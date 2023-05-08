Nikola Jokic avoids suspension for incident with Suns owner

Adrian Wojnarowski: No Game 5 suspension for Denver’s Nikola Jokic, source tells ESPN. Jokic will be fined $25K.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
“Bogdanovic had a tough season, we’ll see how far Jokic will go” #FIBAWC
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1500… – 5:03 PM
“Bogdanovic had a tough season, we’ll see how far Jokic will go” #FIBAWC
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1500… – 5:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s 20 made baskets in Game 4. pic.twitter.com/UcRdnxqk4z – 4:25 PM
Nikola Jokic’s 20 made baskets in Game 4. pic.twitter.com/UcRdnxqk4z – 4:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PTS + REB + AST this playoffs:
478 — Nikola Jokic
444 — Devin Booker
417 — Jayson Tatum
406 — Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/Bhk4HizckE – 2:27 PM
Most PTS + REB + AST this playoffs:
478 — Nikola Jokic
444 — Devin Booker
417 — Jayson Tatum
406 — Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/Bhk4HizckE – 2:27 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
It feels like the sheer quantity of people asking whether Nikola Jokic will get suspended — even if to answer no — has moved the Overton window on the likelihood of the possibility. – 2:22 PM
It feels like the sheer quantity of people asking whether Nikola Jokic will get suspended — even if to answer no — has moved the Overton window on the likelihood of the possibility. – 2:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Highest postseason PPG (minimum 40 GP)
Michael Jordan — 33.4 PPG
Allen Iverson — 29.7 PPG
Kevin Durant — 29.4 PPG
Jerry West — 29.1 PPG
LeBron James — 28.5 PPG
Devin Booker — 28.4 PPG
Donovan Mitchell — 27.8 PPG
Nikola Jokic — 27.1 PPG
Three of the top-8 in the same series! – 2:17 PM
Highest postseason PPG (minimum 40 GP)
Michael Jordan — 33.4 PPG
Allen Iverson — 29.7 PPG
Kevin Durant — 29.4 PPG
Jerry West — 29.1 PPG
LeBron James — 28.5 PPG
Devin Booker — 28.4 PPG
Donovan Mitchell — 27.8 PPG
Nikola Jokic — 27.1 PPG
Three of the top-8 in the same series! – 2:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Beard: NBA shouldn’t suspend Nikola Jokic in Mat Ishbia incident, but fan safety a concern: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 2:09 PM
Beard: NBA shouldn’t suspend Nikola Jokic in Mat Ishbia incident, but fan safety a concern: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 2:09 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns’ Mat Ishbia says Nikola Jokic suspension ‘would not be right’
sportando.basketball/en/suns-mat-is… – 1:57 PM
Suns’ Mat Ishbia says Nikola Jokic suspension ‘would not be right’
sportando.basketball/en/suns-mat-is… – 1:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From Nikola Jokic-Mat Ishbia exchange to Devin Booker and Kevin Durant magic, Game 4 had it all (w/videos) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:49 PM
From Nikola Jokic-Mat Ishbia exchange to Devin Booker and Kevin Durant magic, Game 4 had it all (w/videos) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATED: ‘He’s a fan, isn’t he?’: Nikola Jokic talks about exchange with Suns’ new team owner Mat Ishbia during Game 4 as Ishbia tweeted he doesn’t want to see the two-time MVP suspended (w/videos) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:32 PM
UPDATED: ‘He’s a fan, isn’t he?’: Nikola Jokic talks about exchange with Suns’ new team owner Mat Ishbia during Game 4 as Ishbia tweeted he doesn’t want to see the two-time MVP suspended (w/videos) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:32 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: All things Suns-Nuggets and Celtics-Sixers w/ @kirkgoldsberry: Jokic vs Ishbia, Booker and Jokic going inferno, incredible crunch-time theater in Philly — adjustments to come in both series:
Spotify: spoti.fi/41vKj6F
Apple: apple.co/3M7F7RC – 1:30 PM
New Lowe Post podcast: All things Suns-Nuggets and Celtics-Sixers w/ @kirkgoldsberry: Jokic vs Ishbia, Booker and Jokic going inferno, incredible crunch-time theater in Philly — adjustments to come in both series:
Spotify: spoti.fi/41vKj6F
Apple: apple.co/3M7F7RC – 1:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic this postseason:
30.8 PPG
13.1 RPG
9.2 APG
53/47%
Top 3 in points and rebounds. pic.twitter.com/FzzAAYD5mH – 12:45 PM
Jokic this postseason:
30.8 PPG
13.1 RPG
9.2 APG
53/47%
Top 3 in points and rebounds. pic.twitter.com/FzzAAYD5mH – 12:45 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Suns owner praised Jokic after the incident and ask for him not to be punished:
“I have a lot of respect for him”
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 12:25 PM
Suns owner praised Jokic after the incident and ask for him not to be punished:
“I have a lot of respect for him”
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 12:25 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Alternate angle of the Nikola Jokic/Mat Ishbia incident has been released: pic.twitter.com/j4yQUZ2oQj – 12:20 PM
Alternate angle of the Nikola Jokic/Mat Ishbia incident has been released: pic.twitter.com/j4yQUZ2oQj – 12:20 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant scored or assisted on 192 points in Game 4. That’s 51% of the entire game’s offensive production between three players.
Jokic: 78 (53 scored + 25 assisted)
Booker: 62 (36 scored + 26 assisted)
Durant: 52 (36 scored + 16 assisted)… pic.twitter.com/IwYayAkiIH – 12:06 PM
Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant scored or assisted on 192 points in Game 4. That’s 51% of the entire game’s offensive production between three players.
Jokic: 78 (53 scored + 25 assisted)
Booker: 62 (36 scored + 26 assisted)
Durant: 52 (36 scored + 16 assisted)… pic.twitter.com/IwYayAkiIH – 12:06 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
I cannot get over this dude taking on the facial expressions of B-Rad from Malibu’s Most Wanted as he knocked the ball away from Jokic. pic.twitter.com/QejfvYWRDi – 11:49 AM
I cannot get over this dude taking on the facial expressions of B-Rad from Malibu’s Most Wanted as he knocked the ball away from Jokic. pic.twitter.com/QejfvYWRDi – 11:49 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
BREAKING: Alternate angle shows the brutality of Nikola Jokic’s shove of Suns owner Mat Ishbia
Viewer discretion is advised 🫣
(via @Shady00018) pic.twitter.com/HAGW6HjXjh – 11:34 AM
BREAKING: Alternate angle shows the brutality of Nikola Jokic’s shove of Suns owner Mat Ishbia
Viewer discretion is advised 🫣
(via @Shady00018) pic.twitter.com/HAGW6HjXjh – 11:34 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
We’re live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Harden aims for hardest thing in sports, Ishbia vs Jokic, @DecelCBS called out, Buy/Sell, Bronny to USC, don’t talk to Luck, @HowardBeck, Warriors vs Lakers, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:44 AM
We’re live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Harden aims for hardest thing in sports, Ishbia vs Jokic, @DecelCBS called out, Buy/Sell, Bronny to USC, don’t talk to Luck, @HowardBeck, Warriors vs Lakers, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:44 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Nikola Jokic on incident with Suns owner Mat Ishbia: “The fan put a hand on me first. I thought the league is supposed to protect us. But maybe I’m wrong.” … “He’s a fan, isn’t he? He’s sitting on the court. He cannot influence the game by holding the ball.” pic.twitter.com/ckHCmcEkyU – 9:26 AM
Nikola Jokic on incident with Suns owner Mat Ishbia: “The fan put a hand on me first. I thought the league is supposed to protect us. But maybe I’m wrong.” … “He’s a fan, isn’t he? He’s sitting on the court. He cannot influence the game by holding the ball.” pic.twitter.com/ckHCmcEkyU – 9:26 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Devin Booker on Nikola Jokic’s incident with Suns owner Mat Ishbia: “He got us a point. He did his job. I haven’t seen the video yet, but I heard it from the bench that he got knocked over so… We’ll see”. Reporter: “He flopped”. pic.twitter.com/ei6BRmvxke – 9:03 AM
Devin Booker on Nikola Jokic’s incident with Suns owner Mat Ishbia: “He got us a point. He did his job. I haven’t seen the video yet, but I heard it from the bench that he got knocked over so… We’ll see”. Reporter: “He flopped”. pic.twitter.com/ei6BRmvxke – 9:03 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Will Nikola Jokic get suspended for Nuggets-Suns Game 5? Examining NBA’s rules after Mat Ishbia skirmish
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/will-… – 9:02 AM
Will Nikola Jokic get suspended for Nuggets-Suns Game 5? Examining NBA’s rules after Mat Ishbia skirmish
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/will-… – 9:02 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 53 PTS
✅ 11 AST
✅ 20-30 FG
✅ 11-13 FT
He’s the fifth player in NBA history (and first non-guard) to record at least 50p/10a in a playoff game:
— Jerry West
— Sleepy Floyd
— Russell Westbrook
— Damian Lillard
