Julius Randle on Knicks being outhustled by Miami: Maybe they want it more

Barbara Barker: Wow, Julius Randle just said what everyone was thinking when asked why Knicks are getting out hustled. Said Randle: “Just maybe they want it more. I don’t know. That’s been who we are all year. Got to find a way to step up and make those plays, keep this season alive.”
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Wow, Julius Randle just said what everyone was thinking when asked why Knicks are getting out hustled. Said Randle: “Just maybe they want it more. I don’t know. That’s been who we are all year. Got to find a way to step up and make those plays, keep this season alive.” – 10:56 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Asked why the Heat have come up with more offensive rebounds and loose balls than the Knicks, Randle responds: “Maybe they want it more. I don’t know…”
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
asked Max Strus if he knew Julius Randle had five fouls before drawing the sixth.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle on the Heat beating them to loose balls, hustle plays: “Just maybe they want it more. I don’t know. That’s been who we are all year. Got to find a way to step up and make those plays, keep this season alive.” – 10:55 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Two most important games of the season – Games 3 and 4 in Miami – and this is the effort Julius Randle put on tape pic.twitter.com/32L5Rqifds – 10:47 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Su rendimiento estadístico es prolífico, pero Julius Randle llanamente ni lee ni piensa el baloncesto. Difícilmente Knicks puede aspirar a un campeonato con él como jugador clave.
Nick Wright @getnickwright
RJ had some legit moments that give you real reason for optimism that he could be a #3 on an awesome team. Jalen obviously can be an excellent #2. Hart, IQ, Grimes & Toppin are legit pieces.
The question is if they can get someone to bite on Randle & make a significant upgrade. – 10:05 PM
RJ had some legit moments that give you real reason for optimism that he could be a #3 on an awesome team. Jalen obviously can be an excellent #2. Hart, IQ, Grimes & Toppin are legit pieces.
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The Julius Randle regular season/playoff splits for 2021 and for 2023 are just impossible to believe when you’re looking at them.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks trail Heat by 7 with 1:11 to go and Julius Randle done for the night with six fouls. Any NYK comeback has been muted by club’s poor rebounding. Knicks gave up 4 offensive rebounds in first 5 minutes of 4th and 6 offensive rebounds overall in the quarter thus far. – 9:52 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
This is just a blanket statement. The referees blow the whistle way, way, way, way too much in this series. Randle done. – 9:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Max Strus draws the charge on Julius Randle, and Randle fouls out with 3 minutes left. Big play. – 9:47 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Julius Randle picks up his 6th foul on a charge. The Knicks couldn’t believe it. He’s done for the night with the Heat up 7. – 9:47 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Randle looks exhausted trying to rebound defensively but was no chance he was getting a break in the second half the way Toppin looked in his stint. – 9:38 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
julius randle just avoided grabbing a rebound like the ball contained the plague – 9:38 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
As everyone expected, this game has come down to the Knicks’ big three of Brunson, Randle & Barrett vs the Heat’s big three of Butler, Adebayo & Max Strus. – 9:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 90, Knicks 81 going into fourth. Adebayo and Butler 20 apiece, Strus 16 for Heat. Randle 20, Brunson 19 for Knicks. – 9:19 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
The Julius Randle experience. Stops the ball w/ Barrett wide open & the Knicks lose the advantage gained by the double on Brunson.
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Knicks shot 43.9% from the field in the first quarter, then 28.6% in the second. Barrett and Randle combined for 19 in the first, just 3 in the second. – 8:41 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
It’s really wild how many poor decisions Julius Randle made in that half – 8:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Miami leads 56-48 at the break. Brunson and Randle had a combined 25 for the #Knicks, who shot just .439. #Heat – 8:33 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle has made a few beautiful passes to Mitch. But they’re to Mitch. – 8:31 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Thibs need to go small. Move Randle to Center and have him rolling to the basket. This 2 big lineup ain’t getting it. Just saying… – 8:24 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Heat keeping Bam on the Knicks’ center for rebounding, leaving Butler to guard Randle. Unless they go to Love, hard to put Bam on Randle for that reason. – 8:18 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
me when julius randle hits an impossible jumper knowing made shots are good but also knowing it will embolden him to keep taking impossible jumpers pic.twitter.com/UZha4IMK6F – 8:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle got going offensively — but Knicks defense still sloppy and they had 5 turnovers in the quarter. 31-30 Miami after 1. – 8:00 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Heat 31, Knicks 30. Randle has nine points in first quarter, one less than he had for the entire game in Game 3 loss. – 7:59 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Strange first quarter.
