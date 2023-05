Reggie Jackson, Peyton Watson to enter Nuggets rotation in Game 5?

Buyout season will also look different with these aprons in place. Teams over either apron will be prevented from signing a player waived during the regular season if that player’s pre-waiver salary was larger than the non-taxpayer midlevel exception (about $10.5 million this past season). Had this rule been in place for 2022-23, the Clippers would not have been allowed to sign Russell Westbrook, the Nuggets wouldn’t have been able to sign Reggie Jackson and the Suns wouldn’t have been able to sign Terrence Ross. The Heat, on the other hand, would have still been allowed to sign Kevin Love, despite his pre-buyout salary of $31.1 million, because they were not over either apron. -via ESPN / April 25, 2023