— Jokic
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 8:39 AM
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 53 PTS
✅ 11 AST
✅ 20-30 FG
✅ 11-13 FT
He’s the fifth player in NBA history (and first non-guard) to record at least 50p/10a in a playoff game:
— Jerry West
— Sleepy Floyd
— Russell Westbrook
— Damian Lillard
— Jokic
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 8:39 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic was FED UP during this timeout 🗣️🤌🏻
pic.twitter.com/aA0Obkr0mk – 3:24 AM
Nikola Jokic was FED UP during this timeout 🗣️🤌🏻
pic.twitter.com/aA0Obkr0mk – 3:24 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jokic Comments on Altercation with Ishbia: The League Should Protect Us
sportando.basketball/en/jokic-comme… – 2:42 AM
Jokic Comments on Altercation with Ishbia: The League Should Protect Us
sportando.basketball/en/jokic-comme… – 2:42 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jokic-Ishbia Altercation: Here’s What Happened
sportando.basketball/en/jokic-ishbi… – 2:24 AM
Jokic-Ishbia Altercation: Here’s What Happened
sportando.basketball/en/jokic-ishbi… – 2:24 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic had the game of his life, making 20-of-30 shots. But it’s the one forearm shot at the Suns owner that created the biggest buzz of Game 4. Here’s what happened and Jokic’s explanation, including what he thinks if there’s a potential suspension: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:15 AM
Nikola Jokic had the game of his life, making 20-of-30 shots. But it’s the one forearm shot at the Suns owner that created the biggest buzz of Game 4. Here’s what happened and Jokic’s explanation, including what he thinks if there’s a potential suspension: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:15 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Kevin Durant on Nikola Jokic: “I felt like all those shots were easy shots. He just played the game at a pace where you can’t speed him up, fluster him. He is strong. He can make every shot. I hate when he makes shots because he is so unorthodox. It’s like, ‘Oh yeah that is a… https://t.co/XUGQ517Uvu pic.twitter.com/OjBZDveRrh – 2:09 AM
Kevin Durant on Nikola Jokic: “I felt like all those shots were easy shots. He just played the game at a pace where you can’t speed him up, fluster him. He is strong. He can make every shot. I hate when he makes shots because he is so unorthodox. It’s like, ‘Oh yeah that is a… https://t.co/XUGQ517Uvu pic.twitter.com/OjBZDveRrh – 2:09 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Shaq approves Nikola Jokic as the BEST center in the NBA 😳
pic.twitter.com/sKQwVA45Sn – 2:04 AM
Shaq approves Nikola Jokic as the BEST center in the NBA 😳
pic.twitter.com/sKQwVA45Sn – 2:04 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nikola Jokic just had one of the best losses in playoff history
by @Sam Quinn
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 1:58 AM
Nikola Jokic just had one of the best losses in playoff history
by @Sam Quinn
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 1:58 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Anyway, before the Jokic madness, GAME THEORY PODCASTed with @TheBoxAndOne_!
-How Philly’s improved spacing helped James Harden get loose for 42/9
-A Lakers Defense Film Deep Dive! Adjustments and AD dominance that led to a Game 3 blowout
-Knicks-Heat
youtube.com/live/LEqJDdV8f… pic.twitter.com/0KyG1vVOqV – 1:46 AM
Anyway, before the Jokic madness, GAME THEORY PODCASTed with @TheBoxAndOne_!
-How Philly’s improved spacing helped James Harden get loose for 42/9
-A Lakers Defense Film Deep Dive! Adjustments and AD dominance that led to a Game 3 blowout
-Knicks-Heat
youtube.com/live/LEqJDdV8f… pic.twitter.com/0KyG1vVOqV – 1:46 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NEW #thisleague UNCUT pod w/ @Chris Haynes is OUT. Covering:
🏀 Two Sunday classics
🏀 How good should Philly feel?
🏀 Pressure on Mazzulla
🏀 Will Jokic be suspended for Game 5?
🏀 Inside the Lakers’ locker room for Chris’ 1-on-1 with AD
TO LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 1:41 AM
NEW #thisleague UNCUT pod w/ @Chris Haynes is OUT. Covering:
🏀 Two Sunday classics
🏀 How good should Philly feel?
🏀 Pressure on Mazzulla
🏀 Will Jokic be suspended for Game 5?
🏀 Inside the Lakers’ locker room for Chris’ 1-on-1 with AD
TO LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 1:41 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nuggets coach Mike Malone ‘doesn’t give a sh*t’ about the fact that it was the owner of Suns to have contact with Nikola Jokic 🗣️🥵
pic.twitter.com/EMZcAFMJd6 – 1:37 AM
Nuggets coach Mike Malone ‘doesn’t give a sh*t’ about the fact that it was the owner of Suns to have contact with Nikola Jokic 🗣️🥵
pic.twitter.com/EMZcAFMJd6 – 1:37 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Defense not showing up. Two consecutive losses. And Jokic possibly out for Game 5? There’s a lot to unpack for the Denver Nuggets. I try to help unpack it, here. Please read theathletic.com/4497667/2023/0… – 1:37 AM
Defense not showing up. Two consecutive losses. And Jokic possibly out for Game 5? There’s a lot to unpack for the Denver Nuggets. I try to help unpack it, here. Please read theathletic.com/4497667/2023/0… – 1:37 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
You know it’s NBA playoffs when this performance from Nikola Jokic is not enough 🤯
53 PTS (playoff career-high)
11 AST
20-30 FG pic.twitter.com/lvtrliAYpq – 1:25 AM
You know it’s NBA playoffs when this performance from Nikola Jokic is not enough 🤯
53 PTS (playoff career-high)
11 AST
20-30 FG pic.twitter.com/lvtrliAYpq – 1:25 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I didn’t know what was going on.”
#Suns coach Monty Williams on Nikola Jokic incident with team owner Mat Ishbia.
“I was worried about the next play and making sure our guys didn’t cross the line, but I didn’t even see it.” #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/14IjgAGb4B – 1:12 AM
“I didn’t know what was going on.”
#Suns coach Monty Williams on Nikola Jokic incident with team owner Mat Ishbia.
“I was worried about the next play and making sure our guys didn’t cross the line, but I didn’t even see it.” #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/14IjgAGb4B – 1:12 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic pushed away Suns owner Matt Ishbia with his elbow 😳
pic.twitter.com/2y26gYDob6 – 1:09 AM
Nikola Jokic pushed away Suns owner Matt Ishbia with his elbow 😳
pic.twitter.com/2y26gYDob6 – 1:09 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets upset with Suns owner Mat Ishbia: ‘He’s supposed to get kicked out if he’s influencing the game’
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 1:02 AM
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets upset with Suns owner Mat Ishbia: ‘He’s supposed to get kicked out if he’s influencing the game’
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 1:02 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATED: Nikola Jokic, Suns team owner Mat Ishbia have exchange in Game 4 (w/crew chief Tony Brothers’ technical foul explanation, reaction from Nikola Jokic, Denver coach Michael Malone and Devin Booker) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:58 AM
UPDATED: Nikola Jokic, Suns team owner Mat Ishbia have exchange in Game 4 (w/crew chief Tony Brothers’ technical foul explanation, reaction from Nikola Jokic, Denver coach Michael Malone and Devin Booker) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:58 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nuggets fans screaming bloody murder about Mat Ishbia maliciously hanging on to the ball like its keeper, Suns fans screaming Nikola Jokic could’ve killed him with an elbow of death that warrants life in jail.
I am annoyed with all of it and don’t want any suspensions – 12:53 AM
Nuggets fans screaming bloody murder about Mat Ishbia maliciously hanging on to the ball like its keeper, Suns fans screaming Nikola Jokic could’ve killed him with an elbow of death that warrants life in jail.
I am annoyed with all of it and don’t want any suspensions – 12:53 AM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
This Jokic-Ishbia thing tonight is the biggest owner-involved courtside skirmish I can remember since Larry Miller vs. Nugget fan Rich Babich during the 1994 playoffs. – 12:50 AM
This Jokic-Ishbia thing tonight is the biggest owner-involved courtside skirmish I can remember since Larry Miller vs. Nugget fan Rich Babich during the 1994 playoffs. – 12:50 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I think he’s (Ishbia) supposed to be kicked out if he’s influencing the game.”
Jokic on his altercation with Suns owner Mat Ishbia. 😯 pic.twitter.com/EkQM9JIoJ6 – 12:43 AM
“I think he’s (Ishbia) supposed to be kicked out if he’s influencing the game.”
Jokic on his altercation with Suns owner Mat Ishbia. 😯 pic.twitter.com/EkQM9JIoJ6 – 12:43 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
That was such a crazy shootout. Booker is unbelievable. Jokic is unbelievable.
2 or 3 more games of this?? – 12:40 AM
That was such a crazy shootout. Booker is unbelievable. Jokic is unbelievable.
