LeBron James on Anthony Davis: 'He's the best defensive player in the league'

Michael Scotto: LeBron on Anthony Davis: “He’s the best defensive player in the league. I think the league knows it as well. There aren’t many guys who can protect the rim at all costs and switch out on point guards like Steph (Curry). We trust AD guarding anybody in the league.” (TNT interview)
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron with 3-1 leads: 17-0
2007: NJN W 4-2
2008: WAS W 4-2
2010: CHI W 4-1
2011: NY W 4-1, BOS W 4-1, CHI W 4-1
2012: NY W 4-1, OKC W 4-1
2013: CHI W 4-1
2014: BRK W 4-1, IND W 4-2
2017: BOS W 4-1
2020: POR W 4-1, HOU W 4-1, DEN W 4-1, MIA W 4-2
2023: MEM W 4-2 – 1:09 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers guard Dennis Schroder on Anthony Davis guarding Steph Curry in the final minute pic.twitter.com/AmG0y0qARi – 1:05 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Chuck keeps calling the Lakers old. They’re actually not. Walker, Vandy & Reaves 24, Riu 25, D Lo 27, AD 28, Schroeder 29. In fact the Lakers are younger than the Warriors. – 1:02 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Will also just say: Darvin Ham deciding to switch ball-screens for first time all night w/ 40 seconds left in the game and make Curry beat AD on an island was brilliant stuff. Totally different look than what they’d shown all game, making you beat the best defender in the NBA – 1:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Andrew Wiggins hammered a poster-worthy jam over Anthony Davis in Game 3 against the Lakers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/06/wat… – 1:00 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trailed 99-96 w/3:01 to play, but held GSW to 2 points for the rest of the game, while managing to score 8 (4 LeBron FT’s, a Walker IV J + 2 FT’s) to win 104-101.
The key to all the stops: Anthony Davis, playing the best defense in the world. – 12:56 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
LeBron had 27/10/6 tonight on 10/25 shooting
How do you think he played tonight? – 12:52 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“We don’t win this game without Lonnie Walker. That’s for sure.” – LeBron
Points in the 4th quarter:
17 — Golden State
15 — Lonnie Walker pic.twitter.com/yQx6SLF1N3 – 12:50 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
After the Klay 3 to go up 99-96 with 3:00 left…
-Steph fouls LBJ
-Klay misses 3
-Lonnie jumper over Steph
-Klay misses bad 3
-Steph fouls LBJ
-Steph makes layup
-Steph misses jumper & 30 foot 3
-Draymond turnover
-Steph throw away on jumpball
Tough stretch for the Dynasty 3. – 12:50 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron looked closer to mid-season LeBron in the second half tonight than he has all postseason.
He’s not there yet, and he might not get there all postseason, but time and again he’s proven capable of summoning some semblance of his healthier self when the Lakers need him most. – 12:50 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Lakers do have real toughness and resilience. A “by any means necessary” type of a team. Whether that’s AD/LeBron or Lonnie Walker. They keep finding a way. – 12:47 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors also didn’t really have a plan for the screen with Steph’s man for LeBron. Didn’t try any preswitch or the rest of the stuff they used to do. Almost like LeBron lulled them to sleep with his play earlier in the series. – 12:46 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron James, who famously is “afraid of the free throw line”, despite being in the league for 20 years and no one being able to point to a SINGLE playoff game he’s lost because he missed late free throws, was 4-4 from the line in the final 3 minutes, including the winning points – 12:44 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Lakers having Steph’s guy set the screen repeatedly for LeBron in the fourth quarter seemed to wear Steph down. Had to expend a lot of energy on defense late. – 12:44 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
LeBron on Anthony Davis: “He’s the best defensive player in the league. I think the league knows it as well. There aren’t many guys who can protect the rim at all costs and switch out on point guards like Steph (Curry). We trust AD guarding anybody in the league.” (TNT interview) – 12:43 AM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
I’m sure there’s a good explanation, but why didn’t my friend @Chris Haynes talk to Lonnie Walker IV after the game? I’ve heard enough from LeBron to last a lifetime. – 12:42 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
MOVIE NIGHT MONDAY 🎬
LeBron and the Lakers go up 3-1 on the Warriors in a thrilling Game 4 win.👏 pic.twitter.com/qZOt7sivsw – 12:42 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron in the playoff all-time rankings.
