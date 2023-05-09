Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey propel Sixers to go up 3-2 against Celtics

Tim Bontemps: Final: 76ers 115, Celtics 103 Joel Embiid has 33 points, Tyrese Maxey has 30 & James Harden finishes with 17-8-10 as Philly takes a 3-2 lead in this series & has a chance to close it out with a victory Thursday in Philly. Jayson Tatum had 36 for Boston, which shot 12-38 from 3.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid and the Sixers dominate Boston Celtics, 115-103, and are one win away from the Eastern Conference finals inquirer.com/sports/76ers-c… via @phillyinquirer – 11:05 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Tyrese Maxey had 30 points tonight and went 6-12 from deep. He’s become one of the best 3-point shooters in the league. What’s crazy is that two years ago he was a bad shooter. For @FOXSports, wrote about how he turned a weakness into a strength:
Tyrese Maxey had 30 points tonight and went 6-12 from deep. He’s become one of the best 3-point shooters in the league. What’s crazy is that two years ago he was a bad shooter. For @FOXSports, wrote about how he turned a weakness into a strength:
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Also gonna leave this here from last week. Embiid with quite a salvo to start our night. Now it’s Joker’s turn.
Also gonna leave this here from last week. Embiid with quite a salvo to start our night. Now it’s Joker’s turn.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
James Harden and Tyrese Maxey ran a combined 53 pick-and-rolls and scored an incredible 1.15 points per play tonight in Game 5, per @SecondSpectrum.
James Harden and Tyrese Maxey ran a combined 53 pick-and-rolls and scored an incredible 1.15 points per play tonight in Game 5, per @SecondSpectrum.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Celtics had Harden and Maxey both in hell by end of Game 3 in Philadelphia, and they let both get their confidence back in back-to-back games – 10:08 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
PHI set Harden picks higher on the floor to open pocket pass space. Put Joel on block vs FT line to throw off BOS help. Switched to keep Embiid at rim. Got Brown off Harden. Swapped PJ onto downhill driver (JB) vs East/West guy (JT). Made Time Lord defend Maxey/Joel p&r. And more – 10:07 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Embiid and Maxey were cooking in Boston 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3kU4GASQ4W – 10:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Midrange FGs, Game 5 at Boston
– Joel Embiid (5/11)
Midrange FGs, Game 5 at Boston
– Joel Embiid (5/11)
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
maxey had ice in his veins. tobias harris played a near perfect game (minus that 4th foul). embiid has a new signature playoff performance. don’t think this series is over but also did not expect to see *that* – 10:03 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
There’s still no answer for Joel Embiid when he’s playing like that. That was MVP stuff from him. Another game like that looks great on the playoff resumé. – 10:03 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The best win of the Joel Embiid era phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 9:59 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers win 115-103, take a 3-2 lead in the series. Game 6 will be in Philly on Thursday.
Final: Sixers win 115-103, take a 3-2 lead in the series. Game 6 will be in Philly on Thursday.
StatMuse @statmuse
Maxey tonight:
30 PTS
7 REB
6-12 3P
Maxey tonight:
30 PTS
7 REB
6-12 3P
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 115, Celtics 103 in a wildly impressive Game 5 win. Embiid with 33 points. Maxey with 30 and 11. Harden with 17-8-10. Sixers’ defense held the Celtics under 40 percent from the floor.
FINAL: Sixers 115, Celtics 103 in a wildly impressive Game 5 win. Embiid with 33 points. Maxey with 30 and 11. Harden with 17-8-10. Sixers’ defense held the Celtics under 40 percent from the floor.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
A disaster from the Celtics has them on the brink of elimination with a 115-103 loss. Nobody could hit a shot or a free throw. Jayson Tatum tried to will them there, Jaylen Brown tried to convert at the line, but none of it worked. They just didn’t have answers for Embiid/Maxey. – 9:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: 76ers 115, Celtics 103
Joel Embiid has 33 points, Tyrese Maxey has 30 & James Harden finishes with 17-8-10 as Philly takes a 3-2 lead in this series & has a chance to close it out with a victory Thursday in Philly.
