Jordan Poole frustrated and upset after Game 4 loss

Guard Jordan Poole was a nonfactor, and he was apparently frustrated and upset in the locker room after the game, according to NBC Sports’ Kerith Burke. “The visitors locker room is really cramped, so when that music went off, all of the other players were listening as well,” said Burke. “… It was like all eyes and ears were on Jordan right there, and it just heightened the tension. … I was like, ‘Jordan, we know your work ethic is good. When you feel like you’re in a little bit of a funk — when things don’t seem normal, what’re you doing? Are you getting back in the gym?’ And he said, ‘Well, my work ethic doesn’t change. My routine doesn’t change. Maybe opportunity changes, but you can only control what you can control.’ So, the frustration very clear coming through from Jordan Poole.”
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Good read from @CjHolmes22 on Jordan Poole’s puzzling season reaching a new nadir tonight: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 4:48 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“It’s never going to be sweet… Learn from it. But you always have to be yourself.”
I pulled Jordan Poole aside in the locker room following another rough offensive night in the Warriors’ Game 4 loss in Los Angeles.
Here’s what he had to say. https://t.co/kzDja0F0Xz pic.twitter.com/AEg2rdB62p – 4:10 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined to score 29 points in Games 3 and 4.
Lonnie Walker IV just scored 27 points for the Lakers in the last two games – 3:33 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jordan Poole going from the biggest reason why the Warriors beat the Nuggets in Round 1 last season to pretty much out of the Golden State rotation a year later is something. – 12:57 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The Lakers won the game that Jordan Poole equaled LeBron’s points and they just won the game that Steph played essentially perfect point guard for 47 minutes… not ideal for the Dubs! – 12:35 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Only two third quarter minutes for Jordan Poole. Committed a live ball turnover and got a quick hook. Scoreless in 10 minutes. Feels like Kerr may have just shifted away from him for the night. Curry at 30 minutes. Entire fourth would put him at 42. Warriors up 84-77. – 11:57 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
For my money, Poole just lost most or all of his minutes to GPII. – 11:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors up 52-49 at half. They generated plenty of good looks dragging Anthony Davis out into the action. Davis started on GP2. Payton set several screens for Steph Curry. Both teams cold from deep: 7-of-30 combined. Jordan Poole still slumping, 0-of-8 from 3 last 10 quarters. – 11:12 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Jordan Poole is 0-for-4 from the field (0-for-2 from 3-point range) in eight minutes tonight. His regression this postseason has become a huge issue. – 11:06 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
If you’re Kerr, do you play Poole in the second half? Don’t answer all at once. – 11:04 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
What happens if the Warriors can’t play Jordan Poole anymore? Do they have enough minutes to cover it. – 10:59 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
GSW has a very effective way of attacking LAL right now (at least till LA counters) but they come out of a timeout and give the keys to Poole on 2 out of 3 possessions.
This team is fun to watch. I’m giggling. – 10:59 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
As long as Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo are shooting below 30pct from 3 despite open looks, Warriors’ bench will continue to play uphill. It’s becoming a glaring issue – 10:56 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
DiVincenzo, Poole and J. Green were 1-for-7 from 3.
They combined to shoot 1 of 12 in Game 3 – 10:37 PM
Rashad Mobley @rashad20
D’Angelo Russell and Jordan Poole are having a heat-check contest sans the heat – 10:29 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Once AD is out of the game, the Warriors should attack the rim. Poole should attack the rim – 10:28 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The Warriors running with a Dray, Klay, J. Green, Poole & Donte lineup sure was a decision… – 10:27 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Wondering what Jordan Poole saw 👀😅
(via @NBCSWarriors)
pic.twitter.com/IP8qI4Qw57 – 9:03 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on why the Warriors should start Jordan Poole in Game 4 tonight: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 6:18 PM
More on this storyline
Warriors on NBCS: . @KerithBurke describes a tension-filled locker room when Jordan Poole talked to the media -via Twitter / May 9, 2023
During last season’s sizzling postseason run, Poole averaged 17 points on 51/39/91 shooting splits. This postseason, his average is all the way down to 11.6 points per game on hard-to-watch 36/29/76 shooting splits. “Watching Poole right now, I might trade him. … If I can package him and get someone I can rely on, I’m going to try it. He’s not Steph. He’s not a replacement. He’s showing me this s—t, that’s what he’s showing me,” Arenas said during a play where Poole tried to get fancy with his dribble during garbage time in the fourth quarter and nearly committed a backcourt violation after losing the ball. “He’s supposed to be the best player on the court, right, and he kind of looks like the worst player. He’s the highest paid on this court, and he looks like the worst player.” -via San Francisco Chronicle / May 9, 2023
Green passed the ball to Warriors guard Jordan Poole, who missed a 28-foot 3-pointer with Vanderbilt appearing with a disruptive hand in the air when the shot was taken. “I watched a lot of film. I’ve guarded him before, just not in the playoffs,” Vanderbilt said of Curry. “I just locked down and just trusted the game plan. Anytime he’s inside the 3-point line it’s a win for us. Just get him off the [3-point] line and make him drive to take a couple layups … “I focus on him. He’s obviously the most dangerous on the court, especially when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands, the way he moves and cuts and coming off screens. The biggest thing was stopping him. Limiting him.” -via Andscape / May 4, 2023