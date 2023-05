Bucks, Brook Lopez have mutual interest in return

Jim Owczarski: I agree. I think he’s also part of the fabric and glue of the locker room. There had to have been legitimate questions coming off his back surgery at the end of the 2021-22 season. I voted for him as Defensive Player of the Year on my ballot. He had that kind of year and scored the most amount of points offensively since he was a Net. They rediscovered him a bit in the half-court. He wasn’t just a stretch-five. Even with a new coach coming in and Bud having played him in a drop defense, I think Bud did the drop because Brook became so good at it. He showed he’s got enough mobility to play another type of defense if another coach changes the scheme. I think there’s definitely mutual interest there . -via HoopsHype / May 9, 2023