row of photographers and then ran up a few rows of stands. – 10:33 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Smart transition 3 from Russell, seeing that LeBron was in perfect position for an ORB. BK – 10:33 PM
Smart transition 3 from Russell, seeing that LeBron was in perfect position for an ORB. BK – 10:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and AD said this Game 3 would be about their defense.
They’ve held GSW to 36.4% FG’s so far, and forced 13 turnovers. They have 7 steals, and 5 blocks, and lead 71-55. – 10:26 PM
LeBron and AD said this Game 3 would be about their defense.
They’ve held GSW to 36.4% FG’s so far, and forced 13 turnovers. They have 7 steals, and 5 blocks, and lead 71-55. – 10:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors were +7 while LeBron James was scoreless (6:32 2nd quarter)
Lakers were +18 once James started scoring from that point on. – 10:05 PM
Warriors were +7 while LeBron James was scoreless (6:32 2nd quarter)
Lakers were +18 once James started scoring from that point on. – 10:05 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
This whole playoffs you can see LeBron managing his bullets (Grizzlies game 5 prime example) and operating like he knows he only has so much to give. It’s really interesting seeing when he’s asserting himself and when he leans on everyone else to get it done. pic.twitter.com/MR9XLAgwRm – 10:04 PM
This whole playoffs you can see LeBron managing his bullets (Grizzlies game 5 prime example) and operating like he knows he only has so much to give. It’s really interesting seeing when he’s asserting himself and when he leans on everyone else to get it done. pic.twitter.com/MR9XLAgwRm – 10:04 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Lakers end the second quarter on a 30-8 run and lead the Warriors 59-48 at hafltime.
D’Angelo Russell dropped 21 points in the first half, Anthony Davis added 16. LeBron James has 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
Free throws: GSW 4/6 LAL 15/21
Stephen Curry 5/12 FG – 9:59 PM
Lakers end the second quarter on a 30-8 run and lead the Warriors 59-48 at hafltime.
D’Angelo Russell dropped 21 points in the first half, Anthony Davis added 16. LeBron James has 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
Free throws: GSW 4/6 LAL 15/21
Stephen Curry 5/12 FG – 9:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD beat the buzzer with a lefty layup around Looney to put LAL up 11 at the half, after they’d trailed by 11 early in the 2nd Q. Huge turnaround for the Lakers, who lead 59-48.
Davis had 16-7-3-3-2; Russell 21 points; LeBron 10-7-6. – 9:55 PM
AD beat the buzzer with a lefty layup around Looney to put LAL up 11 at the half, after they’d trailed by 11 early in the 2nd Q. Huge turnaround for the Lakers, who lead 59-48.
Davis had 16-7-3-3-2; Russell 21 points; LeBron 10-7-6. – 9:55 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers, after trailing 40-29, finish the quarter on a 30-8 run to take a 59-48 lead into the break. AD scored at the buzzer to bring his totals to 16 pts and 7 reb at the half: DLo 21p 4a; LeBron 10p 7a 6r. – 9:55 PM
The Lakers, after trailing 40-29, finish the quarter on a 30-8 run to take a 59-48 lead into the break. AD scored at the buzzer to bring his totals to 16 pts and 7 reb at the half: DLo 21p 4a; LeBron 10p 7a 6r. – 9:55 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD drive for layup as time expires for a 59-48 Lakers lead over Warriors at the half. D’Angelo Russell has 21 points, AD 16 points, 7 rebounds, LeBron James 10 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists. – 9:55 PM
AD drive for layup as time expires for a 59-48 Lakers lead over Warriors at the half. D’Angelo Russell has 21 points, AD 16 points, 7 rebounds, LeBron James 10 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists. – 9:55 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With his sixth rebound of the night, LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for fifth place on the NBA’s all-time postseason rebounds list.
4. Shaquille O’Neal – 2,508
5. LeBron James – 2,482
6. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 2,481
Via Lakers PR – 9:45 PM
With his sixth rebound of the night, LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for fifth place on the NBA’s all-time postseason rebounds list.
4. Shaquille O’Neal – 2,508
5. LeBron James – 2,482
6. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 2,481
Via Lakers PR – 9:45 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
I guess we’re all going to ignore that LeBron just ran down the court with the ball like he was Saquon Barkley running for a touchdown – 9:45 PM
I guess we’re all going to ignore that LeBron just ran down the court with the ball like he was Saquon Barkley running for a touchdown – 9:45 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Bron’s first field goal of the game ☑️
It’s the 2nd-latest he’s gone into a game without a FGA (reg. season or playoffs). The latest was in 2003 vs. the Pistons 😳 pic.twitter.com/WZlA06XfwA – 9:39 PM
Bron’s first field goal of the game ☑️
It’s the 2nd-latest he’s gone into a game without a FGA (reg. season or playoffs). The latest was in 2003 vs. the Pistons 😳 pic.twitter.com/WZlA06XfwA – 9:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After trailing by 11 early in the 2nd, LAL rallied to take a 42-40 lead as LeBron hit a corner 3.
