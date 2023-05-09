Jaren Jackson Jr, Jrue Holiday lead 2022-23 All-Defensive Teams

Shams Charania: 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive teams: First team: Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez, Alex Caruso, Evan Mobley, Jrue Holiday Second team: Bam Adebayo, OG Anunoby, Dillon Brooks, Draymond Green, Derrick White
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Alex Caruso replaced Patrick Williams as Chicago’s starting PF and made 1st team All-Defense
Other PFs on All-Defense teams: DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr., Mobley, Draymond Green
Centers on All-Defense: Brook Lopez, Adebayo
Holiday the only PG, Derrick White only SG
SFs: OG, Brooks – 2:05 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks were named members of the All-Defensive teams. Jackson made the first team, and Brooks second. – 2:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. is on the NBA’s first all-defensive team.
Dillon Brooks made second team. – 2:01 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls guard Alex Caruso makes NBA first-team all-defense, along with Jrue Holiday, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez & Evan Mobley – 2:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
