Florida Democrats recruiting Dwyane Wade, Grant Hill to run for Senate

The idea of recruiting Wade, who played 13 seasons with the Miami Heat, to run for Senate, has been openly discussed by Democratic donor groups. Beyond having star power in the state, Wade has become an outspoken advocate for transgender rights. His 15-year-old daughter, Zaya, is a transgender model and activist. Wade’s support of his daughter comes at a culture war-infused moment in time that has seen Republicans across the country file legislation taking aim at this community. -via NBC / May 8, 2023