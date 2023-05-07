Suns take Game 4 in epic battle against Nikola Jokic

Vinny Benedetto: Final: Suns 129, Nuggets 124. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant score 36 apiece. Landry Shamet comes up clutch with 19 off the bench, outscoring Denver’s reserves on his own. Nikola Jokic’s career-high 53 not enough for the Nuggets.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Devin Booker on Suns owner Mat Ishbia drawing a technical foul on Nikola Jokic:
“He got us a point. He did his job.” 😂
Reporter: “He flopped.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/Pu3XBUIImw – 11:17 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic last 2 games:
41.5 PPG
10.5 RPG
14.0 APG
63% FG
Jokic is the 1st player in NBA postseason history to average a 40-point triple-double and 60% shooting over a 2-game span per @ESPNStatsInfo
The Nuggets lost both games. – 11:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s playing out of his mind.”
Devin Booker on Nikola Jokic. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/L0ROHXZMPt – 11:13 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It got us a point. He did his job.”
Devin Booker on Mat Ishbia incident with Nikola Jokic. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets – 11:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
No se dirigió a sus compañeros en serbocroata. Cuando Joker pierde los estribos, sus compañeros no asumen su porción de la carga.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
50-point, 10-assist games in the playoffs, NBA history
– Jerry West, 1969
– Sleepy Floyd, 1987
– Russell Westbrook, 2017
– Damian Lillard, 2021
– NIKOLA JOKIC, tonight – 10:46 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
53 points and 11 rebounds 👏
Jokic is the first center in NBA history to record 50 points and 10 assists in a playoff game — still short of the W. pic.twitter.com/KpzTcQsctU – 10:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Nikola Jokic is just the fifth player in NBA history to lose a playoff game in which he posted a 50-point double-double.
The first four: Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Billy Cunningham and… Jamal Murray.
Denver’s supporting cast let down the stars again tonight. – 10:35 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in the second round this playoffs:
36.5 — Nikola Jokic
36.3 — Devin Booker
32.0 — Kevin Durant
Nobody else is averaging more than 30. pic.twitter.com/zQDa30BJcR – 10:32 PM
Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic last 2 games:
53 PTS | 4 REB | 10 AST
30 PTS | 17 REB | 17 AST
0-2. pic.twitter.com/NZgL53bacZ – 10:30 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
TNT broadcasters just asked: Will Nikola Jokic be suspended for Game 5?
Team execs are wondering this too since the rule book says a player should be ejected for entering the stands. Jokic technically just went courtside so there’s room for interpretation. We’ll find out Monday. pic.twitter.com/8jBYdKgSOy – 10:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Evan Sidery @esidery
125 combined points between Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in one of the best displays of all-around scoring you’ll ever see:
Jokic = 53 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds on 20-30 FGA
Booker = 36 points, 12 assists, 6 rebounds on 14-18 FGA
Durant = 36 points, 11… – 10:28 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Evan Sidery @esidery
111 combined points between Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in one of the best displays of all-around scoring you’ll ever see:
Jokic = 53 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds on 20-30 FGA
Booker = 36 points, 12 assists, 6 rebounds on 14-18 FGA
Durant = 36 points, 11… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 10:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 129, DEN 124
Booker: 36 Pts, 12 Ast, 6 Reb, 14-18 FG
Durant: 36 Pts, 11 Reb, 6 Ast, 11-19 FG
Shamet: 19 Pts, 5-8 3P
Jokic: 53 Pts, 10 Ast, 4 Reb, 20-30 FG
Suns even the series at 2-2 – 10:26 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
T.J. Warren defending Jokic on that last play.
Got defensive stop. Wow. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs – 10:24 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
51 points career playoff high for Jokic.
#Suns up 3 with 45.1 seconds left. #Nuggets calling timeout to challenge last loose ball as it called off Gordon as Ayton was pursing to ball. #NBAPlayoffs – 10:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
StatMuse @statmuse
Centers with more than 50 points in a playoff game:
— Wilt
— Jokic
That’t is. pic.twitter.com/BnN84uxyfX – 10:15 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Been working on Ishbia/Jokic/fan story and just saw bits and pieces of third to be honest.
Cheers, boos and roars from crowd provided updates.
#Suns 98 #Nuggets 92 going into 4th. Booker 36. Durant 27. Jokic 42. #NBAPlayoffs – 9:52 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic has a career-high of 50 points against the Sacramento Kings. That came in a February loss in 2021.
He is up to 42 points heading into the 4th quarter in the 2nd round of the playoffs. Denver is down 98-92. How many does he need to pull out this win? – 9:50 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 98, DEN 92
Booker: 36 Pts, 8 Ast, 5 Reb, 14-17 FG
Durant: 27 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 9-16 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 7 Reb, 2-5 FG
Jokic: 42 Pts, 6 Ast, 15-22 FG – 9:49 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Booker cannot be stopped.
