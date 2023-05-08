Kings offered Nets Tyrese Haliburton for James Harden trade

James Harden, at the peak of his powers, is still the devastating scorer that claimed MVP honors under Morey’s previous roster tinkering in Houston and the playmaker Philadelphia brass held out to pair with Joel Embiid during all those months of the 2021-22 season in which Ben Simmons lingered on the trade block. It didn’t matter that Sacramento, according to league sources, had put future All-Star Tyrese Haliburton on the proverbial table, nor the conversations with Atlanta that would have shed Tobias Harris’ contract along with Simmons’ disinterest in sticking around South Philly.
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Latest @YahooSports: The most compelling character in this playoff drama is James Harden, saving a season his play helped put on the brink — all before the noisy backdrop of his upcoming summer choices
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
new for @FanSided/@The_Step_Back
– Devin Booker dominating
– Warriors starting lineup questions
– Harden & Embiid clicking
(ICYMI: Doing these columns every Monday throughout the playoffs)
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Arrive early on game day, and you might chat with the Sixers’ player development coaches.
“That won’t happen again today,” one coach told me of James Harden on Sunday, confidently and without pause.
Thanks to a gospel song, he was right:
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
After he shot 16-for-23 in Game 4, James Harden finished with the highest FG% by a 76ers player in a 40-point playoff game 👏
– James Harden 69.6% (5/7/23)
– Allen Iverson 65.6% (5/16/01, 4/20/03)
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia — How James Harden shook Jaylen Brown, not just on the last play, but through a 42-point performance after Brown held him to 2/11 FG through Games 1-3
“They were screening earlier in the shot clock trying to get me off him,” Brown told me.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
“As soon as I saw JB help off the strong side corner, that was an easy play. (That’s) the trust that we talked about all season long.” — Joel Embiid, on Harden’s game-winner.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers are *very* lucky Harden is a lefty because if he has to bring the ball across his body to set up after the bad Embiid pass, this thing is probably 3-1 instead of 2-2. pic.twitter.com/6SnZNAyzYe – 9:52 AM
The Sixers are *very* lucky Harden is a lefty because if he has to bring the ball across his body to set up after the bad Embiid pass, this thing is probably 3-1 instead of 2-2. pic.twitter.com/6SnZNAyzYe – 9:52 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“[James Harden] is cementing himself as a second superstar on an NBA team.”
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
We’re live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Harden aims for hardest thing in sports, Ishbia vs Jokic, @DecelCBS called out, Buy/Sell, Bronny to USC, don’t talk to Luck, @HowardBeck, Warriors vs Lakers, more.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
We have seen that script before: Celtics surging late, Sixers offense stuck in the mud, some early confetti perhaps.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
New story on a special James Harden day boosted by “good luck charm” John Hao.
(Doc Rivers’ pregame song recommendation apparently didn’t hurt, too.)
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
James Harden shots to tie or take the lead in the final minute of the 4th quarter or OT…
Regular season: 1-for-10
Playoffs: 3-for-3
Jay King @ByJayKing
So many big plays for James Harden yesterday. This one will probably get overlooked. Smart had Horford on the roll for an easy bucket with only Maxey to protect the rim. Would have put Cs up 3. Harden played it perfectly, deflected the pass and hustled to get possession. pic.twitter.com/wSlmWpZbYi – 8:21 AM
So many big plays for James Harden yesterday. This one will probably get overlooked. Smart had Horford on the roll for an easy bucket with only Maxey to protect the rim. Would have put Cs up 3. Harden played it perfectly, deflected the pass and hustled to get possession. pic.twitter.com/wSlmWpZbYi – 8:21 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Gospel + Harden = 42pts
Real hope vs inevitable
Rob Thomson finally does right thing
Underrated candy week
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
With their season on the line in Game 4 against Boston, James Harden and Joel Embiid had to figure out how to get the best out of each other at the same time to hold off the Celtics. With their teammates’ help, they did on Sunday. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3HNVXCS – 6:00 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Anyway, before the Jokic madness, GAME THEORY PODCASTed with @TheBoxAndOne_!
-How Philly’s improved spacing helped James Harden get loose for 42/9
-A Lakers Defense Film Deep Dive! Adjustments and AD dominance that led to a Game 3 blowout
-Knicks-Heat
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Redemption for James Harden, Sixers in 116-115 Game 5 overtime victory o… youtu.be/IW5dRQYhw8A via @YouTube – 1:17 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: After James Harden struggled mightily in Games 2 and 3, Doc Rivers tried a different way to motivate his star guard ahead of Game 4: he sent him a gospel song.
“I guess it worked,” Harden said.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
After pushing him to be more aggressive, Joel Embiid was happy to see what James Harden did on Sunday #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/07/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:37 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Hey @AdioBRoyster how do you think @katetscott would have called the two Harden game winners so far? – 11:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
There’s controversy abound over Jaylen Brown doubling off James Harden for the game-winner & Joe Mazzulla not calling timeout on the final play.
But tonight truly showed that the margin between right & wrong, winning & losing, is razor thin.
NEW story:
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
There’s controversy abound over Jaylen Brown doubling off James Harden for the game-winner & Joe Mazzulla not calling timeout on the final play.
