Draymond Green on Lonnie Walker: We were right there at tying the series 2-2, and he came through and beat us

Clutch Points: “You tip your hat to Lonnie Walker. That’s a guy who’s been in and out of the lineup… On the biggest stage, he came through. We were right there at tying the series up 2-2 and he came through and he beat us.” — Draymond Green (via @TheVolumeSports) pic.twitter.com/CRFKND2VWR
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Payton Pritchard’s into the game, which the crowd loves. Maybe he can be the Celtics’ Lonnie Walker tonight – 9:09 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube! We break down the Lakers’ 104-101 Game 3 Win over the Warriors. Lonnie Walker is the surprise hero, and this team shows its fight yet again. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube! We break down the Lakers’ 104-101 Game 3 Win over the Warriors. Lonnie Walker is the surprise hero, and this team shows its fight yet again. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
The last two Lakers to score 15 points off the bench in the 4th quarter of a playoff game:
Lonnie Walker IV
Kobe Bryant
Both did it in May 8. – 8:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond Green has dug himself out of so many holes with the Warriors, you know he’s done the “please baby please” with his wife…to success! The “Good Word” with @Marcus Thompson
YOUTUBE: https://t.co/ZnstFFVrME
APPLE: https://t.co/dyM9SxaqAY
SPOTIFY: https://t.co/7ZaEFLsu0c pic.twitter.com/DxpdZUjXg4 – 5:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors in Game 5, 6 and 7 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals down 3-1
Steph Curry: 32.7 ppg, 7.7 apg, 7.3 rpg, 2.3 spg, 47.0 FG%, 47.1 3P%, 90.9 FT%
Klay Thompson: 29.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 50.0 3P% on 12.3 3PA
Draymond Green: 11.3 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 4.7 apg, 2.3 bpg, 1.7 spg – 4:40 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Lonnie Walker IV went from out of the rotation to LeBron feeding him on a heater to win a close playoff game.
“The greatest feeling you could ever imagine. As a kid, this is something I’ve been dreaming of doing.”
kens5.com/article/sports… – 4:36 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
All postseason, the Lakers have had different role players step up in key moments: Austin Reaves. Rui Hachimura. D’Angelo Russell.
In Game 4, it was the most surprising of them all Lonnie Walker IV.
On LA’s depth bringing them to the cusp of the WCF: theathletic.com/4501022/2023/0… – 3:07 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
First all-defensive team: Alex Caruso, Jrue Holiday, Evan Mobley, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brook Lopez made the first team.
Second team: Anunoby, Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Dillon Brooks, Derrick White – 2:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green has been named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team
He now is an 8-time All-Defensive player (four First-Team selections and four Second-Team selections) – 2:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Alex Caruso replaced Patrick Williams as Chicago’s starting PF and made 1st team All-Defense
Other PFs on All-Defense teams: DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr., Mobley, Draymond Green
Centers on All-Defense: Brook Lopez, Adebayo
Holiday the only PG, Derrick White only SG
SFs: OG, Brooks – 2:05 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors had no answer for Lonnie Walker IV in the fourth quarter as they fell down 3-1 to the Lakers with a 104-101 loss in Game 4. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 1:00 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
An unlikely hero emerged in Game 4 of the Lakers-Warriors series: Lonnie Walker IV.
@Zach Kram: theringer.com/2023/5/9/23716… – 12:57 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: When the Lakers needed a big shot on Monday they turned to … Lonnie Walker? On Walker’s big night, the latest LA role player to step up in the playoffs. si.com/nba/2023/05/09… – 11:55 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
“The greatest feeling you could ever, ever imagine.”
From out of the rotation to hero, for @FOXSports I wrote about Lonnie Walker IV’s monster performance.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/la… – 11:48 AM
“The greatest feeling you could ever, ever imagine.”
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Yeah Lonnie Walker IV is a talented and exciting basketball player, but he is also a cool human being. – 11:48 AM
Zach Kram @zachkram
Steph Curry! LeBron James! … Lonnie Walker?!
