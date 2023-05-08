Chris Paul could return by Game 6?

FanDuel TV: “The Suns are preparing to be without him for Game 5 as well… I think the window for him to return from that groin strain is Game 6 potentially” @ShamsCharania with the latest on Chris Paul’s groin injury #RallyTheValley | #RunItBack
Source: Twitter
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Chris Paul likely out for Game 5, could return for Game 6
sportando.basketball/en/chris-paul-… – 2:00 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON NBA today it was @HowardBeck and me
* Do Lakers have firepower to beat Warriors?
* What was Boston doing in the final 7 minutes?
* Phoenix has solved its Chris Paul problem?
* Knicks ???
open.spotify.com/episode/7tX3n7…
youtu.be/oTKDv7U3epM – 1:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Was unable to send this out earlier, but as expected, Chris Paul (left groin strain) is out again for Game 4 tomorrow – 2:01 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns update: Chris Paul out Game 4 vs. Denver Nuggets with left groin strain (w/videos) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:30 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
As expected, Suns PG Chris Paul (groin) is out again for Game 4. – 8:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Chris Paul (groin) got up some shots today, but is still “day to day”
Missed Game 3. Expected to miss Game 4 Sunday. #Suns #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/G773kKVqHY – 4:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker, Durant and Payne combined for 23 assists and 4 turnovers.
Not a bad job with the Point God out! – 2:35 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Devin Booker having that type of performance with Chris Paul’s absence putting more on his plate: “That’s who he is. That’s his makeup. He doesn’t run from the tough stuff.” – 1:14 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Deandre Ayton appeared to blow off Chris Paul offering encouragement to him after being benched in crunch time. pic.twitter.com/oKHVJOHOv2 – 1:11 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Booker is in incredible shape. Period.
I watched Clippers absolutely drag KD and CP3 for parts of that series. But they couldn’t do a gotdam thing about Book
Tonight, Nuggets saw KD miss 19 shots, just for Booker to make all of his 4th quarter FGs to cap a 41:37 night. – 1:07 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Lol DeAndre Jordan and Chris Paul arguing the call with each other from opposite benches – 12:33 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I honestly think Phoenix should bring Chris Paul off the bench when he comes back. The pace they’ve been playing with tonight is so valuable.
Obviously CP3 needs to play big minutes, but I want the starters playing fast. – 12:21 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Payne is a downgrade from CP3 obviously, but his transition pushes have been very helpful tonight. – 12:14 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is a really difficult Durant game to watch, but one quarter to go… the Suns second chance to finish a fourth quarter without Chris Paul and with KD… – 12:14 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
One of the benefits of playing without Chris Paul was really evident in that first half….Phoenix is sooooooooooooooooooo much faster without him – 11:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne ready to go.
Getting start for Chris Paul (groin).
#NBAPlayoffs #Suns #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/ZgvBl8HtnX – 10:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Game 3 pregame 3 things to watch early.
1. Deandre Ayton. Can he make a difference for Phoenix?
2. Cameron Payne starting for Chris Paul.
3. Denver’s confidence up 2-0.
#Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/Kn9JjRTXi4 – 10:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll see.”
Monty Williams when asked if he’s starting Cameron Payne for Chris Paul Game 3. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets – 8:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams, consistent as ever, when asked whether Cam Payne will start in Chris Paul’s place: “We’ll see.” – 8:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
5 keys for Suns to survive without Chris Paul in Game 3 vs. Nuggets – https://t.co/7FuwMEAblt via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/Kz0xXvPTlq – 8:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On a few bench players who should get opportunities to step up for the Suns, what to expect from Cam Payne, the need for a vintage KD performance, and more keys to surviving Game 3 without Chris Paul: bit.ly/42vR3Cp pic.twitter.com/DQ56pNwI4g – 3:09 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Previewing Game 3 and Suns without Chris Paul and Playoff Jamal Murray on SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/mLtarkTdHN – 2:56 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
New NBA Matchups!
Talking how the Suns can replace CP3, Booker’s massive role, Jokic’s paint domination, Bruce Brown closing over MPJ, Embiid’s return, Boston’s help defense, the Jays, and much more.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-m… – 1:06 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Looked at the history for teams down 2-0 going home like the Suns and some tweaks that can help them rally from the deficit without Chris Paul for at least tonight’s Game 3: espn.com/nba/insider/st… (ESPN+) – 12:54 PM
“Foot health is something that I think a lot of people could really benefit from paying closer attention to,” Lillard told CNBC’s Dominic Chu at CNBC’s Small Business Playbook virtual event on Thursday. “We can do nothing without healthy feet as athletes.” The company, which has an investor group that includes fellow NBA star Chris Paul, launched in December 2021 and sells insoles starting at $39.99 that have a carbon-like composite base, a dual-foam system to help absorb shock, and additional torsional support for better heel and midfoot stability. -via CNBC / May 7, 2023
Duane Rankin: Chris Paul (left groin strain) OUT Game 4 vs. #Nuggets. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / May 6, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Monty Williams said Chris Paul “got some shots up” but didn’t do much else at Suns practice today. “Nothing’s changed,” Williams said regarding Paul’s availability. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / May 6, 2023