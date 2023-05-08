Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler headline 1st Team All-Rookie for 2022-23

NBA Communications: The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team: Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic; Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz; Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers; Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings; Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Walker Kessler stepped up to fill the spot left by Rudy Gobert in Utah 👏 pic.twitter.com/u4fhOlV9jx – 2:48 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The American-Italian player, Paolo Banchero, got maximum of 100 votes for the #NBA All-Rookie First Team, alongside Walker Kessler, Benedict Mathurin, Keegan Murray, and Jalen Williams
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022-23 NBA All-Rookie Teams: Paolo Banchero, Jalen Williams, Walker Kessler lead First Team selections
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Walker Kessler earns All-Rookie First Team honors. On the 100 media ballots, he got 95 first-team votes and five second-team votes.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Walker Kessler is the 11th @utahjazz player to earn All-Rookie honors.
Five of the previous ten (Donovan Mitchell, Paul Millsap, Deron Williams, Andrei Kirilenko, and Karl Malone) went on to make All-Star teams during their career.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The only guard that made an All-Rookie Team this year was Jaden Ivey, the highest guard selected.
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team:
Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022-23 NBA All-Rookie teams:
First team: Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler, Jalen Williams, Keegan Murray, Bennedict Mathurin
Khobi Price @khobi_price
A formality became official for Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, who was just named to the NBA’s All-Rookie first team:
More on this storyline
Last year, at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Martin Brundle thought he got Patrick Mahomes for a prerace interview. Instead, among the crowd, Brundle was actually interviewing Paolo Banchero. Banchero, at first, ignored Brundle. Not surprising if someone is trying to get your attention by calling you by the wrong name. But Banchero had a laugh, and Brundle got roasted for the gaffe. -via Awful Announcing / May 7, 2023
“They had you on [the TV] talking,” Banchero told Woj in a recent episode of The Woj Pod. “… [You said,] ‘Paolo Banchero now in the running to be the No. 1 Pick.’ … My whole mood just did a whole 360. I went from being calm and happy — I was still happy, I was just freaking out. “Going No. 1 is like a whole different thing, especially when you’re not really expecting it. It hadn’t been on my mind really much going No. 1. I kinda got past the whole, like, “Alright, I’m not going No. 1.’ … I didn’t think I was going No. 1. … When I see that, I’m legit kinda having a breakdown. I can’t stop moving. I don’t even wanna look at my phone because I don’t know who is saying what. That next 20 minutes sitting at that table was pretty intense.” -via Clutch Points / May 4, 2023
Tony East: Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin finishes fourth place in Rookie of the Year voting. He received 4 second-place votes and 15 third-place votes. Came in just ahead of Keegan Murray and behind Paolo Banchero (the winner), Jalen Williams, and Walker Kessler. -via Twitter @TonyREast / April 25, 2023
Clemente Almanza: Jalen Williams was named a finalist for Rookie of the Year. Others include: Paolo Banchero Walker Kessler -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / April 14, 2023
Andy Larsen: Basically… the advanced stats all favor Kessler, and I’ve always been an analytically-oriented voter. I think I would have made this vote even if I covered another team. Here’s where the rookies rank in EPM, and here’s what I wrote in explaining my vote. -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / April 14, 2023
