Jimmy Butler on Kyle Lowry: I love that dude to death, he's a winner

The Heat claim even all that history isn’t enough to lull them into complacency. “I definitely think that’s a professional sports type thing. But we’ve just got to keep our head in the dirt, and keep our head in the ground,” Kyle Lowry said of fighting overconfidence. “At the end of the day, we know they’re going to come with a crazy effort [Tuesday], and we have to just match that effort from the jump ball. “So this is one of the things where [overconfidence is possible], but if you’re willing to just keep your head down and keep your head focused on the job and the task at hand, you can find a way to get to that.” -via New York Post / May 2, 2023