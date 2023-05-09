Victor Wembanyama will not attend draft combine

Jeremy Woo: Here is the full combine list, per the NBA. Note that Victor Wembanyama is not participating, with his season still in progress in France. pic.twitter.com/ddPGSkeQFg
If Victor Wembanyama doesn’t attend the pre-draft combine next week in Chicago, how will we ever know how good he is? – 7:41 PM
Victor Wembanyama is NOT on the list of expected prospects at the pre-draft combine next week in Chicago 🫥 pic.twitter.com/ElDbvya9Fr – 7:35 PM
Here is the full combine list, per the NBA. Note that Victor Wembanyama is not participating, with his season still in progress in France. pic.twitter.com/ddPGSkeQFg – 7:13 PM
Among the 78 players to attend the NBA Draft Combine next week in Chicago:
Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino, Purdue’s Zach Edey.
Victor Wembanyama is not listed. – 7:06 PM
The NBA’s Victor Wembanyama Era, as of tonight, is one week away.
A look ahead to the draft lottery via the Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza: marcstein.substack.com/p/one-week-awa… – 6:42 PM
25 points and 17 rebounds for Victor Wembanyama today in a 82-72 win. Just a ridiculous player. pic.twitter.com/J1fU19jhTU – 4:53 PM
Meanwhile, a huge double-double for Victor Wembanyama (@vicw_32) against his former team Nanterre 🇫🇷
eurohoops.net/en/proa/150050… – 4:01 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 MAILBAG MONDAY
🏀 Trading Back from 12? Trading Back into the 1st? Trading up from 12?
🏀 Ousmane Dieng’s rookie season and minutes outlook
🏀 Best Non-OKC Victor Wembanyama landing spots
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/Bp1JhR89LT pic.twitter.com/8mOPjVYjRa – 9:00 AM
As promised, @DraftExpress is the catalyst for a fantastic @SportsCenter feature on Victor Wembanyama (@vicw_32): espn.com/video/clip?id=… – 3:40 PM
Victor Wembanyama delivers in front of 15,000 fans
eurohoops.net/en/proa/149960… – 3:25 PM
The hype isn’t a problem for presumed No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/EoWCSn0Orc – 11:48 AM
Get to know Victor Wembanyama with @DraftExpress & @luis_79: espn.com/video/clip?id=… – 10:32 AM
Victor Wembanyama stole the show once again in France, leading Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 to the 82-72 on-the-road win against Nanterre. The next 1st pick in the 2023 NBA Draft had a huge performance against his former team, putting up a double-double of 25 points and 17 rebounds, shooting 12/15 at the line. After the first quarter, he was really close to the double-double with 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks, with a huge stat line. -via EuroHoops.net / May 9, 2023
More than 15,000 fans gathered in Accor Arena, Paris to watch Victor Wembanyama play in his latest French League game with Boulogne Metropolitans. In what has become a usual night for him, the projected No. 1 pick scored 25 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out four assists as his team beat JL Bourg en Bresse 93 – 82. -via EuroHoops.net / May 7, 2023
Wembanyama played 25 minutes and made 6-16 from the field and 12-12 from the free throw line, while also committing five turnovers. His performance had no shortage of his usual highlights. -via EuroHoops.net / May 7, 2023