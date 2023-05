Julius Randle on Knicks being outhustled by Miami: Maybe they want it more

Randle, who missed Game 1 of this second-round series with a re-injured ankle, is shooting 34.6 percent from the floor in seven playoff appearances against the Cavaliers and the Heat, down from 45.9 percent during the regular season. He also endured a rough playoff debut in a five-game loss in the first round in 2021 against the Hawks, finishing that series with a shooting percentage of .298. “Some of the looks are different. Defense is a little bit tighter,” Randle said Sunday on a video press conference call. “So I’ve got to do a better job of finding ways to execute off of that, but I’ll be fine.” -via New York Post / May 7, 2023