But tonight truly showed that the margin between right & wrong, winning & losing, is razor thin.
NEW story:
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Devin Booker goes berserk again
– Jokic 53
– Mat Ishbia Wobvestigation
– James Harden delivers x2
– Series outlooks
– Calling timeout vs. Not Calling timeout debate
Big show. Join us!
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jaylen Brown gambled at the worst possible time, and James Harden burned him
by @Brad Botkin
Jaylen Brown gambled at the worst possible time, and James Harden burned him
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 10:32 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden (@James Harden) hosted John Hao, survivor of the Michigan State shooting, at today’s Game 4.
Following his own heroics, Harden’s priority was Hao.
Postgame, @Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) reflected about James:
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Like his style of play and the roller-coaster highs and lows or not, James Harden is basically the only reason the Sixers haven’t been swept out of the second round.
His latest outing saved the Sixers from a 3-1 series deficit:
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The playoffs are merciless, remorseless. You have to constantly adjust, figure things out on the fly. With their season on the line, James Harden and Joel Embiid did that for the 76ers, leading the way in an overtime thriller over Boston. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3HNVXCS – 9:30 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Doc Rivers sent James Harden a gospel song before Game 4. Harden responded with a 42-point performance that had the 76ers screaming, “Hallelujah,” as Philadelphia evened its Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics at two games apiece washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 9:10 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
76ers’ Harden visits with Michigan State shooting victim apnews.com/article/76ers-… – 9:09 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Hours before Game 4, Doc Rivers sent James Harden a gospel song titled, “Do You Know My Name?”
The message — with just a tinge of blasphemy sprinkled in — was that Philadelphia needed Harden to be Harden.
“I just told my homies, let’s play the song.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Harden makes winning 3-pointer in OT, 76ers tie series with Celtics nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/07/har… – 8:47 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast: Part 1 w/ @ryenarussillo
—I tried not to cry or scream
—Harden comes through… again
—Boston blows a close game … again
—A balanced Marcus Smart convo
—The bizarre era of NBA legacy call-out discourse
—The genius of LeBron Year 20
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden (@James Harden) hosted John Hao, surviver of the Michigan State shooting, at today’s Game 4.
Following his own heroics, Harden’s priority was Hao.
Postgame, @Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) reflected about James:
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Leafs fans shouldn’t panic. James Harden has had two huge playoff games in the last week. – 8:33 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers sent James Harden a gospel song while driving to the game.
“I told my homies, ‘Let’s play the song.’ I let the whole song play. And I’m like, ‘Aright there’s gotta be some kind of good juju in this song.’ I guess it worked.”
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey! Going to start the podcast with @TheBoxAndOne_ a little early tonight.
-Lakers Defense Deep Dive vs. Warriors in Game 3
-How Harden got loose in Game 4 vs. Boston
-Heat-Knicks thoughts as we move into Game 4
youtube.com/live/LEqJDdV8f… – 8:20 PM
Hey! Going to start the podcast with @TheBoxAndOne_ a little early tonight.
-Lakers Defense Deep Dive vs. Warriors in Game 3
-How Harden got loose in Game 4 vs. Boston
-Heat-Knicks thoughts as we move into Game 4
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden on John Hao: “He’s my good luck charm… He’s strong, he’s bouncing back, he’s recovering very well. And I feel like it’s my job to just give him that light, that smile that he deserves, that he needs. And hopefully, today was one of those days where he’s smiling.” pic.twitter.com/fTxGZuVZx7 – 8:09 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
In an effort to get him to remember who he is, Doc Rivers sent James Harden an important gospel song before Game 4 #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/07/doc… via @SixersWire – 8:00 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Doc Rivers sent James Harden a motivational song before Game 4.
Harden: “I tell my homies, ‘Let’s just play the song.’” 😆
(via @nba)
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Two important Sixers adjustments that got James Harden going in G4 involved spacing.
-No Jalen McDaniels to help off, or to put Rob Williams on in order to let him be a help roamer
-Always positioned Maxey opposite wing on Harden drives to limit nail help for fear of kickout. – 7:56 PM
Two important Sixers adjustments that got James Harden going in G4 involved spacing.
-No Jalen McDaniels to help off, or to put Rob Williams on in order to let him be a help roamer
-Always positioned Maxey opposite wing on Harden drives to limit nail help for fear of kickout. – 7:56 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
most tiring convo is “they shouldve called TO!” when playing it out doesnt work. u do that, advantage of drawing up ATO is negated by other team subbing in their optimal defensive unit. what Mazzulla drew up was gonna be worth having to do it against McDaniels instead of Harden? – 7:49 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden had another huge game in this series to save Philadelphia. He reacted to the win as well as the game-winner late. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/07/jam… via @SixersWire – 7:32 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum said the Celtics were switching late and didn’t want to give up 3s or foul.
“Things like (the Harden 3) happen.” – 7:29 PM
Tatum said the Celtics were switching late and didn’t want to give up 3s or foul.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brown said the #76ers started screening the #Celtics earlier in the shot clock to free up James Harden in the P&R. – 7:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown on doubling Embiid to leave Harden open: “That’s my fault. I take full accountability. Just a bad read.” #Celtics #76ers – 7:05 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown on doubling Embiid on Harden’s game-winning 3: “Just a bad read. That’s it. It’s a gamble at the wrong time. Big shot by James Harden. But that’s my fault. I take full accountability.” – 7:04 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Al Horford said he won’t get hung up on last play. But noted the double that left Harden open was a defensive breakdown.