Final: 76ers 115, Celtics 103
Joel Embiid has 33 points, Tyrese Maxey has 30 & James Harden finishes with 17-8-10 as Philly takes a 3-2 lead in this series & has a chance to close it out with a victory Thursday in Philly.
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid tonight:
33 PTS
7 REB
4 BLK
Joel Embiid tonight:
33 PTS
7 REB
4 BLK
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Joel “MVP” Embiid was strictly about GROWN MAN BUSINESS tonight!!! Btw he gets it done on both ends of the floor. Carry on… – 9:52 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Embiid turnover, a bad one. But he didn’t stop, didn’t sulk, didn’t jog. Hustled back and made a play.
Embiid turnover, a bad one. But he didn’t stop, didn’t sulk, didn’t jog. Hustled back and made a play.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The 76ers were up by 19 and Joel Embiid was still hustling back for his 5th block in Game 5 🙅♂️ pic.twitter.com/Dg6c3gGRvV – 9:51 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Joe Mazzulla waving the white flag with 4 left, down 20. Puts in the green team.
Joe Mazzulla waving the white flag with 4 left, down 20. Puts in the green team.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyrese Maxey is doing what the Warriors hoped Jordan Poole would do in these playoffs. – 9:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tyrese Maxey hits a stepback 3 to put Philly up 113-92 with 3:55 remaining, and Joe Mazzulla calls timeout to bring in his backups.
Tyrese Maxey hits a stepback 3 to put Philly up 113-92 with 3:55 remaining, and Joe Mazzulla calls timeout to bring in his backups.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
A Maxey 3 and the #Celtics are cooked. #76ers didn’t need Harden to go for 40 if Maxey’s going to score 30. Will be fascinated to hear what Mazzulla has to say after this one. – 9:49 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Joel Embiid with a showcase performance for why he won MVP. Pure dominance on both ends of the court. – 9:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joel Embiid could barely run up the court a week ago. Now he is pulling off chase down blocks on Jaylen Brown.
Joel Embiid could barely run up the court a week ago. Now he is pulling off chase down blocks on Jaylen Brown.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That was just an insane chasedown block by Embiid. He’s putting Boston away here – 9:42 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Embiid with the “I know I f*cked up with the turnover now i have to make up for it” insane block – 9:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Situational basketball… Embiid got the stop on Derrick White drive
Situational basketball… Embiid got the stop on Derrick White drive
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Terrible sequence there, the Maxey missed 3, then foul for FTs. Cant have that. – 9:41 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Asked the great Bob Ryan what he thinks of this Celtics game:
Asked the great Bob Ryan what he thinks of this Celtics game:
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers can’t afford to play prevent offense with seven minutes left. Embiid dribbling the ball 40 feet from the hoop against Marcus Smart, no bueno. – 9:37 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
If im a celts fan id be screaming to the high heavens for Mazzulla to get out of this zombie drop coverage that’s allowing Embiid to step in to wide open threes for the last 2 hours. But this isnt even drop coverage, it is legit Prevent. – 9:34 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
That Maxey 3 after the Celtics cut it to 11 felt big, then Embiid knocks in another 3 to make it a 17-point game. Still 8:31 left to go, but it’s been a brutal night for the C’s. – 9:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid celebrating after a three to put the Sixers up 98-81 with 8:31 to play. The big fellas is up to 32 points. Cs call timeout. – 9:30 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Absolutely MASSIVE 3s from Tyrese Maxey and then Joel Embiid during that Celtics push.
The @sixers extend their lead back to 17 (98-81) with 8:31 to play.
Absolutely MASSIVE 3s from Tyrese Maxey and then Joel Embiid during that Celtics push.
The @sixers extend their lead back to 17 (98-81) with 8:31 to play.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid is about to check back in with 9:16 left in the 4th and the Sixers holding a 14 (but about to drop — Brown at the line) lead. – 9:28 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics cut it to 11 then left Tyrese Maxey wide open on the weak side for 3. – 9:28 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics besides Tatum-Brown have made eight shots. #76ers besides Embiid-Harden have made 17 shots. – 9:23 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum is at 33 minutes, Embiid at 32.
Tatum is at 33 minutes, Embiid at 32.
