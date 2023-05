LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in all-time playoff rebounds list

With Los Angeles seemingly on a seesaw — losing by 27 on Thursday only to win by 30 two days later — LeBron James is urging his teammates to ignore the outside noise that comes in the aftermath of every game result. “For the young guys that haven’t been a part of the postseason or haven’t had much experience in the postseason, just stay off the TV and stay off social media,” James advised after putting up 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. “You win a game, everybody is the greatest player in the world; you lose a game, they’re throwing dirt on you. It’s literally that simple. It’s all about training your mind for the next challenge. And, ‘What’s the next challenge? This game is over with, we played well. OK, cool. But we got another on Monday.'” -via ESPN / May 7, 2023