Marcus Smart went to bat for Brown saying he made a read and doubled, but that the Sixers made a better one. – 7:00 PM
Al Horford said he won’t get hung up on last play. But noted the double that left Harden open was a defensive breakdown.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden absolute ice water in his veins for 2 game winners. Looked completely tight another game. Life doesn’t always have to make sense. – 6:58 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
James Harden signed his shoes and gave them to John Hao after the Game 4 win ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8tCCkXW6DF – 6:55 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden is the first Sixer with multiple 40-point playoff games since Allen Iverson. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/aUmoI9uhps – 6:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
This is the hat you wear when you drop 42 with a game-winner.
Harden says John Hao is his good luck charm. They kept in touch. “I feel like it’s my job to give him that little light in his life.” pic.twitter.com/bHJxHrnieE – 6:53 PM
This is the hat you wear when you drop 42 with a game-winner.
Harden says John Hao is his good luck charm. They kept in touch. “I feel like it’s my job to give him that little light in his life.” pic.twitter.com/bHJxHrnieE – 6:53 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Harden has been an absolute stud this series and also Boston’s defense against him has been confusing and bad – 6:49 PM
Harden has been an absolute stud this series and also Boston’s defense against him has been confusing and bad – 6:49 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Too much James Harden downs the Celtics to extend this series to at least six games with Game 5 back in Boston. sherrod.substack.com/p/celtics-need… – 6:43 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Philadelphia 76ers James Harden scored 42 points on 16-23 shooting from the field (69.6%).
That’s the highest field goal percentage in franchise history by a player in a 40-point playoff game.
Read and subscribe: statitudes.substack.com – 6:38 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers James Harden scored 42 points on 16-23 shooting from the field (69.6%).
That’s the highest field goal percentage in franchise history by a player in a 40-point playoff game.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says that final ATO was designed to get a smaller defender onto Joel Embiid and then, if the Celtics doubled, that James Harden would be ready in the corner. – 6:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers on the last shot: “We talk about trust…that’s what it’s all about right there.”
Says they told James Harden to stand in the corner and wait, be ready if Boston pulls in. – 6:34 PM
Says they told James Harden to stand in the corner and wait, be ready if Boston pulls in. – 6:34 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers vs. Celtics score: James Harden hits overtime game-winner to cap 42-point showing as Philly ties series
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 6:32 PM
76ers vs. Celtics score: James Harden hits overtime game-winner to cap 42-point showing as Philly ties series
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
HARDEN ENDS IT FROM DOWNTOWN
▪️42 PTS / 8 REB / 9 AST
Series tied 2-2. What a game 🙌
HARDEN ENDS IT FROM DOWNTOWN
▪️42 PTS / 8 REB / 9 AST
Series tied 2-2. What a game 🙌
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Per @nbastats, the game-winner was Harden’s seventh catch-and-shoot 3-pointer of the playoffs already. He had just five the last two years combined. – 6:31 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
James Harden in Game 4:
42 points
16/23 FG
9 assists
8 rebounds
4 steals
1 block
Hit the game-tying floater in regulation and the game-winning 3 in overtime to tie the Sixers-Celtics series at 2-2. pic.twitter.com/J4Nl7BuD7u – 6:31 PM
James Harden in Game 4:
42 points
16/23 FG
9 assists
8 rebounds
4 steals
1 block
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden’s only bucket in OT was the only one that mattered 🤫
Sixers win to tie things up with Boston at 2-2.
James Harden’s only bucket in OT was the only one that mattered 🤫
Sixers win to tie things up with Boston at 2-2.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
James Harden in Game 4:
42 points
16/23 FG
9 assists
8 rebounds
4 steals
1 block
James Harden in Game 4:
42 points
16/23 FG
9 assists
8 rebounds
4 steals
1 block
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Initial observations after James Harden saved the day in Sixers’ Game 4 OT win over Boston:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 6:29 PM
Initial observations after James Harden saved the day in Sixers’ Game 4 OT win over Boston:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Celtics have Horford on Tucker and Brown on Harden in the corners.
Harden up to this point:
39 points
15/22 FG
5/8 from three
Tucker up to this point:
6 points
2/5 FG
1/4 from three
Guess which one Boston doubled off of? pic.twitter.com/SMpU9tD5Y1 – 6:28 PM
Harden up to this point:
39 points
15/22 FG
5/8 from three
Tucker up to this point:
6 points
2/5 FG
1/4 from three
Dave Early @DavidEarly
How wildly have Harden and Maxey’s off-season contracts fluctuated this postseason? – 6:28 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Whatever happens from here, James Harden almost singlehandedly won the Sixers two games in this series. When all the chips were down, he bailed their asses out
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 6:28 PM
Whatever happens from here, James Harden almost singlehandedly won the Sixers two games in this series. When all the chips were down, he bailed their asses out
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
What a game. Miss me with any complaints about the officiating.
