Steve Kerr says Draymond Green should be First Team All-Defensive

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr believes Draymond Green should have been First Team All-Defensive – 6:00 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond Green has dug himself out of so many holes with the Warriors, you know he’s done the “please baby please” with his wife…to success! The “Good Word” with @Marcus Thompson
YOUTUBE: https://t.co/ZnstFFVrME
APPLE: https://t.co/dyM9SxaqAY
SPOTIFY: https://t.co/7ZaEFLsu0c pic.twitter.com/DxpdZUjXg4 – 5:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors in Game 5, 6 and 7 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals down 3-1
Steph Curry: 32.7 ppg, 7.7 apg, 7.3 rpg, 2.3 spg, 47.0 FG%, 47.1 3P%, 90.9 FT%
Klay Thompson: 29.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 50.0 3P% on 12.3 3PA
Draymond Green: 11.3 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 4.7 apg, 2.3 bpg, 1.7 spg – 4:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
First all-defensive team: Alex Caruso, Jrue Holiday, Evan Mobley, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brook Lopez made the first team.
Second team: Anunoby, Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Dillon Brooks, Derrick White – 2:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green has been named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team
He now is an 8-time All-Defensive player (four First-Team selections and four Second-Team selections) – 2:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Alex Caruso replaced Patrick Williams as Chicago’s starting PF and made 1st team All-Defense
Other PFs on All-Defense teams: DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr., Mobley, Draymond Green
Centers on All-Defense: Brook Lopez, Adebayo
Holiday the only PG, Derrick White only SG
SFs: OG, Brooks – 2:05 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
I think my favorite thing happening on Twitter right now is seeing that guy that hates Steve Kerr and seems to have no memory beyond this season as he says Kerr can’t win in the playoffs and a bunch of other nonsensical whining. – 9:38 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors vs. Lakers: Steve Kerr deserves brunt of blame for Golden State’s 3-1 hole
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 9:01 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Steve Kerr on the Lakers: “They are a team that plays with a lot of gamesmanship, they understand how to generate some calls. I thought they took some flops and were rewarded.” pic.twitter.com/X4CakxfNIx – 7:04 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Watch Steve Kerr the entire time. He truly can’t believe this shot pic.twitter.com/UOv3ZjrM9B – 2:44 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Steve Kerr and the Warriors watching Draymond’s final possession turnover tomorrow:
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dennis Schroder’s reaction after Draymond Green’s critical turnover😅
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The most interesting quote out of postgame so far, from Steve Kerr: : “The Lakers are a team that plays with a lot of gamesmanship. They understand how to generate some calls. I thought they took some flops and were rewarded. I’ll have to see the replays. Maybe I’m wrong.” – 1:26 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr after Game 4 loss to the Lakers: “The fourth [quarter] was about [Lonnie] Walker and we had three or four illegal screens called. That was disappointing. … [The Lakers] took some flops and were rewarded.” – 12:51 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
After the Klay 3 to go up 99-96 with 3:00 left…
-Steph fouls LBJ
-Klay misses 3
-Lonnie jumper over Steph
-Klay misses bad 3
-Steph fouls LBJ
-Steph makes layup
-Steph misses jumper & 30 foot 3
-Draymond turnover
-Steph throw away on jumpball
Tough stretch for the Dynasty 3. – 12:50 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
What a bad last 30 secs for GS. 2 bad shots by Curry. A terrible decision by Draymond. And then Curry throws ball away after GS wins tip. Not even a Davis brain lock on errant Green pass forcing a jump ball could help GS. Not unlike end of G4 vs SAC except GS survived that – 12:39 AM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Let’s put the ball in washed up Draymond’s hands in the clutch, said no one ever – 12:37 AM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Obvious “just get Steph the ball” aside, the Warriors running that hammer action trying to get the ball to Klay in a situation that would call for Anthony Davis to switch onto him was questionable.