LeBron’s 2 for 5 from the field for 7 points, with a game-high 6 assists and 5 boards. – 9:37 PM
After trailing by 11 early in the 2nd, LAL rallied to take a 42-40 lead as LeBron hit a corner 3.
LeBron’s 2 for 5 from the field for 7 points, with a game-high 6 assists and 5 boards. – 9:37 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron scored his first points of Game 3 in the second quarter. 👀
He had 0 shot attempts in the first quarter…the first time in his playoff career. pic.twitter.com/rsBZv0FRGE – 9:34 PM
LeBron scored his first points of Game 3 in the second quarter. 👀
He had 0 shot attempts in the first quarter…the first time in his playoff career. pic.twitter.com/rsBZv0FRGE – 9:34 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
find somebody who loves you as much as LeBron loves that left-to-right spin move in transition. – 9:33 PM
find somebody who loves you as much as LeBron loves that left-to-right spin move in transition. – 9:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron’s first FG: a spin move past Draymond for a shot at the rim – 9:33 PM
LeBron’s first FG: a spin move past Draymond for a shot at the rim – 9:33 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James’ first points of game came with 6:32 left in second quarter, on two free throws. – 9:31 PM
LeBron James’ first points of game came with 6:32 left in second quarter, on two free throws. – 9:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steve Kerr calls another timeout in between Lakers free throws (this time it’s after LeBron finally gets on the board with 6:32 left in first half)
Warriors were up 11 but turned the ball over twice in between a missed Curry 3, allowing Los Angeles to cut Warriors lead to 40-34. – 9:29 PM
Steve Kerr calls another timeout in between Lakers free throws (this time it’s after LeBron finally gets on the board with 6:32 left in first half)
Warriors were up 11 but turned the ball over twice in between a missed Curry 3, allowing Los Angeles to cut Warriors lead to 40-34. – 9:29 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Warriors coasted a bit up 40-29, Lakers back in it and LeBron finally gets his first point – 9:28 PM
Warriors coasted a bit up 40-29, Lakers back in it and LeBron finally gets his first point – 9:28 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors with 8 turnovers. The last 3 have produced 8 points with Bron still having a FT to go – 9:27 PM
Warriors with 8 turnovers. The last 3 have produced 8 points with Bron still having a FT to go – 9:27 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Moses Moody has taken the same amount of shots as LeBron James and Moody has three more points than LeBron
Each has taken one shot – 9:26 PM
Moses Moody has taken the same amount of shots as LeBron James and Moody has three more points than LeBron
Each has taken one shot – 9:26 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
LeBron James takes his first shot of the game with 8:04 to play before halftime.
BTW: That shot-less first quarter was the first time LeBron hasn’t attempted a field goal in a quarter since January 2021. – 9:25 PM
LeBron James takes his first shot of the game with 8:04 to play before halftime.
BTW: That shot-less first quarter was the first time LeBron hasn’t attempted a field goal in a quarter since January 2021. – 9:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LeBron has attempted a shot
It did not go in
Warriors take game’s first double-digit lead – 9:25 PM
LeBron has attempted a shot
It did not go in
Warriors take game’s first double-digit lead – 9:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron finally took his first shot – a fadeaway over Klay Thompson that hit off the rim. – 9:24 PM
LeBron finally took his first shot – a fadeaway over Klay Thompson that hit off the rim. – 9:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Darvin Ham goes with an early timeout with 8:47 left in first half. Warriors up 34-26.
LeBron with 4 rebounds and 4 assists… but his next free throw or field goal attempt will be his first.
No other Laker besides D’Lo and AD have multiple made FGs, and both are resting. – 9:22 PM
Darvin Ham goes with an early timeout with 8:47 left in first half. Warriors up 34-26.
LeBron with 4 rebounds and 4 assists… but his next free throw or field goal attempt will be his first.
No other Laker besides D’Lo and AD have multiple made FGs, and both are resting. – 9:22 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron is trying to facilitate but they need him to score, especially with Reaves struggling – 9:21 PM
LeBron is trying to facilitate but they need him to score, especially with Reaves struggling – 9:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This arena’s WiFi remains terrible
Golden State led 30-23 at the end of 1.
Klay Thompson had 11. The Warriors are on pace for 20 3s.
LeBron James did not score or attempt a shot in the first quarter – 9:19 PM
This arena’s WiFi remains terrible
Golden State led 30-23 at the end of 1.
Klay Thompson had 11. The Warriors are on pace for 20 3s.
LeBron James did not score or attempt a shot in the first quarter – 9:19 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
As far as I can tell, that’s the first quarter all season, including the playoffs, that LeBron James has finished without a field goal attempt. – 9:12 PM
As far as I can tell, that’s the first quarter all season, including the playoffs, that LeBron James has finished without a field goal attempt. – 9:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron James didn’t take a shot in the first quarter.