I wrote about an unexpected hero, lots of pick-and-roll stratagems, and more from Game 4:
theringer.com/2023/5/9/23716… – 11:41 AM
Steph Curry! LeBron James! … Lonnie Walker?!
Nick Wright @getnickwright
An absolutely AMAZING @WhatsWrightShow starts right now live on YouTube talking all things about last night’s spectacular, Lonnie Walker led!, Lakers win, and the Warriors Big 3 all making critical errors at the worst possible time. Watch here: youtube.com/watch?v=5-UW1f… – 10:34 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: The fourth quarter of Game 4 belonged to the Laker who wears No. 4 – Lonnie Walker IV. And now L.A. is on the brink of the Western Conference finals es.pn/3nLCLyG – 10:07 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
3 takeaways from the Lonnie Walker Game as Lakers take control over series vs. Warriors silverscreenandroll.com/2023/5/9/23716… via @LakersSBN – 9:47 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The great @BillPlaschke just keeps bringing the goods in @latimessports with this piece on one of the nicest guys on Lakers in Lonnie Walker: Plaschke: Lonnie Walker IV goes from forgotten to hero in Game 4 win latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 9:35 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new pod w/ the great @JustinVerrier!
—lonnie walker magic
—the steph pick-and-rolls that were an answer until they weren’t
—vintage (?) lebron
—bad knicks
—great jimmy/spo
—so much more!
open.spotify.com/episode/2TMq22… – 9:26 AM
new pod w/ the great @JustinVerrier!
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron James on Lonnie Walker: “The game ball definitely goes to him, we don’t win without him.” pic.twitter.com/ZkvBXQaxOB – 7:06 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three takeaways from Lonnie Walker putting Lakers one win from eliminating Warriors nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/09/thr… – 6:37 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ LeBron James on Lonnie Walker IV’s play in Game 4 victory over Warriors: ‘We don’t win without him’ bit.ly/3VHZpVe pic.twitter.com/Z4daXxSQtD – 4:42 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined to score 29 points in Games 3 and 4.
Lonnie Walker IV just scored 27 points for the Lakers in the last two games – 3:33 AM
Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined to score 29 points in Games 3 and 4.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Lonnie Walker Game is the story of the Lakers. One night it’s Austin Reaves. Then it’s Rui Hachimura. Or D’Angelo Russell. Tonight it’s Walker. The Lakers are deep with talent that can support LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and they are selfless enough to defer. – 2:56 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors had no answer for Lonnie Walker IV in the fourth quarter as they fell down 3-1 to the Lakers with a 104-101 loss in Game 4. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 2:55 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dennis Schroder’s reaction after Draymond Green’s critical turnover😅
pic.twitter.com/HUFW8ZO76X – 1:39 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James gives the game ball to Lonnie Walker IV pic.twitter.com/A2oZ1a6sxE – 1:35 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Exactly 26 years ago to the day:
Kobe scored 17 points in the 4th quarter vs. the Jazz.
Tonight, Lonnie Walker was the first player since Kobe to record 15+ points in the 4th. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5eCgy6WY5m – 1:31 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
This is the @latimessports story to advance Game 4 and to see Lonnie Walker IV looking to make more contributions for Lakers in Game 4 latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 1:18 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Lonnie Walker IV is the first Laker to have 15+ points off the bench in the 4th quarter of a playoff game since rookie Kobe Bryant. 26 years ago today.
