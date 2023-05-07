Marcus Smart good to go for Game 4 despite ankle sprain

Souichi Terada: Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart is good to play. He was questionable on the injury report with an ankle sprain.
Source: Twitter @SouichiTerada
Source: Twitter @SouichiTerada
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Marcus Smart, listed as questionable on the injury report, will play today in Game 4.
Try and contain your surprise. – 2:05 PM
Marcus Smart, listed as questionable on the injury report, will play today in Game 4.
Try and contain your surprise. – 2:05 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart (listed as questionable) is “good” – 2:04 PM
Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart (listed as questionable) is “good” – 2:04 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart will play today. He was questionable with a sprained ankle. – 2:04 PM
Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart will play today. He was questionable with a sprained ankle. – 2:04 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart is good to play. He was questionable on the injury report with an ankle sprain. – 2:04 PM
Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart is good to play. He was questionable on the injury report with an ankle sprain. – 2:04 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics announce Marcus Smart is QUESTIONABLE with an ankle sprain for Game 4
Griffin also questionable, Gallinari is out – 4:42 PM
Celtics announce Marcus Smart is QUESTIONABLE with an ankle sprain for Game 4
Griffin also questionable, Gallinari is out – 4:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart is questionable with a left ankle sprain for Sunday’s Game 4, per Celtics. Blake Griffin now questionable with low back pain, while Gallo remains out.
Grant and Rob Williams are off the injury report after suffering injuries last night. – 4:34 PM
Marcus Smart is questionable with a left ankle sprain for Sunday’s Game 4, per Celtics. Blake Griffin now questionable with low back pain, while Gallo remains out.
Grant and Rob Williams are off the injury report after suffering injuries last night. – 4:34 PM
More on this storyline
Boston has looked to cut off passing lanes for Harden when he comes off screens while still staying between him and the basket, encouraging him to take midrange jumpers. That, however, is not Harden’s game and his indecisiveness has shown. “I think [Mazzulla] handled it great, very professional,” Celtics defensive ace Marcus Smart told ESPN. “He didn’t go and try to argue. OK, he got outcoached. Now it’s time to make adjustments. That’s what the playoffs are about. And that’s what a great coach, a great team and great players do.” -via ESPN / May 7, 2023
John Karalis: Marcus Smart is questionable tomorrow with a left ankle sprain. Blake Griffin is questionable with lower back pain. -via Twitter @John_Karalis / May 6, 2023
Souichi Terada: Joe Mazzulla on Grant Williams: “He’s in the Smart category where when he’s on the floor, we’re able to just be really dynamic defensively because of his versatility, his communication, his toughness and his ability to guard different matchups.” -via Twitter @SouichiTerada / May 6, 2023