Immanuel Quickley ruled out for Game 4 against Miami

Tim Reynolds: Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Immanuel Quickley (ankle) is out for Game 4 tonight.
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Anyone know if Immanuel Quickley is playing tonight? pic.twitter.com/LjhNetZPeR – 6:04 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) is out for tonight’s Game 4 in Miami. – 6:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tom Thibodeau says Immanuel Quickley (sprained ankle) is out for Game 4 and remains day-to-day. – 6:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Knicks say Immanuel Quickley, who entered the building in a walking boot, is out tonight, listed as day-to-day going forward. – 6:01 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says Immanuel Quickley (ankle) is out for Game 4 tonight. – 6:01 PM
Ian Begley: Tom Thibodeau says he enters Game 4 w/guideline on how his rotation w/out Immanuel Quickley will look but matchups, MIA rotation will factor in. Thibodeau said of Miles McBride’s ability to step in & make impact, “Stays ready, great competitor. We have a lot of belief in him.” -via Twitter @IanBegley / May 8, 2023
Fred Katz: Immanuel Quickley entered the arena today with a walking boot on his left foot. -via Twitter @FredKatz / May 8, 2023
New York Knicks PR: Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) is doubtful for Game 4 at Miami. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / May 7, 2023