(via @NBAHistory) – 1:18 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Lonnie Walker IV on his breakout game pic.twitter.com/kKlQWrEJNa – 1:13 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
“The kid is a beautiful kid.” – Darvin Ham, talking about Lonnie Walker, the person. AK – 1:07 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Lonnie Walker IV nearly outscored the entire Warriors’ team in the fourth quarter 😳 pic.twitter.com/lSZit7y6PD – 1:04 AM
Alysha Tsuji @AlyshaTsuji
“This is what I’ve been dreaming of my entire life. Manifesting it.” 🥹
Lonnie Walker on TNT rn. So happy for him – 12:57 AM
“This is what I’ve been dreaming of my entire life. Manifesting it.” 🥹
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“We don’t win this game without Lonnie Walker. That’s for sure.” – LeBron
Points in the 4th quarter:
17 — Golden State
15 — Lonnie Walker pic.twitter.com/yQx6SLF1N3 – 12:50 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
After the Klay 3 to go up 99-96 with 3:00 left…
-Steph fouls LBJ
-Klay misses 3
-Lonnie jumper over Steph
-Klay misses bad 3
-Steph fouls LBJ
-Steph makes layup
-Steph misses jumper & 30 foot 3
-Draymond turnover
-Steph throw away on jumpball
Tough stretch for the Dynasty 3. – 12:50 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers win Game 4, 104-101, to go up 3-1 on the defending champion Warriors. Lonnie Walker had all 15 of his points in the 4th Q, going 6-for-9 from the field and playing all 12 minutes. One of the more remarkable role player moments in LAL playoff history. – 12:49 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Lonnie Walker IV By Quarter:
1st-3rd: 0 FGA
4th: 15 points
He is the 3rd player since 2000 to score 15 points in the 4th quarter of a playoff game after not taking a shot in the first 3 quarters, joining…
Ivica Zubac (2019 vs Warriors)
Todd Day (2000 vs Spurs) – 12:48 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Lakers do have real toughness and resilience. A “by any means necessary” type of a team. Whether that’s AD/LeBron or Lonnie Walker. They keep finding a way. – 12:47 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Per CBS Sports research: Lonnie Walker just scored the most fourth-quarter points by a Laker reserve in the playoffs since Kobe Bryant in 1997. – 12:46 AM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
I don’t think Lonnie Walker IV understood exactly why he fell out of the Lakers’ rotation but he’s quite the example of staying ready and committed to the work – 12:45 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Most of being a coach is managing players.
Darvin Ham started Lonnie Walker 32 times, pulled him out of the rotation entirely, and then put him back in it with the season on the line and he delivered. Props to Darvin for keeping Lonnie engaged. – 12:45 AM
Most of being a coach is managing players.
Lonnie Walker was amazing tonight. His story is even more remarkable than his performance tonight.
Take a moment
nba.com/news/spurs-lon… – 12:44 AM
Lonnie Walker was amazing tonight. His story is even more remarkable than his performance tonight.
Jay Allen @PDXjay
I’m sure there’s a good explanation, but why didn’t my friend @Chris Haynes talk to Lonnie Walker IV after the game? I’ve heard enough from LeBron to last a lifetime. – 12:42 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This wasn’t the first time Lonnie Walker saved the season, btw.
When the Lakers fell to 2-10 and LeBron was hurt, Lonnie averaged 19.5 PPG on 51/46/94 shooting in their next six to drag them back to 7-11. If Lonnie doesn’t get hot then and there, the Lakers miss the playoffs. – 12:41 AM
This wasn’t the first time Lonnie Walker saved the season, btw.
StatMuse @statmuse
Lonnie Walker IV.
15 points in the 4th quarter of Game 4.
It was written in his name. pic.twitter.com/OUDe7Tz7HK – 12:40 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We get a lot of things wrong on Dunc’d On, but I did say on the series preview that I thought Lonnie Walker IV could have an unexpected role in this series. – 12:40 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
ICYMI @TheAthletic RE: Lonnie Walker IV 💁🏾♂️
theathletic.com/4496918/2023/0… – 12:39 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
4th quarter points tonight:
17 — Golden State
15 — Lonnie Walker pic.twitter.com/JxiHymvrsa – 12:39 AM
4th quarter points tonight:
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
What a bad last 30 secs for GS. 2 bad shots by Curry. A terrible decision by Draymond. And then Curry throws ball away after GS wins tip. Not even a Davis brain lock on errant Green pass forcing a jump ball could help GS. Not unlike end of G4 vs SAC except GS survived that – 12:39 AM
What a bad last 30 secs for GS. 2 bad shots by Curry. A terrible decision by Draymond. And then Curry throws ball away after GS wins tip. Not even a Davis brain lock on errant Green pass forcing a jump ball could help GS. Not unlike end of G4 vs SAC except GS survived that – 12:39 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lonnie Walker IV the difference maker with 15 confident points off the bench for the Lakers. Los Angeles up 3-1 in series over defending champ Warriors. pic.twitter.com/ifZXMXZzkD – 12:39 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Don’t think there’s much debate that’s the best quarter of Lonnie Walker’s career. What a time for it. – 12:38 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Why is Lonnie Walker not doing the TNT interview he just beat Steph in a shootout that’s an all-time moment – 12:38 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“i been telling him ‘stay’ ready”
-lebron to @ChrisBHaynes on lonnie walker iv – 12:38 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lonnie Walker IV had all 15 of his points in fourth quarter. LeBron James had 27 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, AD 23 points, 15 rebounds – 12:37 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
That whole ending was a hot mess.