Jokic cannot be stopped.
This is nirvana. – 9:49 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Only two centers have scored 50 points in a playoff game:
Wilt Chamberlain (4x)
Bob McAdoo
Jokic is threatening to do something Shaq, Kareem, Hakeem, Ewing, Moses and yes, Embiid, never did. – 9:44 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
40 for Jokic
30 for Booker
25 for Durant
A battle of superstars – 9:44 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
40 points in 28 minutes on 17 shots.
This has been a masterclass by Jokic – 9:43 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic has 40 of the NUggets 86 points now and keeping Denver in this one.
Someone else HAS to step up and help him here. – 9:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Evan Sidery @esidery
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
okay, this is very random but i had a hunch and went and confirmed it — jokic is 98th percentile in (non-restricted area) paint attempts that swish
tbh i thought he would’ve been higher, i swear the dude never hits the rim – 9:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The first half of these playoffs has only made me feel stronger that Jokic > Embiid.
Jokic’s control of these games is insane. – 9:20 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Thoughts and prayers to the MVP voter who didn’t put Jokic in the top 5.
Whenever voting results gets released, that’s going to be quite the scene on this app. – 9:20 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nikola Jokic given a technical foul for sideline scuffle with Suns owner Mat Ishbia
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 9:16 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
What a wild half overall and Denver is down 63-61.
Tons of fouls in the 1st half with Durant and Booker getting what they want
Owners are even acting wild.
Jokic has 24 points, Jamal has 13 points.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:15 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Nikola Jokic appeared to push Suns owner Matt Ishbia after the ball went out of bounds.
Jokic received a technical foul. pic.twitter.com/zPtCTDm7fX – 9:10 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 63, DEN 61
Durant: 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 6-12 FG
Booker: 19 Pts, 5 Ast, 8-11 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 7 Reb, 2-5 FG
Jokic: 24 Pts, 3 Reb, 9-13 FG – 9:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic tried to get the ball back from the crowd, then he and Suns owner Mat Ishbia make contact. Ishbia flops? Denver assistant coaches were pointing out a fan, who ended up getting ejected by Suns team security.
pic.twitter.com/D4vPQSBHyu – 9:07 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
This Jokic/Ishbia thing is going to be fascinating. I have no idea how the league will view it but a fan — owner or not — should not inhibit play by holding the ball and Jokic should not grab a ball from a fan — owner or not.
How that plays out with the league is anyone’s guess. – 9:06 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Flop? 🤔
Jokic pushes Suns owner Mat Ishbia. pic.twitter.com/ePt12q4pTw – 9:05 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Joker elbow me I’m falling out. I need an abulance and cpr. And a check 💰
😂😂 – 9:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Unsportsmanlike call on Nikola Jokic as he was trying to get the ball out of bounds and had some sort of exchange with a fan.
Looks like a fan was just removed from the game right where new #Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Isiah Thomas were sitting in the corner. #Nuggets – 9:02 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Phoenix Suns Owner Mat Ishbia getting into it with Jokic and selling the chicken wing. Absolute cinema.
play.underdogfantasy.com/p-world-wide-w… pic.twitter.com/AOZY5ZZPnv – 9:01 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Oh how I’d love to listen into the communication from the officials to Secaucus after that moment between Jokic and Suns owner Matt Ishbia.
That’s gotta be a first. – 9:01 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic just tried to grab the ball out of the Suns owner.
Jokic picks up a technical foul after the altercation.
The wildest part is the owner flopped, they must be practicing that at practice. – 9:00 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jokic and Okogie tumble into the stands. Jokic shoves a fan.
The fan is Suns owner Mat Ishbia. – 8:59 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Murray is disconnected from the rest of the offense. He’s playing in spite of the offense; not within it.
He’s plenty of talented to create his own shots and make them; especially when getting screens for Jokic, but that is not sustainable. – 8:12 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker going to what tends to get him to the line.
Straight line drive, draw contact, put up off balance jumper.
FTs. #Suns up 7-4 as Jokic gets on the board.
Only had two attempts Game 3 that came with 6.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter. – 8:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 4 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 7:33 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30/10 playoff games by a center over the last 20 postseasons:
14 — Joel Embiid
14 — Nikola Jokic
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets said they expected the Suns to play faster in Game 3.
But the film tells a different story.
“I think we were just a little bit slow,” Nikola Jokic said. “I don’t want to say, sleepy, but they were making the first move and we were reacting.”
thednvr.com/how-the-nugget… – 3:02 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
