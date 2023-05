Steve Kerr: Anthony Davis is dominant

With his knees wrapped for recovery maintenance, Anthony Davis sat at his locker stall scrolling through his phone. But he definitely wasn’t looking at Twitter. It’s normal for players to be on their phones browsing social media after a big win. He had just led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 127-97 victory over the Golden State Warriors to take a 2-1 series lead Saturday night. Davis dominated in all facets with game highs of 25 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and three steals in 33 minutes. “Hell nah, I’m not on social media and it’s been that way for about four months,” Davis told Bleacher Report while at his locker stall. “I don’t know what anybody is saying. Most times it’s just clickbait to draw ratings. I don’t give that s–t any attention.” -via Bleacher Report / May 7, 2023