The time feels right for a “One Shining Moment” montage of Lonnie Walker highlights. – 12:37 AM
That whole ending was a hot mess.
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Let’s put the ball in washed up Draymond’s hands in the clutch, said no one ever – 12:37 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
LeBron James & Anthony Davis embrace Lonnie Walker IV (15 points off the bench) as Lakers take 3-1 series lead over Warriors pic.twitter.com/BSynLDOCFx – 12:37 AM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Obvious “just get Steph the ball” aside, the Warriors running that hammer action trying to get the ball to Klay in a situation that would call for Anthony Davis to switch onto him was questionable.
The AD switch immediately killed the play and led to Draymond having no options. – 12:37 AM
Obvious “just get Steph the ball” aside, the Warriors running that hammer action trying to get the ball to Klay in a situation that would call for Anthony Davis to switch onto him was questionable.
The AD switch immediately killed the play and led to Draymond having no options. – 12:37 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
draymond in the lakers huddle after la’s game 4 win pic.twitter.com/fSmg7RZahH – 12:36 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
A win is a win. Lonnie Walker with a huge fourth quarter. He stayed ready. – 12:36 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Good for Lonnie Walker IV. He played with GREAAAT confidence and energy. Stay ready! – 12:36 AM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Every great dynasty eventually dies at the hands of a Lonnie Walker 17-foot pull up. – 12:36 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Years from now, we’ll tell our children where we were when the Lonnie Walker IV Game happened. – 12:36 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lonnie Walker tonight:
15 PTS
2 STL
6-9 FG
2-2 FT (in the clutch)
Scored all his points in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/2SgBhUGZMM – 12:36 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Game 4: Lakers 104, Warriors 101
LA wins The Lonnie Walker IV Game to take a 3-1 series lead. Walker IV gave the Lakers huge minutes and scored all 15 of his points in the fourth. LeBron had 27/9/6. AD had 23 and 15. Austin Reaves had 21.
Up next: Game 5 in SF on Wednesday. – 12:35 AM
Game 4: Lakers 104, Warriors 101
LA wins The Lonnie Walker IV Game to take a 3-1 series lead. Walker IV gave the Lakers huge minutes and scored all 15 of his points in the fourth. LeBron had 27/9/6. AD had 23 and 15. Austin Reaves had 21.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Lakers have gotten timely and important performances from their supporting cast.
Game 1 it was Dennis Schröder. Game 3 it was D’Angelo Russell. Game 4, Lonnie Walker IV. – 12:35 AM
Lakers have gotten timely and important performances from their supporting cast.
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
The Lonnie Walker IV Game
What’s the most points in a playoff game while not taking a shot/free throw in the first three quarters?
Lonnie Walker IV has 15. @stathead @kpelton @ESPNStatsInfo @TheTweetOfGod pic.twitter.com/gHlKRdLp6A – 12:35 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
I can’t believe Lonnie Walker is the reason this Steph performance won’t be remembered the way it should – 12:35 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Where were you the night Lonnie Walker IV (might have) ended the Warriors dynasty? – 12:34 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The biggest 15 points of Lonnie Walker IV’s life have all come in this 4th Q, and have LAL in position to go up 3-1 on GSW.
