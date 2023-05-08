Steve Kerr: Anthony Davis is dominant

Mike Trudell: Steve Kerr on having to game plan for Anthony Davis on the defensive end of the court: “That’s a big part of the series for sure. Davis is dominant.”
Source: Twitter @LakersReporter
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Steve Kerr on having to game plan for Anthony Davis on the defensive end of the court:
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr joked that the Warriors have a special correspondent who leaks lineup changes when asked about a report that GPII will start – 8:38 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on Shams breaking the GPII starting news: “We have a special correspondent in the organization that shares lineups with Shams, apparently.”
Added that the Warriors’ early emphasis in Game 4 will be defending without fouling. – 8:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Gary Payton II’s value. @Shams Charania reported he’s starting in Game 4 tonight vs Lakers pic.twitter.com/5AJbVcDXUN – 8:37 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers enter tonight’s Game 4 against the defending champs with Las Vegas saying LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Co. are on course to meet Boston in the NBA Finals. Buy it?
Finding a favorite and more in the Monday Musings: marcstein.substack.com/p/vegas-says-c… – 5:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Anthony Davis, LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell each tallied over 20 points as the Lakers grabbed a 2-1 series lead with a blowout win over the Warriors in Game 3, 127-97. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/thoughts… – 4:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: PHI/BOS and PHX/DEN Game 4s; LAL/GSW and MIA/NYK Game 3s with @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
Six ad-free episodes per week, including one with @johnhollinger, available exclusively on Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/PEzVlnCWgn – 2:55 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Game 3 defensive report for Anthony Davis 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZpgHasB5kI – 11:55 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: PHI/BOS and PHX/DEN Game 4s; LAL/GSW and MIA/NYK Game 3s with @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
Six ad-free episodes per week, including one with @johnhollinger, available exclusively on Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/1GbYMAj7bJ – 11:54 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss big adjustments in Game 3 by Darvin Ham (did he out-coach Steve Kerr?), including defensive looks and using Lonnie Walker. Plus, a look at Lakers-Warriors Game 4. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/did… – 11:49 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: PHI/BOS and PHX/DEN Game 4s; LAL/GSW and MIA/NYK Game 3s with @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
Six ad-free episodes per week, including one with @johnhollinger, available exclusively on Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/WEnK9uotIk – 9:35 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Anthony Davis, LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell each tallied over 20 points as the Lakers grabbed a 2-1 series lead with a blowout win over the Warriors in Game 3, 127-97. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/thoughts… – 4:00 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Did a 30-minute deep-dive with @TheBoxAndOne_ on the Lakers defense in Game 3 against the Warriors, and why it was so good.
-How they adjusted from Game 2
-The AD Dominance in space/at the rim
-Some potential Warriors adjustments for Game 4
youtu.be/NOGiElbta-U pic.twitter.com/HREEJBuM5x – 2:45 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Anyway, before the Jokic madness, GAME THEORY PODCASTed with @TheBoxAndOne_!
-How Philly’s improved spacing helped James Harden get loose for 42/9
-A Lakers Defense Film Deep Dive! Adjustments and AD dominance that led to a Game 3 blowout
-Knicks-Heat
youtube.com/live/LEqJDdV8f… pic.twitter.com/0KyG1vVOqV – 1:46 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NEW #thisleague UNCUT pod w/ @Chris Haynes is OUT. Covering:
🏀 Two Sunday classics
🏀 How good should Philly feel?
🏀 Pressure on Mazzulla
🏀 Will Jokic be suspended for Game 5?
🏀 Inside the Lakers’ locker room for Chris’ 1-on-1 with AD
TO LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 1:41 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Andrew Wiggins hammered a poster-worthy jam over Anthony Davis in Game 3 against the Lakers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/06/wat… – 10:00 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr’s rotations. Too much Jordan Poole. Where’s Jonathan Kuminga? Who bought the refs? Lotta griping after Warriors G3 loss . . .
