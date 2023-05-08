Ben Simmons still open to representing Australia in upcoming World Cup

Despite his exclusion from the Australia’s extended FIBA World Cup squad, the door remains open for Ben Simmons to make an international return, according to Boomers head coach Brian Goorjian. Simmons has not represented Australia since 2013 – when he was just 16 years old – but has recently flagged his interest in linking up with the national team. “We’ve made a spot for him if he’s available by the time of the Cairns camp,” Goorjian told SEN. “He definitely wants to be a part of this and is working right now to get healthy. The communication’s been good, he’s in that frame of mind of wanting to be a part of this. He’s just trying to get healthy.”
Today’s story is up. Despite being left off the initial 18-man expanded roster, the Australian National team is still keeping Ben Simmons in the mix for its FIBA World Cup plans. On the skepticism to take with it and the ways it could help the Nets: theathletic.com/4496938/2023/0… – 8:32 AM
No Ben Simmons in Boomers squad named ahead of 2023 FIBA World Cup eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1499… – 6:41 AM
Australia revealed its extended 18-man roster for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup 🇦🇺
For the first time, the Boomers have 10 current NBA players in their squad, with Ben Simmons not making the roster:
New @ESPNAusNZ hoops pod w/@OlgunUluc
🏀 The Ben Simmons/Boomers discussion (and disagreement)
🏀 Where is Aron Baynes?
🏀 Who is the most important Boomer
🏀 Naming locks for the FIBA World Cup
🏀 A dangerous group to navigate…
What a huge honor.
@andrewbogut talked at @SportalgrG on the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Josh Giddey’s development, load management, Ben Simmons biggest issue and more.
Exclusive intevriew:
#Nets‘ Ben Simmons expresses interest in playing for Australia in FIBA World Cup nypost.com/2023/05/06/net… via @nypostsports – 1:26 PM
If the Sixer fans are THAT unhappy with James Harden, maybe the Sixers can return him to the place they got him and take Ben Simmons back 😜 – 12:55 PM
Australia coach optimistic Ben Simmons will join team for World Cup nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/06/aus… – 12:02 PM
Over the weekend, Simmons said he was open to a return for the green and gold. “I’m currently rehabilitating my back injury and putting my full effort and focus towards that,” Simmons told The Herald Sun. “I love what coach (Brian) Goorjian is building with the Boomers and I look forward to being a part of the program in the future.” -via NBL.com.au / May 8, 2023
James Harden, at the peak of his powers, is still the devastating scorer that claimed MVP honors under Morey’s previous roster tinkering in Houston and the playmaker Philadelphia brass held out to pair with Joel Embiid during all those months of the 2021-22 season in which Ben Simmons lingered on the trade block. It didn’t matter that Sacramento, according to league sources, had put future All-Star Tyrese Haliburton on the proverbial table, nor the conversations with Atlanta that would have shed Tobias Harris’ contract along with Simmons’ disinterest in sticking around South Philly. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 8, 2023