2 or 3 more games of this?? – 12:40 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The thing about the “Mat Ishbia shouldn’t have been playing keepaway with the ball!” complaint is one of his players just fell into his lap. He and the people in that row were trying to help Okogie up, I genuinely am not sure he saw Jokic until he tried to snatch the ball away – 12:32 AM
The thing about the “Mat Ishbia shouldn’t have been playing keepaway with the ball!” complaint is one of his players just fell into his lap. He and the people in that row were trying to help Okogie up, I genuinely am not sure he saw Jokic until he tried to snatch the ball away – 12:32 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I am already upset we just witnessed an incredible game like *that* and the only thing we’re gonna be talking about for 48 hours is suspensions/fines/punishments for the Nikola Jokic-Mat Ishbia incident – 12:11 AM
I am already upset we just witnessed an incredible game like *that* and the only thing we’re gonna be talking about for 48 hours is suspensions/fines/punishments for the Nikola Jokic-Mat Ishbia incident – 12:11 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant on Landry Shamet: “Man. The intensity he brought on the ball defensively. That takes it to the next level. He worked his ass off on the ball. Jamal Murray is an incredible player. That pick-and-roll with him and Jokic is almost unstoppable. – 12:06 AM
Kevin Durant on Landry Shamet: “Man. The intensity he brought on the ball defensively. That takes it to the next level. He worked his ass off on the ball. Jamal Murray is an incredible player. That pick-and-roll with him and Jokic is almost unstoppable. – 12:06 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
When asked if he is worried about a suspension and/or fine, Jokic said: “His hands on me, so they’re not going to protect me. They’re going to protect the fan? I’m talking about as a player. [The NBA] can do whatever, of course, But I think if they’re supposed to protect players” – 11:55 PM
When asked if he is worried about a suspension and/or fine, Jokic said: “His hands on me, so they’re not going to protect me. They’re going to protect the fan? I’m talking about as a player. [The NBA] can do whatever, of course, But I think if they’re supposed to protect players” – 11:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
When told the fan was Mat Ishbia, Suns owner, Jokic replied: “Sitting on the court. He’s a fan, isn’t he? Yeah. Whoever it is, he’s a fan. He cannot influence the game by holding the ball.” – 11:53 PM
When told the fan was Mat Ishbia, Suns owner, Jokic replied: “Sitting on the court. He’s a fan, isn’t he? Yeah. Whoever it is, he’s a fan. He cannot influence the game by holding the ball.” – 11:53 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic on what ref told him that led to technical during Ishbia incident: “He told me I was elbowing the fan, but the fan put the hand on me first. So I thought the league’s supposed to protect us or whatever, but maybe I’m wrong, so we will see.” – 11:51 PM
Nikola Jokic on what ref told him that led to technical during Ishbia incident: “He told me I was elbowing the fan, but the fan put the hand on me first. So I thought the league’s supposed to protect us or whatever, but maybe I’m wrong, so we will see.” – 11:51 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
¿Recibirá Matt Ishbia, propietario de Phoenix Suns, alguna reprimenda por parte de la NBA por no retener el balón y por colocar su mano derecha en la cintura de Nikola Jokic? – 11:48 PM
¿Recibirá Matt Ishbia, propietario de Phoenix Suns, alguna reprimenda por parte de la NBA por no retener el balón y por colocar su mano derecha en la cintura de Nikola Jokic? – 11:48 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
For those who don’t watch Jokic a ton, he often will quickly restart games if he thinks the Nuggets have an advantage. With Josh Okogie in the stands, Jokic wanted the ball to start a 5-on-4. – 11:43 PM
For those who don’t watch Jokic a ton, he often will quickly restart games if he thinks the Nuggets have an advantage. With Josh Okogie in the stands, Jokic wanted the ball to start a 5-on-4. – 11:43 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nikola Jokic on the incident with Suns owner Mat Ishbia: “He (ref) told me I was elbowing the fan, but the fan put the hand on me first. I thought the league is supposed to protect us or whatever, but maybe I’m wrong. We will see.” pic.twitter.com/Drp6N5SZ2M – 11:42 PM
Nikola Jokic on the incident with Suns owner Mat Ishbia: “He (ref) told me I was elbowing the fan, but the fan put the hand on me first. I thought the league is supposed to protect us or whatever, but maybe I’m wrong. We will see.” pic.twitter.com/Drp6N5SZ2M – 11:42 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
When the possibility of a fine/suspension is brought up, Jokic says: “Why? His hand is on me. They’re not going to protect me? They’re going to protect the fan?” – 11:41 PM
When the possibility of a fine/suspension is brought up, Jokic says: “Why? His hand is on me. They’re not going to protect me? They’re going to protect the fan?” – 11:41 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
When asked if he knew who the fan was, Jokic answered: “I know who he is, but he’s a fan isn’t he? Sitting on the court then he’s a fan, isn’t he? … He’s a fan. He cannot influence the game by holding the ball.” – 11:40 PM
When asked if he knew who the fan was, Jokic answered: “I know who he is, but he’s a fan isn’t he? Sitting on the court then he’s a fan, isn’t he? … He’s a fan. He cannot influence the game by holding the ball.” – 11:40 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
It’s a moral imperative that Mat Ishbia demands Adam Silver does not suspend Jokic. If he says nothing and the league suspends Jokic, let there be a curse upon that franchise until he sells. – 11:36 PM
It’s a moral imperative that Mat Ishbia demands Adam Silver does not suspend Jokic. If he says nothing and the league suspends Jokic, let there be a curse upon that franchise until he sells. – 11:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Official replay of the Nikola Jokic/Mat Ishbia incident pic.twitter.com/MAl0ltNxed – 11:32 PM
Official replay of the Nikola Jokic/Mat Ishbia incident pic.twitter.com/MAl0ltNxed – 11:32 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Official replay of the Nikola Jokic/Matt Ishbia incident pic.twitter.com/jvUL0ClyaJ – 11:29 PM
Official replay of the Nikola Jokic/Matt Ishbia incident pic.twitter.com/jvUL0ClyaJ – 11:29 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic says he went to retrieve the ball from the fan because Josh Okogie was caught up in the crowd and Denver had a 5-on-4 opportunity. – 11:26 PM
Nikola Jokic says he went to retrieve the ball from the fan because Josh Okogie was caught up in the crowd and Denver had a 5-on-4 opportunity. – 11:26 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic says the fan touched him and that is why he got the fan off him. When I asked if he knew who the fan was and that it was Suns owner Mat Ishbia, Jokic asked isn’t Ishbia a Suns fan at that moment? Jokic said players should be protected too from fans. – 11:26 PM
Nikola Jokic says the fan touched him and that is why he got the fan off him. When I asked if he knew who the fan was and that it was Suns owner Mat Ishbia, Jokic asked isn’t Ishbia a Suns fan at that moment? Jokic said players should be protected too from fans. – 11:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Asked Brothers why Jokic wasn’t ejected and just received a tech.
“I just deemed the technical foul the appropriate penalty for what happened over there. He didn’t just run over and hit a fan. There was some engagement, so I deemed the technical foul the appropriate penalty.” – 11:23 PM
Asked Brothers why Jokic wasn’t ejected and just received a tech.
“I just deemed the technical foul the appropriate penalty for what happened over there. He didn’t just run over and hit a fan. There was some engagement, so I deemed the technical foul the appropriate penalty.” – 11:23 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Hey @Rexchapman, we need a block or charge post for this Ishbia-Jokic incident. – 11:23 PM
Hey @Rexchapman, we need a block or charge post for this Ishbia-Jokic incident. – 11:23 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic on the explanation he got for his technical foul: “He told me I was elbowing the fan, but the fan put his hands on me first. I thought the league is supposed to protect us. But maybe I’m wrong.” – 11:23 PM
Nikola Jokic on the explanation he got for his technical foul: “He told me I was elbowing the fan, but the fan put his hands on me first. I thought the league is supposed to protect us. But maybe I’m wrong.” – 11:23 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“I thought the league was supposed to protect us,” Nikola Jokic says to @Ohm Youngmisuk‘s question. “We’ll see.” – 11:21 PM
“I thought the league was supposed to protect us,” Nikola Jokic says to @Ohm Youngmisuk‘s question. “We’ll see.” – 11:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Official Pool Report interview with Tony Brothers on the Nikola Jokic incident, which ruled he “deliberately gave [Mat Ishbia] a shove and pushed him down.” pic.twitter.com/QfIsUDZRnx – 11:21 PM
Official Pool Report interview with Tony Brothers on the Nikola Jokic incident, which ruled he “deliberately gave [Mat Ishbia] a shove and pushed him down.” pic.twitter.com/QfIsUDZRnx – 11:21 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic seems to be in a pretty good mood all things considered. He likes to have a box score at the podium, and there wasn’t one in the room tonight. When @katywinge asked the first question, Jokic says something to the effect of “I would answer if I had the stats.” – 11:20 PM
Nikola Jokic seems to be in a pretty good mood all things considered. He likes to have a box score at the podium, and there wasn’t one in the room tonight. When @katywinge asked the first question, Jokic says something to the effect of “I would answer if I had the stats.” – 11:20 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
This is the pool report about the Jokic incident in the second quarter pic.twitter.com/u8gSsWKlI5 – 11:19 PM
This is the pool report about the Jokic incident in the second quarter pic.twitter.com/u8gSsWKlI5 – 11:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Tony Brothers to @Duane Rankin on Jokic tech: “The ball went into the corner and one of the fans was holding the ball. Jokic came to get the ball, grabbed it from the fan, then deliberately gave him a shove and pushed him down, so he was issued an unsportsmanlike technical foul.” – 11:18 PM
Tony Brothers to @Duane Rankin on Jokic tech: “The ball went into the corner and one of the fans was holding the ball. Jokic came to get the ball, grabbed it from the fan, then deliberately gave him a shove and pushed him down, so he was issued an unsportsmanlike technical foul.” – 11:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crew Chief Tony Brothers on Nikola Jokic unsportsmanlike conduct call in 2nd quarter.
