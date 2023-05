Draymond Green on Lonnie Walker: We were right there at tying the series 2-2, and he came through and beat us

After L.A. lost Game 2 to Golden State, Ham reshuffled his rotation, putting Walker ahead of Troy Brown Jr. and Malik Beasley, and Walker responded with 12 points in Game 3 followed by Monday’s memorable night. “The greatest feeling you could ever imagine,” Walker said when asked to describe his emotions. “As a kid, this is something I’ve been dreaming of doing. Not just being a part of the playoffs, but impacting it, let alone winning in the playoffs. I’m truly proud of myself. It really shows my capabilities. Just my mental fortitude. I think the hardest thing of being able to play a lot and then not playing at all is sticking with it.” -via ESPN / May 9, 2023