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Best performances tonight:
1. Amazing Sladek
2. Embiid
Best performances tonight:
1. Amazing Sladek
2. Embiid
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Maxey got off an end of quarter heave! Holy shit. (Least he tried!) – 9:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Sixers 88, Celtics 72
Philly wins the third quarter 29-22 to move within 12 minutes of taking a 3-2 lead back home for Game 6.
Joel Embiid is up to 29 points, while Jayson Tatum has 31 for Boston.
After 3: Sixers 88, Celtics 72
Philly wins the third quarter 29-22 to move within 12 minutes of taking a 3-2 lead back home for Game 6.
Joel Embiid is up to 29 points, while Jayson Tatum has 31 for Boston.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers up 88-72 at the end of 3, as they dropped a 30-spot on the Celtics in that quarter.
Embiid’s midrange game has been on point, and he’s up to 29/6/3. Harden has 17/7/6, Maxey 18 and Harris 16/10.
Sixers up 88-72 at the end of 3, as they dropped a 30-spot on the Celtics in that quarter.
Embiid’s midrange game has been on point, and he’s up to 29/6/3. Harden has 17/7/6, Maxey 18 and Harris 16/10.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @sixers lead, 88-72 (!), at the end of Q3.
Embiid: 29 PTS / 6 REB / 3 BLK
Maxey: 18 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST
Harris: 16 PTS / 10 REB
The @sixers lead, 88-72 (!), at the end of Q3.
Embiid: 29 PTS / 6 REB / 3 BLK
Maxey: 18 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST
Harris: 16 PTS / 10 REB
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers lead 88-72 after three quarters. Jayson Tatum dropped 16 points in the third quarter. He leds all scorers with 31. Embiid has 29 points. – 9:20 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
It sounds like, well, Philly in the TD Garden. Loud boos in the final minute of the third.
It sounds like, well, Philly in the TD Garden. Loud boos in the final minute of the third.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
After Tatum didn’t challenge Maxey on a layup, boos come down. This has been a putrid performance. #Celtics #76ers – 9:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Smart passes out of what semed like an obvious layup and groans throughout the crowd…. the Maxey scores and the boos come out – 9:18 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
This 2 man game with Harden and Embiid is such a beautiful thing to watch… and PJ Tucker physicality and energy is such a great joy to see as well. I’m just saying… – 9:14 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
So far, Embiid has been getting the pocket-pass, free-throw line jumper like it’s a December game. – 9:11 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics can’t keep letting Embiid tee it up at the midrange. It’s way too easy for him. #76ers – 9:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Embiid’s going to get tired. Giving up things like offensive rebounds to Melton is going to cost the #Celtics a chance at a comeback. – 9:09 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Embiid missed, and Harden went too slowly, but I still like the call of a postup for him to keep him engaged from 2 point range. – 9:06 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Lot of Embiid post-ups as this game has progressed. Don’t have the numbers in front of me, but feels like they have generally been efficient out of them. – 9:04 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Overall, a good start to the 3rd for the Sixers, as they’re up 12 with Maxey about to head to the line. But some foul trouble popping up, as the Sixers picked up 3 fouls in the first 4 minutes of the 3rd, and Harris picking up his 4th of the game, which sent him to the bench. – 9:02 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Does Maxey not know how to box out? This face guarding stuff is absurd. – 8:58 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
That’s 25 points for Embiid, who is playing like a bonafide MVP – 8:57 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Joel Embiid’s 21 points are his most in the 1st half of a playoff game since he scored 24 on 6/16/21 vs. ATL 😤 pic.twitter.com/MXdshGK0in – 8:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: 76ers 58, Celtics 49
After Philly had a 9-point halftime lead in Game 4, it has one here in Game 5. Joel Embiid has 21 points, and Embiid/Harden/Maxey/Harris have scored 52 of Philly’s 58.
Halftime: 76ers 58, Celtics 49
After Philly had a 9-point halftime lead in Game 4, it has one here in Game 5. Joel Embiid has 21 points, and Embiid/Harden/Maxey/Harris have scored 52 of Philly’s 58.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers lead the Celtics 58-49 at the half. Really good performances from Embiid (21), Harris (12), Maxey (11) and Harden (10).
Sixers lead the Celtics 58-49 at the half. Really good performances from Embiid (21), Harris (12), Maxey (11) and Harden (10).