“The ball went over into the corner there and one of the fans was holding the ball. Jokic came to get the ball, grabbed it away from the fan.” #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs – 11:18 PM
Crew Chief Tony Brothers on Nikola Jokic unsportsmanlike conduct call in 2nd quarter.
“The ball went over into the corner there and one of the fans was holding the ball. Jokic came to get the ball, grabbed it away from the fan.” #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs – 11:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon on the Nikola Jokic, Mat Ishbia altercation: “Joker was trying to get the ball. He was like wrestling the ball from Joker. That’s ridiculous.” – 11:18 PM
Aaron Gordon on the Nikola Jokic, Mat Ishbia altercation: “Joker was trying to get the ball. He was like wrestling the ball from Joker. That’s ridiculous.” – 11:18 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Devin Booker on Suns owner Mat Ishbia drawing a technical foul on Nikola Jokic:
“He got us a point. He did his job.” 😂
Reporter: “He flopped.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/Pu3XBUIImw – 11:17 PM
Devin Booker on Suns owner Mat Ishbia drawing a technical foul on Nikola Jokic:
“He got us a point. He did his job.” 😂
Reporter: “He flopped.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/Pu3XBUIImw – 11:17 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Pool Report on the Nikola Jokic Technical Foul in the Second Quarter of Tonight’s Game 4 Matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns with words from referee Tony Brothers. pic.twitter.com/c7VnGcsw64 – 11:17 PM
Pool Report on the Nikola Jokic Technical Foul in the Second Quarter of Tonight’s Game 4 Matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns with words from referee Tony Brothers. pic.twitter.com/c7VnGcsw64 – 11:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic last 2 games:
41.5 PPG
10.5 RPG
14.0 APG
63% FG
Jokic is the 1st player in NBA postseason history to average a 40-point triple-double and 60% shooting over a 2-game span per @ESPNStatsInfo
The Nuggets lost both games. – 11:14 PM
Nikola Jokic last 2 games:
41.5 PPG
10.5 RPG
14.0 APG
63% FG
Jokic is the 1st player in NBA postseason history to average a 40-point triple-double and 60% shooting over a 2-game span per @ESPNStatsInfo
The Nuggets lost both games. – 11:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s playing out of his mind.”
Devin Booker on Nikola Jokic. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/L0ROHXZMPt – 11:13 PM
“He’s playing out of his mind.”
Devin Booker on Nikola Jokic. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/L0ROHXZMPt – 11:13 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Aaron Gordon said Mat Ishbia did in situation with Nikola Jokic was “super lame.” – 11:11 PM
Aaron Gordon said Mat Ishbia did in situation with Nikola Jokic was “super lame.” – 11:11 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
¿Suspenderá la NBA a Nikola Jokic por codear al propietario de Suns? – 11:11 PM
¿Suspenderá la NBA a Nikola Jokic por codear al propietario de Suns? – 11:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker on the Mat Ishbia incident with Nikola Jokic: “He got us a point! He did his job.” – 11:09 PM
Devin Booker on the Mat Ishbia incident with Nikola Jokic: “He got us a point! He did his job.” – 11:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It got us a point. He did his job.”
Devin Booker on Mat Ishbia incident with Nikola Jokic. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets – 11:08 PM
“It got us a point. He did his job.”
Devin Booker on Mat Ishbia incident with Nikola Jokic. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Nuggets – 11:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker on the Mat Ishbia moment with Nikola Jokic: “He got us a point!” – 11:07 PM
Devin Booker on the Mat Ishbia moment with Nikola Jokic: “He got us a point!” – 11:07 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Aaron Gordon said Matt Ishbia did in situation with Nikola Jokic was “super lame.” – 11:04 PM
Aaron Gordon said Matt Ishbia did in situation with Nikola Jokic was “super lame.” – 11:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic finished with 53 points, tied for 2nd-most in a playoff game by a center in NBA history. Only Wilt Chamberlain had more with 56 points in 1962. Jokic also scored or assisted on 78 points, most in a playoff game by a center in NBA history according to @ESPNStatsInfo – 10:59 PM
Nikola Jokic finished with 53 points, tied for 2nd-most in a playoff game by a center in NBA history. Only Wilt Chamberlain had more with 56 points in 1962. Jokic also scored or assisted on 78 points, most in a playoff game by a center in NBA history according to @ESPNStatsInfo – 10:59 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
No se dirigió a sus compañeros en serbocroata. Cuando Joker pierde los estribos, sus compañeros no asumen su porción de la carga.
pic.twitter.com/Xpr7BUAhLx – 10:58 PM
No se dirigió a sus compañeros en serbocroata. Cuando Joker pierde los estribos, sus compañeros no asumen su porción de la carga.
pic.twitter.com/Xpr7BUAhLx – 10:58 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nuggets coach Michael Malone was upset Nikola Jokic was called for a technical foul during the incident with Suns owner Mat Ishbia. When asked if Malone thought it made a difference that the fan was Ishbia, he replied, “I don’t give a 💩” pic.twitter.com/dYaxE4OPSw – 10:56 PM
Nuggets coach Michael Malone was upset Nikola Jokic was called for a technical foul during the incident with Suns owner Mat Ishbia. When asked if Malone thought it made a difference that the fan was Ishbia, he replied, “I don’t give a 💩” pic.twitter.com/dYaxE4OPSw – 10:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
People pushing for Jokic to be suspended are the same ones that were Vince McMahon fans during the Attitude Era lol – 10:48 PM
People pushing for Jokic to be suspended are the same ones that were Vince McMahon fans during the Attitude Era lol – 10:48 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
50-point, 10-assist games in the playoffs, NBA history
– Jerry West, 1969
– Sleepy Floyd, 1987
– Russell Westbrook, 2017
– Damian Lillard, 2021
– NIKOLA JOKIC, tonight – 10:46 PM
50-point, 10-assist games in the playoffs, NBA history
– Jerry West, 1969
– Sleepy Floyd, 1987
– Russell Westbrook, 2017
– Damian Lillard, 2021
– NIKOLA JOKIC, tonight – 10:46 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Monty Williams on Nikola Jokic: “He had [53], but when you look at the game, nothing was easy. … He’s a two-time MVP. He can score in every way imaginable.” – 10:44 PM
Monty Williams on Nikola Jokic: “He had [53], but when you look at the game, nothing was easy. … He’s a two-time MVP. He can score in every way imaginable.” – 10:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on the Nikola Jokic-Mat Ishbia incident: “I didn’t even know what was going on. That’s never my focus. I just saw a crowd over there, and I was worried about the next play and making sure our guys didn’t cross the line.” – 10:43 PM
Monty Williams on the Nikola Jokic-Mat Ishbia incident: “I didn’t even know what was going on. That’s never my focus. I just saw a crowd over there, and I was worried about the next play and making sure our guys didn’t cross the line.” – 10:43 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Devin Booker goes berserk again
– Jokic 53
– Mat Ishbia Wobvestigation
– James Harden delivers x2
– Series outlooks
– Calling timeout vs. Not Calling timeout debate
Big show. Join us!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=psAa_O… pic.twitter.com/IkYXV71wot – 10:40 PM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Devin Booker goes berserk again
– Jokic 53
– Mat Ishbia Wobvestigation
– James Harden delivers x2
– Series outlooks
– Calling timeout vs. Not Calling timeout debate
Big show. Join us!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=psAa_O… pic.twitter.com/IkYXV71wot – 10:40 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Suspending Jokic for Game 5 would be such an overreaction based on what happened there. Let’s just like, be normal about this please? You want the best players on the court in the biggest parts of the season, and that was not egregious. – 10:40 PM
Suspending Jokic for Game 5 would be such an overreaction based on what happened there. Let’s just like, be normal about this please? You want the best players on the court in the biggest parts of the season, and that was not egregious. – 10:40 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on the Nikola Jokic, Mat Ishbia altercation: “I think it’s crazy that Nikola got a technical foul in that situation. Going to get the ball, and some fan is holding onto the ball who wants be a part of the game. Just give the ball up, man.” – 10:40 PM
Michael Malone on the Nikola Jokic, Mat Ishbia altercation: “I think it’s crazy that Nikola got a technical foul in that situation. Going to get the ball, and some fan is holding onto the ball who wants be a part of the game. Just give the ball up, man.” – 10:40 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone said he thinks it’s crazy that Nikola Jokic got a technical foul trying to grab the ball to start the next play and “some fan” got in the way. When asked if he thought it made a difference that fan was the Suns owner, Malone replied: “I don’t give a s—-.” – 10:40 PM
Michael Malone said he thinks it’s crazy that Nikola Jokic got a technical foul trying to grab the ball to start the next play and “some fan” got in the way. When asked if he thought it made a difference that fan was the Suns owner, Malone replied: “I don’t give a s—-.” – 10:40 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Denver scored on eight of 10 possessions after Jokic came back into the game in the fourth quarter … and LOST a point off their deficit. – 10:40 PM
Denver scored on eight of 10 possessions after Jokic came back into the game in the fourth quarter … and LOST a point off their deficit. – 10:40 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
53 points and 11 rebounds 👏
Jokic is the first center in NBA history to record 50 points and 10 assists in a playoff game — still short of the W. pic.twitter.com/KpzTcQsctU – 10:38 PM
53 points and 11 rebounds 👏
Jokic is the first center in NBA history to record 50 points and 10 assists in a playoff game — still short of the W. pic.twitter.com/KpzTcQsctU – 10:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Nikola Jokic is just the fifth player in NBA history to lose a playoff game in which he posted a 50-point double-double.