The AD switch immediately killed the play and led to Draymond having no options. – 12:37 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
draymond in the lakers huddle after la’s game 4 win pic.twitter.com/fSmg7RZahH – 12:36 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
warriors went hammer on the draymond turnover. anthony davis sniffed it out. great, great read. – 12:33 AM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Draymond Green didn’t even think about putting that offensive rebound back up. – 12:30 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Super interesting to see Moses Moody get such high-stakes minutes in crunch time. He has clearly earned Steve Kerr’s trust in a major way. – 12:28 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I mean…that’s how Draymond Green sets screens every time. It just took Lonnie Walker flopping to finally have it called. – 12:22 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Only one sub for Steve Kerr so far this entire fourth quarter. He opened it with his starters (Curry, Klay, Wiggins, GP2, Draymond) and switched Payton for Moody at the 9:49 mark. Those appear to be the six he trusts most as this series deepens. – 12:19 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
warriors desperately need a bucket so they throw it to draymond in the post and then have steph and klay run a split action. timeless. – 12:19 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Inspired adjustment to put AD on Wiggins. It requires LeBron to have more energy for both ends than he might actually have, but if he can handle Draymond like old times, this might work. – 11:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers fans & players on the bench calling to officials to T up Draymond – 11:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors built an eight-point lead to open the second half. Lakers respond with a 10-0 run. Back-to-back open 3s for Los Angeles. Momentum keeps swinging back-and-forth. 59-57 game with 8:57 left in the third. Timeout, Steve Kerr. – 11:32 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Draymond slammed his head on the ground and turned into Magic Johnson I guess – 10:56 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Draymond playing out of his mind despite the fact that he might, you know, actually be out of his mind – 10:55 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
That LeBron foul on Draymond was the Lakers first foul of the game — with 6:52 to play in the second quarter. – 10:50 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Common foul. Draymond still smarting from that hit. That hardwood floor is unforgiving – 10:50 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Draymond Green’s head bounced off the floor on the play. He clutched his head in pain. LeBron stood around to make sure he was okay. – 10:50 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond is still holding his head. But it looked like he told the bench he’s fine – 10:49 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Big-time collision between Draymond Green and LeBron James in mid-air. Green is shaken up. No malicious intent on James’ part, should be a common foul. The ball was thrown ahead in transition and they were battling for it. – 10:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron bumped Draymond after he caught an outlet pass, and he landed with a thud. LeBron stood by him for a bit so he could help picking him up. Officials reviewing the play. – 10:48 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond-LeBron crash into each other, with Draymond getting the worst of it. Came up holding his head – 10:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Whoa, Draymond went down hard on a foul from LeBron. Fell on his head. Being reviewed for clear path – 10:48 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond is down holding his head. LeBron is standing over him to see if he’s OK – 10:48 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond made up for his second consecutive turnover by forcing a steal on the other end – 10:46 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
a steph/draymond pick-and-roll with the screen set at halfcourt is a nice adjustment. so is beginning the second quarter with your starting 5 – 10:42 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Been a different game with Payton in. Great adjustment by Kerr. You get something like 85 percent of the effect of the Steph/Draymond pick-and-roll when GPII is setting the screen, but this way you involve AD and negate the Vanderbilt/Green matchup switch. – 10:41 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Draymond with a HUGE assist to…the Lakers bench 😅 pic.twitter.com/Vngli2dyid – 10:31 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The Warriors running with a Dray, Klay, J. Green, Poole & Donte lineup sure was a decision… – 10:27 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green turns the ball over after throwing the ball out of bounds. He thought Gary Payton II would be there, but instead he was on the other end of the court. GPII immediately went to the locker room, with trainer Rick Celebrini following close behind. – 10:22 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond just swung the ball to GP2, who was supposed to be on the wing. But GP2 was near the bench ready to check out. He ran immediately to the locker room after coming out – 10:21 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Two quick fouls on Andrew Wiggins. Steve Kerr going to have to go to his bench early. – 10:13 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Steve Kerr really rolling the dice by going super small to start G4. Payton starts for Looney. – 10:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Very predictable start: Warriors open with a Steph-GPII pick-and-roll designed to force Davis to switch onto the perimeter, then hit GPII for a short-roll hoping he can beat the Lakers as a decision-maker.
It’d be a great strategy if the Lakers felt they needed to guard Draymond – 10:11 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors are starting Gary Payton II. The hope is for him to slow D’Angelo Russell.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green round out the starting five. – 9:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
It’s official, Warriors going small with Gary Payton II starting, Draymond Green at center. – 9:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Gary Payton II is officially starting Game 4 vs. the Lakers
Warriors starters:
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Gary Payton II
Draymond Green – 9:32 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Question from @MontePooleNBCS:
“I know you’re not in the lineup sharing business but …”
Steve Kerr: “That’s OK. Shams is in the lineup sharing business.”
@ShamsCharania is elite – 8:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Steve Kerr on having to game plan for Anthony Davis on the defensive end of the court:
“That’s a big part of the series for sure. Davis is dominant.” – 8:39 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr joked that the Warriors have a special correspondent who leaks lineup changes when asked about a report that GPII will start – 8:38 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on Shams breaking the GPII starting news: “We have a special correspondent in the organization that shares lineups with Shams, apparently.”
Added that the Warriors’ early emphasis in Game 4 will be defending without fouling. – 8:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Gary Payton II’s value. @Shams Charania reported he’s starting in Game 4 tonight vs Lakers pic.twitter.com/5AJbVcDXUN – 8:37 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Bus #3 in the building tonight. Steph, Klay, Dray, and other vets. pic.twitter.com/ucA6xVGcYh – 7:54 PM
Dalton Johnson: Asked Steve Kerr if Steph Curry or Draymond Green has addressed the Warriors on what it’s like being down 3-1 in a series “Yes, but I’m not going to share.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / May 9, 2023
Shams Charania: 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive teams: First team: Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez, Alex Caruso, Evan Mobley, Jrue Holiday Second team: Bam Adebayo, OG Anunoby, Dillon Brooks, Draymond Green, Derrick White -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 9, 2023
NBA Communications: Voting results for the 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive Team ⬇️ Complete voting results available here: on.nba.com/3B9nwT5 -via Twitter / May 9, 2023