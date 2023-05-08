NBA: Deandre Ayton should have been called for a foul in Game 4's last-minute play

Harrison Wind: NBA’s L2M Report says Deandre Ayton should have been called for a loose ball foul on this pivotal jump ball last night. Nuggets trailed 123-120 with 27.7 seconds remaining. How was this missed?
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Not surprisingly, L2M report says Ayton fouled Jokic on the jump ball with 27 seconds left last night. Only missed call in crunch time.
official.nba.com/l2m/L2MReport.… – 5:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
NBA’s L2M Report says Deandre Ayton should have been called for a loose ball foul on this pivotal jump ball last night. Nuggets trailed 123-120 with 27.7 seconds remaining. How was this missed?
pic.twitter.com/UVmuwR6jVD – 5:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On warranted criticism, rising above the outside noise, and contributions from Landry Shamet and Deandre Ayton the Suns hope can be more consistent after Game 4: https://t.co/ioUjwYiEP9 pic.twitter.com/IKbPEo0K5F – 3:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
In that time of season dominated by results, it’s easy to forget the human element. And in a Game 4 dominated by stars, it’s easy to overlook Landry Shamet and Deandre Ayton rising above the outside noise. For @PHNX_Suns, I made sure we didn’t do either: bit.ly/44C1NRr pic.twitter.com/SdmTyI8oSy – 11:03 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s phenomenal.”
Deandre Ayton on Devin Booker’s postseason performances. #Suns pic.twitter.com/eBsI2JZAo0 – 1:21 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Mainly just getting my head together, man.”
Deandre Ayton on last 48 hours from Game 3 to Game 4.
“I know everybody seen me getting checked out late (in Game 3). I don’t blame Coach. You’re trying to win.”
Playoff career-low 4 points Game 3. Had 8 Game 4. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ckjxIaOa7V – 1:20 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They came with it.”
Devin Booker on Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet after hearing criticisms. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/zyEebgo74h – 11:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton getting on the floor led to a jump ball #Suns won as Warren was fouled and made two FTS to put #Suns up 125-120 with 22.4 seconds left.
Phoenix wins 129-124 to even series, 2-2. #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/7gjHjGz4Wa – 10:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns outscored Nuggets by 18 points tonight in the 20:54 that Deandre Ayton was on the bench in Game 4 – 10:43 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Sneaky Ayton move to hold down Jokic’s shoulder on jumpball pic.twitter.com/qgLqgzWWrL – 10:30 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Deandre Ayton played great to finish the game, his best shift of this postseason. – 10:24 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Look at De’Andre Ayton and Landry Shamet out there blowing stuff up on the perimeter. – 10:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Great hustle from Deandre Ayton on the loose ball. Michael Malone challenged who it went out on, and it’s successful. Nuggets ball. Suns up 3 with 45.5 seconds left – 10:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
51 points career playoff high for Jokic.
#Suns up 3 with 45.1 seconds left. #Nuggets calling timeout to challenge last loose ball as it called off Gordon as Ayton was pursing to ball. #NBAPlayoffs – 10:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Thought Ayton clearly hit that out….But I and high up and don’t have the benefit of television…..Are my eyes good or no? – 10:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton makes the play of the game so far. HUSTLES for a loose ball and Suns get possession. – 10:17 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Jokic spins baseline, flips an impossible floater over the double of Ayton AND Durant for his 48th point … and Booker has been so awesome that it’s made him a footnote. – 10:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Tough foul call on Kevin Durant. Deandre Ayton gets hit with a technical foul from the bench, but the Nuggets miss the FT – 9:58 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Deandre Ayton with a tech from the bench for protesting a foul on Durant. Yikes. – 9:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 98, DEN 92
Booker: 36 Pts, 8 Ast, 5 Reb, 14-17 FG
Durant: 27 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 9-16 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 7 Reb, 2-5 FG
Jokic: 42 Pts, 6 Ast, 15-22 FG – 9:49 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets are getting Jokic on the move more In this game. Something I’ve been calling for. Almost Impossible for Ayton to guard him on the move without fouling. – 9:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Ayton just gotta be better man……bro ain’t putting up any resistance – 9:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 63, DEN 61
Durant: 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 6-12 FG
Booker: 19 Pts, 5 Ast, 8-11 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 7 Reb, 2-5 FG
Jokic: 24 Pts, 3 Reb, 9-13 FG – 9:07 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Ticky tacky calls all half and then nothing as Murray trucks Okogie out of bounds LOL … another soft finish by Ayton to start that play. – 8:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton bucket. Fouled.
Timeout #Nuggets. #Suns up two with 4:40 left in 1st half.
Booker goes up to him after play. – 8:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Beautiful feed from Devin Booker, even better finish from Deandre Ayton for the and-1. Crowd loves it and so does Book, who comes over and daps him up afterward – 8:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
How has Jock Landale been so much better than Ayton in this series? – 8:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gorilla dunk with T.J. Warren watching.
Warren in game with Ross, Shamet, Booker and Ayton. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Tk8qkj3rdA – 8:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Murray to the rim. #Suns foul on Ayton.
FT. Phoenix down 20-15 with 5:22 left in the 1st – 8:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton with the two-handed flush off Booker feed. #Suns up 15-14. – 8:15 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
wow Malone is really hot with Ed Malloy, stopped him in his tracks as he was changing ends to make sure he got more words in about that Jokic – Ayton post-up. – 8:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton front rim on jumper.
#Suns up 11-8 as Okogie scores in transition off a #Nuggets make. Hit ahead pass from Payne. – 8:09 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
wow – no secret what happened in Game 3 and very first possession of the game, Deandre Ayton gets three offensive rebounds in a row to get the Suns two points.
play.underdogfantasy.com/p-world-wide-w… pic.twitter.com/DXWIQDz7gv – 8:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton starts game with three straight offensive rebounds that leads to Booker bucket.
Crowd goes crazy.
Durant 3 next trip.
Crowd goes crazy.
#Suns up 5-0. – 8:04 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Phoenix wins the tip, and Deandre Ayton grabs three offensive rebounds on the Suns’ first possession. Devin Booker makes the Nuggets pay with a baseline floater. – 8:03 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
What’s gotten into Ayton??? THREE offensive boards on first trip! – 8:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ayton with 3 offensive rebounds in the first possession. Booker scores.
Solid response from DA! – 8:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Three offensive rebounds to start for Deandre Ayton and the crowd is LOVING it – 8:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Suns Game 4 starters:
Cam Payne
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 7:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup Game 4 vs. #Nuggets
Cameron Payne
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 7:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker warming up together before Game 4 pic.twitter.com/7iYbku7c0K – 7:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet: “Mainly just getting my head together, man. Game 3, I didn’t have much mental stamina to where I just wasn’t focused, man. I don’t know.” Deandre Ayton said he didn’t blame Monty Williams for benching him late in Game 3 -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / May 7, 2023
Duane Rankin: “That edge.” Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton going into Game 4 after scoring a career playoff-low four points in Game 3. “I look forward to him having a great game.” #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/9wrGwpL5eU -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / May 7, 2023
Jock Landale vehemently defended Deandre Ayton after the Phoenix Suns starting center received a heap of criticism following his playoff career-low four-point performance in Game 3 Friday night against Denver. -via Arizona Republic / May 7, 2023