The first four: Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Billy Cunningham and… Jamal Murray.
Denver’s supporting cast let down the stars again tonight. – 10:35 PM
Nikola Jokic is just the fifth player in NBA history to lose a playoff game in which he posted a 50-point double-double.
The first four: Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Billy Cunningham and… Jamal Murray.
Denver’s supporting cast let down the stars again tonight. – 10:35 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Of the four 2nd round NBA Playoff series, DEN-PHX is not getting the most attention and yet it is the most compelling. What Durant, Booker, Jokic & Murray are doing is absurdly great. Yet somehow Ringgzz culture will determine by the end of the series that these guys are no good – 10:34 PM
Of the four 2nd round NBA Playoff series, DEN-PHX is not getting the most attention and yet it is the most compelling. What Durant, Booker, Jokic & Murray are doing is absurdly great. Yet somehow Ringgzz culture will determine by the end of the series that these guys are no good – 10:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Players that score 50 points in a playoff game now have a record of 37-11. Nikola Jokic was loss No. 11, and the first since Damian Lillard two years ago against, ironically, the Nuggets. – 10:34 PM
Players that score 50 points in a playoff game now have a record of 37-11. Nikola Jokic was loss No. 11, and the first since Damian Lillard two years ago against, ironically, the Nuggets. – 10:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in the second round this playoffs:
36.5 — Nikola Jokic
36.3 — Devin Booker
32.0 — Kevin Durant
Nobody else is averaging more than 30. pic.twitter.com/zQDa30BJcR – 10:32 PM
Most PPG in the second round this playoffs:
36.5 — Nikola Jokic
36.3 — Devin Booker
32.0 — Kevin Durant
Nobody else is averaging more than 30. pic.twitter.com/zQDa30BJcR – 10:32 PM
Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum
The offensive efficiency of KD, Book and Jokic is pretty amazing – 10:31 PM
The offensive efficiency of KD, Book and Jokic is pretty amazing – 10:31 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Going to need this Suns-Nuggets series to go 7 games. Jokic, Booker and KD–thats a whoooole lot of greatness. – 10:30 PM
Going to need this Suns-Nuggets series to go 7 games. Jokic, Booker and KD–thats a whoooole lot of greatness. – 10:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic last 2 games:
53 PTS | 4 REB | 10 AST
30 PTS | 17 REB | 17 AST
0-2. pic.twitter.com/NZgL53bacZ – 10:30 PM
Jokic last 2 games:
53 PTS | 4 REB | 10 AST
30 PTS | 17 REB | 17 AST
0-2. pic.twitter.com/NZgL53bacZ – 10:30 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
TNT broadcasters just asked: Will Nikola Jokic be suspended for Game 5?
Team execs are wondering this too since the rule book says a player should be ejected for entering the stands. Jokic technically just went courtside so there’s room for interpretation. We’ll find out Monday. pic.twitter.com/8jBYdKgSOy – 10:30 PM
TNT broadcasters just asked: Will Nikola Jokic be suspended for Game 5?
Team execs are wondering this too since the rule book says a player should be ejected for entering the stands. Jokic technically just went courtside so there’s room for interpretation. We’ll find out Monday. pic.twitter.com/8jBYdKgSOy – 10:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets waste an all-time, historic, 53-point performance from Nikola Jokic. Two guys were special for Phoenix tonight. One guy was special for Denver. – 10:29 PM
Nuggets waste an all-time, historic, 53-point performance from Nikola Jokic. Two guys were special for Phoenix tonight. One guy was special for Denver. – 10:29 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
125 combined points between Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in one of the best displays of all-around scoring you’ll ever see:
Jokic = 53 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds on 20-30 FGA
Booker = 36 points, 12 assists, 6 rebounds on 14-18 FGA
Durant = 36 points, 11… – 10:28 PM
125 combined points between Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in one of the best displays of all-around scoring you’ll ever see:
Jokic = 53 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds on 20-30 FGA
Booker = 36 points, 12 assists, 6 rebounds on 14-18 FGA
Durant = 36 points, 11… – 10:28 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
What will the league do before Game 5 in Denver? Jokic, clearly, shoved a fan – and not any fan, but the guy who just bought the Suns! Not that that should matter, but…of course it will matter. How much is the question. – 10:28 PM
What will the league do before Game 5 in Denver? Jokic, clearly, shoved a fan – and not any fan, but the guy who just bought the Suns! Not that that should matter, but…of course it will matter. How much is the question. – 10:28 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
111 combined points between Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in one of the best displays of all-around scoring you’ll ever see:
Jokic = 53 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds on 20-30 FGA
Booker = 36 points, 12 assists, 6 rebounds on 14-18 FGA
Durant = 36 points, 11… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 10:27 PM
111 combined points between Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in one of the best displays of all-around scoring you’ll ever see:
Jokic = 53 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds on 20-30 FGA
Booker = 36 points, 12 assists, 6 rebounds on 14-18 FGA
Durant = 36 points, 11… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 10:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
NBA centers, 50+ points, postseason history
– Wilt Chamberlain (4x 1960-1964; 50, 50, 53, 56)
– Bob McAdoo (1975 vs Bullets; 50)
– Nikola Jokic (2023 at Phoenix; 53) – 10:27 PM
NBA centers, 50+ points, postseason history
– Wilt Chamberlain (4x 1960-1964; 50, 50, 53, 56)
– Bob McAdoo (1975 vs Bullets; 50)
– Nikola Jokic (2023 at Phoenix; 53) – 10:27 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Final: Suns 129, Nuggets 124. Booker and Durant score 36 apiece. Shamet comes up clutch with 19 off the bench, outscoring Denver’s reserves on his own.
Jokic’s career-high 53 not enough for the Nuggets. – 10:27 PM
Final: Suns 129, Nuggets 124. Booker and Durant score 36 apiece. Shamet comes up clutch with 19 off the bench, outscoring Denver’s reserves on his own.
Jokic’s career-high 53 not enough for the Nuggets. – 10:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 129, DEN 124
Booker: 36 Pts, 12 Ast, 6 Reb, 14-18 FG
Durant: 36 Pts, 11 Reb, 6 Ast, 11-19 FG
Shamet: 19 Pts, 5-8 3P
Jokic: 53 Pts, 10 Ast, 4 Reb, 20-30 FG
Suns even the series at 2-2 – 10:26 PM
Final: PHX 129, DEN 124
Booker: 36 Pts, 12 Ast, 6 Reb, 14-18 FG
Durant: 36 Pts, 11 Reb, 6 Ast, 11-19 FG
Shamet: 19 Pts, 5-8 3P
Jokic: 53 Pts, 10 Ast, 4 Reb, 20-30 FG
Suns even the series at 2-2 – 10:26 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Phoenix doing a really nice job on tow huge late game possessions handling Denver’s on ball action going through Jokic. This series just got very interesting – 10:25 PM
Phoenix doing a really nice job on tow huge late game possessions handling Denver’s on ball action going through Jokic. This series just got very interesting – 10:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
T.J. Warren defending Jokic on that last play.
Got defensive stop. Wow. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs – 10:24 PM
T.J. Warren defending Jokic on that last play.
Got defensive stop. Wow. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs – 10:24 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jokic misses. Suns grab the board. KD gets fouled with 13.7 seconds left. He makes both. Phoenix up 7 with 13.7 left. – 10:23 PM
Jokic misses. Suns grab the board. KD gets fouled with 13.7 seconds left. He makes both. Phoenix up 7 with 13.7 left. – 10:23 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
As amazing as Jokic is in other respects, he loves him some quack 2s. – 10:23 PM
As amazing as Jokic is in other respects, he loves him some quack 2s. – 10:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
51 points career playoff high for Jokic.
