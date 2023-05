Karl-Anthony Towns on relationship with Jimmy Butler: I think we're at a cool spot now

A few minutes after blasting — and singing every word to — a series of Nickelback songs from his portable speaker after a tough 126-114 overtime loss to the Orlando Magic in early March, 50 days before a showdown between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals that only the two of them could have predicted, Butler is standing in the corner of the visitors locker room inside Amway Center. As Heat staffers consume a nearby postgame pizza spread, Butler is asked to share some of his favorite Thibodeau memories. He listens to a few ideas; he seems interested in the subject matter, but then declines to offer up any anecdotes of his own. “F— Thibs,” he said, a smile cracking across his face. “F— your article. And I like Thibs.” -via ESPN / May 7, 2023