They have the ball with 1.7 seconds left, up 104-101. – 12:34 AM
The biggest 15 points of Lonnie Walker IV’s life have all come in this 4th Q, and have LAL in position to go up 3-1 on GSW.
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
warriors went hammer on the draymond turnover. anthony davis sniffed it out. great, great read. – 12:33 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
15-point fourth quarter for Lonnie Walker IV in the most important game of the Lakers’ (and Warriors’’) season …
#thisleague – 12:31 AM
15-point fourth quarter for Lonnie Walker IV in the most important game of the Lakers’ (and Warriors’’) season …
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Lonnie Walker IV is getting buckets in the Harden Vol 7 👀 pic.twitter.com/lsN2Ypok4L – 12:30 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
This 4th quarter has been Stephen Curry Vs. Lonnie Walker. Who would have guessed this? – 12:30 AM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Lonnie Walker is somehow only 24 years old. Natural born sixth man. – 12:30 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
lebron is about to tell so many lies about lonnie walker in the postgame presser – 12:30 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The Lonnie Walker Game. Four words that never thought they’d be next to each other in the second round of Lakers-Warriors. – 12:30 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
(Heads to my winter parka in the storage closet to see if I still have a bunch of Lonnie Walker stock) – 12:30 AM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Draymond Green didn’t even think about putting that offensive rebound back up. – 12:30 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Want to learn more about the Lakers’ 4th Q savior Lonnie Walker? My feature from earlier this season espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:30 AM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Lonnie Walker podium game in early May, just like we drew it up. – 12:29 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the warriors dynasty is being pushed to the brink by [checks notes] lonnie walker iv pic.twitter.com/gPPAfBkfAo – 12:27 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I was saying in January that Lonnie Walker IV would be bringing the Lakers home in the fourth quarter of playoff games but nobody would listen. BK – 12:26 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
SVG is wrong. I love it when they call moving screens, but Lonnie Walker took advantage of a ref who wasn’t, you know, actually looking at the screen. – 12:23 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I mean…that’s how Draymond Green sets screens every time. It just took Lonnie Walker flopping to finally have it called. – 12:22 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Only one sub for Steve Kerr so far this entire fourth quarter. He opened it with his starters (Curry, Klay, Wiggins, GP2, Draymond) and switched Payton for Moody at the 9:49 mark. Those appear to be the six he trusts most as this series deepens. – 12:19 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
warriors desperately need a bucket so they throw it to draymond in the post and then have steph and klay run a split action. timeless. – 12:19 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
I remember when I was reading the first edition of the script for this season back in September and getting a good laugh when they wrote in the Lonnie Walker vs. Steph Curry shootout – 12:11 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Stay ready and you don’t have to get ready. CC: Lonnie Walker IV. – 12:10 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Shoutout to Greg Pop and @spurs for grooming Lonnie Walker on how to be a True Professional. Real Talk. – 12:03 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers open the 4th Q on a 7-0 run to tie the game 84-84. A 3 by Lonnie Walker started the action (assisted by LeBron), then a LeBron runner and LeBron finding AD in the paint for a turnaround. – 12:02 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Pressure triple from Lonnie Walker IV, his first FGA of the game, swishes home to start the 4th Q. – 11:59 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Inspired adjustment to put AD on Wiggins. It requires LeBron to have more energy for both ends than he might actually have, but if he can handle Draymond like old times, this might work. – 11:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers fans & players on the bench calling to officials to T up Draymond – 11:35 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Great first half performance there from Lonnie Walker pic.twitter.com/V73RButZMc – 11:18 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Draymond slammed his head on the ground and turned into Magic Johnson I guess – 10:56 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Draymond playing out of his mind despite the fact that he might, you know, actually be out of his mind – 10:55 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