#Suns up 3 with 45.1 seconds left. #Nuggets calling timeout to challenge last loose ball as it called off Gordon as Ayton was pursing to ball. #NBAPlayoffs – 10:18 PM
51 points career playoff high for Jokic.
#Suns up 3 with 45.1 seconds left. #Nuggets calling timeout to challenge last loose ball as it called off Gordon as Ayton was pursing to ball. #NBAPlayoffs – 10:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nikola Jokic is the first center with 50+ points in a NBA playoff game since Bob McAdoo (50 points) with the Buffalo Braves vs Washington Bullets in 1975. – 10:17 PM
Nikola Jokic is the first center with 50+ points in a NBA playoff game since Bob McAdoo (50 points) with the Buffalo Braves vs Washington Bullets in 1975. – 10:17 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
AG leaving Durant drives me up the wall. Jokic trying to will Denver to stay in this game is amazing. I hope it’s enough. – 10:15 PM
AG leaving Durant drives me up the wall. Jokic trying to will Denver to stay in this game is amazing. I hope it’s enough. – 10:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Centers with more than 50 points in a playoff game:
— Wilt
— Jokic
That’t is. pic.twitter.com/BnN84uxyfX – 10:15 PM
Centers with more than 50 points in a playoff game:
— Wilt
— Jokic
That’t is. pic.twitter.com/BnN84uxyfX – 10:15 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Jokic spins baseline, flips an impossible floater over the double of Ayton AND Durant for his 48th point … and Booker has been so awesome that it’s made him a footnote. – 10:14 PM
Jokic spins baseline, flips an impossible floater over the double of Ayton AND Durant for his 48th point … and Booker has been so awesome that it’s made him a footnote. – 10:14 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Nikola Jokic has a career playoff high 44 and counting. He had 43 twice — and lost both games. – 10:04 PM
Nikola Jokic has a career playoff high 44 and counting. He had 43 twice — and lost both games. – 10:04 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Joker establishes a new playoff-high for scoring. He’s at 44 points rn. – 10:04 PM
Joker establishes a new playoff-high for scoring. He’s at 44 points rn. – 10:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I’m all for giving guys a break 9.5/10 times but idk if denver can afford no Jokic for even a millisecond – 9:55 PM
I’m all for giving guys a break 9.5/10 times but idk if denver can afford no Jokic for even a millisecond – 9:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Been working on Ishbia/Jokic/fan story and just saw bits and pieces of third to be honest.
Cheers, boos and roars from crowd provided updates.
#Suns 98 #Nuggets 92 going into 4th. Booker 36. Durant 27. Jokic 42. #NBAPlayoffs – 9:52 PM
Been working on Ishbia/Jokic/fan story and just saw bits and pieces of third to be honest.
Cheers, boos and roars from crowd provided updates.
#Suns 98 #Nuggets 92 going into 4th. Booker 36. Durant 27. Jokic 42. #NBAPlayoffs – 9:52 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic has a career-high of 50 points against the Sacramento Kings. That came in a February loss in 2021.
He is up to 42 points heading into the 4th quarter in the 2nd round of the playoffs. Denver is down 98-92. How many does he need to pull out this win? – 9:50 PM
Nikola Jokic has a career-high of 50 points against the Sacramento Kings. That came in a February loss in 2021.
He is up to 42 points heading into the 4th quarter in the 2nd round of the playoffs. Denver is down 98-92. How many does he need to pull out this win? – 9:50 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Booker has 36 points on 17 shots. Joker has 42 points on 22 shots. This is totally bonkers what is even happening. – 9:49 PM
Booker has 36 points on 17 shots. Joker has 42 points on 22 shots. This is totally bonkers what is even happening. – 9:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 98, DEN 92
Booker: 36 Pts, 8 Ast, 5 Reb, 14-17 FG
Durant: 27 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 9-16 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 7 Reb, 2-5 FG
Jokic: 42 Pts, 6 Ast, 15-22 FG – 9:49 PM
End of 3Q: PHX 98, DEN 92
Booker: 36 Pts, 8 Ast, 5 Reb, 14-17 FG
Durant: 27 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 9-16 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 7 Reb, 2-5 FG
Jokic: 42 Pts, 6 Ast, 15-22 FG – 9:49 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Booker cannot be stopped.
Jokic cannot be stopped.
This is nirvana. – 9:49 PM
Booker cannot be stopped.
Jokic cannot be stopped.
This is nirvana. – 9:49 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
How did Jokic stop in time for that not to be a charge? And still dimed it to opposite corner? That was incredible – 9:47 PM
How did Jokic stop in time for that not to be a charge? And still dimed it to opposite corner? That was incredible – 9:47 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic cannot be slowed by anyone that Phoenix has to throw at him. The only question is whether Book or KD ever plan to miss again, because the superstars are showing up to score in this game. – 9:46 PM
Jokic cannot be slowed by anyone that Phoenix has to throw at him. The only question is whether Book or KD ever plan to miss again, because the superstars are showing up to score in this game. – 9:46 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Only two centers have scored 50 points in a playoff game:
Wilt Chamberlain (4x)
Bob McAdoo
Jokic is threatening to do something Shaq, Kareem, Hakeem, Ewing, Moses and yes, Embiid, never did. – 9:44 PM
Only two centers have scored 50 points in a playoff game:
Wilt Chamberlain (4x)
Bob McAdoo
Jokic is threatening to do something Shaq, Kareem, Hakeem, Ewing, Moses and yes, Embiid, never did. – 9:44 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
40 for Jokic
30 for Booker
25 for Durant
A battle of superstars – 9:44 PM
40 for Jokic
30 for Booker
25 for Durant
A battle of superstars – 9:44 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
40 points in 28 minutes on 17 shots.
This has been a masterclass by Jokic – 9:43 PM
40 points in 28 minutes on 17 shots.
This has been a masterclass by Jokic – 9:43 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic has 40 of the NUggets 86 points now and keeping Denver in this one.
Someone else HAS to step up and help him here. – 9:43 PM
Nikola Jokic has 40 of the NUggets 86 points now and keeping Denver in this one.
Someone else HAS to step up and help him here. – 9:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Nikola Jokic, Suns team owner Mat Ishbia have exchange in first half of Phoenix-Denver Game 4 (w/videos) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:42 PM
Nikola Jokic, Suns team owner Mat Ishbia have exchange in first half of Phoenix-Denver Game 4 (w/videos) #Suns #Nuggets #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Couple of tough foul calls on the Suns the last few possessions. They can’t let it get to them right now, especially with the way Nikola Jokic has been scoring (40 points, 15-20 FG). A good close to this 3Q would go a long way – 9:42 PM
Couple of tough foul calls on the Suns the last few possessions. They can’t let it get to them right now, especially with the way Nikola Jokic has been scoring (40 points, 15-20 FG). A good close to this 3Q would go a long way – 9:42 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
This game has truly turned into Nikola Jokic vs. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Unreal superstar battle right now. – 9:42 PM
This game has truly turned into Nikola Jokic vs. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Unreal superstar battle right now. – 9:42 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic with 40 points on 15-20 shooting in just 27 minutes. He’s unreal. – 9:41 PM
Nikola Jokic with 40 points on 15-20 shooting in just 27 minutes. He’s unreal. – 9:41 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
MPJ had a drive where he is just not getting those foul calls. He can’t look surprised. Jokic didn’t get one on that Jock play either, but he kept playing. – 9:41 PM
MPJ had a drive where he is just not getting those foul calls. He can’t look surprised. Jokic didn’t get one on that Jock play either, but he kept playing. – 9:41 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets are getting Jokic on the move more In this game. Something I’ve been calling for. Almost Impossible for Ayton to guard him on the move without fouling. – 9:39 PM
Nuggets are getting Jokic on the move more In this game. Something I’ve been calling for. Almost Impossible for Ayton to guard him on the move without fouling. – 9:39 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic walks in out of the timeout and drills a 3 from the top of the key which led into another Suns triple. This scoring is unbelievable tonight. – 9:38 PM
Jokic walks in out of the timeout and drills a 3 from the top of the key which led into another Suns triple. This scoring is unbelievable tonight. – 9:38 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
this is incredible. booker and jokic two of best offensive players ever and both at peak of powers. unstoppable. so far in this game they are 23/31 haha. – 9:36 PM
this is incredible. booker and jokic two of best offensive players ever and both at peak of powers. unstoppable. so far in this game they are 23/31 haha. – 9:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic with 31 points on 12-17 shooting. If only Denver got him the ball every time down the floor. – 9:34 PM
Nikola Jokic with 31 points on 12-17 shooting. If only Denver got him the ball every time down the floor. – 9:34 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
okay, this is very random but i had a hunch and went and confirmed it — jokic is 98th percentile in (non-restricted area) paint attempts that swish
tbh i thought he would’ve been higher, i swear the dude never hits the rim – 9:34 PM
okay, this is very random but i had a hunch and went and confirmed it — jokic is 98th percentile in (non-restricted area) paint attempts that swish
tbh i thought he would’ve been higher, i swear the dude never hits the rim – 9:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Nikola Jokic did nothing wrong. He was trying to make a basketball play by getting the ball and inbounding quickly. Ishbia tried to affect the game by keeping the ball away. The shove was the result of Jokic trying to make a basketball play. Players have that right. Owners don’t. – 9:23 PM
Nikola Jokic did nothing wrong. He was trying to make a basketball play by getting the ball and inbounding quickly. Ishbia tried to affect the game by keeping the ball away. The shove was the result of Jokic trying to make a basketball play. Players have that right. Owners don’t. – 9:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The first half of these playoffs has only made me feel stronger that Jokic > Embiid.