Damn close to moving to No. 4 in rebounds too. pic.twitter.com/QVBlv0tOZe – 12:42 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This wasn’t the first time Lonnie Walker saved the season, btw.
When the Lakers fell to 2-10 and LeBron was hurt, Lonnie averaged 19.5 PPG on 51/46/94 shooting in their next six to drag them back to 7-11. If Lonnie doesn’t get hot then and there, the Lakers miss the playoffs. – 12:41 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“i been telling him ‘stay’ ready”
-lebron to @ChrisBHaynes on lonnie walker iv – 12:38 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lonnie Walker IV had all 15 of his points in fourth quarter. LeBron James had 27 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, AD 23 points, 15 rebounds – 12:37 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
LeBron James & Anthony Davis embrace Lonnie Walker IV (15 points off the bench) as Lakers take 3-1 series lead over Warriors pic.twitter.com/BSynLDOCFx – 12:37 AM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Obvious “just get Steph the ball” aside, the Warriors running that hammer action trying to get the ball to Klay in a situation that would call for Anthony Davis to switch onto him was questionable.
The AD switch immediately killed the play and led to Draymond having no options. – 12:37 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
It’s now Stephen Curry’s turn to come back from down 3-1 against LeBron James. – 12:36 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Game 4: Lakers 104, Warriors 101
LA wins The Lonnie Walker IV Game to take a 3-1 series lead. Walker IV gave the Lakers huge minutes and scored all 15 of his points in the fourth. LeBron had 27/9/6. AD had 23 and 15. Austin Reaves had 21.
Up next: Game 5 in SF on Wednesday. – 12:35 AM
Game 4: Lakers 104, Warriors 101
StatMuse @statmuse
AD tonight:
23 PTS
15 REB
3 STL
10-16 FG
Ties Jokic for the most 20/15 games this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/JMkZLQN1Bj – 12:35 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
here’s the defense anthony davis played on steph for what turned out to be the warriors’ final two shots pic.twitter.com/uvxb63Hnts – 12:35 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Great call by Darvin Ham to put AD on the weak side on the Hammer play instead of at the rim to contest. Him being where he was completely fouled up what GS wanted to do because Klay had no chance of getting open. – 12:33 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
warriors went hammer on the draymond turnover. anthony davis sniffed it out. great, great read. – 12:33 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
It feels bizarre to say this, but Anthony Davis just had his “Kevin Love defensive moment” against Steph. AK – 12:30 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
lebron is about to tell so many lies about lonnie walker in the postgame presser – 12:30 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
LeBron inefficient. Davis not touching the ball. And the Lakers STILL with a great chance to win – 12:28 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
AD jogging back on defense is the reason Klay that got that wide open 3 – 12:24 AM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
GSW could actually not just auto switch these if they wanted to – even if LBJ isn’t scoring its compromising the D so much that OREBS are likely. – 12:23 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL had a chance to take the lead on an open corner 3 from Walker IV, but it rimmed out. Davis got the O board, but Schröder turned it over looking for AD.
Steph answered with a banker to put GSW up 3.