– Embiid with a great pass to Harden for the game winner
– Celtics couldn’t have wanted Smart taking that last shot. Mazulla didn’t take a timeout (per usual) and never got Brogdon subbed in – 6:27 PM
What a game. Miss me with any complaints about the officiating.
– Embiid with a great pass to Harden for the game winner
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
So much to unpack from that game, but how about Harden not hesitating to shoot a catch-and-shoot 3 for the game-winner – 6:27 PM
So much to unpack from that game, but how about Harden not hesitating to shoot a catch-and-shoot 3 for the game-winner – 6:27 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
harden was amazing. game-winning shot, putting horford on pj tucker to keep him out of the switch made sense, but jaylen’s double was illogical with a two-point lead – 6:27 PM
harden was amazing. game-winning shot, putting horford on pj tucker to keep him out of the switch made sense, but jaylen’s double was illogical with a two-point lead – 6:27 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics had 19 seconds after Harden’s go-ahead 3. Gotta go quicker in that situation. Improbable not to get a shot up there.
This after leaving Harden for the 3. Rough finish for Celtics. Series will come back to Philly. – 6:26 PM
Celtics had 19 seconds after Harden’s go-ahead 3. Gotta go quicker in that situation. Improbable not to get a shot up there.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
First time James Harden has scored 40 points twice in a single playoff series – 6:25 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Great pass by Joel Embiid here. Why’d the Celtics put Jayson Tatum on Embiid? Why double off James Harden in the corner? pic.twitter.com/9lPEdyjYOv – 6:25 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
What a monster bounce back game from James Harden. Sixers season the brink and Harden bounces back with a 42-point game. Incredible. “Do or die,” Harden said. It was and he delivered. – 6:25 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Not getting a final shot off on last play will get all the attention after that loss but Jaylen Brown helping off Harden from strong side to double-team Embiid while up 2 on the game-winner was a very bad choice. – 6:25 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Insane finish in Philadelphia.
James Harden three AGAIN for the lead, Marcus Smart’s Hail Mary ruled late.
Sixers win.
play.underdogfantasy.com/p-world-wide-w… pic.twitter.com/gGCHJU4uLY – 6:25 PM
Insane finish in Philadelphia.
James Harden three AGAIN for the lead, Marcus Smart’s Hail Mary ruled late.
Sixers win.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Harden with two of the biggest shots of his playoff career after two no-show games.
Celtics had about 9 chances to put that game away. Brutal loss for them. – 6:24 PM
Harden with two of the biggest shots of his playoff career after two no-show games.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
James Harden is the first 76ers player to have multiple 40-pt games in a postseason since Allen Iverson.
Multiple 40-pt games
76ers- Postseason
2000-01 Allen Iverson 6
2022-23 James Harden 2
2002-03 Allen Iverson 2
@ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/o1KomoZjxb – 6:24 PM
James Harden is the first 76ers player to have multiple 40-pt games in a postseason since Allen Iverson.
Multiple 40-pt games
76ers- Postseason
2000-01 Allen Iverson 6
2022-23 James Harden 2
2002-03 Allen Iverson 2
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Man, that was fun. Harden with another game-winner, and this time with — of all things — a catch-and-shoot corner 3. To put that game another way — wow. – 6:24 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden is now talking to the young fan from Michigan State and signing gear for him. Less than three minutes ago, he knocked down a game-winning corner three to give the Sixers a new lease on life in this series. – 6:23 PM
Harden is now talking to the young fan from Michigan State and signing gear for him. Less than three minutes ago, he knocked down a game-winning corner three to give the Sixers a new lease on life in this series. – 6:23 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden has won this Sixers team 2 games this series. The same player who looked infinitely out of sorts in Game 3 was absolutely coldblooded once again. – 6:23 PM
James Harden has won this Sixers team 2 games this series. The same player who looked infinitely out of sorts in Game 3 was absolutely coldblooded once again. – 6:23 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Can’t be an MVP if you pass the ball to Harden there #2010takes – 6:23 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
If Jokic made that pass to Harden, Nuggets fans would be calling him the MVP. – 6:23 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Embiid had no choice but to trust Harden to hit that 3 and he did. Feels like a big moment in their relationship – 6:22 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
An absolutely preposterous win that felt like a loss for the entire second half. Harden sandwiched 2 absolute stinkers with 2 legacy wins to tie this series heading back to Boston. – 6:22 PM
An absolutely preposterous win that felt like a loss for the entire second half. Harden sandwiched 2 absolute stinkers with 2 legacy wins to tie this series heading back to Boston. – 6:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden tonight:
42 PTS
8 REB
9 AST (1 TOV)
16-23 FG
6-9 3P
James Harden tonight:
42 PTS
8 REB
9 AST (1 TOV)
16-23 FG
6-9 3P
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers win in overtime, 116-115. The series goes back to Boston 2-2.
To say James Harden carried the Sixers to that one is not a strong enough way to put it. A very fitting ending, with him hitting the catch-and-shoot 3. – 6:22 PM
Sixers win in overtime, 116-115. The series goes back to Boston 2-2.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid draws the double team, kicks it out to James Harden for the game-winning corner 3. Marcus Smart hit a 3 in the other end, but it came after the buzzer. Sixers win in OT 116-115.