Jokic’s control of these games is insane. – 9:20 PM
The first half of these playoffs has only made me feel stronger that Jokic > Embiid.
Jokic’s control of these games is insane. – 9:20 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Thoughts and prayers to the MVP voter who didn’t put Jokic in the top 5.
Whenever voting results gets released, that’s going to be quite the scene on this app. – 9:20 PM
Thoughts and prayers to the MVP voter who didn’t put Jokic in the top 5.
Whenever voting results gets released, that’s going to be quite the scene on this app. – 9:20 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nikola Jokic given a technical foul for sideline scuffle with Suns owner Mat Ishbia
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 9:16 PM
Nikola Jokic given a technical foul for sideline scuffle with Suns owner Mat Ishbia
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 9:16 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
What a wild half overall and Denver is down 63-61.
Tons of fouls in the 1st half with Durant and Booker getting what they want
Owners are even acting wild.
Jokic has 24 points, Jamal has 13 points.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:15 PM
What a wild half overall and Denver is down 63-61.
Tons of fouls in the 1st half with Durant and Booker getting what they want
Owners are even acting wild.
Jokic has 24 points, Jamal has 13 points.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:15 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets take care of the basketball and they should win this game. It’s basically a reset at halftime, but if they grab boards and don’t turn it over the Nuggets can absolutely pull this out. And may need to, since Jokic could be suspended next game for League Reasons. – 9:15 PM
Nuggets take care of the basketball and they should win this game. It’s basically a reset at halftime, but if they grab boards and don’t turn it over the Nuggets can absolutely pull this out. And may need to, since Jokic could be suspended next game for League Reasons. – 9:15 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Murray took 15 shots in the half, after taking 29 in the previous game. Jamal made only 6 – gotta start passing. The rest of the non-Jokic starters went 7-for-13 combined. Phoenix wins by making ridiculous shots, but Denver wins by making it easier on themselves for a higher % – 9:13 PM
Murray took 15 shots in the half, after taking 29 in the previous game. Jamal made only 6 – gotta start passing. The rest of the non-Jokic starters went 7-for-13 combined. Phoenix wins by making ridiculous shots, but Denver wins by making it easier on themselves for a higher % – 9:13 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Nikola Jokic appeared to push Suns owner Matt Ishbia after the ball went out of bounds.
Jokic received a technical foul. pic.twitter.com/zPtCTDm7fX – 9:10 PM
Nikola Jokic appeared to push Suns owner Matt Ishbia after the ball went out of bounds.
Jokic received a technical foul. pic.twitter.com/zPtCTDm7fX – 9:10 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The best part of the Jokic/Ishbia kerfuffle was everyone in that fan section acting like Jokic committed a war crime while Jokic simple continued to pursue the ball so he could get it inbounded quickly with a 4-on-5 advantage. – 9:09 PM
The best part of the Jokic/Ishbia kerfuffle was everyone in that fan section acting like Jokic committed a war crime while Jokic simple continued to pursue the ball so he could get it inbounded quickly with a 4-on-5 advantage. – 9:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 63, DEN 61
Durant: 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 6-12 FG
Booker: 19 Pts, 5 Ast, 8-11 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 7 Reb, 2-5 FG
Jokic: 24 Pts, 3 Reb, 9-13 FG – 9:07 PM
Halftime: PHX 63, DEN 61
Durant: 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 6-12 FG
Booker: 19 Pts, 5 Ast, 8-11 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 7 Reb, 2-5 FG
Jokic: 24 Pts, 3 Reb, 9-13 FG – 9:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic tried to get the ball back from the crowd, then he and Suns owner Mat Ishbia make contact. Ishbia flops? Denver assistant coaches were pointing out a fan, who ended up getting ejected by Suns team security.
pic.twitter.com/D4vPQSBHyu – 9:07 PM
Nikola Jokic tried to get the ball back from the crowd, then he and Suns owner Mat Ishbia make contact. Ishbia flops? Denver assistant coaches were pointing out a fan, who ended up getting ejected by Suns team security.
pic.twitter.com/D4vPQSBHyu – 9:07 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Absolutely love Ishbia selling the contact on the off chance he can swing a mid-series Jokic suspension. – 9:07 PM
Absolutely love Ishbia selling the contact on the off chance he can swing a mid-series Jokic suspension. – 9:07 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
This Jokic/Ishbia thing is going to be fascinating. I have no idea how the league will view it but a fan — owner or not — should not inhibit play by holding the ball and Jokic should not grab a ball from a fan — owner or not.
How that plays out with the league is anyone’s guess. – 9:06 PM
This Jokic/Ishbia thing is going to be fascinating. I have no idea how the league will view it but a fan — owner or not — should not inhibit play by holding the ball and Jokic should not grab a ball from a fan — owner or not.
How that plays out with the league is anyone’s guess. – 9:06 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Flop? 🤔
Jokic pushes Suns owner Mat Ishbia. pic.twitter.com/ePt12q4pTw – 9:05 PM
Flop? 🤔
Jokic pushes Suns owner Mat Ishbia. pic.twitter.com/ePt12q4pTw – 9:05 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
IDK bout that tech on Jokic. The man is trying to get the ball back in play as quickly as possible from what I saw. – 9:02 PM
IDK bout that tech on Jokic. The man is trying to get the ball back in play as quickly as possible from what I saw. – 9:02 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Joker elbow me I’m falling out. I need an abulance and cpr. And a check 💰
😂😂 – 9:02 PM
Joker elbow me I’m falling out. I need an abulance and cpr. And a check 💰
😂😂 – 9:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
He embellished the contact a bit, but his feet looked set to me and Jokic extended the arm. Great charge, Mat Ishbia – 9:02 PM
He embellished the contact a bit, but his feet looked set to me and Jokic extended the arm. Great charge, Mat Ishbia – 9:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Unsportsmanlike call on Nikola Jokic as he was trying to get the ball out of bounds and had some sort of exchange with a fan.
Looks like a fan was just removed from the game right where new #Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Isiah Thomas were sitting in the corner. #Nuggets – 9:02 PM
Unsportsmanlike call on Nikola Jokic as he was trying to get the ball out of bounds and had some sort of exchange with a fan.
Looks like a fan was just removed from the game right where new #Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Isiah Thomas were sitting in the corner. #Nuggets – 9:02 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Phoenix Suns Owner Mat Ishbia getting into it with Jokic and selling the chicken wing. Absolute cinema.
play.underdogfantasy.com/p-world-wide-w… pic.twitter.com/AOZY5ZZPnv – 9:01 PM
Phoenix Suns Owner Mat Ishbia getting into it with Jokic and selling the chicken wing. Absolute cinema.
play.underdogfantasy.com/p-world-wide-w… pic.twitter.com/AOZY5ZZPnv – 9:01 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Oh how I’d love to listen into the communication from the officials to Secaucus after that moment between Jokic and Suns owner Matt Ishbia.
That’s gotta be a first. – 9:01 PM
Oh how I’d love to listen into the communication from the officials to Secaucus after that moment between Jokic and Suns owner Matt Ishbia.
That’s gotta be a first. – 9:01 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Love the Phoenix owner deciding not to put the ball back in play and now they’re giving JOKIC the tech for it. – 9:00 PM
Love the Phoenix owner deciding not to put the ball back in play and now they’re giving JOKIC the tech for it. – 9:00 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic just tried to grab the ball out of the Suns owner.
Jokic picks up a technical foul after the altercation.
The wildest part is the owner flopped, they must be practicing that at practice. – 9:00 PM
Nikola Jokic just tried to grab the ball out of the Suns owner.
Jokic picks up a technical foul after the altercation.
