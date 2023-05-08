NBA execs: Josh Hart projecting for $15-18 million annually in free agency

According to four NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype, Hart is now projected to be worth $15-18 million annually in free agency this summer. The overwhelming belief is that Hart will decline his $12.96 million player option and re-sign with the Knicks, according to those four executives and many others around the league.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: NBA executives believe Knicks swingman Josh Hart will command a sizable pay raise this summer. More on Hart’s free agency value and coaching intel on the Hawks, Jazz, and Trail Blazers on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-inte… – 9:03 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau was asked his view on how Josh Hart starting has impacted the NYK bench: ‘When you get to the playoffs, you’re looking at matchups. When a guy comes back from an injury, is he completely healthy coming back. So you look at all aspects of it.’ 1/2 – 3:41 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Portland Josh Hart just showed up, turned down the catch-and-shoot 3 to dribble into traffic and take a tough contested 2 that missed. – 5:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Interest high in Josh Hart, but teams expect free agent to re-sign with Knicks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/06/int… – 11:15 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA free agency rumors: Josh Hart expected to re-sign with New York Knicks
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 7:30 PM
I have yet to encounter a single team that believes Josh Hart will be gettable. The CAA-repped swingman’s eventual deal to re-sign with the Knicks and a front office helmed by CAA alumnus Leon Rose is more often referred to be rivals as inevitable. … -via marcstein.substack.com / May 5, 2023
He would need a team with cap room to show interest, like the Pistons, Rockets, Pacers, Thunder, Magic, Spurs and Jazz, to get more from New York. The Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets could also end up below the salary cap, depending on their own free agents. Competing executives will point at the Knicks’ relationship with CAA Sports, which happens to represent Hart, as to why it’s a “no-brainer” that Hart is back—not to diminish what he’s brought to the club since the trade. -via Bleacher Report / May 5, 2023