LAL take their 2nd-to-last time out with 3:52 to play, down 2. – 12:18 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Lakers can’t get the ball to Anthony Davis, even though he’s 7 feet tall. – 12:17 AM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Not sure why GSW is going away from using Wiggins as a screener to attack AD – 12:07 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis: 23 points on 10 of 15 FG’s, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals in 33 minutes with 10:28 to play. – 12:02 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
LeBron hunting Steph warms heart. Was the chess match at the heart of some of the greatest basketball ever. – 12:02 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A big start to the 4th Q from the Lakers ties the game at 84, forcing a Warriors time out:
– Walker IV 3 from LeBron
– GSW TO
– LeBron J
– Wiggins missed 3
– AD 2 from LeBron
They’d trailed by 12 with 4:10 left in the 3rd Q. – 12:02 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers open the 4th Q on a 7-0 run to tie the game 84-84. A 3 by Lonnie Walker started the action (assisted by LeBron), then a LeBron runner and LeBron finding AD in the paint for a turnaround. – 12:02 AM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Lakers going back to LBJ hunting matchups was a nice adjustment. – 12:01 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Part of the LeBron James experience is thinking he’s having one of his worst playoff games of his career and then seeing he has 21-7-3 which is exactly Kawhi Leonard’s career playoff average. And there’s another quarter to play. – 11:59 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Minutes watch (for the old heads):
LeBron 31
Davis 31
Curry 30
Thompson 29
Green 25 – 11:57 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Warriors 84, Lakers 77
AD and LeBron each have 21 points. Austin Reaves has 17 points. Dennis Schroder has 10 points and has been a pest, pressuring Steph Curry full-court and stealing the ball on an inbound pass. DLo is 1-for-9. Curry has 21/9/13. – 11:56 PM
AD and LeBron each have 21 points. Austin Reaves has 17 points. Dennis Schroder has 10 points and has been a pest, pressuring Steph Curry full-court and stealing the ball on an inbound pass. DLo is 1-for-9. Curry has 21/9/13. – 11:56 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
LBJ had Steph on a switch. Took a 3. They’ll live with that result all day – 11:56 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James and AD both have 21 points, but Lakers trail Warriors 84-77 end of third because Step Curry closing in on triple-double with 21 points, 13 assists, 9 rebounds. – 11:55 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
AD checks out, Curry in. The only rim protection on the floor is LeBron James – 11:49 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Davis is up to 30 minutes. LeBron is at 28. Still 15 minutes left in this game – 11:48 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
lebron just posted up curry and the warriors did not send help. then lebron did not score. that is…not good – 11:44 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
LeBron James has scored two field goals out of timeouts for the Lakers this game. Let’s see if he goes for a third here… – 11:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Two terrible shots and a turnover by Bron kicked off this Warriors run. – 11:38 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Time for LeBron to stop firing up 3 ptrs and try to get downhill – 11:37 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
AD looks a little gassed, another benefit to involving him in so many actions. – 11:36 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Inspired adjustment to put AD on Wiggins. It requires LeBron to have more energy for both ends than he might actually have, but if he can handle Draymond like old times, this might work. – 11:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Golden State opened the 2nd half on a 5-0 run, but the Lakers answered with a 10-0 push:
– Reaves 2 (Davis assist)
– LeBron 3 (Reaves assist)
– LeBron 2 (Reaves assist)
– Reaves 3 (LeBron assist)
LAL up 59-57. – 11:32 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LeBron James is in a new NXXT Gen for Game 4 👀 pic.twitter.com/FyaD58J0Ro – 11:29 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Lakers switched Anthony Davis onto Andrew Wiggins the first possession of the second half. Warriors called Wiggins up for a screen to drag Davis out. Possession materialized into a Payton layup. – 11:27 PM
Lakers switched Anthony Davis onto Andrew Wiggins the first possession of the second half. Warriors called Wiggins up for a screen to drag Davis out. Possession materialized into a Payton layup. – 11:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We’ve talked a lot about LeBron conserving energy this postseason, portioning it out carefully when needed.
I think tonight is the night for him to start spending it. This series gets decided tonight imo. The Lakers have to get better shots and LeBron is their only path to them. – 11:14 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Warriors 52, Lakers 49
Anthony Davis has 19 points and 6 rebounds. LeBron James has 11 points. LA is 2 for 11 on 3s (18.2%). The Warriors’ offensive counters in the PnR have resulted in them winning the points in the paint battle (32-22). GSW has 16 assists on 22 FGs. – 11:13 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Warriors 52, Lakers 49
-Curry 17, Wiggins 9
-AD 19, LeBron 11
-FGpct: GSW 48.9/26.3, LAL 41.3/18.2
-Paint pts: GSW 32 (69pct), Warriors 22 (55pct) – 11:12 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors up 52-49 at half. They generated plenty of good looks dragging Anthony Davis out into the action. Davis started on GP2. Payton set several screens for Steph Curry. Both teams cold from deep: 7-of-30 combined. Jordan Poole still slumping, 0-of-8 from 3 last 10 quarters. – 11:12 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors lead the Lakers 52-49 at halftime.
17 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists for Stephen Curry. Anthony Davis has 19 points and six rebounds.
