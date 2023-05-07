Marcus Smart good to go for Game 4 despite ankle sprain

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Marcus Smart, listed as questionable on the injury report, will play today in Game 4.
Try and contain your surprise. – 2:05 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart (listed as questionable) is “good” – 2:04 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart will play today. He was questionable with a sprained ankle. – 2:04 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart is good to go. He was questionable for this one due to a left ankle sprain. #Sixers2:04 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart is good to play. He was questionable on the injury report with an ankle sprain. – 2:04 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Marcus Smart will play, per Joe Mazzulla.
“He’s good.” – 2:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart is good to go today, per Joe Mazzulla. – 2:04 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart is in today – 2:04 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
lol Reaves has really become a Marcus Smart-level grifter. – 9:49 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Marcus Smart (left ankle sprain) is listed as questionable for Game 4, per the Celtics. – 4:43 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics announce Marcus Smart is QUESTIONABLE with an ankle sprain for Game 4
Griffin also questionable, Gallinari is out – 4:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart is questionable with a left ankle sprain for Sunday’s Game 4, per Celtics. Blake Griffin now questionable with low back pain, while Gallo remains out.
Grant and Rob Williams are off the injury report after suffering injuries last night. – 4:34 PM

Boston has looked to cut off passing lanes for Harden when he comes off screens while still staying between him and the basket, encouraging him to take midrange jumpers. That, however, is not Harden’s game and his indecisiveness has shown. “I think [Mazzulla] handled it great, very professional,” Celtics defensive ace Marcus Smart told ESPN. “He didn’t go and try to argue. OK, he got outcoached. Now it’s time to make adjustments. That’s what the playoffs are about. And that’s what a great coach, a great team and great players do.” -via ESPN / May 7, 2023