The wildest part is the owner flopped, they must be practicing that at practice. – 9:00 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Nikola Jokic just had a tense moment. Jokic received a technical foul for shoving Ishbia. pic.twitter.com/1RxC5wNPPR – 9:00 PM
Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Nikola Jokic just had a tense moment. Jokic received a technical foul for shoving Ishbia. pic.twitter.com/1RxC5wNPPR – 9:00 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Tech on Jokic for … something. We also are gonna have a fan or. fans ejected here it looks like from baseline corner seat. – 9:00 PM
Tech on Jokic for … something. We also are gonna have a fan or. fans ejected here it looks like from baseline corner seat. – 9:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jokic just tried to take the ball from Suns owner Matt Isbia, and gets a technical foul for his troubles, lol – 9:00 PM
Jokic just tried to take the ball from Suns owner Matt Isbia, and gets a technical foul for his troubles, lol – 9:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nikola Jokic gets hit with an unsportsmanlike technical foul – 8:59 PM
Nikola Jokic gets hit with an unsportsmanlike technical foul – 8:59 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Suns owner Matt Ishbia and Jokic getting into it (????) pic.twitter.com/teeJUnTIOu – 8:59 PM
Suns owner Matt Ishbia and Jokic getting into it (????) pic.twitter.com/teeJUnTIOu – 8:59 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic ripping a basketball from a fan to get an outlet pass launched over the defense with a 4-on-5 transition opportunity is one of the most Jokic things I’ve ever seen. – 8:59 PM
Jokic ripping a basketball from a fan to get an outlet pass launched over the defense with a 4-on-5 transition opportunity is one of the most Jokic things I’ve ever seen. – 8:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jokic and Okogie tumble into the stands. Jokic shoves a fan.
The fan is Suns owner Mat Ishbia. – 8:59 PM
Jokic and Okogie tumble into the stands. Jokic shoves a fan.
The fan is Suns owner Mat Ishbia. – 8:59 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
FWIW the hoop blocked my view of whatever just happened between Nikola Jokic and a fan, but something happened. – 8:58 PM
FWIW the hoop blocked my view of whatever just happened between Nikola Jokic and a fan, but something happened. – 8:58 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic will go for 50 tonight If the Nuggets can figure out how to get the ball to him. – 8:57 PM
Jokic will go for 50 tonight If the Nuggets can figure out how to get the ball to him. – 8:57 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has the quietest 20 points in NBA history right now. – 8:57 PM
Nikola Jokic has the quietest 20 points in NBA history right now. – 8:57 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
Jokic has seemingly had that big, red scrape on his left tricep for more than half the season – 8:56 PM
Jokic has seemingly had that big, red scrape on his left tricep for more than half the season – 8:56 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are having a fine offensive half — 53% from the field, 40% from 3, they’ll score 60+ points — but could get way easier looks overall if they played through Nikola Jokic like they did for most of the season. – 8:52 PM
Nuggets are having a fine offensive half — 53% from the field, 40% from 3, they’ll score 60+ points — but could get way easier looks overall if they played through Nikola Jokic like they did for most of the season. – 8:52 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Loved Jokic dropping the ball off to MPJ but having it called off due to a whistle, so MPJ paid it back with the pass for a Jokic layup instead. They’re connecting well tonight. – 8:49 PM
Loved Jokic dropping the ball off to MPJ but having it called off due to a whistle, so MPJ paid it back with the pass for a Jokic layup instead. They’re connecting well tonight. – 8:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Fun first quarter of basketball. Denver leads Phoenix 34-32…..Nine for Jokic. Seven for Murray and MPJ…..13 for Devin Booker….11 for Kevin Durant – 8:31 PM
Fun first quarter of basketball. Denver leads Phoenix 34-32…..Nine for Jokic. Seven for Murray and MPJ…..13 for Devin Booker….11 for Kevin Durant – 8:31 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Malone again very hot over a no-call on Jokic, this time by Warren at the rim. – 8:28 PM
Malone again very hot over a no-call on Jokic, this time by Warren at the rim. – 8:28 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
It’s so odd to see Jokic missing shots at the rim or open elbow jumpers. I just always expect those to go in. – 8:27 PM
It’s so odd to see Jokic missing shots at the rim or open elbow jumpers. I just always expect those to go in. – 8:27 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Two fouls on Jokic with 2:57 to go in first. Nuggets normally like to let him play him whole first and then let Murray and Gordon cook to start second. – 8:25 PM
Two fouls on Jokic with 2:57 to go in first. Nuggets normally like to let him play him whole first and then let Murray and Gordon cook to start second. – 8:25 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Whistle be damned – the Nuggets are gonna play their game early, and it’s working. MPJ is finding the positioning for Jokic to pass to, Murray is driving instead of relying only on fallaways, and Jokic is Jokic. Nuggets are setting the tempo, which needs to continue. – 8:23 PM
Whistle be damned – the Nuggets are gonna play their game early, and it’s working. MPJ is finding the positioning for Jokic to pass to, Murray is driving instead of relying only on fallaways, and Jokic is Jokic. Nuggets are setting the tempo, which needs to continue. – 8:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
MPJ’s process on both ends has been great. He’s been as patient and steady as anyone on the Nuggets not named Jokic. – 8:22 PM
MPJ’s process on both ends has been great. He’s been as patient and steady as anyone on the Nuggets not named Jokic. – 8:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets’ offense has devolved into the Nikola Jokic-Jamal Murray two-man game. That’s how Denver’s either going to live or die tonight. – 8:12 PM
Nuggets’ offense has devolved into the Nikola Jokic-Jamal Murray two-man game. That’s how Denver’s either going to live or die tonight. – 8:12 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Murray is disconnected from the rest of the offense. He’s playing in spite of the offense; not within it.
He’s plenty of talented to create his own shots and make them; especially when getting screens for Jokic, but that is not sustainable. – 8:12 PM
Murray is disconnected from the rest of the offense. He’s playing in spite of the offense; not within it.
He’s plenty of talented to create his own shots and make them; especially when getting screens for Jokic, but that is not sustainable. – 8:12 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
wow Malone is really hot with Ed Malloy, stopped him in his tracks as he was changing ends to make sure he got more words in about that Jokic – Ayton post-up. – 8:10 PM
wow Malone is really hot with Ed Malloy, stopped him in his tracks as he was changing ends to make sure he got more words in about that Jokic – Ayton post-up. – 8:10 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets stuck in mud on both ends in the first couple minutes. Need to get some movement and pace into the game. Would like to see Jokic get the ball with some momentum. – 8:06 PM
Nuggets stuck in mud on both ends in the first couple minutes. Need to get some movement and pace into the game. Would like to see Jokic get the ball with some momentum. – 8:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker going to what tends to get him to the line.
Straight line drive, draw contact, put up off balance jumper.
FTs. #Suns up 7-4 as Jokic gets on the board.
Only had two attempts Game 3 that came with 6.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter. – 8:06 PM
Booker going to what tends to get him to the line.
Straight line drive, draw contact, put up off balance jumper.
FTs. #Suns up 7-4 as Jokic gets on the board.
Only had two attempts Game 3 that came with 6.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter. – 8:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 4 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 7:33 PM
Nuggets Game 4 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 7:33 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
If Jokic made that pass to Harden, Nuggets fans would be calling him the MVP. – 6:23 PM
If Jokic made that pass to Harden, Nuggets fans would be calling him the MVP. – 6:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30/10 playoff games by a center over the last 20 postseasons:
14 — Joel Embiid
14 — Nikola Jokic
Nobody else has more than 10. pic.twitter.com/0MpO6cs8HE – 5:48 PM
Most 30/10 playoff games by a center over the last 20 postseasons:
14 — Joel Embiid
14 — Nikola Jokic
Nobody else has more than 10. pic.twitter.com/0MpO6cs8HE – 5:48 PM
More on this storyline
Katy Winge: Coach Michael Malone today on the Nikola Jokić/Mat Ishbia incident and if he’s heard anything from the league, says he was hoping for a flopping charge. “I thought the embellishment was almost comical from my standpoint.” -via Twitter @katywinge / May 8, 2023
EH: This year the discussion, debate or even “TV drama” around the NBA MVP award were probably bigger than ever before, and maybe even went too far since it involved things that didn’t have to do exclusively with basketball. As a European who didn’t grow up in the USA and has another background and way of seeing things, do you find it any strange or weird, even after your long experience in the NBA, that the MVP debate was so heated? Pau Gasol: I think that the discussion was different than other years is because Nikola Jokic was a winner of the trophy two years in a row. Giannis Antetokounmpo was two years prior to that in a row. Now you got Joel Embiid who has played at a high level and who’s also a worthy candidate and, as we’ve seen now, a winner. It seemed like: “Can Jokic be three years in a row the MVP?”. He has the best record in the West, he’s played at the same – or better – level with the previous years. Giannis also has the best record in the East. He’s had an incredible year and played at an incredible level this season once again. -via EuroHoops.net / May 8, 2023
Pau Gasol: For me it’s great to see Giannis Antetokounmpo doing what he’s doing and how he carries himself and what he represents for Milwaukee, for Greece and for international basketball. How Nikola Jokic just does what he does. So unassuming. He doesn’t do it for the individual recognition, he doesn’t do it to get a bigger status. He just loves the game, plays the game at such a high level and makes such a big difference. We’ll see if this year that comes along with a championship which would be incredible for Denver and for him and his legacy. -via EuroHoops.net / May 8, 2023