Los Angeles is 9/9 from the free throw line. Golden State is 3/3. Warriors didn’t attempt first FT until 1:08 left in the half. – 11:11 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Warriors lead 52-49 at the half. Steph with a subtle but damned effective 17-7-7. AD leads the Lakers with 19 – 11:11 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Steph Curry has 17 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists to help Warriors open 52-49 lead over Lakers at the half. AD has 19 points for Lakers – 11:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL head into halftime trailing 52-49, with Steph Curry dominating the basketball in screen/roll situations mostly, resulting in his 17 points with 7 assists plus 7 boards.
Davis countered with 19 points (8 of 12 FG’s), 6 boards and 2 assists for LAL, plus 11-5-2 for LeBron. – 11:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph at half:
17 PTS
7 REB
7 AST
3 STL
Joins LeBron as the only players in NBA history to reach those numbers in a playoff half. pic.twitter.com/laJEon0w6U – 11:09 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The playoffs are so incredible. Adjustment after adjustment after adjustment. Dubs putting AD in every pnr action has made all the difference so far in Game 4, negating Lakers’ huge size advantage, gotten GSW massive paint production…and yet, they’re only up three at the half. – 11:09 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
No AD in for that last defensive possession. He’s played a Lakers-high 22 minutes – 11:07 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Stan Van Gundy is right on with these pick-and-rolls.
Anthony Davis is playing high drop, or just half heartedly switching, and it’s accomplishing little. He has to blitz Steph off the screen more aggressively to at least make these passes harder. – 11:06 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
The @SecondSpectrum nuggets on Steph attacking AD in pick-and-rolls are going to be outrageous. – 11:05 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Steph did something from the Steve Nash playbook, cleverly shielding himself from AD on the drive, getting the bucket and the foul – 11:03 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The Warriors defense is getting what it wants — make Bron and AD work. They’ve taken half the shots. Got more than half the Lakers’ points. The only other player with more than 2 is Reaves with 7 (on 3 of 9) – 10:56 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
How many players have been better over the past decade than Jimmy Butler? LeBron, Steph, KD, Giannis, Harden, probably giving the edge to Kawhi for two titles despite so much missed time … CP3? Jokic? Lillard? AD? Not putting any of them over him, personally. – 10:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
B2B 3’s from Reaves and LeBron are LAL’s first of the night.
They lead 38-33. – 10:51 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Lakers are a lot better when they play conventionally with Davis and LeBron in the low and mid post. – 10:50 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
That LeBron foul on Draymond was the Lakers first foul of the game — with 6:52 to play in the second quarter. – 10:50 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Draymond Green’s head bounced off the floor on the play. He clutched his head in pain. LeBron stood around to make sure he was okay. – 10:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Big transition collision as LeBron went up for a steal, and collided with Green upon his landing. Green hit his head on the floor.
LAL trail 33-32, with GSW going 6 for 10 in the 2nd Q, and LAL 5 for 10 (Davis has 6 of his 12). – 10:49 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Big-time collision between Draymond Green and LeBron James in mid-air. Green is shaken up. No malicious intent on James’ part, should be a common foul. The ball was thrown ahead in transition and they were battling for it. – 10:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron bumped Draymond after he caught an outlet pass, and he landed with a thud. LeBron stood by him for a bit so he could help picking him up. Officials reviewing the play. – 10:48 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond-LeBron crash into each other, with Draymond getting the worst of it. Came up holding his head – 10:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Whoa, Draymond went down hard on a foul from LeBron. Fell on his head. Being reviewed for clear path – 10:48 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond is down holding his head. LeBron is standing over him to see if he’s OK – 10:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
See how the Warriors keep having AD’s man set the screen to pull AD away from the basket? That’s something #Cavs should have done more during the Knicks series with Mitchell Robinson. – 10:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Anthony Davis is great. Anthony Davis also hits the floor way too much. As Jason Kidd said back in November when speaking of Luka hitting the deck too much “The floor always wins.” – 10:42 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Been a different game with Payton in. Great adjustment by Kerr. You get something like 85 percent of the effect of the Steph/Draymond pick-and-roll when GPII is setting the screen, but this way you involve AD and negate the Vanderbilt/Green matchup switch. – 10:41 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
They’re really trying to get away with Moody on LeBron. Wonder what Kuminga’s thinking when he sees that. – 10:36 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Low-scoring opening frame.
