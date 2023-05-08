Florida Democrats recruiting Dwyane Wade, Grant Hill to run for Senate

NBA legends Dwyane Wade and Grant Hill have rocketed to the top of the recruitment lists for some Florida Democrats looking for a strong candidate to run against Sen. Rick Scott in 2024. There have been separate active efforts to get both to consider a foray into state politics, which have not been driven by either the state or national party, according to three sources familiar with the situation.
Source: Matt Dixon, Jonathan Allen @ NBC
“Grant Hill has great name ID. He would raise a boatload of money and is one of the smartest guys you will ever meet,” said John Morgan, an Orlando-based trial attorney and national Democratic donor, who has spoken directly with Hill about his desire to see him run. “Grant Hill would beat the s— out of Rick Scott.” -via NBC / May 8, 2023
The idea of recruiting Wade, who played 13 seasons with the Miami Heat, to run for Senate, has been openly discussed by Democratic donor groups. Beyond having star power in the state, Wade has become an outspoken advocate for transgender rights. His 15-year-old daughter, Zaya, is a transgender model and activist. Wade’s support of his daughter comes at a culture war-infused moment in time that has seen Republicans across the country file legislation taking aim at this community. -via NBC / May 8, 2023
Dwyane Wade on how he wasn’t sure LeBron was going to pick Miami during ‘The Decision’… “I don’t think LeBron was 1000% sure. Did you see him? He was nervous, we were all nervous. And the reason I had to go watch like everybody else was because Bron went radio silent on me. It was like three days that I didn’t hear from him.” -via YouTube / April 27, 2023
