76ers center Paul Reed on free agency: I really would like to come back

Paul Reed wants to continue his NBA career as a member of the 76ers. “If they would like to keep me, then I would like to come back for sure,” the backup center said Tuesday. “I really would like to come back.” The third-year player is having a career season in the final year of his contract. He’ll become a restricted free agent this summer, meaning the Sixers can match any offer sheet he receives.
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Paul Reed has been so good on switches defensively that it’s hard to believe he was out of the rotation entirely early this season – 9:26 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
That looked like Paul Reed got blocked twice going up for the layup and he somehow still held onto it and scored. Unreal – 8:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Paul Reed enters for the final 4.4 seconds. After Embiid was gassed at the end of the fourth quarter Sunday, Rivers talked about how valuable even an extra minute tacked onto the quarter break can be. – 7:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers C Paul Reed is not surprised his success: “I’m ready to step up to the moment, be clutch when I need to. And like a lot of people, pressure can bust pipes. But for me, I feel like pressure turns me into a diamond.”
inquirer.com/sixers/paul-re… via @phillyinquirer – 3:52 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Backup center Paul Reed wants to remain a Sixer inquirer.com/sixers/paul-re… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers #BrotherlyLove #ForTheLoveOfPhilly – 3:47 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers won the Paul Reed minutes ✅
Tobias Harris Game high +14, despite shooting ✅
Sixers survive Smart and Brogdan shooting 50% on 18(!) 3s. ✅
Now we all await Harden’s next pregame fit with bated breath – 12:23 AM
In the past, Reed would look to score, no matter the situation, after grabbing an offensive rebound. Now, he’s looking to outlet the ball to three-point shooters on the perimeter. “This year, I feel like I grew the most out of any of my years being in the NBA,” he said. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / May 10, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Final: Sixers 119, Celtics 115. Behind 45 points from James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers have stunned the Celtics. Joel Embiid was celebrating on Philly’s bench both after Harden’s go-ahead 3 and Paul Reed’s clinching FTs. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 1, 2023
It does help Reed that he was able to produce at a high level in place of Embiid in the win over the Nets. That gives him the confidence to be able to move forward against the Celtics and continue to produce. “It does a lot for my confidence knowing that I can step in and provide valuable minutes for the team and give us a boost that we needed in order to close out the series,” added Reed. “So now I feel like I can go into the next series and give us another boost. If Jo’s not playing, I’m confident that I’ll come in, give us a lot of energy, and help us win.” -via Sixers Wire / April 29, 2023