Lakers 22, Warriors 21 | End 1 | Lakers shooting 34.8%; Dubs 40.9%.
Lakers are 6-6 from the line, and 0-4 from 3-point range. GSW: 0-0 FTs, 3-12 from 3.
LeBron: 3-6 for six in 10 mins. Curry: 1-2 for three points in eight mins. – 10:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL up 18-16 at the 1:58 mark.
They’re just 6 for 19, including 0 for 3 from 3, but have only 1 turnover, and are defending without fouling, holding GSW to 7 for 18 FG’s (2 for 10 3’s).
Lakers are 6 for 6 at the FT line, drawing 2 PF’s off TO’s, plus an AD post up. – 10:30 PM
LAL up 18-16 at the 1:58 mark.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Once AD is out of the game, the Warriors should attack the rim. Poole should attack the rim – 10:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
GSW went on a quick 5-0 run with LAL trying to buy AD a bit of early rest, on a Klay 3, and Looney layup.
Russell countered with his first bucket, and LAL lead 18-16. – 10:27 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
They’re cooking right now and getting Anthony Davis away from the rim – 10:19 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
If AD is going to guard Payton and GSW puts him in PNR – AD will not be there to protect the paint.
So far this series GSW has had the most success attacking AD as the screen defender – when this happens he’s not guarding the rim. pic.twitter.com/LHdY8SrhCo – 10:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers going through AD. Warriors with an early turnover. But Steph with a deep 3 that suggested he may go nuclear tonight – 10:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler tonight:
27 PTS
6 REB
10 AST
2 STL
2 BLK
Passes LeBron for the most 25/5/10 playoff games by a Heat player. pic.twitter.com/w9kFC7f3VA – 10:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Heat players with 15+ 20/10 playoff games:
— Bam Adebayo
— LeBron James
Nobody else has more than 10. pic.twitter.com/kGdc9qEbqS – 9:38 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Golden State.
Mo Bamba (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT. – 9:21 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Lakers look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead tonight in Game 4!
🏀 Former #Lakers Power Forward @samaki_walker explains why he’s been impressed with LeBron’s new role #LakeShow
Catch Game 4 tonight between the Lakers-Warriors on NBA Radio siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/fOheNR3IKK – 8:00 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
It shouldn’t be relevant — regardless of what you think the punishment should be — but there’s no doubt in my mind that Huggins turning 70 in September and having not made a Sweet 16 since 2018 will make it a lot easier (for a new AD) to move on from him. cbssports.com/college-basket… – 6:17 PM
Frank Urbina @FrankUrbina_
We went back and named a Playoffs MVP for every playoff run in NBA/BAA history.
LeBron James has nine of them.
How many does Michael Jordan have?
Kobe?
Kareem?
Magic?
Russell?
Find out on HoopsHype: hoopshype.com/lists/nba-play… pic.twitter.com/3OZwkCW8oZ – 6:08 PM
We went back and named a Playoffs MVP for every playoff run in NBA/BAA history.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Who will lead Warriors-Lakers in scoring?
Steph -115
LeBron +270
Davis +425
Klay +750
Nick Whalen & Alex Barutha get you set for both Game 4s and all your gaming needs TONIGHT on the @RotoWire NBA Show.
📻siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
@wha1en | @BaruthaAlex | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/AIHRFl1npp – 5:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers enter tonight’s Game 4 against the defending champs with Las Vegas saying LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Co. are on course to meet Boston in the NBA Finals. Buy it?
Finding a favorite and more in the Monday Musings: marcstein.substack.com/p/vegas-says-c… – 5:00 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
We delved deep into all postseasons in NBA history to choose a Playoff MVP for each.
Three players combine for 34 percent of the awards.
There are only six players with more than three.
LeBron is the only active player with more than one.
More 👇
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-play… – 4:58 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Anthony Davis, LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell each tallied over 20 points as the Lakers grabbed a 2-1 series lead with a blowout win over the Warriors in Game 3, 127-97. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/thoughts… – 4:00 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Fifteen years ago, Steph Curry marveled that LeBron James came to watch him play in college. Now, they’re battling each other for NBA titles.