James Harden had 42/8/9 on 16-23 shooting, including the game winner, to lead the way. – 6:22 PM
Joel Embiid draws the double team, kicks it out to James Harden for the game-winning corner 3. Marcus Smart hit a 3 in the other end, but it came after the buzzer. Sixers win in OT 116-115.
James Plowright @British_Buzz
James Harden take a bow, exercising some demons in this run. – 6:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Guards with over ten 40-point playoff games:
Michael Jordan
Jerry West
Kobe Bryant
Guards with over ten 40-point playoff games:
Michael Jordan
Jerry West
Kobe Bryant
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
They called Smart’s 3 GOOD on the floor but that’s going to be overturned. #76ers escape on Harden’s game winning 3. – 6:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Sixers 116, Celtics 115.
James Harden hits a 3-pointer in the corner off a pass from Joel Embiid, and Marcus Smart’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was late.
Philly, somehow, survives.
Harden finishes with 42. Embiid with 34.
It’s 2-2 headed back to Boston. – 6:21 PM
Final: Sixers 116, Celtics 115.
James Harden hits a 3-pointer in the corner off a pass from Joel Embiid, and Marcus Smart’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was late.
Philly, somehow, survives.
Harden finishes with 42. Embiid with 34.
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Whoa. Harden gets the 3 to give Philly the lead. Tatum gets all the way to the rim but kicks it out to Smart again. This time he hits the 3, but it’s after the buzzer. – 6:21 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers have tied this series at 2-all thanks in very large part to James Harden’s 45 points in Game 1, 42 in Game 4.
Wild, gigantic, necessary win today. – 6:21 PM
Sixers have tied this series at 2-all thanks in very large part to James Harden’s 45 points in Game 1, 42 in Game 4.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
This place is going crazy as the Sixers win an epic in OT to tie up the series. 76 points from Harden and Embid with Harden hitting the game winner. Tatum tried to get the game winner twice and had to kick it out to Smart, who hit the final one but it was just too late. – 6:21 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Yup. Late. Sixers win, 2-2 series, off the game-winning triple from Harden. – 6:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers win 116-115. Harden with 42 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Series tied 2-2 heading in Tuesday’s Game 5. – 6:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
They’ve been letting most of Harden’s push offs go in crunch time, but Tatum’s was out in the open for everyone to see. That’s gonna be the highlight of a crazy L2M report tomorrow. – 6:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Can’t leave Harden wide open there if you’re White. C’s caught a huge break. – 6:16 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
39 FOR HARDEN
He ties it up to push Game 4 into OT 🤯
pic.twitter.com/E7fVpCJCBb – 6:08 PM
39 FOR HARDEN
He ties it up to push Game 4 into OT 🤯
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Entering OT, James Harden has the third-highest percentage of his total points over the first four games of a series from the two highest-scoring games:
Jamal Murray 2020 vs. UTA (77%): 36/14/12/50
Nick Van Exel 2003 vs. SAC (75): 20/36/40/5
Harden 2023 vs. BOS (75%): 45/12/16/39 – 6:05 PM
Entering OT, James Harden has the third-highest percentage of his total points over the first four games of a series from the two highest-scoring games:
Jamal Murray 2020 vs. UTA (77%): 36/14/12/50
Nick Van Exel 2003 vs. SAC (75): 20/36/40/5
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
James Harden heads into overtime with 39/8/7 and zero turnovers in 42 minutes. – 6:05 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
This whole team owes one to Tucker and Harden for earning another five minutes. Absolutely dreadful hoops otherwise. – 6:05 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
James Harden forces overtime at the death
play.underdogfantasy.com/p-world-wide-w… pic.twitter.com/hhuHSFpF64 – 6:05 PM
play.underdogfantasy.com/p-world-wide-w… pic.twitter.com/hhuHSFpF64 – 6:05 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
About as clean a look as you can ask for.
What an absolute bailout job by Harden. He’s been unbelievable all day. – 6:04 PM
What an absolute bailout job by Harden. He’s been unbelievable all day. – 6:04 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Not sure Daryl Morey has any choice but to offer James Harden the full max at this point – 6:04 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden made a floater to tie it at 107, Marcus Smart missed a 3 and we’re heading to overtime.
Harden’s up to 39 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists on 15-20 shooting, and he pretty much carried the Sixers by himself in that 4th. – 6:04 PM
James Harden made a floater to tie it at 107, Marcus Smart missed a 3 and we’re heading to overtime.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 4: Sixers 107, Celtics 107.
James Harden’s runner ties it with 15 seconds to go, and then Marcus Smart’s 3 to win it at the buzzer was on line – but short.
Still, with Embiid looking absolutely exhausted, feels like advantage Boston heading to the extra five minutes. – 6:04 PM
After 4: Sixers 107, Celtics 107.
James Harden’s runner ties it with 15 seconds to go, and then Marcus Smart’s 3 to win it at the buzzer was on line – but short.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
We’re headed to overtime. Celtics had a chance to win it, but Marcus Smart’s shot is off the mark as time expires. James Harden got the game-tying bucket. – 6:03 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden has dragged the Sixers to overtime. A remarkable performance by him. – 6:03 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
These half court sets Philly using — let Embiid hold it or like this last possession when Harden makes the first pass with 10 on the shot clock — ain’t it – 6:02 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
105-100 Boston leads with 2:03 left. Sixers’ offense has been stagnant and their defense constantly in rotation for most of the 4th quarter. Embiid looks gassed. Some shot making from Harden is the only thing preventing this from being a complete collapse. – 5:57 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Celtics know that no matter how much contact they initiate on Niang, they’ll get the call. That’s a problem.