Sloppy play from both sides.
Julius Randle finishes strong.
Cody Zeller running around like a chicken with without a head.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 31, Knicks 30 after one. Adebayo nine points for Heat. Randle nine for Knicks. – 7:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Really strong start to this game for the Knicks despite some terrible turnovers/transition defense.
Randle and Brunson have given them the offensive punch they need. – 7:58 PM
Really strong start to this game for the Knicks despite some terrible turnovers/transition defense.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Randle in a great defensive stance and fighting hard thru a screen to contest a Kevin Love three-pointer.
Randle in a great defensive stance and fighting hard thru a screen to contest a Kevin Love three-pointer.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Embarrassing
Embarrassing
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Julius Randle’s effort after that turnover was awful. Just sat there pissed off while his teammate forced a miss and 2 Heat were there for the rebound. – 7:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Terrible sequence from Julius Randle. THrows a lazy pass that gets picked off and doesn’t run back on defense, allowing Bam Adebayo to get the rebound for an open dunk. – 7:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle with a turnover and throws his arms up while four Heat players go against Brunson – and the first shot is missed and Randle still at midcourt for the follow. – 7:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My adjustment take for game 4 prior to tip-off…
I obviously discussed what they changed in game 3
Now they have to shift again anyway with Grimes in for Hart
Keep an eye on this:
Butler on Brunson
Vincent on Grimes
Strus on Barrett
Bam on Randle
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks need more from Julius Randle.
The Knicks need more from Julius Randle.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Barker: Knicks need Randle to right his ship, and fast!
Barker: Knicks need Randle to right his ship, and fast!
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks aim to raise their intensity against Heat in Game 4
Knicks aim to raise their intensity against Heat in Game 4
Ian Begley: Tom Thibodeau was asked about fouls called on Julius Randle & he said he didn’t want to put the game on the officiating. But it’s clear he wasn’t happy with how the game was called. He referenced charge calls being inconsistent & seemed to question marginal contact on other calls -via Twitter @IanBegley / May 8, 2023
During seven playoff games, he is shooting just 34.6 percent from the field and 22.9 percent from deep on almost seven 3-point attempts a game. Of the 118 NBA players who have played at least four playoff games and at least 60 playoff minutes, he ranks 113th in true shooting and 114th in effective field-goal percentage, the two best all-encompassing measures of efficiency. Meanwhile, no player surrounding Randle shoots nearly as often as he does. Miami defenders are swarming the middle of the floor whenever a Knicks driver, including Randle, approaches the rim. The Heat don’t trust New York’s 3-point shooters, a strategy that has paid off so far. The Knicks shot just 8 of 40 on 3-pointers in Game 3, which the Heat won, after shooting 7 of 34 from deep in Game 1, Miami’s other victory. -via The Athletic / May 8, 2023
Randle, who missed Game 1 of this second-round series with a re-injured ankle, is shooting 34.6 percent from the floor in seven playoff appearances against the Cavaliers and the Heat, down from 45.9 percent during the regular season. He also endured a rough playoff debut in a five-game loss in the first round in 2021 against the Hawks, finishing that series with a shooting percentage of .298. “Some of the looks are different. Defense is a little bit tighter,” Randle said Sunday on a video press conference call. “So I’ve got to do a better job of finding ways to execute off of that, but I’ll be fine.” -via New York Post / May 7, 2023