@JeffEisenberg details their relationship ➡️ yhoo.it/42roV3c pic.twitter.com/ODO0GZKMNy – 3:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: PHI/BOS and PHX/DEN Game 4s; LAL/GSW and MIA/NYK Game 3s with @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
Six ad-free episodes per week, including one with @johnhollinger, available exclusively on Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/PEzVlnCWgn – 2:55 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Only the legendary Norm Clarke can seamlessly work in stories about Bryce Harper, Mike Tyson, LeBron James, a strip club and King Charles in the same column. His latest for the @SportingTrib 👇🏽
By the way, you can email Norm at tips@thesportingtribune.com thesportingtribune.com/harpers-early-… – 2:52 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Highest postseason PPG (minimum 40 GP)
Michael Jordan — 33.4 PPG
Allen Iverson — 29.7 PPG
Kevin Durant — 29.4 PPG
Jerry West — 29.1 PPG
LeBron James — 28.5 PPG
Devin Booker — 28.4 PPG
Donovan Mitchell — 27.8 PPG
Nikola Jokic — 27.1 PPG
Three of the top-8 in the same series! – 2:17 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i’d be eternally grateful for any information on where to find the seinfeld shirt lebron is wearing in his ig story. i’m desperate for it. – 1:36 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Game 3 defensive report for Anthony Davis 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZpgHasB5kI – 11:55 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: PHI/BOS and PHX/DEN Game 4s; LAL/GSW and MIA/NYK Game 3s with @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
Six ad-free episodes per week, including one with @johnhollinger, available exclusively on Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/1GbYMAj7bJ – 11:54 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham hinted at a change before Game 3.
On Ham pushing the right buttons and shuffling the defensive matchups, Anthony Davis’ continued greatness as an offense-destroyer, LeBron James’ increased urgency, and the Lakers’ playoff-leading defense: theathletic.com/4497180/2023/0… – 11:36 AM
The Volume @TheVolumeSports
“They don’t need him to be 35 PPG, historical playoff LeBron”
—@_JasonLT tells @ColinCowherd the Lakers’ recipe for success pic.twitter.com/f6yaTJWT1t – 11:30 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: PHI/BOS and PHX/DEN Game 4s; LAL/GSW and MIA/NYK Game 3s with @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
Six ad-free episodes per week, including one with @johnhollinger, available exclusively on Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/WEnK9uotIk – 9:35 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Bronny James is not who is social media, NIL money, his dad, or these NBA expectations make you think he is — and that’s what LeBron meant when he said ‘USC is getting a great kid.’ @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4497260/2023/0… – 9:27 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Players in NBA postseason history to average 35+ points on a +60 TS% (minimum two series played):
Devin Booker (2023) = 71.1 TS%
LeBron James (2009) = 61.8 TS%
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1970) = 60.8 TS% pic.twitter.com/OnqZlVUdzq – 7:14 AM
Players in NBA postseason history to average 35+ points on a +60 TS% (minimum two series played):
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Anthony Davis, LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell each tallied over 20 points as the Lakers grabbed a 2-1 series lead with a blowout win over the Warriors in Game 3, 127-97. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/thoughts… – 4:00 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Did a 30-minute deep-dive with @TheBoxAndOne_ on the Lakers defense in Game 3 against the Warriors, and why it was so good.
-How they adjusted from Game 2
-The AD Dominance in space/at the rim
-Some potential Warriors adjustments for Game 4
youtu.be/NOGiElbta-U pic.twitter.com/HREEJBuM5x – 2:45 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Anyway, before the Jokic madness, GAME THEORY PODCASTed with @TheBoxAndOne_!
-How Philly’s improved spacing helped James Harden get loose for 42/9
-A Lakers Defense Film Deep Dive! Adjustments and AD dominance that led to a Game 3 blowout
-Knicks-Heat
youtube.com/live/LEqJDdV8f… pic.twitter.com/0KyG1vVOqV – 1:46 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NEW #thisleague UNCUT pod w/ @Chris Haynes is OUT. Covering:
🏀 Two Sunday classics
🏀 How good should Philly feel?
🏀 Pressure on Mazzulla
🏀 Will Jokic be suspended for Game 5?
🏀 Inside the Lakers’ locker room for Chris’ 1-on-1 with AD
TO LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 1:41 AM