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lucky to be down 58-49 at half considering how badly they’ve played. Tatum 15, Brown 10, Smart 10; Embiid 21, Harris 12, Maxey 11, Harden 10. – 8:36 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics continue to struggle to get into any kind of rhythm, trail Philly 58-49 at the half.
🌟🌟🌟Joel Embiid 21 points, 5 rebounds
🌟🌟James Harden 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
The Celtics continue to struggle to get into any kind of rhythm, trail Philly 58-49 at the half.
🌟🌟🌟Joel Embiid 21 points, 5 rebounds
🌟🌟James Harden 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid, playing through a knee injury two days after playing 46 minutes, has 21 at the half lol – 8:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 58, Celtics 49. Sixers led by as many as 15 points by holding Boston to 36.8 percent from the floor. Embiid has 21 and 5 but is 5-of-13 from the floor. Harden with 10-4-4. Maxey with 11 and 5. – 8:36 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 58-49, at Game 5 halftime in Boston.
Embiid: 21 PTS / 5 REB
Harris: 12 PTS / 9 REB (!)
Maxey: 11 PTS / 5 REB
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 58-49, at Game 5 halftime in Boston.
Embiid: 21 PTS / 5 REB
Harris: 12 PTS / 9 REB (!)
Maxey: 11 PTS / 5 REB
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid in the first half tonight in Boston:
21 PTS / 5 REB / 9-9 FT
Joel Embiid in the first half tonight in Boston:
21 PTS / 5 REB / 9-9 FT
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Boston’s shooting will probably swing the other way in the second half, but the Sixers’ approach has been great on both ends. Attacking the rim hard, led by Embiid, and hitting first on both ends of the floor – 8:31 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
We’ve reached a night where it doesn’t look like anyone on the Celtics can guard Embiid without fouling. – 8:29 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Harden goes to the line and lifts up Embiid, who’s shooting his 8th and 9th FT and went to the line with his hands on his knees. – 8:29 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Embiid has drawn four shooting fouls in the last 3 1/2 minutes. #Celtics #76ers – 8:29 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Not good minutes for Grant, who fouled Embiid twice on jump shots. Four free throws. #Celtics #76ers – 8:22 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Sixers get basically four minutes out of Reed, letting Embiid rest. And not only did they not give up the lead, they actually added to it by 2. – 8:11 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Drop coverages on Celtics pick-and-roll defense don’t look they are going to work tonight with Harden/Maxey going like this. – 8:05 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Tatum is playing the drive-and-kick game which you have to, to a certain extent with Joel Embiid in the paint. But at some point, JT has to attack that paint and challenge Embiid at the rim. He did once, and got to the free throw line. – 7:59 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 33-26, after Q1 in Boston.
Embiid: 11 PTS / 3 REB / 1 BLK
Maxey: 11 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST
Harris: 6 PTS / 4 REB
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 33-26, after Q1 in Boston.
Embiid: 11 PTS / 3 REB / 1 BLK
Maxey: 11 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST
Harris: 6 PTS / 4 REB
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Best quarter of the series for the Sixers
52% from the floor
5-9 from 3
0 turnovers
14-8 rebound advantage.
33-26, Sixers after one.
Embiid, Maxey: 11
Best quarter of the series for the Sixers
52% from the floor
5-9 from 3
0 turnovers
14-8 rebound advantage.
33-26, Sixers after one.
Embiid, Maxey: 11
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Melton took a shot where the sun doesn’t shine. But he has to be elated that the Sixers lead 33-26 after one. Embiid and Maxey lead the Sixers with 11 points each. Jaylen Brown has nine for the Cs. The Sixers are 5-9 on threes. – 7:58 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Sixers up 33-26 after 1 and not much juice in the Garden. Tatum starts 0-5, which isn’t 0-8 like last game, but still not great. Embiid/Maxey with 11 each. – 7:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 33, Celtics 26 at the end of the first. Great start for Tyrese Maxey, with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Embiid also has 11. Sixers also did not have a turnover in the period and outrebounded Boston 14-8. Strong start on the road. – 7:58 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers lead 33-26 at end of first quarter. Big key has been getting Maxey (11 points, 4-7 shooting, 3-4 from 3) going. Some of the cleanest looks he’s gotten all series, and has been doing a better job not driving recklessly. Sixers shooting 52% from field and 5-9 from 3 so far. – 7:58 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics playing catch-up (again), trail Philly 33-26 after 1Q.
