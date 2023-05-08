Reggie Jackson, Peyton Watson to enter Nuggets rotation in Game 5?

Ryan Blackburn: Michael Malone had some interesting things to say to us today after last night’s game. Among the notable points: everything is on the table for changing up the rotation in Game 5. Malone specifically mentioned Reggie Jackson (extra ball handler) and Peyton Watson (defender).
Source: Twitter @NBABlackburn
Source: Twitter @NBABlackburn
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone had some interesting things to say to us today after last night’s game.
Among the notable points: everything is on the table for changing up the rotation in Game 5. Malone specifically mentioned Reggie Jackson (extra ball handler) and Peyton Watson (defender). – 3:39 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jeff Green is doing weird things on defense that I do not like. Has anyone made sure Peyton Watson brought his uniform to the arena? Or Zeke Nnaji? – 8:43 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Game 4 pregame show starts now! RT and come join.
✅ Stakes for game 4
✅ Another Peyton Watson shoutout
✅ Nuggets need a TEAM win
youtube.com/live/XCLoDFegD… – 7:29 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Calvin Booth was the one who got me thinking about Iguodala for a Peyton Watson comp. Here he is on our show talking about his bball iq and recall.
Episode: youtube.com/live/KmpAFGh6j… pic.twitter.com/SLB31qqxVR – 12:51 PM
More on this storyline
Buyout season will also look different with these aprons in place. Teams over either apron will be prevented from signing a player waived during the regular season if that player’s pre-waiver salary was larger than the non-taxpayer midlevel exception (about $10.5 million this past season). Had this rule been in place for 2022-23, the Clippers would not have been allowed to sign Russell Westbrook, the Nuggets wouldn’t have been able to sign Reggie Jackson and the Suns wouldn’t have been able to sign Terrence Ross. The Heat, on the other hand, would have still been allowed to sign Kevin Love, despite his pre-buyout salary of $31.1 million, because they were not over either apron. -via ESPN / April 25, 2023
“An assassin,” Jackson, a former Clippers point guard and current Murray teammate, told ESPN. “… [Each time] I saw him, very military-like, locked in … he’s walking out of the tunnel, he doesn’t see anybody. He only has one thing locked on his mind. “Really locked in on the mission.” -via ESPN / April 22, 2023
Whenever Reggie Jackson ran into Murray around the Gran Destino Tower at the Walt Disney World Resort during the NBA restart in the bubble, he saw the same thing whether the Nuggets guard was walking in the hotel hallway, sitting down for food or in the elevator. “An assassin,” Jackson, a former Clippers point guard and current Murray teammate, told ESPN. “… [Each time] I saw him, very military-like, locked in … he’s walking out of the tunnel, he doesn’t see anybody. He only has one thing locked on his mind. “Really locked in on the mission.” -via ESPN / April 21, 2023