Huge floater for Harden finally breaks their offensive slump. Then james gets a strip, and an assist to Joel. – 5:44 PM
The Celtics know that no matter how much contact they initiate on Niang, they’ll get the call. That’s a problem.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Late-clock iso bucket on Tatum, steal and find Embiid for an easy one. Huge plays by James Harden. – 5:43 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Two flops by Tatum on Harden in the last minute. Can’t remember the last time he has flopped twice on defense. – 5:41 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid is checking back in with 9:23 left in the game and the Sixers up 92-85. Horford is following him.
Harden, Maxey, Melton, Tucker and Embiid on the floor. – 5:38 PM
Joel Embiid is checking back in with 9:23 left in the game and the Sixers up 92-85. Horford is following him.
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
As noted here before, Celtics-Sixers series turned when Jaylen Brown picked up James Harden aggressively in backcourt and threw Philly offense (and Harden) out of whack. Rivers adjusted by mainly having someone else bring it up. But C’s not hitting shots may be bigger deal today. – 5:37 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
In the first half, Brown sat these Harden-only mins and he cooked. New rotation this half to put Brown in to guard Harden in conventional PnR defense. Not sure if it was just b/c Tatum was going well in the 3rd or for this matchup that they changed it. – 5:32 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
No Tatum or Embiid to begin 4Q. Harden and Brown return. #Celtics #76ers – 5:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Some of the same story we have seen all game. Sixers have executed very well offensively, led by Harden and Embiid.
But they also make enough mistakes (fouling Tatum 30 feet from the hoop in the penalty, losing track of White completely) to keep Boston in the game. – 5:27 PM
Some of the same story we have seen all game. Sixers have executed very well offensively, led by Harden and Embiid.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Some self-inflicted wounds there to end the quarter, but the Sixers still hold a 92-83 lead heading into the 4th. Need to navigate a few non-Embiid minutes now. Harden was fantastic in this stretch in the first half.
Harden has 29, Embiid 28 and Maxey 12 for the Sixers. – 5:27 PM
Some self-inflicted wounds there to end the quarter, but the Sixers still hold a 92-83 lead heading into the 4th. Need to navigate a few non-Embiid minutes now. Harden was fantastic in this stretch in the first half.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics make up no ground in 3Q, trail 92-83. Brown 20, Brogdon 16, Tatum 15, White 10; Harden 29, Embiid 28. – 5:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Sixers 92, Celtics 83
James Harden has 29 points, 7 assists and no turnovers for Philly, while Joel Embiid has 28 points and 12 rebounds for Philly.
Jayson Tatum finally got going in the third, going 5-for-5 from the field and scoring 13 points. – 5:27 PM
After 3: Sixers 92, Celtics 83
James Harden has 29 points, 7 assists and no turnovers for Philly, while Joel Embiid has 28 points and 12 rebounds for Philly.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Harden has been great on the perimeter and Embiid is forcing the issue inside.
Boston’s defense is stretched in a major way, and yet they’re firmly within striking distance. – 5:20 PM
Harden has been great on the perimeter and Embiid is forcing the issue inside.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Better screening changes everything. #76ers are taking out #Celtics defenders today. Getting Embiid rolling and whatever matchup they want for Harden. – 5:07 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden: 45 points in Game 1, then shot 5 for 28 from the floor across Games 2 and 3.
Now has 29 points in the middle of the third on 11-for-15 shooting, seven assists, no turnovers. Making great decisions (and a bunch of shots). – 5:06 PM
James Harden: 45 points in Game 1, then shot 5 for 28 from the floor across Games 2 and 3.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Boston came out sharper to start the 2nd half and cut it to 6, but a 14-5 run by the Sixers and it’s a double digit lead once again, with the Sixers holding a 76-61 lead with 6:47 left in the third. Massive stretch from the Sixers.
James Harden’s up to 29/7 on 11-15 shooting. – 5:06 PM
Boston came out sharper to start the 2nd half and cut it to 6, but a 14-5 run by the Sixers and it’s a double digit lead once again, with the Sixers holding a 76-61 lead with 6:47 left in the third. Massive stretch from the Sixers.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden: 29 points (11-15 FG, 5-6 3P), 7 assists, zero turnovers
The moral of the story is that a bunch of rest or very little rest is good. Normal rest is bad. – 5:05 PM
James Harden: 29 points (11-15 FG, 5-6 3P), 7 assists, zero turnovers
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
11-3 #76ers run to extend lead to 11. Harden’s 3 is falling and that’s not good news for #Celtics. He’s hit 5 of 6. – 5:05 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
lol I do not understand James Harden at all this series – 29 points on 11-15 shooting and 5-6 from 3 today. Sixers lead 76-61 and it’s getting to danger time for the C’s. – 5:04 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I can sense Harden’s excitement through the TV when Horford gets switched onto him. – 5:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid stepping through the lane with all kinds of hands flying in his face and still finished. #76ers‘ offense is locked in around Embiid & Harden right now. – 5:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The Strange Case of Dr. Jim and Mr. Harden.
