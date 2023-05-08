Immanuel Quickley ruled out for Game 4 against Miami

Tim Reynolds: Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Immanuel Quickley (ankle) is out for Game 4 tonight.
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Anyone know if Immanuel Quickley is playing tonight? pic.twitter.com/LjhNetZPeR6:04 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) is out for tonight’s Game 4 in Miami. – 6:04 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Immanuel Quickley is out, Tom Thibodeau says. He’s day to day – 6:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibs said quickley is out. – 6:02 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Quickley is out with sprained ankle. pic.twitter.com/YXXzBvPyDj6:02 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Quickley is out and day-to-day for the #Knicks. #Heat6:02 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Thibs says Quickley is out tonight. He is day to day. – 6:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tom Thibodeau says Immanuel Quickley (sprained ankle) is out for Game 4 and remains day-to-day. – 6:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Knicks say Immanuel Quickley, who entered the building in a walking boot, is out tonight, listed as day-to-day going forward. – 6:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley is out, Tom Thibodeau says. – 6:01 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Immanuel Quickley is out tonight, Thibodeau says. – 6:01 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Immanuel Quickley (ankle) is out for Game 4 tonight. – 6:01 PM

Ian Begley: Tom Thibodeau says he enters Game 4 w/guideline on how his rotation w/out Immanuel Quickley will look but matchups, MIA rotation will factor in. Thibodeau said of Miles McBride’s ability to step in & make impact, “Stays ready, great competitor. We have a lot of belief in him.” -via Twitter @IanBegley / May 8, 2023

