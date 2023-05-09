Bucks, Brook Lopez have mutual interest in return

Michael Scotto: When I spoke with Brook Lopez in January at Madison Square Garden, he said, “I love it here. I’m so thankful for the opportunity the Bucks gave me five years ago to come here and be a part of something special. We’ve had a great time. I can’t imagine being anywhere else.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
First all-defensive team: Alex Caruso, Jrue Holiday, Evan Mobley, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brook Lopez made the first team.
Second team: Anunoby, Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Dillon Brooks, Derrick White – 2:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Alex Caruso replaced Patrick Williams as Chicago’s starting PF and made 1st team All-Defense
Other PFs on All-Defense teams: DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr., Mobley, Draymond Green
Centers on All-Defense: Brook Lopez, Adebayo
Holiday the only PG, Derrick White only SG
SFs: OG, Brooks – 2:05 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls guard Alex Caruso makes NBA first-team all-defense, along with Jrue Holiday, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez & Evan Mobley – 2:01 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
A look at Milwaukee’s coaching search to replace Mike Budenholzer, free agency for Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the chances Giannis Antetokounmpo signs an extension, and how the new CBA can affect the Bucks with @Jim Owczarski on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/bucks-ru… – 11:38 AM
Shams Charania: 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive teams: First team: Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez, Alex Caruso, Evan Mobley, Jrue Holiday Second team: Bam Adebayo, OG Anunoby, Dillon Brooks, Draymond Green, Derrick White -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 9, 2023
NBA Communications: Voting results for the 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive Team ⬇️ Complete voting results available here: on.nba.com/3B9nwT5 -via Twitter / May 9, 2023
Jim Owczarski: I agree. I think he’s also part of the fabric and glue of the locker room. There had to have been legitimate questions coming off his back surgery at the end of the 2021-22 season. I voted for him as Defensive Player of the Year on my ballot. He had that kind of year and scored the most amount of points offensively since he was a Net. They rediscovered him a bit in the half-court. He wasn’t just a stretch-five. Even with a new coach coming in and Bud having played him in a drop defense, I think Bud did the drop because Brook became so good at it. He showed he’s got enough mobility to play another type of defense if another coach changes the scheme. I think there’s definitely mutual interest there. -via HoopsHype / May 9, 2023