Looks like we have Dr. Jim on the scene today. – 4:49 PM
The Strange Case of Dr. Jim and Mr. Harden.
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
The Celtics’ recipe: 1) stay within striking distance, 2) hope Embiid and Harden get fatigued and 3) stop playing like shit. – 4:47 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
With John Hao on hand, James Harden LIT IT UP in the first half 🔥
– 21 PTS
– 5 AST
– 3-3 3pt FG pic.twitter.com/M7Ov5i7RFU – 4:46 PM
With John Hao on hand, James Harden LIT IT UP in the first half 🔥
– 21 PTS
– 5 AST
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics have been dominated by Philly, fortunate to only be down 59-50 at the half.
🌟🌟🌟James Harden 21 points, 5 assists
🌟🌟Joel Embiid 19 points, 11 rebounds
🌟Jaylen Brown 16 points – 4:46 PM
The Celtics have been dominated by Philly, fortunate to only be down 59-50 at the half.
🌟🌟🌟James Harden 21 points, 5 assists
🌟🌟Joel Embiid 19 points, 11 rebounds
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden field goals:
8 — First half today
5 — Last 2 games combined pic.twitter.com/pWYoLQXdM7 – 4:45 PM
James Harden field goals:
8 — First half today
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics score 10pts in the final 1:13 of 2Q to close #76ers lead to 59-50 at half. Brown 16, Brogdon 13, Smart 8, Horford 5, White 5, Tatum 2 (1-9 FG); Harden 21, Embiid 19. – 4:42 PM
#Celtics score 10pts in the final 1:13 of 2Q to close #76ers lead to 59-50 at half. Brown 16, Brogdon 13, Smart 8, Horford 5, White 5, Tatum 2 (1-9 FG); Harden 21, Embiid 19. – 4:42 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @sixers lead the Celtics, 59-50, at halftime.
Harden: 21 PTS / 8-11 fg / 3-3 3fg
Embiid: 19 PTS / 11 REB
Maxey: 7 PTS / 6 REB / 2 STL
Harris: 4 PTS / 5 REB
Niang: 6 PTS – 4:42 PM
The @sixers lead the Celtics, 59-50, at halftime.
Harden: 21 PTS / 8-11 fg / 3-3 3fg
Embiid: 19 PTS / 11 REB
Maxey: 7 PTS / 6 REB / 2 STL
Harris: 4 PTS / 5 REB
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 59, Celtics 50. Sixers led by as many as 16 and got what they needed from Harden (21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, 5 assists) and Embiid (19-11-2) and their defense, holding Boston to 38.3 percent shooting and Tatum to 1-of-9 from the floor. – 4:42 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
You love Harden playing with such confidence, but would have been nice if he’d run the time down to prevent a Celtics response with only a 4 second differential. – 4:42 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics down 59-50 to the Sixers at halftime. Could be a lot worse, as they say. Harden/Embiid combined for 40 points while Tatum only has 2 at half. But the C’s are within single-digits. – 4:41 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers with a bad final 90 seconds there — not getting the rebound on Brown’s missed FT was a killer, and that Maxey shot with 38 left was ridiculous.
That said, what a haymaker from Embiid and Harden, who combined for 40. – 4:41 PM
That said, what a haymaker from Embiid and Harden, who combined for 40. – 4:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden heard the whispers, and responded with 21 first-half points on 8-for-11 shooting. He’s 3-for-3 on threes. The Sixers lead 59-50 at the half. – 4:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Sixers 59, Celtics 50
Boston goes on a 10-3 run to end the first half and take a significant chunk out of what had been a 16-point Sixer lead.
Philly is led by 21 from James Harden and 19 from Joel Embiid.
Jaylen Brown has 16 for Boston, while Jayson Tatum is 1-for-9 – 4:41 PM
Halftime: Sixers 59, Celtics 50
Boston goes on a 10-3 run to end the first half and take a significant chunk out of what had been a 16-point Sixer lead.
Philly is led by 21 from James Harden and 19 from Joel Embiid.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
James Harden and Joel Embiid are tied 33-33 with the Celtics midway through the 2nd quarter. – 4:33 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Sixers won the non-Embiid minutes, James Harden is cooking and Jayson Tatum is 0-7. 44-33 Sixers lead and the C’s are shooting just 33.3% from the floor. – 4:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Philly hadn’t made a 3 late in the first. Since Georges Niang came in, he and Harden are a combined 4/4. Overall, rest of team is 0/9. – 4:25 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
harden had 9 days off before game 1, then took 5 days off before game 4. he looks unstoppable right now. – 4:24 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
James Harden with 12 points on 5-5 shooting in the 2nd quarter already. C’s have given up a 27-14 run since they last led the game. – 4:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
James Harden just scored 12 points, hit 5/5 FG, fed Niang and Reed for baskets, blocked Brogdon and grabbed a rebound in 4+ minutes to start the 2Q.
James Harden just scored 12 points, hit 5/5 FG, fed Niang and Reed for baskets, blocked Brogdon and grabbed a rebound in 4+ minutes to start the 2Q.
