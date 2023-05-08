Jimmy Butler on Kyle Lowry: I love that dude to death, he's a winner

Brady Hawk: Jimmy Butler on Kyle Lowry: “The world knows by now that I love that dude to death. He’s a winner.”
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
After declaring that this was the “last question for Jimmy,” Jimmy Butler said “I actually love being double-teamed because that just means one of my teammates is open… or I get to see if I can score over a double-team.” pic.twitter.com/VUNSqA6AYC – 11:49 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Heat vs. Knicks score, takeaways: Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo lead Miami to 109-101 win in Game 4 over New York
cbssports.com/nba/news/heat-… – 11:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler on all the attention he received tonight from Knicks defense: “I actually love being double teamed because that just means one of my teammates is open. If I don’t find them, somebody is going to find them and I get to see if I can score over a double team.” – 11:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler scored or assisted on 53 of the Heat’s points tonight
Knicks doubled, he got his shooters open looks
Knicks doubled more, he just waited it out into step backs or strong drives
As Bam said: “He’s on his run.” – 10:54 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
How many players have been better over the past decade than Jimmy Butler? LeBron, Steph, KD, Giannis, Harden, probably giving the edge to Kawhi for two titles despite so much missed time … CP3? Jokic? Lillard? AD? Not putting any of them over him, personally. – 10:51 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler says “I love being double-teamed, because it means one of my teammate is open.” – 10:44 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Jimmy Butler on Kyle Lowry: “I think the world knows by now that I love that dude to death. He’s a winner. He fits everything we’re about here. He’s so unselfish. He’s a champion and he knows what it takes to win.” – 10:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on Kyle Lowry:
“The world knows by now that I love that dude to death. He’s a winner.” – 10:41 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler’s postgame music choice. Can anyone name this song? pic.twitter.com/UDINIeZOe7 – 10:34 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Among the big keys tonight: Knicks shot 6 for 18 in the fourth, and the Heat had a 9-rebound advantage in the 4th. Butler 27, 10 assists; Bam 23 and 13; Strus 16; Lowry 15: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:17 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
It’s strange seeing an 8th seed looking this dominant – until you remember Miami basically has the same team that was a No. 1 seed & one shot from reaching the NBA Finals last year, Jimmy Butler has no back down in his game & Erik Spoelstra has 2 rings & 5 Finals appearances. – 10:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler tonight:
27 PTS
6 REB
10 AST
2 STL
2 BLK
Passes LeBron for the most 25/5/10 playoff games by a Heat player. pic.twitter.com/w9kFC7f3VA – 10:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler screamed at Caleb Martin after Brunson got a wide-open layup a minute ago, then he just found him for that crushing dunk. – 9:45 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Knicks haven’t figured out that Jimmy Butler is still barely moving defensively. – 9:43 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kyle Lowry has made so many valuable plays around the rim defensively for Miami. – 9:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s the 5th oreb out of 6 straight missed 3s. The only one the Knicks got was when Lowry stepped on the end line as he got what would have been the 6th. – 9:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 90, Knicks 81.
-Jimmy Butler with 20 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists.
-Bam Adebayo with 20 points, 9 rebounds.
-Heat shooting 13 of 30 (43.3 percent) on threes. – 9:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have combined for 34 points on 19 shots.
Rest of Heat with 31 points on 29 shots. – 8:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 56, Knicks 48.
-Bam Adebayo with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field.
-Jimmy Butler with nine points, four rebounds and four assists.
-Heat shooting 8 of 18 (44.4 percent) on threes. – 8:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler was literally pointing out assignments on his side of the floor as the Knicks ran in transition
Noticed Vincent got beat, rotated, then rose up to get that block clean in a split second
Wild stuff – 8:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat again opening the second quarter with an all-bench lineup of Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry, Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson and Cody Zeller. – 8:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Heat lead 31-30 after one on that Lowry fade. #Knicks shot a scalding 60 percent, but they have to tighten up their defense/ – 7:59 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry’s jumper gives the Heat a 31-30 lead to end the first quarter.
– Knicks making tough shots
– Heat getting a lot of the shots they want
– Game is being played up-tempo. – 7:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 31, Knicks 30.
-Bam Adebayo with nine points on 4-of-4 shooting from field and two rebounds.
-Jimmy Butler with seven points, two rebounds and three assists.
-Knicks shooting 60 percent from field, but with five turnovers. – 7:58 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Oh, it’s like that for Jimmy Butler? Gets Barrett with the pump fake and drills a 3-pointer. – 7:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler opens the scoring with a three. His first made three of the series. – 7:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat staying starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. But Knicks opening with Quentin Grimes in place of Josh Hart. – 7:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin, Haywood Highsmith and Udonis Haslem are available tonight vs. Knicks.
Jimmy Butler remains questionable, but expected to play.
Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo are out. – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Caleb Martin (back), Haywood Highsmith (knee) available for tonight’s game vs. visiting Knicks. Herro (hand) and Oladipo (knee) out. Jimmy Butler (ankle) is game-time decision (but he’s playing folks). – 5:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
In March, the Heat asked Kyle Lowry to try something he hadn’t done in over a decade.
The veteran point guard’s move to the bench was supposed to be temporary, but it ended up transforming one of Miami’s biggest weaknesses into a strength.
theathletic.com/4498180/2023/0… – 9:28 AM
Brady Hawk: Jimmy Butler: “I actually love being double teamed. That means one of my teammates are open.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / May 8, 2023
Wes Goldberg: Kevin Love after the game says when the game is close “We know who to turn to. These two guys in the locker room with me right now.” Only Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are at their lockers at this point. -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / May 8, 2023
Miami: Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to available for Monday’s Game 4 against New York. -via HoopsHype / May 8, 2023
Despite missing production from Butler (right ankle sprain), Tyler Herro (right hand fracture) and Victor Oladipo (torn left patellar), the Heat were still in the mix for most of the night. But in the end, the lead slipped away as the Knicks pulled out the 111-105 victory to even their conference semifinals series at one game apiece. “We just got to find a way to try and win without our main guy,” Heat guard Kyle Lowry said about not having Butler. “We were close and we had an opportunity. We didn’t win the game so it doesn’t really matter. But we did a good job of just going out there and playing hard.” -via ESPN / May 3, 2023
The Heat claim even all that history isn’t enough to lull them into complacency. “I definitely think that’s a professional sports type thing. But we’ve just got to keep our head in the dirt, and keep our head in the ground,” Kyle Lowry said of fighting overconfidence. “At the end of the day, we know they’re going to come with a crazy effort [Tuesday], and we have to just match that effort from the jump ball. “So this is one of the things where [overconfidence is possible], but if you’re willing to just keep your head down and keep your head focused on the job and the task at hand, you can find a way to get to that.” -via New York Post / May 2, 2023
What’s clear is the Heat are going to be ready to go, Butler or no Butler. “He’s getting treatment around the clock. We probably won’t have any update until before the game,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said Monday in a ballroom in the teams NoMad hotel. “We’ve been in this type of situation the last couple months, with guys being injured and out, and that’s why you build a team,” Kyle Lowry said. “You don’t build a one-player roster, you build a 17-man roster, 15-man roster, for guys to be able to step up. “You’ve got an irreplaceable guy, an unreplaceable guy like Jimmy? If he goes, he goes. If he’s not, we’ve got to find a way to go out there and do our jobs still. We’ve still got to go hoop.” -via New York Post / May 2, 2023