But nothing was more troubling than seeing defending champs’ second-quarter meltdown nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:50 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Superior strategy employed by Steve Kerr; mandate Warriors to perform and act so wretchedly that they incapacitate Lakers’ gravity for Game 4, thus making it a snap to regain home court… – 10:43 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
steve kerr challenging that draymond foul pic.twitter.com/KRWEOpZ6XC – 10:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steve Kerr is challenging blocking foul on Draymond Green drawn by Anthony Davis.
Would be Green’s 4th. – 10:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Draymond Green called for his fourth call. He calls to review it. Steve Kerr does the same. – 10:14 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Lakers on 22-2 run, take 51-42 lead over Warriors. Steve Kerr wants another timeout with 2:22 remaining in the half – 9:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
On the sideline, Steve Kerr trying to calm down an upset Draymond Green. – 9:41 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr just walked down to the end of the bench to calm Draymond down. – 9:41 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After Warriors commit 5 turnovers in first 5 minutes of Q2. Steve Kerr takes a timeout.
Warriors 40, Lakers 34, 6:32 remaining in first half – 9:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steve Kerr calls another timeout in between Lakers free throws (this time it’s after LeBron finally gets on the board with 6:32 left in first half)
Warriors were up 11 but turned the ball over twice in between a missed Curry 3, allowing Los Angeles to cut Warriors lead to 40-34. – 9:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steve Kerr ice timeout in between Anthony Davis free throws
Los Angeles leads Warriors 20-17 with 4:05 left in opening quarter
D’Angelo Russell still has as many 3s (3/4) as entire Warriors team (3/9). Significant development with Warriors hitting 21 3s in both Games 1 and 2. – 9:00 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr is sticking with JaMychal Green in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/d1AdgzlhcW – 8:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Steve Kerr pregame about how Warriors got Lakers FTs down in Game 2 (“When you are the aggressor, you tend to get the benefit of the doubt from the officials”)
And shift to road for Game 3 (“Biggest adjustment that the Lakers will make is how hard they’re going to play”) pic.twitter.com/KbWYnTT5ZD – 7:31 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Semi-update on Andre Iguodala: He has been on the court, doing light drills without contact. ‘He’s getting closer to playing,’ per Warriors coach Steve Kerr – 7:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Steve Kerr said he won’t reveal GSW’s starters for Game 3 until it’s mandatory (30 minutes prior to tip). With Kevin Looney sick prior to Game 2, they started JaMychal Green next to Draymond, but their smaller lineup was effective, so we’ll see if Kerr sticks with it. – 7:06 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kevon Looney is feeling a lot better and is a full go, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who declined to say whether he’s starting tonight. – 7:03 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kevon Looney is feeling much better today compared to Thursday, Steve Kerr says. However, Kerr did not reveal who will start Game 3. – 7:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Kevin Looney feels a lot better than in Game 2. Kerr wouldn’t divulge his starting lineup – 7:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Steve Kerr says that Kevon Looney feels better today.
Steve Kerr also says that he is not revealing his starting lineup for Game 3 at Los Angeles. – 7:02 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Steve Kerr said Kevon Looney is feeling better and ready to go for Game 3 – 7:02 PM
More on this storyline
Dave McMenamin: University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is here for Game 4. He has three former players on the Lakers: Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt, Wenyen Gabriel -via Twitter @mcten / May 8, 2023
StatMuse: Players with multiple 5-block games this playoffs: pic.twitter.com/tXqp2bXXqF -via Twitter @statmuse / May 7, 2023
With his knees wrapped for recovery maintenance, Anthony Davis sat at his locker stall scrolling through his phone. But he definitely wasn’t looking at Twitter. It’s normal for players to be on their phones browsing social media after a big win. He had just led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 127-97 victory over the Golden State Warriors to take a 2-1 series lead Saturday night. Davis dominated in all facets with game highs of 25 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and three steals in 33 minutes. “Hell nah, I’m not on social media and it’s been that way for about four months,” Davis told Bleacher Report while at his locker stall. “I don’t know what anybody is saying. Most times it’s just clickbait to draw ratings. I don’t give that s–t any attention.” -via Bleacher Report / May 7, 2023