Took the game over. #76ers by 11. – 4:23 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden: 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting, three assists. Sixers up 11 on the Celtics early in the second.
Fantastic bounce-back game so far from Harden, who’s been tremendous at sensing when to be patient, use his body, and when to attack downhill. Scoring at three levels. – 4:23 PM
James Harden: 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting, three assists. Sixers up 11 on the Celtics early in the second.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A fantastic Q2 for James Harden thus far (12 points in the first 4 mins of the frame).
Harden overall so far:
18 PTS / 7-8 fg / 3-4 3fg / 3 AST – 4:23 PM
A fantastic Q2 for James Harden thus far (12 points in the first 4 mins of the frame).
Harden overall so far:
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m honestly afraid to tweet about Harden during this series. He’s either the best of MVP Harden or the worst of playoff Harden with absolutely nothing in between and the moment I commit to one side he’s going to stick with the other. – 4:23 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
This is why you put up with all the lows with James Harden.
Because the highs are THIS HIGH. – 4:23 PM
This is why you put up with all the lows with James Harden.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Can’t play four minutes of better offensive basketball than James Harden just did. Might not be a bigger gap between ceiling and floor than this current version of him. – 4:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After making a combined five shots in Games 2 and 3, James Harden is now 7-for-8 in 13 minutes so far in Game 4 – exactly the kind of performance Philly needed.
Harden is already up to 18 points, and Philly leads 44-33 early in the second quarter. – 4:22 PM
After making a combined five shots in Games 2 and 3, James Harden is now 7-for-8 in 13 minutes so far in Game 4 – exactly the kind of performance Philly needed.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Harden with 18 points in 13 minutes and the #Celtics are down 11. Harden getting to his shots and hitting his jumper. BOS has no answer right now defensively. – 4:22 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Welcome back James Harden no one said anything bad about you previously – 4:22 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
An absolutely absurd start to this game for Harden. Picking his spots, flooring the aggression at the right times, scoring from every level. – 4:21 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden has been *masterful* in these non-Embiid minutes. Just a wild game-to-game rollercoaster the Harden experience has been in these playoffs. – 4:21 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Harden was 5 for 28 in Games 2 and 3 combined and is 5 for 6 in the first 15 minutes of Game 4. – 4:19 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
2nd quarter has suddenly become Marcus Smart vs. James Harden trading buckets – 4:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
With that 3 while falling down and that pull-up J, Harden already has more made shots than he had all of Friday night. – 4:17 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A big Q1 for the @Philadelphia 76ers, who head to the quarter break up, 27-19.
Embiid: 12 PTS / 5 REB
Maxey: 4 PTS / 6 REB / 2 STL
Harden: 6 PTS – 4:16 PM
A big Q1 for the @Philadelphia 76ers, who head to the quarter break up, 27-19.
Embiid: 12 PTS / 5 REB
Maxey: 4 PTS / 6 REB / 2 STL
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc keeping Tobias Harris on the floor with Harden and Melton-Niang-Reed to start the second. Jalen McDaniels has not played yet. – 4:15 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Early foul trouble for Jaylen Brown key to Sixers leading 27-19 after 1Q.
🌟🌟🌟Joel Embiid 12 points, 5 rebounds
🌟🌟Jaylen Brown 12 points, 2 personal fouls
🌟James Harden 6 points – 4:14 PM
Early foul trouble for Jaylen Brown key to Sixers leading 27-19 after 1Q.
🌟🌟🌟Joel Embiid 12 points, 5 rebounds
🌟🌟Jaylen Brown 12 points, 2 personal fouls
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 27-19 after one quarter. Embiid with 12 points, five rebounds. Harden with 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist. Brown leads Cs with 12 points. Tatum 0 points on 0-5 shooting. Horford 0 points on 0-3 shooting. – 4:13 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics go final 3:19 scoreless and shoot 7 for 23 in1Q and trail #76ers 27-19. Brown 12, White 5, Horford 2, Tatum 0; Embiid 12, Harden 6, Maxey 4. – 4:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Early concerns — Harden’s getting switches and taking advantage of them, Embiid is shutting off the rim. #Celtics down 25-19 handing out 6 early FT. – 4:09 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Much, much better version of James Harden going to the rim so far tonight. Driving much more decisively and getting all the way to the hoop.
19-19 tie, as the Sixers have shot 7-11 from 2, 0-7 from 3, so far in this one. Good looks from the perimeter that aren’t going in yet. – 4:04 PM
Much, much better version of James Harden going to the rim so far tonight. Driving much more decisively and getting all the way to the hoop.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Three nice drives from Harden to start this game, including one where he just blew by Robert Williams one-on-one. – 4:04 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Harden’s ball-watching on the defensive glass at an all-time level right now – 4:00 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Really good start here for the Sixers. Some good defensive plays by Maxey, and all of Embiid, Harris, Harden and Maxey have a bucket. 8-2 Sixers early. – 3:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Some good offensive things early on: Harden finding Embiid, Maxey getting the ball in his hands for a step-back J, a Harden advance pass to Harris to draw a foul…and a Harden finish at the rim. – 3:47 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Lil Baby is courtside for this one, presumably to support his buddy Harden – 3:45 PM