That LeBron foul on Draymond was the Lakers first foul of the game — with 6:52 to play in the second quarter. – 10:50 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Common foul. Draymond still smarting from that hit. That hardwood floor is unforgiving – 10:50 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Draymond Green’s head bounced off the floor on the play. He clutched his head in pain. LeBron stood around to make sure he was okay. – 10:50 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond is still holding his head. But it looked like he told the bench he’s fine – 10:49 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Big-time collision between Draymond Green and LeBron James in mid-air. Green is shaken up. No malicious intent on James’ part, should be a common foul. The ball was thrown ahead in transition and they were battling for it. – 10:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron bumped Draymond after he caught an outlet pass, and he landed with a thud. LeBron stood by him for a bit so he could help picking him up. Officials reviewing the play. – 10:48 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond-LeBron crash into each other, with Draymond getting the worst of it. Came up holding his head – 10:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Whoa, Draymond went down hard on a foul from LeBron. Fell on his head. Being reviewed for clear path – 10:48 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond is down holding his head. LeBron is standing over him to see if he’s OK – 10:48 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond made up for his second consecutive turnover by forcing a steal on the other end – 10:46 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
a steph/draymond pick-and-roll with the screen set at halfcourt is a nice adjustment. so is beginning the second quarter with your starting 5 – 10:42 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Been a different game with Payton in. Great adjustment by Kerr. You get something like 85 percent of the effect of the Steph/Draymond pick-and-roll when GPII is setting the screen, but this way you involve AD and negate the Vanderbilt/Green matchup switch. – 10:41 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Draymond with a HUGE assist to…the Lakers bench 😅 pic.twitter.com/Vngli2dyid – 10:31 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The Warriors running with a Dray, Klay, J. Green, Poole & Donte lineup sure was a decision… – 10:27 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green turns the ball over after throwing the ball out of bounds. He thought Gary Payton II would be there, but instead he was on the other end of the court. GPII immediately went to the locker room, with trainer Rick Celebrini following close behind. – 10:22 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond just swung the ball to GP2, who was supposed to be on the wing. But GP2 was near the bench ready to check out. He ran immediately to the locker room after coming out – 10:21 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Very predictable start: Warriors open with a Steph-GPII pick-and-roll designed to force Davis to switch onto the perimeter, then hit GPII for a short-roll hoping he can beat the Lakers as a decision-maker.
It’d be a great strategy if the Lakers felt they needed to guard Draymond – 10:11 PM
Very predictable start: Warriors open with a Steph-GPII pick-and-roll designed to force Davis to switch onto the perimeter, then hit GPII for a short-roll hoping he can beat the Lakers as a decision-maker.
Dalton Johnson: Asked Steve Kerr if Steph Curry or Draymond Green has addressed the Warriors on what it’s like being down 3-1 in a series “Yes, but I’m not going to share.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / May 9, 2023
Dalton Johnson: Steve Kerr believes Draymond Green should have been First Team All-Defensive -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / May 9, 2023
Shams Charania: 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive teams: First team: Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez, Alex Caruso, Evan Mobley, Jrue Holiday Second team: Bam Adebayo, OG Anunoby, Dillon Brooks, Draymond Green, Derrick White -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 9, 2023
“When your mind and your heart is in a good place, the body follows,” Ham said of the 24-year-old guard who signed with L.A. on the midlevel exception last summer. Walker can opt out of the second year of his contract and become a free agent this summer. If he remains a contributor the rest of the postseason, the Lakers will certainly have thoughts about restructuring his deal for a longer-term commitment. -via ESPN / May 9, 2023
After L.A. lost Game 2 to Golden State, Ham reshuffled his rotation, putting Walker ahead of Troy Brown Jr. and Malik Beasley, and Walker responded with 12 points in Game 3 followed by Monday’s memorable night. “The greatest feeling you could ever imagine,” Walker said when asked to describe his emotions. “As a kid, this is something I’ve been dreaming of doing. Not just being a part of the playoffs, but impacting it, let alone winning in the playoffs. I’m truly proud of myself. It really shows my capabilities. Just my mental fortitude. I think the hardest thing of being able to play a lot and then not playing at all is sticking with it.” -via ESPN / May 9, 2023