I get that he’s hurt. I get that he’s old. The Lakers cannot win without him scoring 20+ – 9:12 PM
LeBron James didn’t take a shot in the first quarter.
I get that he’s hurt. I get that he’s old. The Lakers cannot win without him scoring 20+ – 9:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
LeBron checks out. Through 8 minutes he’s yet to take a shot, with three assists and two rebounds. – 9:01 PM
LeBron checks out. Through 8 minutes he’s yet to take a shot, with three assists and two rebounds. – 9:01 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
LeBron James… ready for Game 3 on ABC! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/o6AlkSPjbj – 8:57 PM
LeBron James… ready for Game 3 on ABC! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/o6AlkSPjbj – 8:57 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron just probing with his dribble right now while D’Angelo Russell is stepping in with his assertiveness – 8:53 PM
LeBron just probing with his dribble right now while D’Angelo Russell is stepping in with his assertiveness – 8:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron is 5 rebounds away from passing Kareem on the all-time playoff board list. – 8:50 PM
LeBron is 5 rebounds away from passing Kareem on the all-time playoff board list. – 8:50 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
You think LeBron has played in some tough atmospheres? Just wait until Bronny gets to Assembly Hall for a 9 pm Tuesday game in January in front of 9,000 students that skipped all of their afternoon classes to get hammered before tip-off. Welcome to the Big 10 – 8:00 PM
You think LeBron has played in some tough atmospheres? Just wait until Bronny gets to Assembly Hall for a 9 pm Tuesday game in January in front of 9,000 students that skipped all of their afternoon classes to get hammered before tip-off. Welcome to the Big 10 – 8:00 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
On @ForbesSports
Brontastic: LeBron & Bronny James Could Add Major Valuation to An NBA Franchise In 2024 forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 6:57 PM
On @ForbesSports
Brontastic: LeBron & Bronny James Could Add Major Valuation to An NBA Franchise In 2024 forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 6:57 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
LeBron James’ son will play college basketball in the Pac-12 deseret.com/2023/5/6/23713… – 6:26 PM
LeBron James’ son will play college basketball in the Pac-12 deseret.com/2023/5/6/23713… – 6:26 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Bronny James commits to USC, choosing the Trojans over Oregon and Ohio State.
LeBron’s oldest son is staying close to home ✌️
@krystenpeek ➡️ https://t.co/csVX7GWf4y pic.twitter.com/hIHUjO3Twj – 6:24 PM
Bronny James commits to USC, choosing the Trojans over Oregon and Ohio State.
LeBron’s oldest son is staying close to home ✌️
@krystenpeek ➡️ https://t.co/csVX7GWf4y pic.twitter.com/hIHUjO3Twj – 6:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Heat players with 20+ double-doubles in the playoffs:
— Dwyane Wade
— LeBron James
— Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/RIRvvy8SeI – 6:16 PM
Heat players with 20+ double-doubles in the playoffs:
— Dwyane Wade
— LeBron James
— Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/RIRvvy8SeI – 6:16 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Five minutes before a BIG game 3 between the Knicks & HEAT and we’re still talking Lakers-Warriors.
This argument between who’s better Curry or LeBron could have been saved to discuss at 8pm today!
@NBA on ESPN | #NBACountdown – 3:27 PM
Five minutes before a BIG game 3 between the Knicks & HEAT and we’re still talking Lakers-Warriors.
This argument between who’s better Curry or LeBron could have been saved to discuss at 8pm today!
@NBA on ESPN | #NBACountdown – 3:27 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
An @ESPNStatsInfo gem: Devin Booker has scored at least 45 points on 70% shooting twice this postseason.
LeBron James is the only other player in NBA history with two such playoff performances in his career. – 1:36 PM
An @ESPNStatsInfo gem: Devin Booker has scored at least 45 points on 70% shooting twice this postseason.
LeBron James is the only other player in NBA history with two such playoff performances in his career. – 1:36 PM
More on this storyline
With Los Angeles seemingly on a seesaw — losing by 27 on Thursday only to win by 30 two days later — LeBron James is urging his teammates to ignore the outside noise that comes in the aftermath of every game result. “For the young guys that haven’t been a part of the postseason or haven’t had much experience in the postseason, just stay off the TV and stay off social media,” James advised after putting up 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. “You win a game, everybody is the greatest player in the world; you lose a game, they’re throwing dirt on you. It’s literally that simple. It’s all about training your mind for the next challenge. And, ‘What’s the next challenge? This game is over with, we played well. OK, cool. But we got another on Monday.'” -via ESPN / May 7, 2023
LeBron James on Bronny: “To my knowledge, this is the first one of out the James gang to go to college. Obviously, his dad didn’t go to school. His mom didn’t go to college. I think my mom stepped on campus for a bit, maybe community college or something.” pic.twitter.com/GEsZk1z50S -via Twitter @hoopshype / May 7, 2023