🌟🌟🌟Joel Embiid 11 points
🌟🌟Tyrese Maxey 11 points
Celtics playing catch-up (again), trail Philly 33-26 after 1Q.
🌟🌟🌟Joel Embiid 11 points
🌟🌟Tyrese Maxey 11 points
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: 76ers 33, Celtics 26.
Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each have 11 for Philly, which shot 13-for-25 from the field, went 5-for-9 from 3 and didn’t commit a turnover.
After 1: 76ers 33, Celtics 26.
Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each have 11 for Philly, which shot 13-for-25 from the field, went 5-for-9 from 3 and didn’t commit a turnover.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Not a good opening Q for #Celtics., trail #76ers 33-26. Brown 9, Smart 6, Tatum 2; Embiid 11, Maxey 11, Harden 5.
Not a good opening Q for #Celtics., trail #76ers 33-26. Brown 9, Smart 6, Tatum 2; Embiid 11, Maxey 11, Harden 5.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Paul Reed enters for the final 4.4 seconds. After Embiid was gassed at the end of the fourth quarter Sunday, Rivers talked about how valuable even an extra minute tacked onto the quarter break can be. – 7:56 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Sixers’ pick-and-roll game, whether it’s Maxey or Harden running it, has been incredibly sharp in this quarter. – 7:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Maxey & Embiid lead a 3/4 3PT run for Philly while Tatum’s still seeing a crowd at the rim, hits Brown for a tough 3 that rattled in. – 7:55 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Great to see @Tyrese Maxey in rhythm early tonight in Boston.
8 PTS* / 2 REB / 3-5 fg / 2-2 3fg
Great to see @Tyrese Maxey in rhythm early tonight in Boston.
8 PTS* / 2 REB / 3-5 fg / 2-2 3fg
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Considering the NBA put out that garbage that the Tatum push-off wasn’t an offensive foul, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he got that foul call on Embiid. – 7:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers have nine outrebounded the Cs, 9-3, thus far. Embiid with three boards. – 7:43 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers (and Embiid specifically) have done a great job controlling the glass so far. Some sloppiness on offense being made up for there – 7:42 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Rusty start for Embiid.
Rusty start for Embiid.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers have fared poorly in this spot (Game 5 on road, second round tied 2-2) the last two times: Toronto 2019, Miami 2022. Both games were blowouts.
Sixers have fared poorly in this spot (Game 5 on road, second round tied 2-2) the last two times: Toronto 2019, Miami 2022. Both games were blowouts.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – May 9, 2023 – Game 5 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – May 9, 2023 – Game 5 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Pregame warmups for Joel Embiid, James Harden and P.J. Tucker before Sixers-Celtics Game 5: pic.twitter.com/CjdTOibWpB – 6:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said he might adjust his rotation with Joel Embiid a little in Game 5 after Embiid noticeably tired down the stretch in Game 4. Rivers joked that he told Embiid “I haven’t played in two weeks, either” the other day. – 6:11 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers players Joel Embiid (3 1st Team, 9 2nd team), P.J. Tucker (1 2nd Team) and De’Anthony Melton (1 2nd Team) all received votes for the NBA’s All-Defense teams.
Sixers players Joel Embiid (3 1st Team, 9 2nd team), P.J. Tucker (1 2nd Team) and De’Anthony Melton (1 2nd Team) all received votes for the NBA’s All-Defense teams.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I wrote about one of my favourite moments of the playoffs so far: P.J. Tucker getting in Joel Embiid’s ear on Sunday: theathletic.com/4499279/2023/0… – 11:42 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Inside Sixers shootaround. Embiid and Harden about to take the floor. pic.twitter.com/Dm0GjmWkUu – 10:20 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 5 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #bostonceltics #NBAPlayoffs East semis. I want the winner, final score, points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. #BrotherlyLove #BleedGreen #ForTheLoveOfPhilly pic.twitter.com/Zvmn1rRlBU – 5:58 AM
