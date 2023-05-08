Lakers would give a championship ring to Russell Westbrook, other former players

NBA on TNT: “They [Lakers] would extend a championship ring to ALL players who were on the roster at any point during this season.” Russell Westbrook and Pat Beverley will get a ring if Lakers win the championship, per @Chris Haynes
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley will receive championship rings if Lakers win NBA title, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 8:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić joined Damian Lillard, Jerry West, Sleepy Floyd, and Russell Westbrook as the only players in NBA history to put up 50+ points and 10+ assists in a playoff game. – 12:20 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
50-point, 10-assist games in the playoffs, NBA history
– Jerry West, 1969
– Sleepy Floyd, 1987
– Russell Westbrook, 2017
– Damian Lillard, 2021
– NIKOLA JOKIC, tonight – 10:46 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Nikola Jokic is just the fifth player in NBA history to lose a playoff game in which he posted a 50-point double-double.
The first four: Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Billy Cunningham and… Jamal Murray.
Denver’s supporting cast let down the stars again tonight. – 10:35 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers record pre-Russell Westrbook trade: 25-30
Lakers record post-Russell Westbrook trade: 25-12
With tonight’s win, the Lakers have now won as many games post-trade as they did pre-trade in 18 fewer attempts. – 11:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
You know, that Russell Westbrook trade really was terrible for the Lakers. – 10:59 PM
More on this storyline
Justin Kubatko: Nikola Jokic last night: 53 PTS, 11 AST, 20-30 FG, 11-13 FT. He’s the fifth player in NBA history (and first non-guard) to record at least 50p/10a in a playoff game: — Jerry West — Sleepy Floyd — Russell Westbrook — Damian Lillard — Jokic -via Twitter @jkubatko / May 8, 2023
Discussing the ways for Burns to capture the victory, the commentators suggested three ways – close the distance, secure takedowns, and don’t be Russell Westbrook. In what was supposed to be a comment recommending the fighter not to rush his actions and just make quality decisions, it ended up being a roast on the Los Angeles Clippers player. Burns ended up losing the fight via referee decision. -via BasketNews / May 7, 2023
Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook still have a stake in the outcome of the season, even after they were both eliminated from the playoffs. During an edition of the “Pat Bev Podcast with Rone,” Beverley recalled running into his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate at the gym Wednesday. “Hey Pat, Lakers win, I want my ring,” Westbrook said, according to Beverley, who feels the same way. “Russ, we gonna be suited and booted, boy, I’m gonna be right there waiting on that ring,” he said on his podcast. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 5, 2023